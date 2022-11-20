YAKIMA — For the first time in more than a decade, the Pullman volleyball team placed in the Washington Class 2A state tournament.
The Greyhounds might have been tired from playing all the way until late Friday, having to endure two five-set matches to get to the semifinal round. All the same, Pullman dropped its final two matches Saturday at the Yakima Valley SunDome to finish fourth.
In one semifinal match, the Greyhounds (17-5), who entered the tournament as the No. 9 seed, fell 25-16, 25-13, 25-16 to eventual state runner-up Ridgefield (20-4).
Then in the third-place match, Pullman started tiring out toward the end and fell 27-25, 25-13, 25-9 to third-seeded Burlington-Edison (20-4).
With the result, it is the first time the Greyhounds have placed at the state tournament since finishing sixth in the 2011 tournament at Evergreen State College in Olympia.
Pullman has a rich history in the event. It’s the third time since 2003 the Greyhounds have placed fourth (2003 and 2008 were the other years). Pullman was seventh in 2004, third in 2006 and won the state championship in 2005 as well as 2009 and 2010.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLIdaho falls in season finale
MOSCOW — Freshman outside hitter Taryn Vrieling finished with 11 kills and four aces, but the Idaho volleyball team fell 25-17, 25-15, 25-18 in a Big Sky Conference match against Northern Colorado to conclude the Vandals’ season.
Freshman setter Kate Doorn had 15 assists for the Vandals (4-24, 1-15), who finish the campaign on an eight-match losing streak. Freshman libero Aine Doty chipped in 14 digs.