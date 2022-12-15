Five local Washington basketball teams were voted in the top 10 and four more got votes by a state panel of sports writers in the first weekly Associated Press poll of the 2022-23 season Wednesday.
On the boys side, Pullman (4-0) tops the Class 2A rankings, taking two of the four first-place votes.
Colfax (3-1) is the only other top 10 area boys team, as the Bulldogs are tied for ninth in Class 2B.
Pomeroy (2-1) is 11th in Class 1B with six points, six points out of the 10th spot currently owned by Almira/Coulee-Hartline.
The Colton girls did not receive a single first-place vote, but top the Class 1B rankings with 25 points. The Wildcats (2-0) have a four-point advantage over Mount Vernon Christian. Pomeroy (1-2) just missed the top-10, one point behind Inchelium. Garfield-Palouse (2-2) earned one point.
Colfax (5-0) also did not receive a first-place vote but is second in the Class 2B rankings. The Bulldogs have 30 points, trailing only LaConner’s 38. Asotin (3-2) also earned three points.
Clarkston (4-2) sits in third in the Class 2A rankings. The Bantams did not receive a first-place vote but earned 21 points, trailing Tumwater’s 23 and W.F. West’s 35.
BOYS BASKETBALLDeSales 55, Garfield-Palouse 29
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Lane Collier scored 16 points for the Vikings in a Southeast 1B league loss Tuesday to the Irish.
Kieran Snekvik had eight points and Colton Pfaff added five for Garfield-Palouse (0-6, 0-2).
Spencer Green had 18 points for DeSales (4-1, 3-0).
Spencer Green 8 0-0 18, Carter Green 4 0-0 10, Jack Lesko 2 3-6 8, Sal Sisk 2 0-2 5, William Holtzinger 1 0-0 2, Caden McCollaugh 3 0-0 6, Daniel Balof 3 0-0 6. Totals 23 3-8 55.
Garfield-Palouse 4 6 11 8—29
DeSales 9 19 14 13—55
3-point goals — Collier 2, S. Green 2, C. Green 2, Sisk.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLLCSC in top 10 in coaches poll
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team cracked the top 10 in the latest NAIA coaches top 25 poll, it was announced.
The Warriors (8-1), who have won eight in a row since a season-opening loss to No. 2 Westmont (Calif.) on Oct. 29, is No. 10 in this week’s ranking after going 4-0 in the past two weeks. Included in that was a 62-50 win Friday against then-No. 9 Carroll.
LCSC leads the Cascade Conference with 74.2 points per game and average margin of victory at 17.3. The Warriors are eighth nationally in blocked shots per game and 12th in rebounding.
Junior guard Hannah Broyles is fourth in the nation with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game and senior post Sara Muehlhausen is seventh at 2.3 blocks per game.
LCSC next plays at 4 p.m. Saturday at Corban.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLJehlarova named first-team All-American
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Washington State senior middle blocker Magda Jehlarova was named to the All-American first team by the American Volleyball Coaches Association, it was announced.
Jehlarova, who was a third-team All-American selection in 2021, was fifth in the nation with 176 total blocks and posted the third-highest attack percentage in a single season in program history at .389. She became the first player in Cougar history to earn four straight first-team All-Pac-12 honors and is the first player since Sarah Silvernail in 1996 to be named a first-team All-American.
Jehlarova is second in program history with 483 block assists and third in solo blocks at 117.