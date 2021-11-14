FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Entering Saturday’s final rounds of the Class 2A state girls’ swimming championship, Pullman had the top times in five different events.
But they did one better on this day.
The Greyhounds came away with six combined individual and relay championships and took home the team crown at the King County Aquatic Center.
Pullman tallied 330 points, well ahead of second-place Sammamish’s 223. Clarkston tied for 20th with 29 points.
The Greyhounds won all five events in which they had the top time after Friday’s preliminaries, then did one better right out of the gate.
Amy Ripley also was named the classification’s coach of the year.
“I always attribute a coach of the year award to the players you have,” Ripley said. “Other coaches wouldn’t have noticed me if it wasn’t for the athletes I have swimming for me.”
Senior Mya Reed was the star of the show, but she had plenty of help around her.
Reed brought home four titles herself. She won the 50 freestyle in 24.34 seconds, then took the 100 free in 53.25. Reed broke school records in both events. Reed teamed with Poppy Edge, Madi Weber and Bree Myers to take the 200 free relay in 1:41.33. Reed, Myers, Edge and Melrose Gilbert culminated the day with a victory in the 400 free relay in 3:42.19.
Weber also broke a school record that was set in 2014 in the 100 breaststroke, a record she would have broke last season but was disqualified after not touching the end wall with both hands simultaneously.
The 200 medley relay of Abby Adam, Weber, Nelly Peng and Melrose Gilbert got the day started with a victory in 1:52.89. The quartet shaved almost 2.5 seconds off their second-place preliminary time.
“Man I tell you, that medley surprised a lot of people,” Ripley said.
Edge also came away with a victory in the 500 free in 5:20.20.
Clarkston’s Natalie Graham took fifth in the 100 back in 1:02.98.
Team scores — 1. Pullman 330; 2. Sammamish 223; 3. Sehome 221.5; 4. Anacortes 166; 5. Fife 132; 6. North Kitsap 122; 7. Steilacoom 106.5; 8. Enumclaw 99; T9. Port Angeles 90; T9. Squalicum 90; T11. Selah 88; T11. Lindbergh 88; 13. Shelton 90; 14. Aberdeen 56; 15. Black Hills 55; 16. Columbia River 45; 17. Klahowya 39; 18. Cle Elum 32; 19. Tumwater 30; T20. Clarkston 29; T20. Eatonville 29; 22. Lynden 21; 23. Ellensburg 18; T24. Centralia 16; T24. Bremerton 16; T24. South Widbey 16; T24. Archbishop Murphy 16; 28. Hudson’s Bay 14; 29. Bellingham 13; 30. Hockinson 11; 31. Burlington Edison 6; 32. White River 5; 33. Sequim 4; 34. Crescent 3; T35. Toppenish 1; T35. Mark Morris 1.
Top placers
200 medley relay — 1. Pullman (Abby Adams, Madi Weber, Nelly Peng, Melrose Gilbert) 1:52.89.
200 freestyle — 3. Poppy Edge (Pullman) 1:59.26.
200 IM — 4. Bree Myers (Pullman) 2:15.02.
50 free — 1. Mya Reed (Pullman) 24.34.
100 butterfly — 6. Peng (Pullman) 1:03.26.
100 free — 1. Reed (Pullman) 53.25.
500 free — 1. Edge (Pullman) 5:20.20.
200 free relay — 1. Pullman (Edge, Weber, Myers, Reed) 1:41.33.
100 backstroke — 2. Adams (Pullman) 1:01.27; 5. Natalie Graham (Clarkston) 1:02.98.
100 breaststroke — 4. Weber (Pullman) 1:09.87.
400 free relay — 1. Pullman (Edge, Myers, Gilbert, Reed) 3:42.19.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALLRaft River 51, Lapwai 6
MALTA, Idaho — The Wildcats scored first but were unable to slow down the rushing attack of the Trojans of Malta and fell in a Class 1A Division I state semifinal at Raft River High School.
Titus Yearout connected with Kross Taylor for 21 yards halfway through the first quarter to give the Wildcats the 6-0 lead.
Yearout finished the game 11-for-23 passing for 127 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions before leaving the game with a concussion. Terrell Ellenwood-Jones stepped in at quarterback.
“(Ellenwood-Jones) is a phenomenal junior athlete,” coach Josh Leighton said. “He really stepped up.”
The Trojans (9-0) ran for 370 yards on 41 attempts, with nine different players carrying the ball at least once.
Raft River was led by Alex Murillo, who had 151 yards and a touchdown on just nine carries.
Turnovers also played a big factor in the game as Lapwai (8-3) turned the ball five times. Leighton said the Trojans played in a deep zone and the passing game just couldn’t execute.
“I’m super proud of our seniors, they’re awesome kids,” Leighton said.
Raft River 8 22 8 13 — 51
Lapwai 6 0 0 0 — 6
Lapwai — Kross Taylor 21 pass from Titus Yearout (pass failed).
Raft River — Kole Spencer 65 run (Spencer run).
Raft River — Alex Murillo 33 run (run failed).
Raft River — Tegan Whitaker 48 pass from Thaine Loughmiller (Tate Whitaker run),
Raft River — Loughmiller 16 pass from Ta. Whitaker (Murillo run).
Raft River — Spencer 45 run (Murillo run).
Raft River — Benny Smith 1 run (kick failed).
Raft River — Kai Ward 34 run (Ethan Southern kick).
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALLClarkston eliminates Pullman to reach district final before falling
PULLMAN — Clarkston pulled off a 25-17, 25-20, 27-25 upset against Pullman to reach the Class 2A district tournament final before falling 25-19, 25-20, 25-15 to Shadle Park.
Maggie Ogden had 17 kills and Nani Woodbury and Nicole Eggleston recorded four aces each. Eggleston added 19 digs and Woodbury had four blocks.
“The goal was to come out with a lot of energy in the first 10 points and keep the momentum,” coach Marie Huffman said.
Clarkston (6-12) did just that, leading Pullman 22-7 in the opening set.
In the final, Clarkston was unable to get out of the blocks.
“Just felt like two different teams played the two matches,” Huffman said.
Huffman noted the high of the Pullman win might not have worn off before the championship match started and the energy level was not the same.
Ava Griner had 17 digs in the against the Highlanders, and Ogden added nine more kills.
Maddie Kaufman had a solid day with 42 assists in the two matches.
“Started the season off slow, trying to figure out or groove,” Huffman said. “Midway through, they really stepped up. Really proud of the way the girls played.”
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALLMountain View 62, Lewiston 51
MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Bengals went toe-to-toe with the defending Class 5A state champions but fell in a nonleague game against the Mavericks.
Katy Wessels led Lewiston (0-2) with 26 points and eight rebounds. Rebounds were a key to the Bengals staying in it as they collected 18 on the offensive end.
“Great to go down to Boise,” coach Karlee Wilson said. “Different caliber of teams down there, raised the bar for our girls.”
Naya Ojukwu led Mountain View with 24 points, Demi Thompson had 19.
Lewiston will travel to Moscow on Wednesday.
LEWISTON (0-2)
Katy Wessels 12 2-5 26, Emily Collins 3 1-2 9, Karli Taylor, Ahnika U’Ren 0 0-0 0, Zoie Kessinger 3 0-0 7, Eve Riddle 2 0-0 4, Savannah Burke 2 0-0 5. Totals 22 3-7 51.
MOUNTAIN VIEW-MERIDIAN (1-0)
Laney Dew 3 1-2 7, Sierra Grizzle 3 1-2 7, Demi Thompson 7 4-6 19, Marlee Hamilton 0 1-2 1, Naya Ojukwu 9 5-6 24, Presley Binder 1 0-0 2, Logan Sailors 1 0-2 2. Totals 24 12-20 62.
Lewiston 8 19 13 11 — 51
Mountain View 13 16 15 18 — 62
3-point goals — Collins 2, Kessinger, Burke, Thomspon, Ojukwo.
JV — Mountain View 37, Lewiston 36
Frosh — Lewiston 52, Mountain View 33
Lake City 45, Moscow 14
COEUR D’ALENE — Moscow struggled to keep up with Lake City in a nonleague game.
The Bears (1-1) were unable to muster more than four points in any quarter as Lake City (1-0) outscored Moscow by double-digits in two of the quarters.
“They played hard and rebounded well,” coach Alexa Hardick said. “Stuff for us to improve on, but proud of the effort.”
Sophia Zufelt led Lake City with seven points.
MOSCOW (1-1)
McKenna Knott 0 0-0 0, Angela Lassen 1 0-0 2, Aneesha Shrestha 0 0-0 0, Grace Nauman 2 0-0 4 , Peyton Watson 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Thompson 0 0-0 0, Jessika Lassen 1 0-0 2, Lola Johns 2 0-0 4, Megan Heyns 0 0-0 0, Maya Anderson 0 2-2 2. Totals 6 2-2 14.
LAKE CITY-COEUR D’ALENE (1-0)
Kendall Pickford 1 2-2 5, Kamryn Pickford 1 2-2 5, Sophia Zufelt 2 2-2 7, Avery Waddington 3 0-1 6, Kurtsten McKellips 2 2-2 6, Kameron Holzer 2 0-1 6, Emberlyn Reynolds 2 2-5 6, Sadie Zimmerman 1 2-2 4. Totals 14 12-17 45.
Moscow 4 4 2 4 14
Lake City 13 10 16 6 45
3-point goals — Holzer 2, Ke. Pickford, Ka. Pickford, Zufelt.
Clearwater Valley 46, Salmon River 33
KOOSKIA — Shada Edwards hit six 3-pointers as the Rams used a strong second quarter to pull away from the Savages in a nonleague game.
Edwards finished 6-for-12 from behind the arc, scoring 29 points, adding nine rebounds and five steals.
Tobie Yocum contributed 18 rebounds for Clearwater Valley (1-0).
“Thought we came out well in our first game,” Clearwater Valley coach Darren Yocum said. “Great to give everybody minutes.”
Yocum gave a shoutout to Salmon River eighth-grader Rylee Walters, who finished with one point, saying she played really hard and it was fun to watch her play.
Raney Walters led Salmon River (0-1) with 12 points.
Clearwater Valley will play at Timberline of Weippe on Tuesday.
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS (0-1)
Madi Pottenger 1 0-0 2, Charlee Hollon 0 3-4 3, Raney Walters 5 2-3 12, Logan Calvin 2 2-2 6, Avery Jones 4 0-0 9, Rylee Walters 0 1-2 1. Totals 12 8-11 33.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (1-0)
Taya Pfefferkorn 2 0-0 4, Santana Simmons 0 0-0 0, Macy Morrow 1 1-2 3, Shada Edwards 10 3-6 29, Eva Lundgren 1 0-0 2, Linnea Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Cristina Sureda 0 0-0 0, Tobie Yocum 2 2-2 6, Trinity Yocum 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 6-10 46.
Salmon River 14 4 4 11 — 33
Clearwater Valley 14 10 8 14 — 46
3-point goals — Edwards 6, Jones.
Troy 45, St. Maries 29
TROY — The Trojans bounced back from an opening season loss and played suffocating defense against the Lumberjacks in a nonleague win.
Isabelle Raasch had eight steals and Olivia Tyler had six of her own as Troy (1-1) forced 27 turnovers in the game.
The 27 turnovers created was more than the field-goal attempts St. Maries (0-1) had in the game, 26.
Raasch added 13 points and six rebounds.
Troy will travel to Potlatch on Tuesday.
TROY (1-1)
Halee Bohman 3 1-1 7, Isabelle Raasch 6 1-3 13, Kassidy Chamberlin 1 2-2 4, Dericka Morgan 3 2-2 9, Betty McKenzie 1 0-0 2, Olivia Tyler 2 1-2 6, Bethany Phillis 0 0-2 0, Alaura Hawley 1 2-3 4, Whitney Foster 0 0-2 0. Totals 17 9-17 45.
ST. MARIES (0-1)
Berkli McGreal 1 0-0 2, Stacie Mitchell 2 1-4 5, Kara Sexton 1 3-7 5, McKayla Spray 2 0-0 4, Tayla Janssen 0 0-0 0, Kammi Rimel 1 0-0 2, Averie Baird 0 0-0 0, Sami Sindt 3 0-0 7, Mia Asbry 0 0-0 0, Danika Sloper 0 0-0 0, Jacklin Linnemeyer 1 2-2 4. Totals 11 6-13 29.
Troy 9 15 13 8 — 45
St. Maries 9 8 6 6 — 29
3-point goals — Tyler, Morgan, Sindt.
JV — St. Maries 21, Troy 18
New Plymouth 53, Orofino 38
OROFINO — With only four returning varsity players, the Maniacs felt some growing pains in a nonleague loss to the Pilgrims.
Jaelyn Miller led Orofino (0-1) with 12 points while Grace Beardin added 10.
New Plymouth (1-1) weas led by Jane Gibson’s 18 points and Bailey Voile’s 14.
Orofino will host Lewiston’s JV team on Monday.
NEW PLYMOUTH (1-1)
Lexi Eager 2 0-0 6, Bella Fairley 1 2-2 4, Emma Myers 0 0-0 0, Amaia Mendize 1 0-0 2, Sarah Binggeli 1 0-0 2, Jianna Cox 1 1-3 3, Jane Gibson 8 1-3 18, Bailey Voile 4 4-5 14, Eboni Shaw 1 2-6 4, Tayleigh Hook 0 0-0 0, Abi Robinson 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 10-19 53.
OROFINO (0-1)
Grace Beardin 3 3-5 10, Riley Schwartz 1 1-2 3, Miley Zenner 1 2-2 4, Peyton Merry 1 0-1 2, Emma Province 0 0-0 0, Hannah Johnson 0 0-0 0, Kristen McCarthy 0 0-0 0, Daisy Nelson 0 0-0 0, Jaelyn Miller 6 0-0 12, Livia Johnson 2 0-0 4, Virginia Cafferty 0 0-0 0, Rilee Giffon 0 3-4 3. Totals 14 6-10 38.
New Plymouth 8 10 18 17 — 53
Orofino 13 7 4 14 — 38
3-point goals — Eager 2, Voile, 2, Beardin, Gibson
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLWSU falls in four
STANFORD, Calif. — Sophomore setter Argentina Ung had 15 kills and 15 digs, but the 21st-ranked Washington State volleyball team lost for the first time in five matches, dropping a 25-19, 20-25, 26-24, 25-22 decision to No. 20 Stanford at Maples Pavilion.
Senior outside hitter Penny Tusa added 10 kills and 12 digs for the Cougars (17-9, 11-5). Hannah Pukis finished with 35 assists and junior defensive specialist Karly Basham had 13 digs.
Caitie Baird had 17 kills and 11 digs to lead the Cardinal (13-10, 8-7). Kendall Kipp chipped in 14 kills and Sami Francis finished with 13. Malia Tufuga contriubted 26 assists and Kami Miner had 15. Elena Oglivie added 24 digs and Taylor Beaven 10.
WSU next plays at 6 p.m. Thursday at home against Oregon.
Idaho falls in four
MOSCOW — Sophomore outside hitter Delaney Nicoll finished with 15 kills and 15 digs, but the Idaho volleyball fell 25-21, 25-19, 21-25, 25-16 to first-place Northern Colorado in the Big Sky regular-season finale for the two teams at Memorial Gym.
Sophomore setter Peyten Ely, a former Lewiston High School standout, finished with 20 assists and junior setter Hailey Pelton contributed 14 assists for the Vandals (5-20, 2-14). Senior libero Alaina Lacey had 20 digs, senior defensive specialist Becca Owen contributed 13 digs and senior outside hitter Allison Munday had 10.
Kailey Jo Ince tallied 17 kills and 10 digs for the Bears (21-6, 13-3). Cece Huhn and Rachel Hickman each had 12 kills. Syd Cole chipped in 31 assists and Daisy Schultz 12. Laura Katarzynski finished with 29 digs.
COLLEGE SWIMMINGIdaho falls to Grand Canyon
MOSCOW — Idaho’s swimming team won four events but fell to Grand Canyon 171-129 in a dual meet at the UI Swim Center.
Sophomore diver Emily Mack won the 3-meter event with 303.83 points and the 1-meter event with 262.28. Sophomore Zoe Froh claimed the 1,000 freestyle in 10:48.09. Sophomore Ani Husaby took the 100 backstroke in 56.90.
Idaho next competes in a triangular against Seattle at Washington State from Jan. 15-16.
Top Idaho placers
3-meter diving — 1. Emily Mack 303.83.
200 medley relay — 3. Idaho (Kaling Phung, Holly Keir, Rylie Jones, Ella Haskins) 1:48.05.
1,000 freestyle — 1. Zoe Froh 10:48.09.
200 free — 2. Jones 1:54.40.
100 backstroke — 1. Ani Husaby 56.90.
100 breaststroke — 2. Laura Rodriguez-Fernandez 1:06.52.
200 butterfly — 2. Bindi Pedersen 2:08.77.
50 free — 3. Haskins 24.21.
1-meter diving — 1. Mack 262.28.
100 free — 3. Haskins 53.14.
200 back — 2. Husaby 2:05.07.
200 breast — 2. Rodriguez-Fernandez 2:22.78.
500 free — 2. Shaffer 5:13.96.
100 fly — 2. Jones 57.18.
400 IM — 2. Froh 4:35.11.
200 free relay — 2. Idaho (Jones, Haskins, Phung, Natalie Crocker) 1:38.11.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRYWSU’s Ado earns NCAA at-large bid
INDIANAPOLIS — Washington State junior cross country runner Amir Ado earned an at-large bid into the 2021 NCAA cross country championships, it was announced.
Ado finished 13th at Friday’s West Regional. He rank a 30:02.9 in the 10K race, earning all-region honors.
“Amir is such a tough competitor and he has worked extremely hard to accomplish this goal,” cross country coach Wayne Phipps said. “I am so proud of Amir and excited for him. He is very fit and very ready for nationals.”
The national championship meet takes place at 8:10 a.m. Pacific next Saturday at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Fla.