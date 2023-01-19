PULLMAN — The Pullman wrestling team registered seven victories overall, including five by pinfall, to take down West Valley 39-33 on Wednesday in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League dual meet and win the league title for the second consecutive year.
Israel Acosta (138), Ivan Acosta (152), Matthew Rembert (170), Samuel Sears (195) and Cotton Sears (285) each won their respective matches by fall for the Greyhounds.
“I figured it was going to be a close match going into it,” Pullman coach Marcus Crossler said. “The guys really had to dig deep tonight to win. I was incredibly proud of their effort. Matt Rembert’s pin was the momentum swing. It was really great for him to get the pin in front of the home crowd on his senior night.”
106 — Jaxn Fraser (West Valley) dec. Dominic Luna 12-10; 113 — Jaiden Peak (West Valley) dec. Bingham Cordova 9-4; 120 — Gavin McCloy (Pullman) by forfeit; 126 — Brycen Palmer (West Valley) pinned Austin Crossler 1:11; 132 — Logan Utecht (West Valley) dec. Aydin Peltier 2-0; 138 — Israel Acosta (Pullman) pinned Simeon Mattingly 4:37; 145 — Gavin Lindor (West Valley) pinned Marshall Emerson, 0:47; 152 — Ivan Acosta (Pullman) pinned Wesley Caro 3:53; 160 — Quentin Ikuse (Pullman) dec. Champ Bailey 7-4; 170 — Matthew Rembert (Pullman) pinned Conner Furulie 3:11; 182 — Andrew Royston (West Valley) pinned Merreck Emerson 3:08; 195 — Samuel Sears (Pullman) pinned Josh Moreau 2:24; 220 — Logan Crosby (West Valley) pinned Holden Chandler 2:43; 285 — Cotton Sears (Pullman) pinned Isaiah Lyden 1:10.
Shadle Park 54, Clarkston 27
The Bantams notched five individual victories in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League dual match against the Highlanders.
Dawson Bailey continued his dominance with a pinfall victory at 126 pounds against Jason Gallegos in 21 seconds.
Braden Jared also was able to get a quick pin at 220 against Nathan McDermott in 58 seconds.
106 — Lucas Homer (Shadle Park) pinned Alli Betts 1:05; 113 — Joseph Stahl (Shadle Park) by forfeit; 120 — Braeden Champion (Shadle Park) pinned Clayton Ockwell) 2:21; 126 — Gabe Weza (Clarkston) pinned Payton Kenagy 3:32; 132 — Dawson Bailey (Clarkston) pinned Jason Gallegos 0:21; 138 — Austin Ballestrazze (Shadle Park) pinned Geovanny Alba 2:46; 145 — Bodee Thivierge (Clarkston) maj. dec. Corbin Jaurez 9-3; 152 — Braydon Flinders (Clarkston) pinned Kannon Cravens 1:17; 160 — Zachary Pugh (Shadle Park) pinned William Mosman 3:00; 170 — Jackson Berkey (Shadle Park) by forfeit; 182 — Brayden Burgener (Shadle Park) pinned Gavin Wood 0:31; 195 — Charley Tonasket (Shadle Park) pinned Markus Ellenwood 2:58; 220 — Braden Jared (Clarkston) pinned Nathan McDermott 0:58; 285 — Sam Piccicci (Shadle Park) pinned Justyn Waters 0:45.
Lakeland 60, Moscow 24
RATHDRUM, Idaho — The Bears had to forfeit in six classes in dropping a Class 4A Inland Empire League dual to the Hawks of Rathdrum.
Moscow picked up wins at 113, 126, 152 and 160.
Diego Deaton made quick work of Lakeland’s Owen Rose, pinning him in the second period at 160. Jason Swam also notched a pin in the second period at 126 against Justin Baxter.
106 — Jaren Knopp (Lakeland) by forfeit; 113 — Alex Palmer (Moscow) pinned Duke Williamson 5:48; 120 — Matt Williams (Lakeland) by forfeit; 126 — Jason Swam (Moscow) pinned Justin Baxter 2:20; 132 — Kaleb Hammer (Lakeland) pinned Sam Young 1:06; 138 — John Meredith (Lakeland) pinned Conn Perryman 1:53; 145 — Thayer Sabatke (Lakeland) pinned Cameron Vogl, 1:27; 152 — Diego Deaton (Moscow) pinned Owen Rose 3:20; 160 — Erik Gulbrandsen (Moscow) pinned Wyatt Berger 2:57; 170 — Dylan Scott (Lakeland) by forfeit; 182 — Hans Pluid (Lakeland) by forfeit; 195 — Bradley Grubham (Lakeland) pinned Paul Dixon 2:46; 220 — Devon Howell (Lakeland) by forfeit; 285 — Preston Jeffs (Lakeland) by forfeit.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALLColton 80, Touchet 21
TOUCHET, Wash. — The Vikings hit 17 from beyond the arc in a lopsided Southeast 1B League win against the Indians.
Grace Kuhle led the way for top-ranked Colton (12-1, 4-0) with six 3-pointers and 25 points. Kyndra Stout had 20 points, hitting four 3s.
The Vikings jumped out to a 31-0 lead in the opening quarter and had a 57-4 lead by halftime.
“We had a real solid game tonight,” Colton coach Clark Vining said. “We had some good contributions from everyone.”
Diana Rincon had eight points to lead Touchet (1-10, 0-6).
COLTON (12-1, 4-0)
Grace Kuhle 7 5-5 25, Holly Heitstuman 2 0-0 6, Rori Weber 0 0-0 0, Kyndra Stout 8 0-1 20, Ella Nollmeyer 2 0-0 4, Kaydee Heitstuman 3 0-0 7, Clair Moehrle 2 0-0 6, Sidni Whitcomb 4 2-2 12. Totals 28 7-8 80.
TOUCHET (1-10, 0-6)
Marielle Mendoza 2 1-6 6, Diana Rincon 4 0-0 8, Mackenzie Forbes 1 2-2 4, Emily Hilbert 1 0-0 3, Venessa Angeles 0 0-0 0, Cadence Carlisle 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 3-8 21.
Colton 31 26 16 7—80
Touchet 0 4 7 10—21
3-point goals — Kuhle 6, Stout 4, H. Heitstuman 2, Moehrle 2, Whitcomb 2, K. Heitstuman, Hilbert.
Orofino 49, Moscow JV 35
OROFINO — Grace Beardin recorded a double-double as the Maniacs defeated the Bears’ JV team in a nonleague contest.
Beardin finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Livia Johnson added 13 points and nine boards while Jaelyn Miller scored 10 for Orofino (4-7).
Addie Lassen scored nine to lead the Moscow JV team.
Moscow JV 10 6 8 11—35
Orofino 8 15 10 16—49
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 53, Asotin 34
RITZVILLE, Wash. — The Panthers were unable to earn their first Class 2B Bi-County League win against the Broncos.
Asotin falls to 3-12 overall and 0-6 in league.
No other information was available at press time.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLLCSC inks Long Beach player
The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball coaching staff has announced the signing of MaCarhy Morris to this year’s class.
Morris, a senior at Lakewood High School in Long Beach, Calif., is averaging 20 points, six rebounds and five assists this season. He helped his team to a state tournament appearance two years ago.
“We wanted to add a high school point guard that fits our style of play both offensively and defensively,” coach Austin Johnson said in a news release. “MaCarhy has a great burst that will hopefully make us a better transition team and complement our defensive approach in the half court.”
Idaho’s Moffitt earns weekly honor
FARMINGTON, Utah — Idaho guard Divant’e Moffitt was named the Big Sky men’s basketball player of the week, the conference announced.
He averaged 30.5 points, 4.5 assists and shot 55% (18-of-33) from the field against Eastern Washington on Saturday and Montana State on Monday.
Moffitt, a senior, had 29 points against the Eagles, then finished with 32 points and seven assists against the Bobcats.
The Vandals next play at 5 p.m. Pacific on Thursday at Northern Arizona.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLLCSC to add Division I transfer
Lewis-Clark State’s volleyball coaching staff has announced the addition of setter Sofie Langer to the roster.
Langer played two seasons at Central Wyoming College before this past season at NCAA Division I Norfolk State.
The Warriors recruited Langer before she went to Norfolk State, then got her to come here after she put her name in the transfer portal.
“We are thrilled we are not only going to get her here, but we are going to have her at semester with three other semester transfers,” LCSC coach Shaun Pohlman said in a news release. “Our spring training should be comparable to fall now, and that is a huge step towards the goals we have set for this program.”
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNISMurphy named player of the week
SAN FRANCISCO — Washington State’s Maxine Murphy was named the Pac-12’s women’s tennis player of the week, the conference announced.
Murphy, a sophomore from Laguna Nigel, Calif., posted two victories during the Cougars’ 7-0 nonconference win against Montana on Friday. She teamed with freshman Eva Alvarez Sande for a 7-5 win over Hailey Murphy and Grace Haugen at No. 1 doubles. Murphy followed with a convincing 6-0, 6-1 win against Hailey Murphy at No. 1 singles, winning the first 11 games to open the match.
WSU next plays at noon Sunday at home against Gonzaga.