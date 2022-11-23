GENESEE — In their Whitepine League Division I girls basketball season debut Tuesday, the Prairie Pirates of Cottonwood sailed past Genesee 71-25 with the benefit of double-double showings from Kristin Wemhoff and Tara Schlader.

Wemhoff totaled 29 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and six steals in a complete performance, while Schlader finished with 18 points and 21 boards. Kylie Shumacher scored eight points and made another 10 rebounds for the Pirates (1-1, 1-0), who totaled 50 rebounds as a team.

