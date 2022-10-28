PULLMAN — Pullman knocked off Class 2A Greater Spokane League foe Clarkston 25-23, 25-15, 25-19 in high school volleyball action Thursday.
Sophie Armstrong led the way in kills with 14 and Gabriella Oliver added 28 assists and two aces for the Greyhounds (12-3, 9-0).
Leah Copeland had 15 digs and two blocks for the Bantams (7-10, 5-4). Maddie Kaufman finished with 16 assists.
Bulldogs win in three
COLFAX — The Colfax volleyball team beat St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 25-19, 25-12, 25-12 in a Class 2B Bi-County League match to conclude the regular season.
Lauren York notched 16 assists and three digs, and Brynn McGaughy added 12 kills and seven blocks for the Bulldogs (12-2, 11-0), who will host St. George’s of Spokane in the first round of the Class 2B district tournament at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Senior showcase is next week
Moscow had the most players selected to play in the district’s high school volleyball senior showcase, which will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday at Lewiston High School.
The Bears, who will be competing in this weekend’s Class 4A state tournament at Thunder Ridge High School in Idaho Falls, will be represented by Morgan Claus, Maecie Robbins, Sam Unger and Makayla Gilkey. They will be playing for the blue team.
A total of 24 players will be competing in the event.
BLUE TEAM
Morgan Claus, Moscow; Maecie Robbins, Moscow, Sam Unger, Moscow; Makayla Gilkey, Moscow; Grace Beardin, Orofino; Makenzie Stout, Genesee; Isabelle Monk, Genesee; Tara Schlader, Prairie; Jaspen Ellenwood, Lapwai, Triniti Wood, Deary, Dantae Workman, Deary; Carlie Harrell, Timberline.
Coaches — Toni Claus, Moscow; Brooke Swanson, Deary.
RED TEAM
Katy Wessels, Lewiston; Evanne Douglas, Lewiston; Katie Gray, Troy; Rose Stewart, Kendrick; Rachel Olson, Kendrick; Josie Larson, Potlatch; Jordan Reynolds, Potlatch; Lily Leidenfrost, Logos; Logan Landmark, Kamiah; Camille Stewart, Clearwater Valley, Katherine Duuck, Nezperce; Kadence Beck, Highland.
Coaches — Deborah Blazzard, Troy; Molly Olson, Kendrick.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLIdaho falls in three
MOSCOW — Freshman outside hitter Taryn Vrieling finished with nine kills, but the Idaho volleyball team dropped a 25-22, 25-16, 25-22 Big Sky Conference decision to Montana State at Memorial Gym.
Freshman setter Kate Doorn contributed 15 assists for the Vandals (4-17, 1-8). Freshman libero Aine Doty had nine digs.
Idaho next plays at 1 p.m. Saturday at home against Montana.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCERUCLA 1, Washington State 0
LOS ANGELES — Lilly Reale scored in the 62nd minute as the top-ranked Bruins extended the Cougars’ winless streak to six matches in a Pac-12 Conference contest at Wallis Annenberg Stadium.
Reale converted off a pass from Sunshine Fontes and Madelyn Desiano for UCLA (16-1, 8-1).
For one of the only times all season, Washington State (8-5-4, 2-4-3) was dominated in almost every offensive category. The Bruins held a 26-6 advantage in shots, including 10-3 on goal, and a 12-2 edge in corner kicks.
Lauren Brzykcy made three saves for the winners, and sophomore goaltender Nadia Cooper tallied nine saves for the Cougars.
Washington State next plays at noon Sunday at USC.
WSU 0 0—0
UCLA 0 1—1
UCLA — Lilly Reale (Sunshine Fontes, Madelyn Desiano), 62nd.
Shots — UCLA 26, Washington State 6. Saves — Washington State: Nadia Cooper 9. UCLA: Lauren Brzykcy 3.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRYLCSC teams remain ranked
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lewis-Clark State cross country teams reamined ranked in the NAIA coaches top 25 poll, it was announced.
The men’s team dropped a spot from No. 14 to No. 15, and the women’s team moved up one position from No. 22 to No. 21.
Sophomore Geraldin Correa had a second-place finish in the women’s 6K race at the NCAA Division Pre-Nationals Open at Seattle Pacific, and sophomore Carter Gordon placed 11th in the men’s 8K event.
The Warriors next will compete at the Cascade Conference championship meet Nov. 4 in Ashland, Ore.
COLLEGE BASEBALLLCSC tops conference preseason poll
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Defending national runner-up Lewis-Clark State was picked to finish in first in the Cascade Conference preseason poll, it was announced.
The Warriors, who finished 58-7 overall and 19-3 in the conference, earned all seven first-place votes for a total of 49 points. LCSC got off to the best start in program history at 20-1 and also had a program-best 28-game winning streak.
COACHES POLL
1. Lewis-Clark State (7) 49; 2. British Columbia 42; 3. College of Idaho 35; 4. Oregon Tech 28; 5. Corban 20; 6. Bushnell 15; 7. Eastern Oregon 9.