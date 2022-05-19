SILVIS, Ill. — Lewis-Clark State freshman Kristof Panke had a second-round 5-over-par 76 and failed to make the cut at the NAIA men’s golf national championship Wednesday at TPC at Deere Run.
“A couple of shots got away from him and that was the difference,” Warriors coach Brady Campbell said. “Mistakes on a tour course like this really expose you.”
It was the back nine where Panke, from Davenport, Wash., found the most difficult on a course that plays host annually to a PGA Tour event. He had a 41 on the final nine to leave him tied for 83rd place.
The cut was the top 17 teams and 40 individuals, including ties.
On the front nine, he had birdies on Nos. 3 and 5 after a bogey on No. 2 to stand at 1 under for the day. However, Panke had bogeys on Nos. 9, 10 and 12 to drop him to 2 over for the round. He had four consecutive pars before a bogey on No. 17 and a double bogey on No. 18 for his finish.
Panke, who tied for Cascade Conference player of the year honors, along was named to the PING All-West Region team.
“For a freshman to have the year he has (had) is impressive,” Campbell said. “This one tournament won’t define him.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELDLCSC teams in the top 15
NEW ORLEANS — The Lewis-Clark State track and field teams each are in the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association rating index’s top 15 heading to the NAIA national meet, it was announced.
The men climbed two spots to move from No. 14 to No. 12. The women made a more impressive jump, from outside the top 25 to No. 14. LCSC’s women moved up 22 spots in total.
Senior Clayton VanDyke ran a personal-best of 3 minutes, 45.71 seconds to win the 1,500 in the Cascade Conference meet this past weekend in Ashland, Ore. Senior Cole Olsen won the 10,000 with a clocking of 30:30.26.
For the women, freshman Jennah Carpenter holds the fourth-best mark in the high jump after an effort of 5 feet, 7 inches won the conference title. Almost a dozen other athletes helped contribute to the Warriors’ rise in the index.
The national meet starts next Wednesday in Gulf Shores, Ala.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNISEight recognized on GSL first team
SPOKANE — A total of eight players from the area were recognized as the Greater Spokane League recently released its Class 2A first-team all-league boys tennis team.
Seven of those players honored were from Pullman. The Greyhounds had Vijay Lin, Seth Luna, Kolby Uhlenkott, Kieran Hampson and Garrison Hoiland on the first team. The doubles pairing of Connor Lee and Ambrose Wang were named MVPs.
Clarkston’s Nathan Gall also made the first team.
FIRST TEAM
Nathan Gall, Clarkston; Vijay Lin, Pullman, Seth Luna, Pullman; Conner Kunz, West Valley; Aiden Biri, Rogers; Kolby Uhlenkott, Pullman; Kieran Hampson, Pullman; Benson Plaster, Shadle Park; Ben Donohue, East Valley; Garrison Hoiland, Pullman.
MVP — Connor Lee, Pullman; Ambrose Wang, Pullman.
Coach of the year — Ned Fadeley, West Valley.
SECOND TEAM
Ian Howat, West Valley; Hunter Napier, West Valley; Aiden Schnatterle, Clarkston, Matthew Nitchman, Shadle Park; Norbert Kulesza, Clarkston; Lain Hyde, West Valley; Kenneth Ha, Rogers; Judah Clark, West Valley; Zane Leslie, Clarkston.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNISSeven honored by GSL
SPOKANE — A total of seven area players were named to the first team as the Greater Spokane League recently released its Class 2A girls tennis teams.
Six of those players were from Pullman. Gwyn Heim, Audrey Pitzer, Renee Sun, Diana Gutierrez and Subrashee Venkatasubramanian all earned recognition. The Greyhounds’ Rhoda Wang also was named MVP.
Clarkston’s Claire Teasley was a first-team honoree, and Rogers’ Kayla Kamerer was coach of the year.
FIRST TEAM
Tiffany Phout, East Valley; Danielee Cozzetto, Shadle Park; Gwyn Heim, Pullman; Audrey Pitzer, Pullman; Renee Sun, Pullman; Diana Gutierrez, Pullman; Subrashee Venkatasubramanian, Pullman; Janneke Jogems, West Valley; Carlie Knapp, West Valley; Claire Teasley, Clarkston.
MVP — Rhoda Wang, Pullman.
Coach of the year — Kayla Kamerer, Rogers.
SECOND TEAM
Kendall Nordhus, West Valley; Natalie Abbott, West Valley; Maggie Ogden, Clarkston; Maddie Kaufman, Clarkston; Taryn Demers, Clarkston; Olivia Gustafson, Clarkston; Vy Pham, Rogers; Grace Stoner, East Valley; Kinzie Bennett, East Valley; Athena Lyons-Huss, East Valley.
SIGNINGSTwo Panthers recognized
ASOTIN — Two Asotin High School athletes were recognized in a ceremony at the school gym Tuesday for signing with college programs.
Chloe Overberg has signed with the University of Idaho track program, and Kayla Paine with the Yakima Community College volleyball team.