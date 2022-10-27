PULLMAN — Pullman defeated Rogers 4-0 in the first round of the Washington Class 2A district girls soccer tournament Wednesday.
Three different Greyhounds (9-5) got into the scoring column.
Alene Itani scored the first goal in the sixth minute. After an own goal made it 2-0 at halftime, Vanna Chun registered a goal in the 46tth minute, and Keely Franklin concluded the scoring in the 77th minute.
Pullman outshot Rogers 22-2, and Lillian Cobos reigstered two saves for the winners.
The Greyhounds will play at Clarkston at 4 p.m. Monday in the semifinal round.
Rogers 0 0 — 0
Pullman 2 2— 4
Pullman — Alene Itani (Kyla Schulenberger), 6th.
Pullman — own goal, 17th.
Pullman — Chun, 46th.
Pullman — Keely Franklin (Chun), 77th.
Shots — Pullman 22, Rogers 2. Saves — Rogers: Wise 14, Hogan 2. Pullman: Lillian Cobos 2.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLIdaho picked to finish third
FARMINGTON, Utah — The Idaho women’s basketball team was picked to finish third in the Big Sky Conference by the coaches and fourth by the media in the preseason polls, it was announced.
It’s the fifth consecutive season the Vandals have been voted to finish in the top three in one of the two polls.
Montana State was the favorite in the two polls, followed by Montana in second. The media had Northern Arizona third and the coaches had it fourth.
Single-game tickets for the upcoming season can be purchased starting Tuesday at GoVandals.com/Tickets or by calling 208-885-6466.
COACHES POLL
1. Montana State (9) 81; 2. Montana 65; 3. Idaho 62; 4. Northern Arizona 60; 5. Sacramento State 46; 6. Eastern Washington 37; 7. Weber State 31; 8. Idaho State 30; 9. Northern Colorado 28; 10. Portland State 10.
MEDIA POLL
1. Montana State (24) 257; 2. Montana (1) 204; 3. Northern Arizona 189; 4. Idaho 187; 5. Sacramento State (1) 146; 6. Idaho State 132; 7. Northern Colorado 102; 8. Eastern Washington 98; 9. Weber State 87; 10. Portland State 28.
LCSC signs Beardin
The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball staff announced the signing of Orofino senior Grace Beardin, who will join the team for the 2023-24 season.
Beardin, a 5-foot-11 power forward who is three-time first-team All-Central Idaho League selection, has averaged more than 10 points and seven rebounds with the Maniacs. She also has competed in volleyball and track and field.
“One of our recruiting goals with this class is try to get more athletic and Grace definitely checks that box,” Warriors coach Brian Orr said in a news release. “Grace is a versatile player who can score both inside and out. She has the ability to run the floor and will fit well in our play-faster system.”
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLIdaho picked to finish ninth
FARMINGTON, Utah — The Idaho men’s basketball team was picked to finish ninth in the Big Sky Conference in the coaches and media preseason polls, it was announced.
The Vandals won nine games in 2021-22 and six in the conference, finishing in a tie for eighth place under fourth-year coach Zac Claus.
Montana State was picked to finish first in the two polls, followed by Northern Colorado.
Single-game tickets for the upcoming season can be purchased starting Tuesday at GoVandals.com/Tickets or by calling 208-885-6466.
COACHES POLL
1. Montana State (8) 80; 2. Northern Colorado (1) 69; 3. Montana (1) 64; 4. Weber State 55; 5. Eastern Washington 53; 6. Sacramento State 42; T7. Portland State 27; T7. Northern Arizona 27; 9. Idaho 17; 10. Idaho State 16.
MEDIA POLL
1. Montana State (19) 258; 2. Northern Colorado (6) 231; 3. Montana (1) 204; 4. Weber State (1) 189; 5. Eastern Washington 173; 6. Sacramento State 129; 7. Portland State 118; 8. Northern Arizona 78; 9. Idaho 64; 10. Idaho State 41.