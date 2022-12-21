A number of basketball games and wrestling matches were postponed for Tuesday and today because of inclement weather and bad road conditions.
Games included Tuesday’s Clearwater Valley at Timberline boys, the Touchet at Colton doubleheader, the Pullman at Ridgeline doubleheader, Deary at Orofino and Genesee at Lapwai girls as well as Kamiah at Nezperce girls.
Pomeroy’s boys and girls teams, which were scheduled to play in the Moses Lake Christian holiday basketball tournament Tuesday and today, also did not compete. The Central Idaho League wrestling duals involving Grangeville, Potlatch and Clearwater Valley, originally scheduled for 3 p.m. today, was canceled because of inclement weather.
COLLEGE BASEBALLWSU to be on TV 12 times
SAN FRANCISCO — The Washington State baseball team will play on the Pac-12 Network 12 times this coming season, it was announced.
All 12 games will be at home, and all will be against conference foes. The entire home series against UCLA (March 31-April 2), Arizona (April 14-17), Washington (May 5-7) and Stanford (May 18-20) will be aired.
The Cougars open the seaason Feb. 17-19 playing against UC Riverside at the Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria, Ariz., the spring training home of the Seattle Mariners and the San Diego Padres.