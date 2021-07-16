SPOKANE — Brady Coulter pitched a complete game with six strikeouts and had two hits, including a double, to help Pullman Posse score a 9-1 victory Thursday in first-round Washington American Legion Class AA district tournament play against the Gonzaga Prep White team.
Gonzaga Prep briefly took a one-run lead in the fourth inning, but Pullman went on to blow the game open by scoring all nine of its runs over the fifth and sixth.
Max McCoy provided three hits with two doubles and three RBI for the Posse, while Colin Dreewes also had three hits, including a double.
Pullman plays at Mt. Spokane in the second round at 5:30 p.m. today.
Pullman 000 045 0—9 13 2
Gonzaga Prep 000 100 0—1 5 2
Brady Coulter and N/A; Andy Sage, Quinn Derzay (5), Mikey Funaro (7) and N/A.
Pullman hits — Colin Dreewes 3 (2B), Max McCoy 3 (2 2B), Braden Plummer 2, Marcus Hilliard 2, Brady Coulter 2 (2B), JD Peterson.
Gonzaga Prep hits — Luke Brown, Bo Strahl, Gavin Consiglio, Quinn Derzay (2B).
Whitman County Cougars 12, Deer Park 2
PULLMAN — Bryson Hathaway and Nate Elbracht combined to pitch a no-hitter for the Cougars against Deer Park in the opening round of the Washington American Legion Class A district tournament.
Alex Bickelhaupt had two hits with a double and four RBI, while Peyton Townsend added three hits and two RBI for Whitman County (10-12), which prevailed by mercy rule in six innings.
Complete information was unavailable.
The Cougars play at Sandpoint in the second round at 11 a.m. today.
Deer Park 000 110— 2 0 11
Whitman County 022 431—12 9 3
Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen 10-6, Lewis-Clark Twins 9-4
COEUR D’ALENE — The Lewis-Clark Twins came up just short of topping the Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen for the first time this year in the first two games of a best-of-5 Idaho American Legion Class AA district tournament series.
In Game 1, a two-run homer by Nate Guinard put the Twins up 2-0 in the top of the fourth, but Coeur d’Alene (24-8) struck back with five runs in the bottom of the inning. L-C (5-24) added three more runs apiece in the fifth and sixth and led 9-7 going into the bottom of the seventh, only for the Lumbermen to find the three runs they needed — the last coming with two outs.
Details for the second game were unavailable.
Game 3 of the series takes place at 5 p.m. Saturday at Harris Field. If the Twins win, Game 4 will follow.
GAME 1
L-C Twins 000 233 1 — 9 10 1
Coeur d’Alene 000 502 3 — 10 11 2
Carson Kolb, Thomas Reynolds (4), Cole Mckenzie (6) and Nate Guinard; Liam
Paddack, Cooper Erickson (5), Owen Benson (6) and Jackson Scherr.
L-C Twins hits — Hepburn 3 (2B), Reynolds 2 (2B), C. Kolb 2 (2B), Guinard (HR), Taylor, McKenzie.
Coeur d’Alene hits — Manzardo 3 (2 2B), Rimpau 2, Bridge 2, Taylor, Scherr (2B), Larson (HR), Zeller (2B).
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELDLCSC trio earn academic all-district
Lewis-Clark State’s Clayton VanDyke, Emily Adams and Madi Carson earned spots on the College Sports Information Directors academic all-district teams.
VanDyke, who was the Cascade Conference scholar-athlete of the year, placed second in the 1,000 in the NAIA national indoor and national outdoor meet. He also placed fifth in the 800 at the outdoor national meet.
Adams was a member of the 3,200 relay which placed fourth at the outdoor nationals.
Carson was a three-time All-American in the indoor pole vault and holds the school record in the event.
To be nominated, a student-athlete must be a starter or an important reserve with at least a 3.30 cumulative grade-point average.