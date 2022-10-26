POMEROY — The Pomeroy volleyball team was dominant from the service line in a 25-11, 25-10, 25-22 Southeast 1B League win Tuesday against Garfield-Palouse on senior night.
The win clinched second place in the league for Pomeroy (16-6, 7-3).
Kaylee Schmidt led the way going 18-for-18 with nine aces as the Pirates served 95 percent as a team with 21 aces.
“Really gave ourselves an advantage at the service line,” Pomeroy coach Adam Van Vogt said.
Jillian Herres had 29 assists. Kendall Dixon had eight kills.
Colfax stays unbeaten in league
COLFAX — The Colfax volleyball team remained undefeated in Class 2B Bi-County league play with a 25-9, 25-11, 25-14 senior night win against Lind-Ritzville/Sprague.
Brynn McGaughy had 12 kills and four blocks. Lauren York had 15 assists for Colfax (11-2, 10-0).
“We came out strong, played hard,” Colfax coach Megan Dorman said. “I thought we came out well for senior night.”
Jaisha Gibb and Olivia Ng were honored before the game.
Pullman remains perfect in GSL action
SPOKANE — The Pullman volleyball team rolled past West Valley 25-8, 25-6, 25-13 to stay undefeated in Class 2A Greater Spokane League play.
Pullman (11-3, 8-0) was led by Margot Keane with 13 kills. Gabriella Oliver had 33 assists and Leila Brown had 14 digs.
Clarkston continues roll
SPOKANE — Clarkston’s volleyball team won its third consecutive Class 2A Greater Spokane League match with a 25-20, 25-19, 25-14 win against Rogers.
Maddie Kaufman led the way for the Bantams (7-9, 5-3) with 21 assists, six kills and eight digs. Leah Copeland also had eight digs and Kayla Frei had five aces.
“We started off pretty slow, but pushed through some ups and downs,” Clarkston coach Marie Huffman said. “ Our passing was really good.”
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCERFour Lewiston players earn accolades
A total of four Lewiston High School players recently were honored when the Inland Empire League released its Class 5A all-league girls soccer teams.
Junior Allison Olson was named the league’s goaltender of the year. Freshman Trinity Bonebrake, sophomore Eva Steele and senior Ashlynn Skinner earned first-team honors.
FIRST TEAM
Kennedy Hartzell, Lake City; Taylor Miller, Lake City; Berkley Owens, Coeur d’Alene; Trinity Bonebrake, Lewiston; MacKenzie Goings, Lake City; Kaylie Smart, Coeur d’Alene; Ashlynn Skinner, Lewiston; Elise Frazier, Coeur d’Alene; Olivia Azzollini, Lake City; Eva Steele, Lewiston; Teagan Chatterton, Post Falls.
Co-MVPs — Georgia Whitehead and Elliotte Kortus, Lake City.
Newcomer of the year — Delaney Moczan, Lake City.
Goalkeeper of the year — Allison Olson, Lewiston.
Coach of the year — Matt Ruchti, Lake City.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCERLewiston pair honored
A pair of Lewiston boys soccer players were named to the first team as the Inland Empire League recently released its Class 5A all-league teams.
Seniors Kyson Barden and Teddy Kessler each earned recognition.
FIRST TEAM
Andon Brandt, Post Falls; Kyson Barden, Lewiston; Teddy Kessler, Lewiston; Connor Jump, Lake City; Malakai Delio, Lake City; Jacob Molina, Lake City; Gavin Schoener, Lake City; Nate Wyatt, Coeur d’Alene; Markus Noble, Coeur d’Alene; Zakry Wenglikowski, Coeur d’Alene; Chet Hanna, Coeur d’Alene.
MVP — Cooper Prohaska, Coeur d’Alene.
Newcomer of the year — Maddox Le, Coeur d’Alene.
Goalkeeper of the year — Dominic Roberts, Post Falls.
Coach of the year — Kevin Jump, Lake City.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLFVinceri ties for fifth for Idaho
BOULDER CITY, Nev. — Sophomore Yvonne Vinceri finished in a tie for fifth place to lead the Idaho women’s golf team to a tie for eighth out of 17 teams at The Clash at Boulder Creek.
The Vandals finished with an 881, well behind meet champion Nevada’s 839.
Vinceri had a final-round even-par 72 for a three-round total of 5-under 211. She had two birdies and two bogeys in the third round.
Former Pullman standout Lauren Greeny had a third-round 4-over 76 to finish in a tie for 81st place overall at 17-over 233. She had four birdies, four bogeys and two double bogeys in the final round.
Team scores — 1. Nevada 839; 2. Long Beach State 855; 3. Fullerton 861; 4. Seattle 863; 4. UTEP 868; 6. Northern Arizona 879; 7. Boise State 880; T8. California Baptist 881; T8. Idaho 881; T10. UC Irvine 884; T10. San Francisco 884; 12. UC Riverside 887; 13. Southern Utah 899; 14. Utah Valley 900; 15. Montana State 904; 16. UTRGC 905; 17. Utah Tech 931.
Medalist — Victoria Gailey (Nevada) 207.
Idaho individuals — T5. Yvonne Vinceri 211; T24. Vicky Tsai 218; 67. Nattavadee Khunsri 229; T68. Kyndall Newman 230; T73. Jenna Bruggeman 231.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLWSU picked seventh in preseason polls
SAN FRANCISCO — The Washington State women’s basketball team was selected to finish seventh in the coaches and media preseason polls during Pac-12 Conference media day, it was announced.
A year after the Cougars won a program-record 11 times in the conference to finish in a tie for second place, the coaches and the media predicted the team would finish in the bottom half of the conference.
WSU plays an exhibition at 2 p.m. Sunday against Westmont (Calif.), then open the regular season at noon Nov. 7 against Loyola Marymount.
COACHES POLL
1. Stanford (11) 121; 2. Oregon 101; 3. Arizona 100; 4. UCLA 91; 5. Utah (1) 84; 6. Oregon State 62; 7. Washington State 61; 8. Colorado 55; 9. USC 50; 10. Washington 28; 11. California 21; 12. Arizona State 18.
MEDIA POLL
1. Stanford (28) 336; 2. Arizona 291; 3. Oregon 275; 4. UCLA 237; 5. Utah 226; 6. Oregon State 181; 7. Washington State 170; 8. Colorado 145; 9. USC 105; 10. Washington 78; 11. California 71; 12. Arizona State 69.