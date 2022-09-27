POTLATCH — Brooke Peterson was tough at the service line as the Loggers won both ends of a volleyball tri-match that involved the Prairie Pirates and Logos Knights on Monday.

Potlatch (9-2, 8-2) defeated Prairie of Cottonwood 25-11, 25-13, 25-11 before closing the night with a 25-12, 25-22, 25-13 win against Logos of Moscow (9-4, 6-3).

