GENESEE — In their Whitepine League Division I girls basketball season debut Tuesday, the Prairie Pirates of Cottonwood sailed past Genesee 71-25 with the benefit of double-double showings from Kristin Wemhoff and Tara Schlader.
Wemhoff totaled 29 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and six steals in a complete performance, while Schlader finished with 18 points and 21 boards. Kylie Shumacher scored eight points and made another 10 rebounds for the Pirates (1-1, 1-0), who totaled 50 rebounds as a team.
For Genesee (2-1, 0-1), Isabelle Monk scored a team-high nine.
“I thought our kids did a good job of setting the tone on defense,” Prairie coach Lori Mader said. “We forced 26 turnovers, so that says a lot about their pressure up-top. We’ve got some good height this year controlling the boards.”
Lexi Schumacher 2 2-2 7, Kristin Wemhoff 13 2-3 29, Riley Enneking 0 0-0 0, Tara Schlader 9 0-0 18, Sydney Shears 1 0-0 2, Alli Geis 0 0-0 0, Kaylie Lockett 1 0-0 2, Hailey Hanson 2 0-0 5, Sage Elven 0 0-0 0, Kylie Schumacher 4 0-0 8. Totals 32 4-5 71.
Riley Leseman 2 0-0 5, Monica Seubert 1 0-3 3, Rory Mayer 0 0-0 0, Kirsten Flodin 1 2-2 4, Audrey Barber 0 0-0 0, Shelby Hanson 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Monk 3 1-2 9, Malia Jensen 0 0-0 0, Chloe Grieser 0 1-2 1, Kendra Meyer 1 0-0 3, Sophie Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 4-9 25.
3-point goals — Wemhoff, K. Schumacher, Hanson, Monk 2, Leseman, Seubert, Meyer.
JV — Prairie 20, Genesee 5 (one half)
Lake City 79, Lewiston 46
Unbeaten Lake City of Coeur d’Alene rolled past host Lewiston in Class 5A Inland Empire League play.
Addison McKarcher provided a team-high 13 points for the Bengals (0-4, 0-2), while Avery Waddington of Lake City (4-0, 1-0) led all scorers with 21 points.
“Lake City’s a really good team,” Lewiston coach Karlee Stefanchik said. “Very good shooters, very athletic. We have a lot to learn from and continue to get better.”
Kaelee Kolden 2 0-0 5, Kamryn Pickford 4 2-4 12, Allie Bowman 1 0-0 2, Sophia Zufelt 6 1-1 16, Avery Waddington 9 2-2 21, Kameron Holzer 1 0-0 3, Emberlyn Reynolds 4 0-0 8, Sadie Zimmerman 4 0-0 12. Totals 31 5-7 79.
Sydney Arellano 0 0-0 0, Bre Albright 2 1-2 6, Bay Delich 0 0-0 0, Dilynn Albright 2 0-0 5, Addison McKarcher 5 3-8 13, Zoie Kessinger 3 1-3 8, Patience-Lee Patterson 2 0-0 4, Maddi Jackson 0 0-0 0, Lilly Samuels 1 0-0 2, Savanah Burke 4 0-0 8. Totals 19 5-13 42.
3-point goals — Zimmerman 4, Zufelt 3, Pickford 2, Kolden, Waddington, Holzer, B. Albright, D. Albright, Z. Kessinger.
JV — Lewiston 48, Lake City 19
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALLClarkston, Pullman players earn all-league honors
SPOKANE — Three Pullman players and a Clarkston player earned first-team honors as the Greater Spokane League recently released its Class 2A all-league teams.
Greyhound junior middle blocker Sophie Armstrong, junior libero Lily McNannay and senior outside hitter Margot Keane all were first-team selections, as was Bantam senior setter Maddie Kaufman.
Pullman junior setter Gabby Oliver, senior outside hitter Leila Brown and Clarkston junior libero Leah Copeland all were second-team selections.
Kendall Focht, West Valley; Abbey Flerchinger, Shadle Park; Sophie Armstrong, Pullman; Sophia Johnson, Shadle Park; Lily McNannay, Pullman; Maddie Kaufman, Clarkston; Margot Keane, Pullman.
Coach of the year — Amy Gipe, Rogers.
GSL announces fall NECA/IBEW award winners
SPOKANE — The Greater Spokane League, in conjunction with the National Electrical Contractors Association and the International Brotherhood of Electric Workers, recently announced its fall award winners.
The honor recognizes student athletes who demonstrate superior balance in academics, athletics and community involvement.
Winners from Clarkston were girls cross country runner Mikoto Grimm and football player Jeff Olerich.
Winners from Pullman were girls swimmer Codi Thomas and boys cross country runner Ian Frye.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLWSU falls in five
PULLMAN — Senior outside hitter Pia Timmer finished with 23 kills, but the Washington State volleyball team dropped a 25-21, 22-25, 25-22, 13-25, 15-11 Pac-12 Conference decision to UCLA at Bohler Gym.
Senior outside hitter Laura Jansen added 11 kills and 11 digs for the 25th-ranked Cougars (21-9, 13-6). Junior setter Argentina Ung had 40 assists. Senior defensive specialist Karly Basham tallied 22 digs.
The Cougars wrap up the regular season at 6 p.m. Friday at home against Washington.
Three from WSU named academic all-district
Three members of the Washington State volleyball team were named academic all-district honorees by College Sports Communicators, it was announced.
Senior middle blocker Magda Jehlarova, junior defensive specialist Logann Golden and sophomore right-side hitter Katy Ryan each were honored.
Jehlarova is ranked 10th in Division I with 150 total blocks on the season, Golden has six aces this year and Ryan has nine matches with double-digit kills this season.
LCSC trio named academic all-district
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Three members of the Lewis-Clark State volleyball team were granted academic all-district honors by College Sports Communicators, it was announced.
Sophomore outside hitter Jennah Carpenter, senior middle blocker Channa Hart and senior right-side hitter Carli Berntson each were honored.
Hart, a two-time honoree, finished with 72 kills, 56 total blocks and a .253 attack percentage for the season. Berntson had 83 kills, 21 total blocks and a .209 attack percentage. Carpenter, a former Lewiston High School standout, finished with 21 aces, 117 digs and 434 assists.