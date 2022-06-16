AREA ROUNDUP
SPOKANE — The Pullman Patriots scored the lone run in the third inning to take a hard-fought 1-0 win against the Spokane Cannons on Wednesday in a Legion baseball game.
It was a classic pitching battle, with the teams combining for only five hits. Tyler Elbracht earned the win from the mound with nine strikeouts, allowing three hits and walking three.
Elbracht had one of two hits for the Patriots, with Brendan Doumit recording the other. Cade Hill scored the run on an error.
Palouse 001 000 0—1 2 2
Spokane 000 000 0—0 3 1
Tyler Elbracht, Mitch Lavielle (7) and N/A; Isaac Nesbitt and N/A. W—Elbracht
Palouse hits — Brendan Doumit, Elbracht
Spokane hits — Kaleb Cain, Joe Griffey, Joseph Oliver.
Cubs 12-3, Orofino 2-4
The Cubs split a doubleheader against the Orofino Merchants in a Legion doubleheader.
The first game was a runaway win by Lewis-Clark (5-3). The team had 12 runs in four innings and got out of the game after Orofino’s half of the fifth due to the 10-run mercy rule.
Trace Green earned the Game 1 win for the Cubs, holding the Merchants to four hits and two runs.
Orofino’s Kole Scharnhorst absorbed the loss.
Jackson Slagg led Lewis-Clark in Game 1 with three hits, Brody Balmer had two and Tucker Green added a triple.
Game 2 was a more competitive affair that went Orofino’s way.
After tying with the Merchants 2-2 in the fourth, the Cubs weren’t able to close the gap after allowing a two-run sixth inning.
The Merchants’ Dash Barlow earned the win, pitching in relief.
Orofino was led at the plate with a double and a triple apiece from both Aiden Olive and Barlow.
Lewis-Clark was led with two hits including a triple from Trace Green.
“Our pitching was outstanding,” Lewis-Clark coach Kent Knigge said. “Trace Green did a really great job in Game 1 and Levi Johnson in Game 2. Both our starters had good games. Our relievers were good too. Just had a couple early inning defensive errors that brought in a couple runs (in Game 2).”
GAME 1
Orofino 002 00— 2 4 0
Lewis-Clark 520 5x—12 10 0
Kole Scharnhorst, Trebor Altman (1), Steve Bradbury (2) and Nate Guinard; Trace Green, Zack Bambacigno (5) and Race Currin. W—Green; L—Scharnhorst
Orofino hits — Bradbury (2B), Easton Schneider, Joe Sparano, Guinard.
Lewis-Clark hits — Jackson Slagg 3, Brody Balmer 2, Tucker Green (3B), Currin, Toby Elliott, Wiley Wagner, Trace Green
GAME 2
Orofino 010 102 0—4 8 1
Lewis-Clark 000 200 1—3 8 1
Drew Hanna, Dash Barlow (7) and Nate Guinard; Levi Johnson, Toby Elliott (6) and Race Currin, Emmett Slagg (6). W—Barlow; L—Elliott
Orofino hits — Aiden Olive 2 (2B, 3B), Barlow 2 (2B, 3B), Trebor Altman, Anthony Fabbi, Guinard, Hanna
Lewis-Clark hits — Trace Green 2 ( 3B). Currin (2B), Johnson (2B), Trace Roberts (2B), Zack Bambacigno, Tucker Green, Guy Krasselt
COLLEGE SOCCERCougars on TV 12 times
PULLMAN — The Washington State women’s soccer team will appear on national television 12 times, including eight times at home, according to a season schedule announced Wednesday.
Televised games
Aug. 28 — Eastern Washington, 7 p.m., Pac-12 Network.
Sept. 11 — Cal Poly, 6 p.m., Pac-12 Network; Sept. 15 — Northern Colorado, 1 p.m., Pac-12 Network.
Sept. 29 — Colorado, 7 p.m., Pac-12 Network
Oct. 2 — Utah, noon, Pac-12 Network; Oct. 20, Arizona State, 7 p.m., Pac-12 Network; 23 — Arizona, noon, Pac-12 Network.
COLLEGE BASEBALLMcKeon makes 2nd team
PULLMAN — Washington State infielder Jacob McKeon was named to the second unit of the ABCA All-West Region team, the American Baseball Coaches Association announced.
McKeon finished 10th in the Pac-12 with a .348 batting average.