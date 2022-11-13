PULLMAN — The Pullman volleyball team is a close-knit group, and they showed it again Saturday when things got a bit prickly.

Up two sets to none with a berth to the Washington Class 2A state tournament on the line, the Greyhounds encountered some issues but never let the pressure get to them, beating Selah 25-19, 25-23, 20-25, 23-25, 18-16 in a crossover match to earn their way back to the Yakima Valley SunDome next weekend.

