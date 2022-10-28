Pullman volleyball remains perfect in GSL, takes down Clarkston

Pullman’s Sophie Armstrong, left, shown here on Sept. 29, had 14 kills Thursday in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League volleyball match against Clarkston.

 Zach Wilkinson/Tribune

PULLMAN — Pullman knocked off Class 2A Greater Spokane League foe Clarkston 25-23, 25-15, 25-19 in high school volleyball action Thursday.

Sophie Armstrong led the way in kills with 14 and Gabriella Oliver added 28 assists and two aces for the Greyhounds (12-3, 9-0).

