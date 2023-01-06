KENDRICK — The Prairie Pirates of Cottonwood found themselves down by 11 points at halftime, switched defenses and climbed all the way back to take down the Kendrick Tigers 51-50 in nonleague girls basketball play Thursday.
Prairie (8-3) had some foul issues and turnover problems in the first half that led to a 26-15 Kendrick advantage.
“We just kept chipping away,” Prairie coach Lori Mader said. “It was more of a ping-pong match where we’d gain ground and lose some ground, but I’m proud of the girls. It was a good group effort.”
Lexi Schumacher finished wtih 20 points and four steals for the winners. Kristin Wemhoff added 17 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and four steals.
For the host Tigers (9-3), Ruby Stewart tallied 17 points and Hali Anderson had 11.
PRAIRIE (8-3)
Lexi Schumacher 8 1-2 20, Kristin Wemhoff 8 1-3 17, Riley Enneking 1 0-0 2, Tara Schlader 3 0-0 6, Alli Geis 0 0-0 0, Hailey Hanson 0 0-0 0, Sage Elven 1 0-0 2, Kylie Schumacher 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 2-5 51.
KENDRICK (9-3)
Rose Stewart 4 0-0 8, Harley Heimgartner 0 0-0 0, Hali Anderson 5 1-2 11, Morgan Silflow 0 3-5 3, Ruby Stewart 6 1-4 17, Hailey Taylor 4 0-0 11. Totals 19 5-11 50.
Prairie 7 8 19 17—51
Kendrick 6 20 14 10—50
3-point goals — L. Schumacher 3, Ru. Stewart 4, Taylor 3.
JV — Kendrick 30, Prairie 18
Nezperce 43, Lewiston C 11
NEZPERCE — Faith Tiegs led the Nighthawks’ effort with 12 points and 12 rebounds in a nonleague win against the visiting Lewiston C team.
Nezperce (6-4) held the Bengals to four-or-fewer points in each of the four quarters of play and totaled 32 steals as a team.
“It was a really good defensive game for my girls,” Nighthawks coach Callie Zenner said.
LEWISTON C
G. Klein 0 0-0 0, K. Sturmer 1 0-0 2, L. Jolleff 0 0-0 0, R. Jones 1 2-6 5, E. Walker 0 0-0 0, J. Hartwig 1 2-2 4, A. Skelton 0 0-0 0, D. Denton 0 0-1 0, K. Holm 0 0-0 0, K. Kelly 0 0-0 0, T. Kallman 0 0-0 0, C. Scouille 0 0-0 0, E. Main 0 0-0 0. Totals 3 4-9 11.
NEZPERCE (6-4)
Faith Tiegs 6 0-0 12, Aubree Lux 0 0-0 0, Katharine Duuck 3 0-0 7, Brianna Branson 2 1-2 5, Darlene Matson 1 0-0 2, Erica Zenner 3 0-0 6, Elizabeth Duuck 0 0-0 0, Morgan Kirkland 0 0-0 0, Morgan Wemhoff 3 1-1 7, Izzy Horton 0 0-0 0, Kairys Grant 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 2-3 43.
Lewiston C 2 3 2 4—11
Nezperce 13 11 15 4—43
3-point goals — Jones, K. Duuck.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALLOrofino 61, Kamiah 51
KAMIAH — The host Kubs rallied from a mid-game deficit to force overtime on a Kaden DeGroot 3-pointer, but unbeaten Orofino reasserted itself in style during the additional period to secure a nonleague victory.
Loudan Cochran (20 points), Joel Scott (16) and Easton Schneider (14) spearheaded the offense for the Maniacs (6-0). Dave Kludt (20 points) and DeGroot (13) led the way for Kamiah (8-2).
“It’s the best that we’ve looked as far as coming together and playing together this year,” Orofino coach Rocky Barlow said of his team.
OROFINO (6-0)
Drew Hanna 2 0-2 4, Hudson Schneider 0 0-0 0, Easton Schneider 5 3-4 14, Nick Drobish 2 0-0 4, Landon Hudson 0 0-0 0, Trystan Grey 0 0-0 0, Joel Scott 7 2-4 16, Loudan Cochran 8 2-4 20, Quinton Naranjo 0 3-4 3, Aiden Olive 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 10-19 61.
KAMIAH (8-2)
Jayden Crowe 0 0-0 0, Kaden DeGroot 4 4-5 13, Matthew Oatman 0 0-0 0, Everett Oatman 0 0-0 0, Tug Loughran 1 1-2 3, Quinten Millage 0 0-0 0, Dave Kludt 8 3-4 20, Levi Cereghino 0 0-0 0, Everett Skinner 2 1-1 5, Rehan Kou 4 2-2 10, William Milliage 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 11-14 51.
Orofino 19 9 13 7 13—61
Kamiah 17 4 16 11 3—51
3-point goals — Cochran 2, Schneider, DeGroot, Kludt.
JV — Kamiah 45, Orofino 35
Lapwai 81, Logos 36
LAPWAI — Kase Wynott had 37 points and 21 rebounds in a Whitepine League Division I victory as the Wildcats won its 46th consecutive contest, this one against the Knights of Moscow.
The Wildcats (10-0, 4-0) also enjoyed 17 points and seven assists from Terrell Ellenwood-Jones plus 15 points from Ahlius Yearout. Jack Driskill led the way for Logos (0-5, 0-4) with 14 points, with Seamus Wilson adding another 10.
“I thought we had a good team effort on the defensive end,” Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman said. “We’re really trying to focus on playing better defense, and today we took a step forward.”
LOGOS (0-5, 0-4)
Seamus Wilson 2 6-6 10, Jack Driskill 5 1-2 14, Gus Grauke 0 0-0 0, Zach Atwood 0 2-2 2, Lucius Comis 1 0-0 2, Thomas Bowen 4 0-0 8, Jes Brower 0 0-0 0, Ransom Sentz 0 0-0 0, Boaz Whitling 0 0-0 0, Oliver Spencer 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 9-12 36.
LAPWAI (10-0, 4-0)
Promise Shawl 0 0-0 0, Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 6 3-3 17, Joseph Payne 1 3-4 5, Jaishaun Sherman 0 1-2 1, Ahlius Yearout 7 0-0 15, Jalisco Miles 2 0-0 6, Christopher Bohnee 0 0-0 0, Kase Wynott 15 7-7 37. Totals 31 14-16 81.
Logos 10 5 11 10—36
Lapwai 23 18 29 11—86
3-point goals — Driskill 3, Ellenwood-Jones 2, Miles 2, Yearout.
JV — Lapwai 56, Logos 41
C — Lapwai 41, Logos 30
Potlatch 50, Deary 27
DEARY — Jaxon Vowels led the way with 17 points and Everett Lovell added 15 to help visiting Potlatch cruise to a nonleague victory against Deary.
The unbeaten Loggers (6-0) more-than-doubled the Mustangs (5-2) on the scoreboard in each of the first three quarters before fourth was knotted at 11 points apiece.
Jack Clark put another 10 points for Potlatch, while Gus Rickert led Deary with eight.
POTLATCH (6-0)
Chase Lovell 1 0-0 2, Jack Clark 4 2-5 10, Levi Lusby 0 0-0 0, Everett Lovell 4 5-10 15, Jaxon Vowels 7 1-2 17, Brayden Brown 0 0-0 0, Sam Barnes 2 0-4 4, Logan Amos 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 7-21 50.
DEARY (5-2)
Laithan Proctor 1 2-4 5, Kalab Rickard 1 1-4 3, Wyatt Vincent 1 0-0 2, Blaine Clark 1 0-2 3, Gus Rickert 4 0-0 8, Dale Fletcher 1 0-0 2, Tucker Ashmead 1 0-0 3. Totals 10 3-10 27.
Potlatch 14 13 12 11—50
Deary 7 4 5 11—27
3-point goals — E. Lovell 2, Vowels 2, Proctor, Clark, Ashmead.
JV — Potlatch 49, Deary 19.
Clearwater Valley 55, Salmon River 34
KOOSKIA — A 20-3 opening-quarter blitz set Clearwater Valley of Kooskia up for victory against nonleague foe Salmon River of Riggins in a game that saw Landon Schlieper explode for 31 points.
Schlieper hit 13 field goals, including four from 3-point range, as he provided more than half the day’s points for the Rams (3-5). Cordell Bovey led the visiting Savages (0-6) with 17 points, while Gabe Zavala added another 14.
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS (3-5)
Gabe Zavala 4 3-3 14, Preston Rupp 0 0-0 0, Cordell Bovey 6 3-6 17, Tyrus Swift 1 0-0 3, Aaron Markley 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 6-9 34.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (0-6)
Myatt Osborn 1 2-2 4, Cameron Whitcomb 0 0-0 0, Jordan Murray 0 0-0 0, Matthew Louwien 2 0-0 6, Joseph Raff 3 0-0 6, Josh Gardner 1 0-0 2, Landon Schlieper 13 1-2 31, Timuni Moses 0 0-0 0, Raphael Kessler 1 0-0 2, Austin Curtis 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 3-4 55.
Salmon River 3 5 10 16—34
Clearwater Valley 20 7 14 14—55
3-point goals — Zavala 3, Bovey 2, Swift, Schlieper 4, Louwien 2, Curtis 2.
WRESTLINGPomeroy competes in league match
COLFAX — Three Pomeroy wrestlers competed in a league match at Colfax High School.
Peyton Cannon went 2-1 at 160 pounds, winning his two matches by pin. Curtis Winona went 1-2 at 182 pounds, including a tough loss by decision against Liberty’s Jeshua Cwik, one of the best in the state of Washington in Class 1B. Nick Hastings also went 1-2 at 195, earning his victory by fall.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELDIdaho picked second
FARMINGTON, Utah — The Idaho men’s and women’s indoor track and field teams were picked to finish second by the coaches in the Big Sky Conference preseason poll, it was announced.
The Vandals were picked to finish behind Northern Arizona in the men’s and women’s polls. The Lumberjacks captured all 10 first-place votes in each poll, garnering 100 points. Idaho’s men had 84 points, and the women finished with 83 points.
The Vandal men were second at last year’s conference meet, and the women were third.
The conference’s indoor championships will take place Feb. 23-25 at the Kibbie Dome.
MEN’S POLL
1. Northern Arizona (10) 100; 2. Idaho 84; 3. Montana State 80; 4. Idaho State 61; 5. Weber State 60; 6. Eastern Washington 51; 7. Montana 44; 8. Sacramento State 36; 9. Northern Colorado 22; 10. Portland State 12.
WOMEN’S POLL
1. Northern Arizona (10) 100; 2. Idaho 83; 3. Montana State 70; 4. Idaho State 69; 5. Weber State 59; 6. Sacramento State 51; T7. Eastern Washington 42; T7. Montana 42; 9. Northern Colorado 24; 10. Portland State 10.