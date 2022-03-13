CHEHALIS, Wash. — Pullman boys soccer delivered a second consecutive shutout victory to wrap up its opening weekend of play, topping nonleague foe W.F. West, of Chehalis, Wash., 3-0 on Saturday.
Through their first two games of the season, the Hounds have registered seven goals scored by seven different players, and goalkeeper Tom Cole has stopped every shot to come at him.
This one saw Pullman get on the board within the first five minutes of play courtesy of Evan French, while Lukas Wexler scored a midgame goal and assisted Aden Athar in converting the final point of the contest. Cole had five saves.
“We’re going to have to be better in the air, meaning our heading game,” Pullman coach Doug Winchell said. “We went from playing on a really nice, pretty new turf surface last night to a grass football field today, and you’ve got to make adjustments to surface. Good way to start; we’ve got a couple tough games coming up.”
Pullman 2 1—3
Chehalis 0 0—0
Pullman — Evan French, 5th.
Pullman — Lukas Wexler (Awadh Mohamed), 31st.
Pullman — Aden Athar (Wexler), 72nd.
Shots — Pullman 6, W.F. West 7. Saves — Pullman: Tom Cole 5. W.F. West: Hayden Sciera 3.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALLBulldogs fall to two southern foes
NAMPA, Idaho — Grangeville was bested 18-5 by Sugar-Salem of Sugar City and 19-2 by Nampa Christian in back-to-back nonleague games at Nampa Christian High School.
Both contests ended by mercy rule.
“Our team is a really young squad this year, and those teams we faced today were very good baseball teams,” Grangeville coach Lee Nadiger said. “I thought our guys kept their heads held up high and competed. It was nice to get on the field and play some baseball.”
Miles Lefebvre made two hits and Ray Holes pitched three strikeouts for the Bulldogs against Sugar-Salem (1-1). Against Nampa Christian (2-0), Caleb Frei provided Grangeville (0-3) with two hits and David Goicoa notched a double, with each providing one RBI. Nampa Christian’s Dane Bradshaw and Carson Atwood both registered home runs.
Sugar-Salem 541 17—18 9 0
Grangeville 001 40— 5 4 0
Adam Nelson, Tanner Olson (3), James Chase (5) and Olson, Chase (3), Ben Aldrich (5); Miles Lefebvre, Jared Lindsley (2), Ray Holes (3) and David Goicoa. W—Nelson. L—Lefebvre.
Sugar-Salem hits — Carson Harris 2, Jackson Gardner, Dawson McInelly (2B), Andrew Curry, Tommy Woodcock, Aldrich (2B), Olson, Will Chappell.
Grangeville hits — Miles Lefebvre 2, Holes, Cash Harris.
———
Grangeville 000 02— 2 3 7
Nampa Christian 782 1x—18 14 0
Caleb Frei, David Goicoa (3) and Cody Klement; Josh Tiersma and Zach Mullins. W—Tiersma. L—Frei.
Grangeville hits — Frei 2, Goicoa (2B).
Nampa Christian hits — Jaydn Curry 3, Dane Bradshaw 2 (3B, HR), Carson Atwood 2 (2B, HR), Landon Cheney 2, Dante D’Oranzio, Josh Tiersma, Mullins (2B), Zach Merritt, Daidan Glenn.
Orofino 9-8, Bonners Ferry 3-7
OROFINO — The Maniacs earned a sweep of the visiting Badgers in a nonleague doubleheader to finish a three-game series.
“It was a good start,” Orofino coach Dylan Midstokke said.
The first game saw the Maniacs (3-0) secure a 3-2 lead against the Badgers (0-3) before exploding at the plate for six runs in the fifth. Dash Barlow got the win for Orofino, and Slade Sneddon was 2-for-4 at the plate with a double.
The second game went to extra innings as Bonners Ferry led 7-6 through the top of the eighth, but Orofino got a walkoff single from Landon Hudson in a two-run bottom half.
Drew Hanna came in for the Maniacs and got the win, allowing only one run as he pitched the final four innings.
GAME 1
Bonners Ferry 000 021 0—3 9 4
Orofino 020 160 x—9 9 0
Elisha Dahl, Porter Schulte (4), Bo Bateman (6), Blake Rice (6) and Bo Bateman; Dash Barlow, Louden Cochran (5), Steven Bradbury (6) and Silas Naranjo. W—Barlow. L—Dahl.
Bonners Ferry hits — Rice 3, Teigan Banning 3, Thomas Bateman, Trey Bateman, Roger Naylor
Orofino hits — Slade Sneddon 2 (2B), Silas Naranjo (2B), Cochran, Nick Drobish, Drew Hanna, Bodey Howell, Easton Schneider.
GAME 2
Bonners Ferry 121 200 01—7 7 5
Orofino 110 103 02—8 6 6
Trey Bateman, Blake Rice (4), Roger Naylor (6) and Teigan Banning; Silas Naranjo, Easton Schneider (3), Drew Hanna (4) and Kevin Turner. W—Hanna. L—Rice.
Bonners Ferry hits — Bo Bateman (2B), Trey Bateman (2B), Thomas Bateman, Porter Schulte, Rice, Elisha Dahl, NA.
Orofino hits — Nick Drobish (2B), Schneider, Dash Barlow, Bodey Howell, Landon Hudson, Aiden Olive.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALLOrofino 25, Bonners Ferry 24
OROFINO — The Maniacs came through a high-scoring down-to-the-wire contest for their third nonleague victory against Bonners Ferry in a two-day span, establishing a winning streak to start the season.
Orofino (3-0), which had suited only its varsity for Friday’s doubleheader, fielded all 21 players in its program over the course of Saturday’s game. Kaycee Hudson and Jaelyn Miller tripled for the Maniacs, who had their biggest inning of the game in the second with 12 runs.
“No cooler ending in a baseball or softball game than a walk-off win,” Orofino coach Sean Diffin said. “We got a lot of much-needed playing time for our younger girls.”
Bonners Ferry 424 463 1—24 10 2
Orofino 1(12)3 124 2—25 7 9
Fredrickson, Curtis (2) and Rickter; Kaycee Hudson, Livia Johnson (3), Hanna Johnson (6) and Dayna Maetche, Rilee Diffin (6). W—H. Johnson. L—Curtis.
Bonners Ferry hits — Rickter 2 (2B, 3B), Elliston 2, Owens 2, Fredrickson (2B), Sumpter, Curtis, Pruitt.
Orofino hits — Hudson 2 (3B), Jaelyn Miller (3B), Taylor Burrows, L. Johnson, Hannah Noah, Delrae Harris.
Asotin 28, Pomeroy 4
ASOTIN — With the benefit of two double-digit innings early on, the Panthers handled the Pirates in a runaway nonleague victory.
“Our bats were a little quiet today,” Pomeroy coach Sonia Hevener said. “We’re a young squad with a lot of potential. We’re still getting back into the groove of things. Just got to learn from this loss and move on.”
Asotin enjoyed base hits from eight batters, including three apiece from Mackenzie Adler-Nowoj and Caylie Browne. Cady Browne, Emily Elskamp, Chloe Renzelman and Abby Hall each provided two hits, and Caylie Browne got the win for the Panthers.
Keely Maves started at pitcher for Pomeroy and recorded three hits, while Elizabeth Ruchert’s lone hit went out of the park for the Pirates.
A complete line score was not available at press time.
Pomeroy 00 2 002 0— 4 5 12
Asotin (10)0(11) 232 x—28 16 x
Keely Maves, Elizabeth Ruchert (3) and Kaylee Schmidt; Lily Denham, Caylie Brown (4) and N/A. W—Browne. L—Maves.
Pomeroy hits — Maves 3, Ruchert (HR), Taylor Gilbert.
Asotin hits — McKenzie Adler-Nowoj 3, Caylie Browne 3, Emily Elskamp 2, Cady Browne 2, Chloe Renzelman 2, Abby Hall 2, Ally Biddle, Madison Hurlbert.
TENNISBengals clean up at Post Falls
POST FALLS — Lewiston tennis made a statement to open its season as Bengal players took titles in four of five brackets played at the Post Falls Trojan tournament.
Other schools competing were Moscow, Coeur d’Alene, Lake City, Post Falls, Sandpoint, Lakeland and Coeur d’Alene Charter.
The singles draws were not completed due to darkness, but Lewiston’s Dylan Gomez and Shelby Hobbs were named the boys and girls winners, respectively, because of their records in pool play.
The Bengal duo of Christian Bren and Garrett Beardsley won the boys doubles bracket, while Morgan Moran and Allison Oleson did the same for girls doubles. Lewiston’s mixed doubles pairing of Jace Paynter and Cathryn Ho posted a runner-up finish.
“I was just really happy with the way the whole team played,” Lewiston coach Sandi Stocks said. “We saw solid effort from all the kids, and it just made me very excited about what this season’s going to bring.”
COLLEGE SWIMMINGMcCoy caps career with WSU record
ELKHART, Ind. — Washington State senior Taylor McCoy won the 200 backstroke on the final day of the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association national invitational at the Beacon Health Aquatic Center.
McCoy set the school record in the event, swimming a time of 1 minute, 55.86 seconds. She finished her career with 13 individual wins this season and 43 overall. Freshman Noelle Harvey had a 1:56.11 in the event to finish 11th. It is the third-fastest time in school history.
Senior Mackenzie Duarte placed eighth in the 200 breaststroke, and the 400 free relay took seventh. Harvey swam a 49.74 in the opening leg, the third-fastest time in Washington State history.
The Cougars were 12th out of 43 teams with 202 points.
Senior Chloe Larson competes in the 50 and 100 free in the NCAA championships starting Friday in Atlanta.
COLLEGE TRACKBrixey takes fifth in 60 hurdles
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Washington State senior Sam Brixey equaled his best run of the season, and did it for the second consecutive day.
Brixey finished in a time of 7.69 seconds, placing fifth in the 60-meter hurdles at the NCAA indoor championships at Birmingham CrossPlex.
Brixey, who now is a three-time indoor All-American, tied his best time of the season on back-to-back days. For the third time this year, the mark tied Kip Ngeno’s 47-year-old school record in the event.
Senior Colton Johnsen competed in two events.
In the 1,600, he finished in 14th place in Friday’s preliminary action, running a time of 4:03.30. It was good enough for seventh place in the second heat. Only the top four in each heat plus the next two best times advanced.
He also finished in 14th in the 3,000, running a time of 8:05.62.
The two marks were off his season bests in the events. A year ago, Johnsen placed 10th in the 3,000.