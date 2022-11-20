YAKIMA — For the first time in more than a decade, the Pullman volleyball team placed in the Washington Class 2A state tournament.

The Greyhounds might have been tired from playing all the way until late Friday, having to endure two five-set matches to get to the semifinal round. All the same, Pullman dropped its final two matches Saturday at the Yakima Valley SunDome to finish fourth.

Tags

Recommended for you