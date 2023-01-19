PULLMAN — The Pullman wrestling team registered seven victories overall, including five by pinfall, to take down West Valley 39-33 on Wednesday in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League dual meet and win the league title for the second consecutive year.

Israel Acosta (138), Ivan Acosta (152), Matthew Rembert (170), Samuel Sears (195) and Cotton Sears (285) each won their respective matches by fall for the Greyhounds.

Tags

Recommended for you