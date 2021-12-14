COTTONWOOD — Zach Rambo scored 15 of his 30 points in the opening frame as the Pirates rolled past the Maniacs on Monday in a nonleague game, 76-49.
“Rambo had a great night shooting, he was unselfish with the basketball too,” Prairie coach Shawn Wolter said. Rambo also had six assists.
The Pirates (4-1, 1-1) used a full-court press to put the pressure on Orofino and it worked as Prairie created a lot of turnovers.
Lane Schumacher had 15 points and Lee Forsmann added 13 for the Pirates.
Joel Scott was the sole player to reach double-figures for Orofino (1-2) as he finished with 10.
OROFINO (1-2)
Nick Drobish 4 0-0 9, Slade Snedon 4 0-2 9, Silas Naranjo 1 0-0 3, Joel Scott 5 0-2 10, Nick Graham 3 3-4 9, Reid Thomas 2 0-0 5, Loudan Cochran 1 0-0 3, Aiden Boyd 0 0-0 0, Bodey Howell 0 1-1 1, Joel Snedon 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 4-9 49.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (4-1, 1-1)
Wyatt Ross 3 2-2 8, Kyle Schwartz 0 0-0 0, Lane Schumacher 6 0-0 15, Tyler Wemhoff 0 0-0 0, Shane Hanson 1 0-0 2, Zach Rambo 10 4-4 30, Lee Forsmann 5 1-1 13, Travis Alfrey 0 0-0 0, Colton Mcelory 0 0-0 0, Morgan Toxlietner 3 2-4 8. Totals 28 9-11 76.
Orofino 9 14 15 11 — 49
Prairie 30 16 15 15 — 76
3-point goals — Drobish, Snedon, Naranjo, Thomas, Cochran, Rambo 6, Schumacher 3, Forsmann 2.
JV — Prairie won 45-42
Clearwater Valley 70, Timberline 42
KOOSKIA — The Rams jumped out to a 14-point first quarter lead and never looked back in a nonleague win versus the Spartans.
Landon Schlieper led with 18 points. Nakayiah Anderson (14), Laton Schlieper (13) and Edoardo Miconi (10) all reached double digits.
“Coming along, long ways to go,” Clearwater Valley coach Bryson Shira said about his team that collected 20 assists.
Parker Brown had half of the points for Timberline (2-4, 2-1), finishing with 21.
Clearwater Valley (3-2, 1-2) goes on the road to face Prairie today.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (2-4, 2-1)
Parker Brown 7 5-5 21, Micah Nelson 3 1-2 7, Logan Hunter 1 1-2 3, Jaron Christopherson 3 2-2 9, Rylan West 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 9-11 42.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (3-2, 1-2)
Landon Schlieper 6 0-0 18, Nakayiah Anderson 5 1-6 14, Austin Curtis 1 1-2 3, Laton Schlieper 6 1-2 13, Edoardo Miconi 5 0-0 10, Damieon Fox 2 0-0 5, Logan Mossman 1 0-0 3, Carson Schilling 2 0-0 4. Totals 28 3-10 70.
Timberline 13 11 7 11 — 42
Clearwater Valley 27 17 12 14 — 70
3-point goals — Brown 2, Christopherson, Lan. Schlieper 6, Anderson 3, Fox, Mossman.
JV — Timberline won 23-19.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Lapwai 70, Troy 34
LAPWAI — Sayq’is Greene scored 23 points and the Wildcats stayed perfect on the season with a Whitepine League Division I win versus the Trojans.
Jordyn McCormack-Marks added 19 points for a Lapwai team that reached double-digits in all four quarters.
McCormack-Marks also led the Wildcats (6-0, 5-0) with seven assists.
For Troy (5-5, 2-4), Dericka Morgan led the team with 12 points.
The next game for Lapwai, scheduled for Thursday versus Kamiah, will be rescheduled due to covid precautions. The Wildcats will take the court again on Saturday at St. Maries.
TROY (5-5, 2-4)
Halee Bohman 2 2-2 8, Kassidy Chamberlin 2 1-3 5, Morgan Blazzard 0 6-8 6, Dericka Morgan 4 0-0 12, Betty McKenzie 0 0-0 0, Olivia Tyler 0 0-1 1, Bethany Phillis 0 0-0 0, Alaura Hawley 1 0-2 2, Whitney Foster 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 9-16 34.
LAPWAI (6-0, 5-0)
Grace Sobotta 1 0-0 2, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 8 1-3 19, Soa Moliga 4 1-2 9, Kahlees Young 2 0-0 4, Qubilah Mitchell 0 1-1 1, Amaris Mitchell 2 0-0 4, Samara Smith 4 0-0 8, Sayq’is Greene 8 3-4 23. Totals 29 6-10 70.
Troy 9 10 11 4 — 34
Lapwai 26 14 20 10 — 70
3-point goals — Morgan 3, Bohman 2, Greene 4, McCormack-Marks 2.
Orofino 40, Asotin 25
OROFINO — The Maniacs used a 16-point first quarter to jump out early on the Panthers and win the nonleague game.
Grace Beardin led Orofino (4-5) with 13 points and five steals. Rilee Diffen added 12 points and had seven rebounds.
“Diffin had a good night, things fell for her, played well defensively, great off the glass,” Orofino coach Tessa Mullinix said.
Elixabeth Bailey and Kayla Paine each had six for Asotin, which fell to 0-4.
ASOTIN (0-4)
Elizabeth Bailey 2 0-2 6, Emmalyn Barnea 0 0-0 0, Lily Denham 2 0-2 4, Kayla Paine 1 4-4 6, Haylee Appleford 2 1-2 5, Emalie Wilks 0 0-0 0, Caylie Browne 0 0-0 0, Carlie Ball 1 0-0 2, Lacee Sanford 0 0-0 0, Sadie Thummel 0 0-0 0, Sophie Carrasco 1 0-0 2, Emily Elskamp 0 0-0 0 . Totals 9 5-10 25.
OROFINO (4-5)
Grace Beardin 5 3-5 13, Riley Schwartz 1 3-4 5, Miley Zenner 2 0-0 4, Peyton Merry 1 0-0 2, Emma Province 0 0-0 0, Hannah Johnson 0 0-0 0, Kristen McCarthy 0 0-0 0, Daisy Nelson 0 0-0 0, Jaelyn Miller 1 2-2 4, Livia Johnson 0 0-0 0, Virginia Cafferty 0 0-0 0, Rilee Diffin 5 2-2 12. Totals 15 10-13 40.
Asotin 7 6 2 10 — 25
Orofino 16 7 9 8 — 40
3-point goals — Bailey 2.
PREP HONORS
Five Hounds honored
When the Greater Spokane League 2021 2A All-League Volleyball teams were announced Monday, five Greyhounds and two Bantams came away with recognition.
Margot Keane and Keleigh Myers of Pullman along with Maggie Ogden of Clarkston all earned first-team honors. Keane was also named the MVP of the GSL and earned first-team honors on the all-state 2A awards.
Three Greyhounds made the second-team list, including outside hitter Nicole Avery, middle blocker Sophie Armstrong and libero Lily McNannay. Outside hitter Avah Griner of Clarkston was also named to the second team.
The Bantams’ setter Maddie Kaufman was selected as an honorable mention.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
WSU’s Leger-Walker honored
Charlisse Leger-Walker of the Washington State women’s basketball team was named the Pac-12 Player of the Week.
The sophomore from Waikato, New Zealand, averaged 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in two wins against Gonzaga and Boise State.
Leger-Walker is the first Cougar to win the award since the 2019-20 season.