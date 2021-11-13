FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Pullman has two individuals in three events, and two relays, which have recorded the best times after the preliminary rounds Friday of the Class 2A state swimming meet at the King County Aquatic Center.
The top eight in each event advance to the final round, which will take place at 8:30 a.m. today at the same site.
The Greyhounds will have at least one competitor in the finals of every event entered, while Clarkston’s Natalie Graham also qualified in the 100 backstroke.
Senior Mya Reed is the top seed in the 50 freestyle and 100 free after posting the top time in each event. She touched the wall in 24.61 seconds in the 50 free, and had a time of 53.33 in the 100 free.
Sophomore Poppy Edge has the No. 1 time in the 500 free after qualifying in 5:24.30.
Pullman’s 200 free relay of Edge, Madi Weber, Bree Myers and Reed posted a time of 1:42.05, and the 400 free relay of Edge, Myers, Melrose Gilbert and Reed) came home in 3:45.46.
Graham took sixth in the 100 back in 1:03.09.
Pullman results
200 medley relay — 2. Pullman (Abby Adams, Madi Weber, Nelly Peng, Melrose Gilbert) 1:55.24
200 free — 3. Poppy Edge 1:59.55; 13. Gilbert 2:08.28; 19. Adams 2:13.14.
200 IM — 3. Bree Myers 2:14.48; 8. Weber 2:22.80; 15. Peng 2:30.13.
50 freestyle — 1. Mya Reed 24.61; 12. Emma Bryson 26.43.
100 butterfly — 5. Peng 1:02.87; 14. Codi Thomas 1:06.70
100 free — 1. Reed 53.33; 6. Myers 55.66; 23. Bryson 1:00.86.
500 free — 1. Edge 5:24.30; 6. Gilbert 5:41.14; 13. Estelle Uberuaga 5:55.65.
200 free relay — 1. Pullman (Edge, Weber, Myers, Reed) 1:42.05.
100 backstroke — 4. Adams 1:01.93.
100 breaststroke — 5. Weber 1:10.39; 14. Kiara Donolo 1:16.75; 16. Thomas 1:17.50; 22. Uberuaga 1:21.14.
400 free relay — 1. Pullman (Edge, Myers, Gilbert, Reed) 3:45.46.
Clarkston results
200 medley relay — 22. Clarkston (Liza Higgins, Makayla Dougherty, Natalie Graham, Sarah Broemmeling) 2:14.32.
200 IM — 11. Graham 2:21.94.
200 free relay — 16. Clarkston (Graham, Jordyn Sawyer, Dougherty, Higgins) 1:55.46.
100 backstroke — 6. Graham 1:03.09.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALLPomeroy places seventh at Class 1B state tournament
YAKIMA, Wash. — Pomeroy defeated Republic in straight sets, then took care of Shoreline Christian in four sets to finish in seventh place at the Washington Class 1B volleyball state tournament at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
“Loved our energy and our fight at the state tournament,” coach Adam Van Vogt said. “Really proud of my girls for everything they have gone through this season.”
Keely Maves and Jillian Herres each had fantastic numbers for the day. Maves collected 35 kills and 20 digs while Harris collected 69 assists and 25 digs.
In the opening match, the ninth-seeded Pirates beat No. 13 seed Republic 25-21, 25-17, 25-20.
Halliee Brewer had seven kills versus the Tigers.
Pomeroy (17-9) then finished off 15th-seeded Shoreline Christian 20-25, 25-21, 25-19, 26-24.
Chase Caruso recorded 23 digs against the Chargers.
Three Pirates seniors — Maves, Elizabeth Ruchert and Nayely Larios — played their final match.
Colfax finishes fifth in Class 1B state tourney
YAKIMA, Wash. — Colfax beat Kalama and Goldendale on the second day of the Class 1B state tournament to finish in fifth place at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
The Bulldogs (26-3) took down Kalama 27-25, 13-25, 25-21, 25-23 to advance to the fifth-place match. The Bulldogs then defeated Goldendale 18-25, 25-18, 25-13, 25-20 to earn their placing.
Colfax has won the state tournament 15 times and has been in the event 31 of the past 33 seasons.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALLBoise 54, Lewiston 28
BOISE — The Bengals fell to the Brave in the season opener for the two teams.
“Boise is a really good team,” Lewiston coach Karlee Wilson said. “I’m really proud of how they competed. They played hard. The score might not reflect that, but they were really competing the whole way.”
Katy Wessels led Lewiston with 14 points and six rebounds.
“She’s a presence for us down low,” Wilson said.
A complete box score was not available at press time.
Moscow 33, Kellogg 30
KELLOGG, Idaho — The Bears held a 20-9 halftime lead and took down the host Wildcats in a nonleague season opener.
“We struggled on the floor a bit in the second half,” Moscow coach Alexa Hardick said. “But I’m really proud of our team for grinding it out in the second half and getting the road win.”
Angela Lassen led Moscow with 12 points.
Hailey Cheney led Kellogg with 10 points.
MOSCOW (1-0)
McKenna Knott 1 1-9 3, Angela Lassen 4 2-4 12, Grace Nauman 1 0-2 2, Peyton Watson 1 0-0 2, Kennedy Thompson 0 0-0 0, Jessika Lassen 1 0-0 2, Lola Johns 1 4-7 6, Megan Heyns 0 0-1 0, Maya Anderson 3 0-0 6. Totals 12 6-14 33.
KELLOGG (0-1)
Darian Hill 0 0-0 0, Grace Nearing 0 0-0 0, Hailey Cheney 2 6-10 10, Madison Cheney 0 0-0 0, Emily Coe 3 2-4 8, Macy Jerome 2 2-2 6, Haylee Potts 0 0-2 0, Sam Karst 1 0-0 2, Kay Reed 0 1-2 1. Totals 8 11-20 30.
Moscow 9 11 4 8—33
Kellogg 5 4 13 6—30
3-point goals — Knott, Lassen 2.
JV — Moscow 44, Kellogg 33
Deary 41, Troy 32
TROY — The Mustangs opened the season by jumping out to a 10-point halftime lead and came away with a nonleague win against the Trojans in the season opener for the two teams.
Araya Wood had 19 points and eight steals, and Dantae Workman finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds for Deary.
“Matchup pretty well, as an opener everyone was a little full of nerves and rusty,” Mustangs coach Kendra Keen said.
For Troy, Halee Bohman led the way with 10 points.
TROY (0-1)
Halee Bohman 3 3-3 10, Isabelle Raasch 4 0-0 8, Kassidy Chamberlin 1 0-0 3, Morgan Blazzard 3 1-2 7, Dericka Morgan 0 0-0 0, Betty McKenzie 0 0-0 0, Olivia Tyler 0 0-0 0, Bethany Phillis 0 0-0 0, Alaura Hawley 1 0-0 2, Whitney Foster 1 0-2 2. Totals 13 4-7 32.
DEARY (1-0)
Madelyn Proctor , Kaylee Wood 1 0-0 2, Kenadie Kirk 3 1-3 7, Emiley Scott 0 0-0 0, Araya Wood 6 7-10 19 , Karmen Griffin 0 0-0 0, Triniti Wood 1 1-3 3, Macie Ashmead 0 0-0 0, Dantae Workman 5 0-0 10. Totals 16 9-16 41.
Troy 7 6 7 12 — 32
Deary 13 10 7 11 — 41
3-point goals — Chamberlin, Bohman.
Grangeville 45, New Plymouth 31
GRANGEVILLE — Camden Barger notched 22 points as the Bulldogs cruised to a nonleague win against the Pilgrims in the season opener for the two teams.
“It was a quiet 22 points. I wouldn’t of guessed that’s what she finished with, if I’m being honest,” Grangeville coach Michelle Barger said. “She has great teammates so they all make her look really good.”
The Bulldogs opened up the first quarter with an 8-0 lead but the Pilgrims physical nature trimmed their gap to seven by halftime.
“Things started to really take a turn in the third quarter,” Barger said. “That’s when Camden hit her two 3-pointers and that gave us the spark that we needed.”
Eboni Shaw paced New Plymouth with 11 points.
NEW PLYMOUTH (0-1)
Lexi Eager 1 0-1 3, Bella Fairley 2 0-0 4, Anaia Merdive 0 0-3 0, Farah Binggeli 0 0-3 0, Jane Gibson 2 0-0 4, Bailey Voile 2 2-4 8, Eboni Shaw 4 3-8 11, Tayligh Hook 0 1-2 1. Totals 11 6-14 31.
GRANGEVILLE (1-0)
Camden Barger 7 6-7 22, Macy Smith 1 0-3 2, Talia Brown 2 0-0 4, Cameran Green 1 1-2 3, Bella Dame 1 0-0 2, Bailey Vanderwall 3 0-0 6, Abbie Frei 0 0-1 0, Mattie Thacker 1 0-0 2, Adri Anderson 0 0-0 0, Adalei LeFebvre 2 0-5 4, Madalyn Green 0 0-1 0. Totals 18 7-18 45.
New Plymouth 10 4 12 5—31
Grangeville 13 8 15 9—45
3-point goals — Volie 2, Eager, Barger 2.
JV — Grangeville 56, Prairie 24.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRYWSU, UI finish in upper half at West Regional
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Washington State had a pair of runners earn All-Region honors, and Idaho had a decent showing at the NCAA West Regional meet, hosted by Sacramento State, at the Haggin Oaks Golf Complex.
The top two teams automatically advance to the NCAA national championship meet, which will take place Nov. 20 at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Fla.
The Cougar men took seventh place and the Vandals 13th in the 29-team field. WSU’s women were 12th and Idaho 13th in the 35-team field. Stanford swept the team titles.
For the WSU men, junior Amir Ado had the top overall time of area runners, finishing in 30 minutes, 2.9 seconds on the 10K course. It earned him All-Region, and was the best finish for a Cougar male at the event since John Whelan placed second in 2015.
Freshman John Peckham led Idaho with a time of 31:17.6, good enough for 70th place.
In the women’s 6K, WSU sophomore Nemma Kimtai had the best time, clocking in at a season-best 20:25.5 for an 18th-place finish. She scored the highest finish for a Cougar woman at the event since Ruby Roberts was 15th in 2013.
Junior Kelsey Swenson had Idaho’s best time, finishing at 20:37.6 to take 30th place.
MEN
Team scores — 1. Stanford 61; 2. Washington 66; 3. Portland 94; 4. Oregon 100; 5. Gonzaga 107; 6. Boise State 115; 7. Washington State 244; 8. Portland State 295; 9. Santa Clara 372; 10. UC Santa Barbara 375; 11. Fullerton State 395; 12. UCLA 398; 13. Idaho 405; 14. Saint Mary’s (Calif.) 407; 15. Cal Poly 414; 16. Grand Canyon 424; 17. Arizona State 451; 18. California 471; 19; Loyola Marymount 537; 20. UC Davis 567; 21. San Francisco 573; 22. Eastern Washington 584; 23. Long Beach State 611; 24. Pepperdine 617; 25. UC Irvine 623; 26. Northridge 690; 27. UC Riverside 725; 28. San Diego 739; 29. Seattle 880.
Individual — Kieran Lumb (Washington) 29:28.5.
WSU individuals — 13. Amir Ado 30:02.9; 54. Felix Wammetsberger 31:04.6; 57. Kelvin Limo 31:07.9; 58. Zach Stallings 31:08.2; 62. Matthew Watkins 31:11.2; 95. Kennan Schrag 31:58.2;
Idaho individuals — 70. John Peckham 31:17.6; 73. Tim Stevens 31:18.5; 82. Shea Mattson 31:39.1; 83. Lorenz Hermann 31:39.3; 100. Gabriel Dinnel 32:02.9; 121. Michael McCausland 32:25.3; 153. Gage Zanette 33:14.8.
WOMEN
Team scores — 1. Stanford 42; 2. Washington 84; 3. Oregon 100; 4. Gonzaga 148; 5. Portland 161; 6. San Francisco 202; 7. Oregon State 206; 8. Boise State 214; 9. UC Davis 259; 10. Fullerton State 281; 11. Portland State 298; 12. Washington State 317; 13. Idaho 329; 14. Cal Poly 394; 15. UCLA 450; 16. UC Irvine 455; 17. California 536; 18. Santa Clara 577; 19. Saint Mary’s (Calif.) 580; 20. Sacramento State 589; T21. Arizona State 639; T21. USC 639; 23. San Diego State 657; 24. Long Beach State 661; 25. UC Riverside 679; 26. Loyola Marymount 716; 27. UC Santa Barbara 773; 28. Eastern Washington 800; 29. Seattle 846; 30. UNLV 851; 31. San Diego 877; 32. Pacific 941; 33. Pepperdine 962; 34. Hawaii 969; 35. Northridge 1,137.
Individual — Julia Heymach (Stanford) 20:01.1.
WSU individuals — 18. Nemma Kimtai 20:25.5; 37. Alaina Stone Boggs 20:47.0; 48. Caroline Jerotich 20:55.5; 93. Pia Richards 21:44.6; 121. Zorana Grujic 22:10.5; 125. Samantha Boyle 22:14.2; 191. Pietra Da Silva 23:12.0.
Idaho individuals — 30. Kelsey Swenson 20:37.6; 49. Katja Pattis 20:57.0; 80. Nell Baker 21:29.0; 84. Nathalia Campos 21:33.1; 86. Jolene Whiteley 21:36.4; 91. Leah Holmgren 21:39.6.
COLLEGE SWIMMINGWSU wins home dual
PULLMAN — Angela Di Palo and Taylor McCoy each had two individual victories as the Washington State swimming team won nine events in beating Grand Canyon 126-74 in a dual meet at Gibb Pool.
Di Palo, a freshman, won the 100 freestyle in 51.39 seconds and the 200 freestyle in 1:54.87. She also was a part of the winning 200 free relay that clocked in at 1:33.60.
McCoy, a senior who was a Pullman High School standout, took the 200 IM in 2:05.97 and the 200 backstroke in 2:01.75.
The Cougars next will be in action at the Phil Hansel Invitational at Houston starting Thursday.
Top WSU placers
200 medley relay — 1. Washington State (Noelle Harvey, Lauren Burckel, Kaya Takashige, Chloe Larson) 1:45.10.
1,000 freestyle — 2. Josie Liebzeit 10:53.60.
200 free — 1. Angela Di Palo 1:54.87.
50 free — 1. Larson 23.65.
200 IM — 1. Taylor McCoy 2:05.97.
200 butterfly — 2. Ilaria Moro 2:05.81.
100 free — 1. Di Palo 51.39.
200 backstroke — 1. McCoy 2:01.75.
500 free — 1. Harvey 5:05.09.
200 breaststroke — 1. Mackenzie Duarte 2:20.66.
200 free relay — 1. Washington State (Larson, Di Palo, Paige Gardner, Harvey) 1:33.60.
WOMEN’S SOCCERWSU has five selected All-Pac-12
SAN FRANCISCO — A total of five Washington State women’s soccer players earned honors as the Pac-12 released its all-conference teams.
Freshman goalkeeper Nadia Cooper was named to the first team, freshman of the year and goaltender of the season. She had seven solo shutouts and three combined clean sheets as the Cougars (13-2-4, 7-1-3) had their highest conference finish since 2015.
Also making the first team were senior forward Elyse Bennett and senior defender Mykiaa Minniss. Bennett posted a team- and career-high 10 goals, adding four assists, with two game-winners. Minniss captained a defensive unit that allowed a total of 11 goals in 19 matches. The two were third-team honorees in the spring.
Junior defender Bridget Rieken and senior midfielder Sydney Studer each earned third-team honors.
WSU next plays at 5 p.m. today at Lower Soccer Field against Montana in the first round of the NCAA tournament.