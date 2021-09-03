GENESEE — Kaylen Hadaller capped a dramatic five-set duel Thursday with back-to-back service points — the second one an ace — as the undefeated Potlatch High School volleyball team beat Genesee for the first time in several years, winning the Whitepine League Division I match 16-25, 25-16, 25-21, 18-25, 16-14.
“Genesee is a great program, and Pete’s one of the best coaches around,” Potlatch coach Ron Dinsmoor said, referring to Genesee’s Pete Crowley. “This is definitely the biggest win I’ve had in five years at Potlatch.”
Dinsmoor drew a red card in the fourth set, meaning he couldn’t stand for the rest of the match. But he said senior Olivia Wise and others took the leadership mantle in his stead.
Wise finished with 16 kills, three aces, three blocks and four digs. Jordan Reynolds added six kills, five blocks and five digs, while Josie Larson contributed 24 assists, six kills, three aces and four blocks. The Loggers (3-0, 3-0) also got 16-for-16 serving and 13 digs from Dani Howard.
Potlatch started slowly, trailing 9-0 in the first set.
“As much as you don’t want to dwell on the past,” Dinsmoor said, referring to Genesee’s dominance of their series, “the girls were overamped. They found a rhythm in the second set.”
JV — Genesee def. Potlatch 2-1. C — Genesee def. Potlatch 2-0.
Bengals down Moscow
MOSCOW — Lewiston took down Moscow 25-20, 25-22, 29-27 to secure its sixth win of the season.
The Bengals completed a nine-point comeback in the third set.
“We were sparked by Elle Wagner Uhling’s serving,” Lewiston coach Lisa Davis said. “We had way more fight in us during this game than we had at the beginning of the season.”
Katy Wessels led Lewiston (6-3) in kills with 13, and Megan Halstead added 27 assists.
Trojans defeat Knights
MOSCOW — Morgan Blazzard finished with 21 kills and Jolee Ecklund served 21-for-21 with three aces to help Troy defeat Logos of Moscow in Whitepine League Division I play with a scoreline of 25-15, 25-13, 25-11.
Isabelle Raasch had a 13-for-14 showing on serve, and Makala Sapp added 10 digs for the Trojans (5-3, 3-0).
Lily Leidenfrost led Logos (0-2) with four kills.
“We played really well tonight,” Knights coach Jessica Evans said. “Troy just forced us to make errors.”
JV — Troy def. Logos 25-15, 9-25, 15-12
Huskies top SJB in three
CRAIGMONT — Hannah Miller collected 14 kills and Kadence Beck added 10 as Highland downed St. John-Bosco 25-19, 25-16, 25-11, in a Whitepine League Division II match.
Chani Brammer had 24 assists for the Huskies (1-2, 1-1), and Payton Crow served 7-for-7.
Highland played better defense than in its previous outing, coach Amy Arnzen said.
Pirates win a pair
COTTONWOOD — In a tri-match at home, Prairie defeated Whitepine League Division I opponents Clearwater Valley of Kooskia 25-15, 25-12, 25-16 and Kamiah 17-25, 25-13, 25-14, 25-15 to remain unbeaten.
Delanie Lockett led the way for Prairie (3-0, 3-0) as she served 27-for-28 with nine aces and totaled 16 kills between the two contests.
“She does a fantastic job,” Prairie coach Julie Schumacher said.
JV — Prairie def. CV 25-18, 25-12; Prairie def. Kamiah 25-19, 25-18
Kendrick sweeps Deary
KENDRICK — Hailey Taylor tallied 10 kills as Kendrick swept Deary, 25-23, 25-16, 25-13, in a Whitepine League Division II match.
Harley Heimgartner notched 26 digs for the Mustangs, who served 94 percent.
GIRLS’ SOCCERLewiston 3, Moscow 0
MOSCOW — Naomi Kessler scored two goals as Lewiston blanked Moscow in a nonleague girls’ soccer match.
Lewiston switched up personnel in the second half to gain an edge.
“We moved Ashlynn Skinner from the center backfield position to outside middle and she just dominated there,” Lewiston coach Richard Gayler said.
Lewiston goalkeeper Alison Olson notched nine saves.
Moscow coach Jessica Brown praised her team’s effort despite not having much depth.
“The girls left blood, sweat and tears on the field with no subs available in the second half,” Brown said. “These girls have so much heart, they never gave up.”
Lewiston 0 3—3
Moscow 0 0—0
Lewiston — Naomi Kessler, 42nd.
Lewiston — Naomi Kessler, penalty kick, 49th.
Lewiston — Sierra Kelley, 68th.
Shots — Lewiston 11, Moscow 12
Saves — Lewiston: Alison Olson: 9; Moscow: Gracie Brock, 3.
CROSS COUNTRYBears’ Brooks takes second
POST FALLS — Emmett Brooks of Moscow placed second in the senior boys’ race with a 3-kilometer time of 9:41.8 at the Post Falls River Run cross country meet.
The Bears’ Tristin O’Brien was five spots behind Brooks with a seventh-place 10:04.5. Megan Heyns led the Moscow girls with an eighth-place 12:14.0 in a combined junior/senior race.
Elijah Sabo posted the fastest time for Lewiston as he finished 14th in the senior race in 10:28.2, while Bengal sophomore Jordan Poulsen placed fourth in his class with a time of 10:30.8. Maya Conkin of the Lewiston girls placed seventh among freshmen and sophomores in 12:19.3.
WOMEN’S SOCCERWashington State 3, San Diego State 0
SAN DIEGO — Junior midfielder Grayson Lynch scored two goals almost two minutes apart late in the second half as the Cougars beat the Aztecs in a nonconference match at the SDSU Sports Deck.
Senior midfielder Sydney Studer gave Washington State (2-0-1) the lead in the 17th minute off a pass from junior forward Enzi Broussard.
It stayed that way until the 86th minute, when Lynch, who doubled her career goal output in this one, made good on a pass from senior Elyse Bennett. Then with 2:18 left, Lynch converted again.
Senior goalkeeper Marissa Zucchetto registered her second shutout in as many games, stopping one shot. Alexa Madueno made nine saves for San Diego State (1-4).
The Cougars next play at 1 p.m. Sunday against Hawaii.
WSU 1 2—3
SDSU 0 0—0
WSU — Sydney Studer (Enzi Broussard), 17th.
WSU — Grayson Lynch (Elyse Bennett), 86th.
WSU — Lynch, 88th.
Shots — Washington State 19, San Diego State 3. Saves — Washington State: Marissa Zucchetto 1. San Diego State: Alexa Madueno 9.