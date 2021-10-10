Schools from the Palouse fared the best for the most part Saturday during the annual Inland Empire Championships cross country meet that took place at the Lewis-Clark State Cross Country Trail next to Lewiston High School.
On the boys’ side, Moscow was the highest area team finisher, placing fourth with 118 points, well behind meet winner Bishop Kelly’s 32. Lewiston was fifth (139), Logos of Moscow sixth (213), Asotin ninth (251), Garfield-Palouse 16th (429) and Troy 17th (457).
There also were runners from Clarkston, Clearwater Valley-Kamiah, Deary and Pomeroy.
For the girls, the Knights took third with 96 points, behind meet winner Sandpoint’s 74. The Bears were fifth (136), the Bengals sixth (143), the Vikings ninth (239) and the Rams 12th (311).
Also, there were runners from the Bantams, the Trojans, the Mustangs and Nezperce competing.
Leading the area contingent in the boys’ race was Lewiston’s Kobe Wessels, who finished in sixth place in a 5K time of 15 minutes, 39 seconds.
The top girls’ finisher was Logos’ Sara Casebolt in a 5K time of 18:59, good enough for eighth place.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Bishop Kelly 32; 2. Blackfoot 44; 3. Sandpoint 105; 4. Moscow 118; 5. Lewiston 139; 6. Logos 213; 7. Lake City 238; 8. Post Falls 247; 9. Asotin 251; 10. Timberlake 286; 11. Coeur d’Alene Charter 309; 12. Columbia 331; 13. Northwest Christian 349; 14. Bonners Ferry 368; 15. Lakeland 409; 16. Garfield-Palouse 429; 17. Troy 457.
Individual — Matt Thomas (Blackfoot) 15:02.
Moscow individuals — 10. Emmett Brooks 15:54; 17. Korben Bujnicki 16:14; 25. Isaiah Mitchem 16:28; 28. Corey Johnson 16:34; 38. Mick Perryman 16:48; 42. Jason Swam 16:59; 46. Kieran Long 17:11.
Lewiston individuals — 6. Kobe Wessels 15:39; 21. Elijah Sabo 16:20; 27. James Stubbers 16:33; 41. Jordan Poulsen 16:58; 44. Nick Grimm 17:01; 48. Nicholas Remacle 17:12; 67. Michael Jenko 18:07.
Logos individuals — 30. Theo Sentz 16:39; 35. Zach Atwood 16:46; 40. Wyatt Haynes 16:57; 51. Jasper Whitling 17:18; 60. John Crawford 17:39; 73. Bear Lopez 18:24; 92. David Daniels 19:18.
Asotin individuals — 34. Ian Engledow 16:45; 47. Jake Williams 17:11; 54. Paul Pederson 17:26; 58. Tanner Nicholas 17:37; 64. Dane Neace 17:56; 88. Chaz Neace 19:13; 95. Jordan Erb 19:50.
Garfield-Palouse individuals — 65. Kieran Snekvik 18:02; 66. Brendan Snekvik 18:02; 100. Brandon Hallan 20:22; 109. Colby Dugger 21:18; 112. Josh Appel 21:36.
Troy individuals — 83. Draveun Buchanan 18:54; 96. Isaiah Raasch 19:52; 99. Samuel Stoner 20:10; 102. Derrick Chamberlin 20:34; 103. Eli Stoner 20:44.
Other area individuals — 50. Mark Tadzhimatov (Clarkston) 17:16; 53. Wyatt Anderberg (Clearwater Valley-Kamiah) 17:21; 71. Gideon Otto (Deary) 18:19; 91. Dayton Mitzkis (Clearwater Valley-Kamiah) 19:18; 94. Caleb Daniel (Clarkston) 19:39; 98. Gabe Erickson (Clarkston) 20:02; 111. Stanley Hochrein (Clarkston) 21:28; 114. Brady Bott (Pomeroy) 22:13; 115. Samuel Lamb (Pomeroy) 22:14; 117. Cash Copher (Pomeroy) 23:35.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Sandpoint 74; 2. Blackfoot 89; 3. Logos 96; 4. Bishop Kelly 97; 5. Moscow 136; 6. Lewiston 143; 7. Lake City 145; 8. Coeur d’Alene Charter 223; 9. Garfield-Palouse 239; 10. Bonners Ferry 259; 11. Timberlake 283; 12. Clearwater Valley-Kamiah 311.
Individual — Annastasia Peters (Post Falls) 16:53.
Logos individuals — 8. Sara Casebolt 18:59; 12. Clara Anderson 19:20; 33. Josephine Wyrick 20:41; 43. Cora Johnson 21:01; 46. Lizzie Crawford 21:23; 64. Emma Handel 22:03.
Moscow individuals — 21. Megan Heyns 19:59; 29. Geneva McClory 20:29; 30. Kelly Stodick 20:29; 38. Elliot Benson 20:58; 40. Mia Heinlein 20:59; 44. Christine Hall 21:10; 45. Indigo Wulfhorst 21:15.
Lewiston individuals — 14. Maya Conklin 19:23; 19. Tabitha Ames 19:50; 20. Emily Collins 19:56; 59. Athena Leonard 21:54; 60. Olivia Fishback 21:57.
Garfield-Palouse individuals — 39. Ashleigh Hightree 20:58; 52. Kennedy Cook 21:36; 56. Courage Hightree 21:45; 61. Samantha Snekvik 21:58; 71. Lola Edwards 23:15; 80. Laynie Southern 24:31; 81. Zoe Laughary 24:36.
Clearwater Valley-Kamiah individuals — 48. Eleah Swan 21:28; 74. Zoe Hooper 23:29; 78. Kelsee Hunt 23:50; 83. Ashlyn Ledeboer 24:41; 88. Evelyn Ward 26:21.
Other area individuals — 18. Grace Tiegs (Nezperce) 19:49; 54. Kassidy Chamberlin (Troy) 21:43; 58. Emily Scott (Deary) 21:48; 67. Halee Bohman (Troy) 22:48; 79. Mia Bunce (Clarkston) 23:59.
Pullman competes at Jensen Invitational
RICHLAND, Wash. — The Pullman cross country teams each competed at the 52nd Max Jensen Richland Invitational at Carmichael Middle School.
The boys’ team finished 12th of 13 Division I teams with 284 points, behind meet winner Mead’s 86. The girls’ team was 11th of 13 Division I teams with 252 teams, behind meet winner Mead’s 35.
Seth Hathway had the top time for the boys’ team, finishing the 3-mile course in 16:39.99 to place 56th. Nicole Jones was the top girls’ runner, placing 39th in 20:01.07.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Mead 86; 2. Lewis and Clark 91; 3. Seattle Prep 93; 4. Hanford 102; 5. North Central 131; 6. Yakima West Valley 148; 7. Wenatchee 158; 8. Central Valley 199; 9. Mt. Spokane 232; 10. Hermiston 251; 11. Chiawana 278; 12. Pullman 284; 13. University 296.
Individual — Jamar Distel (Riverside) 14:12.54.
Pullman individuals — 56. Seth Hathaway 16:39.99; 62. Raul Najera 16:45.70; 63. Leonardo Hoffman 16:46.61; 66. Peter Jobson 16:50.41; 67. Brendan Doumit 16:52.32; 74. Abdur Islam 17:09.53; 89. Kolby Uhlenkott 18:02.59.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Mead 35; 2. Kennewick 96; 3. Wenatchee 120; 4. Yakima West Valley 120; 5. Hermiston 121; 6. Seattle Prep 156; 7. Central Valley 181; 8. Kamiakin 212; 9. Mt. Spokane 229; 10. University 247; 11. Pullman 252; 12. Hanford 296; 13. Chiawana 331.
Individual — Macy Marquardt (Kennewick) 16:23.70.
Pullman individuals — 39. Nicole Jones 20:01.07; 52. Abigail Hulst 20:43.22; 53. Elly Kunkel 20:46.17; 55. Abigail Wacker 20:51.46; 79. Alison Hathaway 22:27.93; 80. Erin Tolleson 22:30.86; 85. Jordan Hendrickson 23:49.53.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALLGenesee 64, Kamiah 34
GENESEE — Nolan Bartosz notched 149 yards on eight receptions with four touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ Whitepine League Division I win against the visiting Kubs.
“Kamiah came out in single coverage and the safety followed (Cy) Wareham,” Genesee coach Justin Podrabsky said. “Nolan hit some double moves on the outside and he was the go to guy.”
The run game was efficent for the Bulldogs (5-1, 5-1) as well. Jack Johnson finished with 165 yards on 16 carries with three touchdowns. He also had 9½ tackles and an interception on defeense
“He had a monster game for us tonight,” Podrabsky said. “Kamiah came out and played really physical and he was the one that set the tone for the team and matched their physicality.”
Kamiah 6 14 6 8—34
Genesee 8 18 24 14—64
Kamiah — Lewis Williamson 7 run (run failed).
Genesee — Nolan Bartosz 10 pass from Angus Jordan (Dalton McCann pass from Jordan).
Genesee — Bartosz 29 pass from Jordan (run failed).
Kamiah — Willis Williamson 5 run (run failed).
Genesee — Jack Johnson 15 run (pass failed).
Kamiah — Kolby Hix 37 pass from David Kludt (Kludt run).
Genesee — Johnson 7 run (pass failed).
Genesee — Johnson 59 run (Cy Wareham run).
Kamiah — Williamson 42 pass from Kludt (run failed).
Genesee — McCann 42 pass from Jordan (Wareham pass from Jordan).
Genesee — Wareham 60 interception return (Bartosz pass from Jordan).
Genesee — Bartosz 9 pass from Jordan (Wareham run).
Genesee — Bartosz 27 pass from Jordan (run failed).
Kamiah — Cloud Guffey 5 pass from Kendrick Wheeler (Wheeler run).
Salmon River 66, Meadows Valley 8
RIGGINS, Idaho — Tyrus Swift had four first-quarter touchdowns as the Savages routed the Mountaineers for the second time this season in a nonleague home game late Friday.
Swift caught four passes for 84 yards and two touchdowns, running it two times for 48 yards and another score. He also returned an interception 44 yards for Salmon River (2-4).
Gabe Zavala went 8-for-12 passing for 120 yards and three touchdowns, running the ball six times for 86 yards and two more scores as the Savages built a 52-0 lead after the first quarter.
Meadows Valley (0-3) scored a third-quarter touchdown.
Salmon River next plays at 7 p.m. Friday at Council.
Meadows Valley 0 0 8 0—8
Salmon River 52 0 0 14—66
SR — Tyrus Swift 49 pass from Gabe Zavala (run failed).
SR — Ryder Kinskie 1 run (Kinskie run).
SR — Swift 43 run (run failed).
SR — Swift 44 interception return (run good).
SR — Swift 6 pass from Zavala (Kinskie run).
SR — Garret Shepherd 3 pass from Zavala (run good).
SR — Zavala 36 run (run good).
MV — N/A 28 run (run good).
SR — Zavala 30 run (Devon Herzig run).
SR — Herzig 16 run (run failed).
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCERLewiston 2, Coeur d’Alene 0
COEUR D’ALENE — Teddy Kessler had the only two goals in the Bengals’ victory against the Vikings in a Class 5A district tournament semifinal.
“Coeur d’Alene was the third-ranked team in the state coming into this game so, this was a really big win for us,” Lewiston coach Jace Kessler said. “The team played with a ton of heart and they really wanted to win.”
Lewiston (7-7) next will play at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lake City for the district title. If the Bengals fall in that one, they still will be alive and will host the state play-in game at 3 p.m. next Saturday at Walker Field against an opponent to be determined.
Kessler gave a lot of praise to senior Ian McCall.
“I want to give Ian a real big shout out. He had three goal saving tackles that kept us in the game,” he said. “We wouldn’t of won tonight if it wasn’t for his performance.”
Lewiston lost both times during the regular season against Coeur d’Alene (10-3).
“The games we played before were close, but I thought we were really passionate about this one and that made the difference,” Kessler said. “It seemed like Coeur d’Alene were kind of just going through the motions to be honest and we were able to take advantage of that.”
Lewiston 1 1—2
Coeur d’Alene 0 0—0
Lewiston — Teddy Kessler (Gabriel Miller), 20th.
Lewiston — T. Kessler (Paul Kessler), 75th.
Shots — Coeur d’Alene 15, Lewiston 12. Saves — Lewiston: 11, Coeur d’Alene:8
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCERCoeur d’Alene 1, Lewiston 0
The Bengals’ season came to an end after falling to the Vikings in a Class 5A district tournament semifinal at Walker Field.
Coeur d’Alene (7-9) scored in the 38th minute when Lauren Bengston took a pass from Olivia Wyatt and hit the back of the net. Lewiston (7-7) was unable to come up with the equalizer.
Coeur d’Alene 1 0 — 1
Lewiston 0 0—-0
Coeur d’Alene — Lauren Bengtson (Olivia Wyatt), 38th.
Shots — Coeur d’Alene 18, Lewiston 6. Saves — Lewiston 17, Coeur d’Alene 6.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALLColton beats Grangeville in four
COLTON — Mary Pluid had 14 kills, five blocks and seven aces as the Colton Wildcats beat the Grangeville Bulldogs 25-22, 20-25, 27-25, 25-21 in a nonleague match.
Grace DeMeerleer finished with 13 assists for the Wildcats, Sidni Whitcomb had six aces and Rachel Becker contributed nine digs.
Bengals fall in three
COEUR D’ALENE — Lewiston’s volleyball team fell 25-13, 26-24, 25-15 to Lake City of Coeur d’Alene in a Class 5A Inland Empire League match.
“We struggled to get our offense going,” Bengals coach Lisa Davis said. “Lake City is a good team and once they start rallying its hard to stop them.”
Morgan Moran led the Lewiston (10-8, 1-3) with 14 digs and had five aces.
“We passed better,” Davis said. “Morgan served really well in that set and kept us alive we also made adjustments that seemed to work and keep us in there. But they’re just a good team and have some great power hitters.”
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLIdaho falls in three
MOSCOW — Senior outside hitter Allison Munday and senior middle blocker Nikki Ball each finished with seven kills, but the Idaho volleyball team fell 28-26, 25-20, 25-19 to Montana State in a Big Sky match at Memorial Gym.
Sophomore setter Peyten Ely, a former Lewiston High School standout, added 21 assists, and Munday chipped in nine kills for the Vandals (3-12, 0-6), who have lost six consecutive matches.
Kira Thomsen paced the Bobcats (8-9, 4-2) with nine kills and 12 digs. Audrey Hofer and Allie Leach each finished with 14 assists.
The Vandals next play at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Northern Colorado.
LCSC falls in five
ASHLAND, Ore. — Freshman outside hitter Grecia Ung Enriquez had 15 kills, but the Lewis-Clark State volleyball team fell 24-26, 22-25, 25-15, 25-12, 15-12 to Southern Oregon in Cascade Conference play at the Lithia Motors Pavilion.
Senior right side Tori Edwards added 10 kills for Warriors (11-10, 6-7), who have lost four in a row. Sophomore setter Hannah Martinez chipped in 22 assists and senior setter Jess Ruffing had 21. Junior libero Kenzie Dean contributed 19 digs.
Hailey Van Well led the Raiders (11-8, 6-8) with 19 kills and Simone Gordon added 15. Taylor Russell finished with 27 assists and Gwen Sheldon had 18. Kadyn Jones contributed 22 digs.
The Warriors next play at 7 p.m. Friday against Eastern Oregon at the Activity Center.
COLLEGE SWIMMINGWSU takes fifth at Chick-fil-A invite
FRESNO, Calif. — Washington State’s swimming team placed fifth out of six teams at the Chick-fil-A Invitational at Fresno State.
The Cougars tallied 307 points, well behind meet winner California’s 1,481.5 points.
WSU’s best finish came in the 800 free relay, where Taylor McCoy, Hailey Grotte, Emily Barrier and Angela Di Palo took fifth in a time of 7:38.15.
The Cougars next compete in a dual at 9:30 a.m. Friday at Gibb Pool against Arizona.
WSU individual results
200 medley relay — 9. Washington State (Taylor McCoy, Lauren Burckel, Mackenzie Duarte, Chloe Larson) 1:47.21.
500 freestyle — 20. Makalya Poloni 5:13.72.
200 IM — 14. McCoy 2:07.85.
50 free — 7. Larson 23.42.
200 free relay — 6. Washington State (Larson, Paige Gardner, Hailey Grotte, Angela Di Palo) 1:35.14.
400 IM — 7. McCoy 4:25.44.
100 butterfly — 25. Ilaria Moro 57.78.
200 free — 13. Di Palo 1:52.86.
100 breaststroke — 14. Duarte 1:05.59.
100 backstroke — 24. Selena Duran 1:00.15.
800 free relay — 5. Washington State (McCoy, Grotte, Emily Barrier, Di Palo) 7:38.15.
400 medley relay — 11. Washington State (McCoy, Duarte, Moro, Larson) 3:53.88.
1,650 free — 10. Josie Liezbzeit 18:16.74.
200 back — 10. McCoy 2:04.50.
100 free — 8. Di Palo 51.94.
200 breast — 9. Duarte 2:20.49.
200 fly — 10. Moro 2:06.81.
400 free relay — 7. Washington State (Di Palo, Larson, Grotte, Gardner) 3:29.42.
WOMEN’S TENNISWSU wins seven of eight matches
SEATTLE — Washington State’s women’s tennis team was victorious in seven of eight matches played at the Husky Invitational at the Nordstrom Tennis Center.
In the format, the Cougars played Oregon in doubles and DePaul in singles.
WSU swept all three matches played against the Ducks.
Michaela Bayerlova and Savanna Ly-Nguyen used a service break to defeat Misaki Kobayashi and Myah Petchey 6-4. Yang Lee and Fifa Kumhom used a late break to defeat Allison Mulville and Sophie Luescher, 7-5, while Maxine Murphy and Hania Abouelsaad posted a 6-4 win against Uxia Martinez Moral and Ares Teixido Garcia.
The Cougars captured four of five matches against the Blue Demons. Bayerlova had no trouble in winning 6-1, 6-0 against Lenka Antonijevic. Ly-Nguyen defeated Yuliya Kizelbasheva 6-3, 6-3, and Abouelsaad got past Marija Jovicic -3, 6-4. Murphy came out on top with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 win against Maddie Yergler.
The tournament concludes today.