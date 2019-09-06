NEZPERCE — The Prairie JV football team defeated Lewis County’s varsity 56-36 on Thursday behind a balanced effort. The Pirates’ quarterback, Zach Rambo, accounted for three TDs, two of them by air.
Tayden Hibbard caught one of those and added a rushing TD. Lane Schumacher also finished with two TDs, one by reception and the other by pick-6.
Lewis County came within 34-30 in the third on a Dalton Davis rushing TD. But Prairie scored three of the final four TDs to pull away.
Brody Hasselstrom, John Gehring and Dalton Ross scored rushing TDs for the Pirates. The Eagles were led by Davis’ three TDs, two of them rushing.
Prairie JV 20 14 16 6—56
Lewis County 14 8 8 6—36
Prairie JV —Tayden Hibbard 67 run (pass failed)
Lewis County — Brendan Nelson 5 run (run failed)
Prairie JV — Tayden Hibbard 4 pass from Zach Rambo (pass failed)
Prairie JV — Lane Schumacher 16 pass from Rambo (Rambo run)
Lewis County — Brendan Nelson 50 run (Ty Hambly run)
Prairie JV — Zach Rambo 2 run (John Gehring pass from Rambo)
Prairie JV — Gehring 55 run (pass failed)
Lewis County — Dalton Davis 37 pass from Ty Hambly (Nelson run)
Lewis County — Davis 3 run (Davis run)
Prairie JV — Brody Hasselstrom 34 run (Rambo run)
Prairie JV — Lane Schumacher interception return (Hasselstrom run)
Lewis County — Davis 3 run (run failed)
Prairie JV — Ross 50 run (pass failed)
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Lewiston 3, Moscow 2
Lewiston High junior Hailey Skinner scored twice against nonleague foe Moscow, including the go-ahead goal in the second half, as the Bengals beat the Bears at Walker Field to improve to 3-1 on the year.
Skinner, who had four goals in her past two games, “has had a good week,” coach Richard Gayler said. Gayler also lauded freshman, Ashlynn Skinner, Hailey’s sister, for going on a tear this week. Ashlynn Skinner had scored a hat trick a day earlier and assisted on her sister’s first goal Thursday.
“So (it was) a real good week for both (sisters),” Gayler said. “They’re playing lights out and they just eat up the defense.
“They attack and I can’t say enough about my midfield as well, and the backline. .... It was a good win for us and we’re really developing.”
The Bengals will play host to Clarkston Saturday at noon.
PARTIAL BOX
Moscow 1 1—2
Lewiston 1 2—3
Lewiston — Hailey Skinner (Ashlynn Skinner), 24th
Moscow — Ally Gerke, 36th
Lewiston — Hailey Skinner (unknown), 47th
Lewiston — own goal, 75th
Moscow — Chesney Helmke, 79th
VOLLEYBALL
Vikings sweep Bears
COEUR d’ALENE —Coeur d’Alene defeated Moscow 25-18, 25-21, 25-13 in nonleague match despite five kills from the Bears’ Caily Wilson.
Also for Moscow, Peyton Claus had 16 assists and Ellie Randall had eight digs.
“Coeur d’Alene, they’re a great offensive team. I give them credit for that,” Moscow coach Toni Claus said.
Logos downs Nezperce in 3
NEZPERCE — Logos scored six points in a row to win the second set and swept Nezperce 25-23, 26-24, 25-21 in a Whitepine League Division II match.
Leading Logos, Hero Merkle had six aces, Olivia Igielski had six kills, and both Igielski and Lucia Wilson had three blocks apiece. Other Logos standouts included Kirsten Wambeke (five kills), Marilea Canul (21 digs) and Sophie Spencer (nine digs).
“Really great defense from all of the back row,” Logos coach Jessica Evans said.
Kendrick sweeps Spartans
WEIPPE — Kendrick beat Timberline 25-7, 25-14, 25-20 in a Whitepine League Division II match
Cassidy Lustig was “very impressive at the net,” Tigers coach Ann Munstermann said. Munstermann also lauded Mya Brown’s “back row contributions.”
No stats were available.
Mustangs sweep Highland
DEARY — Tona Anderson and Lizzie Stout collected seven kills apiece as Deary swept Highland in a Whitepine League Division II match.
The scores were 25-19, 25-18, 25-15.
Riley Beyer tallied five aces and scored the final seven service points for the Mustangs (2-0, 2-0), and Matteya Proctor had 25 assists.
“Looked really sharp,” Deary coach Dani Jones said. “The girls moved well together and played with good speed.”
JV — Deary def. Highland 25-16, 25-15.
Grangeville survives Prairie comeback
GRANGEVILLE — On the back of senior middle blocker JaKali Norman, Grangeville survived in a five-set thriller against Camas Prairie rival Prairie of Cottonwood in the Bulldogs’ season opener.
Norman logged 16 kills and nine blocks en route to a win by scores of 25-22, 25-11, 15-25, 22-25 and 15-11.
“She did her job; she dominated the net,” Bulldogs coach Pat Sullivan said.
It was the first time 2A Grangeville topped Prairie (0-2) — a powerhouse in the 1A-DI ranks — in “several years,” Sullivan said.
It came down to fifth, in which the Bulldogs strung together a handful of clutch points on long-lasting volleys. Before then, Grangeville had dominated before the Pirates began to chip away at the lead.
“We cleaned things up in the fifth,” Sullivan said. “That’s a great win for us against a solid program.”
JV — Prairie def. Grangeville 25-11, 25-13, 15-7.
C — Prairie def. Grangeville 21-25, 25-15, 17-15.
Genesee handles two opponents
Genesee came out of a long day of traveling with two victories, one at Kamiah and the other at Kooskia, where they topped Clearwater Valley.
In Match 1, the Bulldogs (3-0) won 25-10, 25-15 and 25-13, before upending CV 25-12, 25-9, 16-25 and 25-5.
“We stayed focused as a team, spread the ball and served it around,” Genesee coach Pete Crowley said.
Carly Allen logged 10 aces against the Rams, while Molly Hansen racked up eight kills per match. Lucie Ranisate blocked seven in all.
“This team is a full-team effort,” Crowley said. “We have six great hitters and a lot of people can play real good defense.”
Genesee will take part in a Lewiston-staged tournament this weekend before taking on defending state champion Troy on Tuesday.
JV — Genesee def. CV and Kamiah 2-0.
Potlatch by a nose
LAPWAI — Potlatch coach Ron Dinsmoor “didn’t exhale” until Olivia Wise smacked down the match-winning kill in the fifth set.
The Loggers (2-0) rallied from an injury to one of their stars, then survived Lapwai in a back-and-forth Whitepine League bout by scores of 25-16, 26-24, 24-26, 13-25 and 15-11.
“It was a marathon,” Dinsmoor said. “The rallies lasted forever. At times, it looked like they were playing with a balloon.”
Potlatch senior outside hitter Katie Paul rolled her ankle in the second set, which forced Dinsmoor to “change our style a little bit.” Lapwai took advantage and rattled off a couple of game wins. For the Loggers, it “took all 10” to slip by.
Alyssa Felton slapped a team-high 12 kills; Jordan Reynolds added 11 and Wise logged nine kills and seven blocks to spearhead Potlatch. Defensively, freshman Josie Larson had 30 assists, and Charlee Beckner “paid her dues,” finishing with 28 digs, many on run-downs.
“Bottom-line is, good teams find ways to win,” said Dinsmoor. “That’s what we did. ... We got our ball control down and got better.”
The Wildcats, whose confidence blossomed in Set 3, nearly came back from a 13-7 fifth-set deficit.
JV — Lapwai def. Potlatch 2-1.