POTLATCH — Brooke Peterson was tough at the service line as the Loggers won both ends of a volleyball tri-match that involved the Prairie Pirates and Logos Knights on Monday.
Potlatch (9-2, 8-2) defeated Prairie of Cottonwood 25-11, 25-13, 25-11 before closing the night with a 25-12, 25-22, 25-13 win against Logos of Moscow (9-4, 6-3).
Peterson had 11 aces between the two matches, including a 22-for-22 performance against the Knights.
“What is cool about Brooke is she jump serves,” Potlach coach Ron Dinsmoor said. “Even if she doesn’t serve an ace, she puts them back on their heels.”
Josie Larson had 38 assists and seven kills in the two wins. Jordan Reynolds had 10 kills in each.
Reynolds had seven blocks and Dani Howard had 16 digs against Logos.
“A lot better defense than when we played them at their place,” Dinsmoor said about the win against Logos. “Great night overall, both matches were just both great team efforts.”
Logos defeated Prairie (4-7, 3-7) in the other match 25-16, 25-20, 25-14.
Logos coach Jim Becker said his team, “played well enough to win.”
Tigers top Maniacs
KENDRICK — The Tigers won a back-and-forth battle 15-25, 25-17, 14-25, 25-23, 15-13 against the Orofino Maniacs in a nonleague contest.
Hailey Taylor was 17-of-18 from the service line for Kendrick (8-1) and had 13 kills.
Harley Heimgartner had 23 digs. Ruby Stewart had 19 assists.
Orofino dropped to 4-6 on the season.
Pullman Christian wins tri-match
PULLMAN — The Eagles took two different paths for two victories in a tri-match.
Pullman Christian (4-3, 4-3) first battled Country Christian of Pasco for a 21-25, 25-20, 15-25, 25-15, 15-11 win.
Anna Fitzgerald had 16 kills and four digs in the victory.
It was easier for the Eagles in the second match as they won 25-7, 25-10, 25-4 over Christian Heritage.
Lydia Carrier had 13 assists and seven aces in the match.
Annie Goetz combined for 26 kills and seven aces in the two wins.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Win for Orofino
OROFINO — The Maniacs shutout the McCall JV squad in a 4-0 victory.
Orofino got on the scoreboard early with the assist of the McCall team scoring an own goal in the second minute.
Luke Robinson, Trevor Staneart and James May all scored in the game.
Three different goalies for the Maniacs combined for 10 saves.
McCall JV 0 0—0
Orofino 3 1—4
Orofino — Own goal, 2nd.
Orofino — Luke Robinson (Jase Anderson), 28th.
Orofino — Trevor Staneart (PK), 39th.
Orofino — James May, 42nd
Shots — McCall JV 10, Orofino 8.
Saves — McCall JV: N/A 5; Orofino: Trevor Staneart, Cash Nelson, Garrett Sanders, 10.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Bengals boys second, Bears third
SANDPOINT, Idaho — Carson King and Teigen Knewbow led the Lewiston boys’ golf team to a second-place finish in the Sandpoint Invite at The Idaho Club on Monday.
King and Knewbow each carded a 7-over 79, 14 shots behind Coeur d’Alene’s Luke West who was 7-under in his round. Christian Reed finished one stroke behind his teammates.
Lewiston recorded a team score of 320, 27 behind the winning Viking team. Moscow finished in third with a score of 356.
The Bengal girls finished in third with a team score of 382. Julia Brume led Lewiston with an 18-over 90.
The Bears took home fifth scoring 466. Myah Parsons shot a 102 to lead her team.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Coeur d’Alene 293; 2. Lewiston 320; 3. Moscow 356; 4. Sandpoint 358; 5. Lakeland 360; 6. Post Falls 406.
Medalist — Luke West (Coeur d’Alene) 65.
Lewiston individuals — Carson King 79; Teigen Knewbow 79; Christian Reed 80; Cody Ray 82; Noah Acord 86.
Moscow individuals — Isaac Harmon 84; Chase Lovell 88; Gage Schlueter 91; Paxton Dorigo 93; Luke Zimmer 96.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Sandpoint 350; 2. Coeur d’Alene 377; 3. Lewiston 382; 4. Post Falls 435; 5. Moscow 466; Lakeland 508.
Medalist — Audrey Sheffler (Sandpoint) 83.
Lewiston individuals — Julia Brume 90; Mollie Seibly 92; Abbigail Tellez 93; Lexi Casey 105; Avery Martin 114.
Moscow individuals — Myah Parsons 102; Hayes Brown 113; Alexa Lambert 123; Addison Raney 128.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Warriors in second
CARSON, Wash. — Kyla Currie and Alexandra Schmidt led the Warriors to a second-place finish after the opening round of the Mulnomah Invitational at the Elk Ridge Golf Course.
Currie an Schmidt each tallied a 5-over 77 on their scorecards, good enough for a tie for seventh.
The Warriors sit 30 shots behind defending national champion British Columbia.
The final round will be played today.
Team scores — 1. British Columbia 284; Lewis-Clark State 314; 3. Oregon Tech 321; 4. Walla Walla 357.
Leader — Sonya Tang (British Columbia) 69.
Lewis-Clark State individuals — T9. Kyla Currie 77; T9. Alexandra Schmidt 77; 11. Deana Caruso 79; 12. Dallis Shockey 81; T13. Kylee Hughes 82, Reece Garey 86; Mackenzie Miller 89.
WSU’s Habgood in second
WOLCOTT, Colo. — Washington State’s Darcy Habgood finished the opening round one shot behind the leader in the Golfweek Red Sky Classic at Red Sky Golf Club.
Habgood shot a bogey free 4-under 68 round that included birdies on Nos. 17 and 18. The fifth-year senior carded a career-best round. Lauren Gomez of Pepperdine led all golfers with a 67.
As a team the Cougars are in eighth place, one shot behind a three-way tie for fifth.
Yvonne Vinceri and Vicky Tsai each shot a 1-over 73 to lead Idaho. The Vandals sit in 17th in the 20-team field.
Team scores — 1. Pepperdine 285; T2. Fresno State 287; T2. Colorado 287. 4. Xavier 288; T5. Kennesaw St. 289; T5. Delaware 289; T5. Mercer 289; 8. Washington State 290; 9. East Tennessee St. 291; T10. Little Rock 293; T10. Eastern Michigan 293; 12. Rutgers 294; 13. Northern Arizona 295; T14. New Mexico State 296; T14. Central Arkansas 296; 16. Incarnate Word 301; 17. Idaho 304; 18. Northern Colorado 306; 19. Southern Illinois 310; 20. Evansville 323.
Leader — Lauren Gomez (Pepperdine) 67.
Washington State individuals — T2. Darcy Habgood 68; T27. Jiye Ham 73; T45. Sarah Skovgaard-Bils 74; T56. Jinyu Wu 75; T65. Madelyn Gamble 76.
Idaho individuals — T27. Yvonne Vinceri 73; T27. Vicky Tsai 73; Boram Jung 78; T87. Nattavadee Khunsri 80; T87. Jenna Bruggeman 80.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
LCSC’s Caruso owns lead
CARSON, Wash. — Devon Caruso carded nine birdies in the first 36 holes of play and took the individual lead at the Multnomah Invitational at the Elk Ridge Golf Course.
Caruso shot a 2-under 70 in the opening round and followed it up with a career-low 68 in the second round.
The senior’s performance has helped the Warriors to a second-place position. No. 15 Lewis-Clark State recorded a team score of 569, three strokes behind No. 8 British Columbia.
Sondre Andersen is 3-under through two rounds, tied for third. Jorgen Lie Viken also finds himself in the top-10 after shooting even par in the two rounds to tie for seventh.
The final 18 holes will be played today.
Team scores — 1. British Columbia 280-286—566; 2. Lewis-Clark State 284-285—569; 3. Multnomah 297-293—590; 4. Walla Walla 298-294—592; 5. Oregon Tech 301-296—597; 6. College of Idaho 301-297—598; 7. Bushnell 298-301—599; 8. Southern Oregon 313-295—608; 9. Corban 304-309—613.
Leader — Devon Caruso (Lewis-Clark State) 70-68—138.
Other Lewis-Clark State individuals — T3. Sondre Andresen 71-70—141; T7. Jorgen Lie Viken 73-71—144. 11. Carlos Davila 70-76—146; T26. Elias Theodossopoulos 75-76—151; Jacob Waller 79-79—158.
Vandals tied for lead
MADISON, Ill. — The Idaho Vandals sit tied for the overall lead with Weber State in the 16-team field in the SIUE Dolenc Invitational at the Gateway Golf Links.
The Vandals hit 8-over-par with a team score of 576. Idaho and the Wildcats are 10-strokes ahead of third-place Bradley.
Five Vandal golfers sit in the top 15 in the 96-player field.
Freshman Samuel Johnson shot even par in each round. Matt McGann, competing as an individual, shot a 1-under in the opening round before giving the stroke back in round two. Both players sit in a tie for fourth, six shots off the leading isaac Buerger of Weber State.
The final round will be played today.
Team scores — T1. Idaho 286-290—576; T1 Weber State 284-292—576; 3. Bradley 296-290—586; 4. Lindenwood 289-298—587; 5. New Orleans 302-286—588; 6. Southern Illinois 299-290—589; 7. UT Martin 298-292—590; T8. Murray State 296-295—591; T8. SIU Edwardsville 297-294—591; T8. Missouri State 294-297—591; 11. Southeastern Louisiana 302-290—592; 12. Samford 298-297—595; 13. Omaha 308-295—603; 14. Southern Indiana 299-305—604; 15. Green Bay 307-305—612; 16. Eastern Illinois 308-313—621.
Leader — Isaac Buerger (Weber State) 136.
Idaho individuals — T4. Samuel Johnson 142; T4. Matt McGann 142; T10. Joe Sykes 144; T10. Jose Suryadinata 144; T15. Colt Sherrell 146; T27. TJ Patterson 148.
COLLEGE AWARDS
Record performance earns Dean an award
Lewis-Clark State volleyball player Kenzie Dean set a Warrior four-set record in digs on Saturday and was awarded the Cascade Conference Rize Laboratory Volleyball Defender of the Week on Monday.
Dean recorded 38 digs to pass Chelsea Shears on the top of the Warrior list. Shears recorded 37 in a four-set match in 2013.
The senior was three digs away from tying the all-time match total set by Katie Hinrichs in 2009 in a five-setter.
The libero from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho averaged 5.22 digs per set in two victories for Lewis-Clark State.
The weekend performance moved Dean to 1,072 digs in her carrier. The total has moved her to ninth all-time in Warrior history. Next on the list is Angela Igoe who is 150 ahead of Dean.
This is the second weekly honor for Dean and the first for the Warriors this season.