PULLMAN — The Pullman volleyball team is a close-knit group, and they showed it again Saturday when things got a bit prickly.
Up two sets to none with a berth to the Washington Class 2A state tournament on the line, the Greyhounds encountered some issues but never let the pressure get to them, beating Selah 25-19, 25-23, 20-25, 23-25, 18-16 in a crossover match to earn their way back to the Yakima Valley SunDome next weekend.
“They love each other,” Pullman coach Megan McNannay said. “This is the closest team I’ve been a part of. They had a team dinner last night and a team breakfast this morning. Lots of team building. They spend a lot of time with each other and there’s just a lot of team leadership on the court.”
The Grehyounds (16-3) will find out who they play in the first round of the state tourney today, which begins Friday. McNannay surmised her team probably would be anywhere from a No. 8 to a No. 10 seed. It’s the sixth time in the past seven seasons dating to 2015 the team will make the trek to Yakima.
Pullman looked like it was going to close it out in four, but the Vikings were able to manage to tie it up thanks to a bit of youth on the Greyhound sideline.
“Selah is an amazing team, one of the best we’ve played all season,” McNannay said. “Our pass and serve-receive was perfect in the first and second sets, but broke down in the third and the fourth.”
Pullman was up 13-9 in the fifth, but the Vikings rode good hitting from their right-side hitter and forced extra points. But the Greyhounds hung on in the end.
Sophie Armstong tallied 17 kills and four total blocks. Gabby Oliver finished with 42 assists and was one of three players with 20 or more digs with 25. Lily McNannay and Ellie Ward each finished with 22 digs. Jasmyne Washington also had four total blocks, and Leila Brown and Oliver each had two aces.
“There were lots of long rallies and phenomenal defense on both sides,” McNannay said. “Our team has more fight than any team I’ve been a part of.”
Clarkston’s season comes to an end
EPHRATA, Wash. — Maddie Kaufman had 25 assists, but the Clarkston volleyball fell 25-12, 25-12, 20-25, 25-15 in a Washington Class 2A crossover match against Ephrata to just miss getting into the state tournament.
Ella Leavitt and Olivia Gustafson had seven kills each for Clarkston (9-13). Gustafson added 14 digs. Kayla Frei had three aces.
“Really proud of the girls for making it this far,” Clarkston coach Marie Huffman said. “Had lots of girls step up into big shoes.”
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMINGPullman 200 free relay wins state title
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Pullman’s quartet of juniors Poppy Edge and Codi Thomas, and sophomores Bree Myers and Nelia Peng, continued their success from the district tournament at the Washington Class 2A state swimming meet.
The foursome, who smashed the district record in the 200 free relay two weeks ago at Washington State’s Gibb Pool, had no issues at King County Aquatic Center in winning the state title in that event, coming close to breaking the meet record.
The Greyhounds, who were the defending team champions, finished in fourth place overall with 180 points, behind meet champion Sammamish’s 305.
A year ago en route to taking the title, Pullman won six total crowns.
This time around, it was just one championship. But it was one in which the Greyhounds defended.
In 2021, the quartet of Myers, Mya Reed, Edge and Madi Weber won the event in 1:41.33.
The foursome touched the wall this time in 1:42.84.
The group also placed third in the 200 medley relay (1:55.48). Myers placed third in the 200 individual medley (2:14.12) and the 100 backstroke (1:01.25). Edge, after being disqualified in the 200 free on the final leg, bounced back to place third in the 500 free (5:27.51).
Clarkston’s Makayla Dougherty placed ninth in the 50 free (26.27) and 13th in the 100 back (1:07.84).
Team scores — 1. Sammamish 305; 2. Anacortes 227; 3. Enumclaw 183; 4. Pullman 180; 5. Port Angeles 150.5; 6. Fife 106; 7. Selah 98; 8. North Kitsap 95; 9. Shelton 78; 10. Aberdeen 71; 11. Steilacoom 67; T12. Ellensburg 61; T12. Squalicum 61; 14. Klahowya 60; 15. Lindbergh 57; 16. Sehome 52; 17. Tumwater 43; 18. East Valley 40; 18. Bremerton 37; 20. Blaine 36; 21. Centralia 35; 22. Archbishop Murphy 32; 23. South Whidbey 27; 24. Ridgefield 26; 25. Hockinson 24; 26. Lynden 19; 27. White River 18; 28. Kingston 17; 29. Bellingham 15; 30. Hudson’s Bay 14; 31. Clarkston 13; T32. Black Hills 9; T32. Sedro-Woolley 9; 34. Sequim 8; 35. Medical Lake 6; 36. Yakima East Valley 5.5; T37. Cashmere 5; T37. Burlington Edison 5; T39. Grandview 4; T39. Toppenish 4; T39. East Jefferson 4; 42. Renton 1.
200 medley relay — 3. Pullman (Bree Myers, Codi Thomas, Nelia Peng, Poppy Edge) 1:55.48.
200 freestyle — 14. Keira Frichette (Pullman) 2:11.23.
200 IM — 3. Myers (Pullman) 2:14.12; 15. Kiara Donolo 2:29.43.
50 free — 9. Makayla Dougherty (Clarkston) 26.27.
100 butterfly — 5. Peng (Pullman) 1:02.05; 8. Thomas (Pullman) 1:03.19.
500 free — 3. Edge (Pullman) 5:27.51; 11. Estelle Uberuaga (Pullman) 5:46.08; 14. Peng 5:48.88.
200 free relay — 1. Pullman (Edge, Myers, Thomas, Peng) 1:42.84.
100 backstroke — 3. Myers (Pullman) 1:01.25; 13. Dougherty (Clarkston) 1:07.84.
100 breaststroke — 6. Thomas (Pullman) 1:13.85; 11. Donolo (Pullman) 1:14.14; 15. Uberuaga (Pullman) 1:16.89.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALLGrace 38, Kamiah 12
POCATELLO — The Kubs held a lead in the second quarter, but the Grizzlies scored 32 unanswered points and earned a berth in the Idaho Class 1A Division I state championship game next weekend against Oakley at Holt Arena.
After Grace (9-1) broke out on top early with a running touchdown, Kamiah (9-2) sophomore quarterback David Kludt found senior tight end Kaden DeGroot for a 22-yard touchdown. The 2-point conversion failed and the game was tied at 6.
Early in the second quarter, junior running back Colton Ocain’s 16-yard scoring run put the Kubs up 12-6 after they missed the 2-point conversion. However, Grace quarterback Tytan Anderson threw an 18-yard pass about midway through the period to tie it at 12.
The Grizzlies then started to assert themselves, and Kamiah just couldn’t quite dig out of several holes it put itself into.
“We just weren’t consistent enough,” Kubs coach Nels Kludt said. “We had some big plays. We just couldn’t get out of the hole and the other side of the field. We fought to the end. They’re pretty good and athletic. Their quarterback is pretty good and made some big plays.”
David Kludt finished 9-of-14 for 53 yards and was picked off once. Ocain ran the ball 10 times for 79 yards. DeGroot caught four passes for 35 yards. Porter Whipple and Everett Oatman each had seven tackles, and Whipple had a sack.
Predicted to finish in the middle of the pack in the Whitepine League Division I standings, Nels Kludt was happy how the year played out.
“We knew we had a chance to be good,” Nels Kludt said. “From everyone’s else standpoint, we might have overachieved. To go undefeated and dominate in the league. They played their butts off and succeeded.”
Kamiah 6 6 0 0—12
Grace 6 8 12 12—38
Grace — Tytan Anderson 6 run (run failed).
Kamiah — Kaden DeGroot 22 pass from David Kludt (pass failed).
Kamiah — Colton Ocain 16 run (pass failed).
Grace — Dallon Draper 18 pass from Anderson (Draper pass from Anderson).
Grace — Will Mickelsen 36 pass from Anderson (run failed).
Grace — Anderson 11 run (pass failed).
Grace — Anderson 6 run (run failed).
Grace — Draper 20 pass from Anderson (run failed).
Wellpinit 26, Pomeroy 22
WELLPINIT, Wash. — Smokey Abrahamson threw four touchdown passes to Colin Hughes and the Redskins held on late to eliminate the Pirates for the Washington Class 1B football postseason.
Abrahamson was 12-of-24 passing for 251 yards with one interception for Wellpinit (9-1), which advances to play second-seeded Neah Bay next weekend. Hughes finished with eight catches for 223 yards.
Those two connected twice in the first quarter for a 12-0 advantage. Then the teams went back-and-forth the rest of the way.
Trevin Kimble ran for 219 yards and two scores for Pomeroy (8-3), which outgained Wellpinit 389-317 and forced six turnovers. Kimble was 4-for-12 for 68 yards. Sidney Bales had 16 carries for 124 yards and a score.
However, the Pirates committed six turnovers of their own and couldn’t complete the rally. They were a combined 5-of-22 on third and fourth downs (22.7 percent).
Pomeroy 0 6 8 8—22
Wellpinit 12 8 6 0—26
Wellpinit — Colin Hughes 30 pass from Smokey Abrahamson (run failed).
Wellpinit — Hughes 15 pass from Abrahamson (kick failed).
Pomeroy — Trevin Kimble 1 run (run failed).
Wellpinit — Hughes 30 pass from Abrahamson (Adam Moyer run).
Pomeroy — Sidney Bales 42 run (Bales run).
Wellpinit — Hughes 17 pass from Abrahamson (run failed).
Pomeroy — Kimble 4 run (Kimble run).
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALLBoise 62, Lewiston 32
After a solid first-quarter start by the Bengals, the Brave asserted their will in the final three periods and took a nonleague win.
“Boise did a good job of pressuring our guards, and we couldn’t get into the flow of our offense,” Lewiston coach Karlee Stefanchik said. “I think that’s just something that we need to work on. It’s good to see where we are at against teams from the south.”
The Bengals (0-2) were up by one after the first, but Boise (1-1) went up by 10 at halftime and used an 11-0 run to start the third to put some distance.
Avery Howell finished with 18 points, including 12 in the middle two quarters, to lead the Brave. Kaity Haan added 10 points.
Zoie Kessinger and Lilly Samuels each finished with seven for the Bengals, who haven’t beaten Boise since 2014.
BOISE (1-1)
Sophia Clark 1 0-0 2, Alison Turcke 2 1-3 5, Avery Patricco 3 1-1 8, Libby Nelson 0 0-0 0, Emme Munch 0 1-2 1, Avery Howell 4 10-13 18, Kaity Haan 4 2-2 10, Alex Gustavel 2 0-1 4, Maizy Kluksdal 0 2-4 2, Morgan Montgomery 1 6-7 8, Korey Kelly 1 2-2 4. Totals 18 25-35 62.
LEWISTON (0-2)
Sydney Arellano 0 2-2 2, Bre Albright 1 1-2 4, Bay Delich 1 0-0 3, Dilynn Albright 0 2-3 2, Addison McKarcher 2 0-1 4, Zoie Kessinger 2 2-2 7, Patience-Lee Patterson 0 0-4 0, Maddi Jackson 1 1-1 3, Lilly Samuels 2 3-3 7, Savanah Burke 0 0-0 0, Mara Kessinger 0 0-1 0, Jordynn Albright 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 11-19 32.
Boise 11 16 17 18—62
Lewiston 12 5 7 8—32
3-point goals — Patricco, B. Albright, Delich, Z. Kessinger.
JV — Boise def. Lewiston.
Melba 52, Lapwai 44
MELBA, Idaho — The defending Idaho Class 1A Division I champion Wildcats couldn’t find the basket in the second quarter, and despite coming back to tie the game, they fell to the Mustangs in a nonleague game.
“We just weren’t looking at the hoop in the second quarter,” Lapwai coach Ada Marks said. “We bounced back and battled back and tied it, but we just couldn’t get it going the rest of the way.”
Melba (2-0) held a 30-18 halftime lead after outscoring the Wildcats 19-7 in the second quarter. Lapwai mounted a charge but tired out in the end.
Brooklyn Dayley finished with 14 points, Keylee Wilson added 12 and Kendall Clark 11 for the Mustangs.
Lauren Gould paced Lapwai with 13 points.
LAPWAI (1-1)
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks 2 1-2 6. Jordan McCormack-Marks 2 0-0 4, Amasone George 0 1-2 1, Skylin Parrish 0 0-0 0, Lauren Gould 5 2-5 13, Jayden Leighton 1 0-2 2, Taya Yearout 2 0-0 5, Qubilah Mitchell 2 1-1 5, Madden Bisbee 3 1-2 8. Totals 17 6-14 44.
MELBA (2-0)
Keylee Wilson 3 6-9 12, Hallie Arnold 2 3-4 8, Kendall Clark 4 3-5 11, Meya Young 0 0-0 0, Darby Lowber 0 0-0 0, Tariah Carter 2 2-4 7, Ellie Johnson 0 0-0 0, Brooklynn Dayley 4 5-7 14. Totals 15 19-29 52.
Lapwai 11 7 13 13—44
Melba 11 19 6 16—52
3-point goals — Ja. McCormack-Marks, Gould, Yearout, Bisbee, Arnold, Carter, Dayley.
JV — Melba 42, Lapwai 23.
Cole Valley Christian 57, Grangeville 42
MERIDIAN, Idaho — The defending Class 2A state champion Chargers started hot, and the visiting Bulldogs couldn’t catch up in a nonleague game.
“We had a slow start again, same as (Friday), Grangeville coach Michelle Barger said. “We’re still learning and growing. We’re just trying to learn to play together. They came out and fought and I was really proud of them.”
Cole Valley Christian (1-1) held an 18-4 lead at the end of the first and was up by 12 at halftime in cruising.
Hadley Fraas led three Chargers in double figures with 17 points. Trinity Wholefinger added 16 and Natalie Wetzel 11.
Caryss Barger, Madalyn Green, Mattie Thacker and Adalei Lefebvre each finished with eight for Grangeville (0-2).
GRANGEVILLE (0-2)
Caryss Barger 3 2-5 8, Adri Anderson 0 0-0 0, Abbie Frei 2 0-0 5, Madalyn Green 4 0-6 8, Mattie Thacker 4 0-0 8, Adalei Lefebvre 3 2-4 8, Addisyn Vanderwall 2 1-4 5. Totals 18 5-19 42.
COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (1-1)
Tessa Orchutt 2 1-2 6, Trinity Wholefinger 4 4-4 16, Hadley Fraas 7 2-2 17, Natalie Wetzel 4 0-0 11, Aubriella Oates 1 0-0 2, Ashley Oates 0 0-0 0, Marissa Orchutt 1 0-0 3, Gaby Olmstead 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 7-8 57.
Grangeville 4 14 10 14—42
Cole Valley Christian 18 12 18 9—57
3-point goals — Frei, Wholefinger 4, Wetzel 3, T. Orchutt, M. Orchuttt, Fraas.
JV — Grangeville lost.
McCall-Donnelly 64, Orofino 48
McCALL, Idaho — The Maniacs dropped their season opener on the road to the Vandals.
Orofino (0-1) were hit hard in the second quarter getting outscored 23-8.
No individual information was available at press time.
Orofino 11 8 9 20—48
McCall-Donnelly 12 23 16 13—64
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLIdaho falls in four
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Senior outside hitter Allison Munday tallied 17 kills, but the Idaho volleyball team fell 25-16, 24-26, 25-14, 25-12 in a Big Sky Conference match against Sacramento State at The Nest.
Munday had an attack percentage of .343 for the Vandals (4-22, 1-13), who have lost six consecutive matches. Senior setter Hailey Pelton finished with 20 assists and freshman setter Kate Doorn had 11. Freshman libero Aine Doty contributed 18 digs. Freshman middle blocker Julia Dickeson chipped in five total blocks.
Idaho next plays at 6 p.m. Thursday at home against Northern Arizona.