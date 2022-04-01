POMEROY — A six-run sixth inning tilted things Pomeroy’s way for an 18-14 victory in a nonleague Pirate-against-Pirate high school baseball encounter with Prairie of Cottonwood.
“(Coping with the team-name overlap) was really easy, because it seemed like we had the entire stands cheering for us and everybody was yelling, ‘Go Pirates!’” Pomeroy coach Kyler Lovgren said.
Prairie (4-3) had all of the game’s extra-base hits, including a home run from Reece Shears, but Pomeroy (5-2) proved to be more opportunistic in the end.
Prairie 005 360 0—14 12 3
Pomeroy 400 446 x—18 13 4
Chase Kaschmitter, Noah Baker (4), Colton McElroy (6) and Cody Kaschmitter; Ollie Severs, Richie Vecchio (4), Brody Magill (5), Trevin Kimble (6) and Kimble, Severs (6). W—Severs; L—McElroy.
Prairie hits — Reece Shears 3 (2B, HR), Cody Kaschmitter, Chase Kaschmitter 2 (2B), Eli Hunt 2, McElroy (2B), Baker 2 (2B), Trenton Lorentz.
Pomeroy hits — Vecchio 3, Brody Magill 2, Trevin Kimble 2, Severs 2, Colby Ledgerwood, Peyton Cannon, Gunner Magill 2.
Colton 5-9, Colfax JV 3-7
COLFAX — The visiting Wildcats swept a nonleague doubleheader against the Bulldogs’ JV team.
Colton (5-3) led 3-0 after five innings of the opener and 5-1 going to the bottom of the seventh. Colfax tried to rally but came up short.
Grant Wolf pitched six innings and allowed one run to earn the win, and Dan Bell earned the save. Wolf, Bell and Angus Jordan each had a hit for the Wildcats.
In Game 2, Colfax JV led 6-4 through five innings, but Colton rallied with a four-run showing in the sixth. Wyatt Jordan and Bell led the Wildcats with three hits each. Angus Jordan got the win and Jaxon Moehrle picked up the save.
“In past years, this team would face adversity and the snowball effect would take place,” Colton coach Brandon McIntosh said. “In this doubleheader, we encountered plenty — but found a way out of it.”
GAME 1
Colton 101 010 2—5 3 4
Colfax 000 001 2—3 2 2
Grant Wolf, Dan Bell (7) and Bell, Grant Wolf (7); Dawson Lobdell, John Largent (7) and Erik Christiansen. W—Wolf. L—Lobdell. S—Bell.
Colton hits — Angus Jordan, Wolf, Bell.
Colfax hits — Alton Burt 2.
GAME 2
Colton 210 104 1—9 12 5
Colfax 110 310 1—7 7 3
Angus Jordan, Jaxon Moehrle (7) and Dan Bell; Eric C, Aslan Burt (6), John Largent (7) and Alton Burt. W—Jordan. L—Asian B. S—Moehrle.
Colton hits — Wyatt Jordan 3, Bell 3, Angus Jordan 2, Grant Wolf, Jaxon Moehrle, Colton Pfaff, Raph Arnhold.
Colfax hits — Aslan Burt 2, Tyler Peterson 2, Christiansen, Isaac Nelson, Largent.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALLPomeroy 11, Prairie 9
POMEROY — The Pirates of Pomeroy rallied to beat the Pirates of Cottonwood in a nonleague game.
Prairie (1-3) racked up six runs in the first inning for a commanding early lead, but Pomeroy (2-3) totaled nine runs through the final four innings to pick up the win.
Keely Maves, Kaylee Schmidt, Taylor Gilbert and Isabella Field each had two hits for Pomeroy, which outhit Prairie 10-1. Gilbert had a two-run home run, and Maves and Schmidt each doubled. Maves picked up the win in the circle in relief.
Laney Forsmann’s triple was the lone hit for the Prairie.
Prairie 601 001 1— 9 1 3
Pomeroy 201 215 x—11 10 9
Mackenzie Key and Josie Remacle; Elizabeth Ruchert, Keely Maves (1) and Jillian Herres. W—Maves.
Praire hit — Laney Forsmann (3B).
Pomeroy hits — Taylor Gilbert 2 (HR), Maves 2 (2B), Kaylee Schmidt 2 (2B), Isabella Field 2, Herres, Ruchert.
Colton 10, Pullman 4
COLTON — Visiting Pullman outhit Colton 11-8, but the Wildcats proved more efficient and defensively sound in a nonleague victory.
Elise McDougle had three hits with a double and a triple for the Greyhounds (1-3), whose chances suffered because of seven fielding errors. Colton (2-1) capitalized on a big seven-run third inning.
Pullman 100 021 0— 4 11 7
Colton 027 010 x—10 8 2
Sophie Armstrong and Keleigh Myers; Sidni Whitcomb, Maggie Meyer (4) and Rachel Becker. W—Whitcomb. L—Armstrong.
Pullman hits — Elise McDougle 3 (2B, 3B), Ava Petrino 2 (2B), Myers 2 (2B), Armstrong 2, Marissa Carper.
Colton hits — Tylar Sandoval 2, Becker (2B), Meyer (2B), Whitcomb, Mary Pluid, Kyndra Stout, Kate Schultheis.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCERBantams forfeit to Greyhounds
The Clarkston boys soccer team forfeited its Class 2A Greater Spokane League home game against Pullman because of injuries and grade ineligibility issues that rendered the Bantams unable to field a team.
Pullman moves to 7-2 on the season and 3-0 in league, while Clarkston falls to 0-2 overall and in the league.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLFPomeroy gets two third-place finishes
ST. JOHN, Wash. — The Pomeroy Pirates performed well despite poor conditions and managed to produce two medalists in a four-team meeT.
“They all did pretty well considering it was really cold and windy,” Pomeroy golf coach Al Damron said.
Jett Slusser finished third for the boys with a 14-over-par 49. Reggie Ott finished just behind him with 51.
Kiersten Bartels finished third for the girls by shooting a 58.
Total team scores were not kept for the event.
BOYS
Pomeroy individuals — Jett Slusser 49, Reggie Ott 51, Grayson Slaybaugh 63.
GIRLS
Pomeroy individuals — Kiersten Bartels 58, Elena Morfin 69.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLLeger-Walker named All-American
MINNEAPOLIS — Washington State sophomore guard Charlisse Leger-Walker was named an honorable mention All-American selection by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association, it was announced.
Leger-Walker averaged 16 points per game in helping the Cougars to a second consecutive NCAA tournament berth. She was the leader in total points scored in the Pac-12 at 483. Leger-Walker scored 20 or more points 11 times.
It is the second consecutive season the New Zealand native was named honorable mention by the WBCA.