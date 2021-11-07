PASCO, Wash. — It’s been something that she’s worked all of her life for. Asotin senior Chloe Overberg finally got to the mountaintop Saturday.
Running a relatively conservative race instead of going out fast, Overberg dominated and won the Class 1B/2B state cross country title at Sun Willows Golf Course.
“I’ve been dreaming of this since I was a freshman,” said Overberg, who clocked in at 18 minutes, 36 seconds for one of her best times of the fall. “It means a lot to me to finish off my high school cross country career with a win at state.
Garfield-Palouse’s girls team placed fourth in the eight-team event with 102 points, while the Panthers took fifth with 107. Pope John Paul II of Lacey won with 46 points.
On the boys’ side, Asotin was fifth of 11 teams with 127 points. Liberty Bell of Winthrop won with 50 points.
It’s been a long time coming for Overberg. She took fifth as a freshman. As a sophomore, she sat out the season with injury issues. She came back strong as a junior, only to see COVID-19 wreak havoc on her season. Overberg did win the Northeast 2B district culminating event in April at the Lewis-Clark State Cross Country Trail.
Coach Tim Gundy said this was one of her top-five times of the season, but that even she might not have been pleased with the clocking. But it’s no matter, because with it came that elusive state championship.
There were two plans for the senior, who has committed to compete for the University of Idaho in 2022. One was to go out fast, scorch the course and leave everyone in the dust. The second was the play-it-safe approach Gundy and Overberg wound up taking.
“It was pretty cold during our race,” said Overberg, who has committed to compete in cross country and track for the University of Idaho. “I definitely don’t race as well in the cold. I also wanted to see how everyone else was going to go out and gage it from there.”
With wet and slippery conditions, it proved to be the right call.
“I encouraged her to a little more conserative than she typically is in the first mile,” Gundy said. “Even with being conserative early, she had a pretty solid lead at the mile mark.”
She was 16 seconds in front of Cedar Tree Classical’s Suzie Johnson at the mile mark, and only increased it from there. At the 2-mile mark, Overberg was ahead by 45 seconds.
It was there she realized she could bring it home.
“Once I got to a mile-and-a-half, I knew I was going to do this,” Overberg said. “I wanted to run faster, but at that point I really just wanted to soak in the moment.”
She finished 64 seconds ahead of eventual second-place finisher Leki Albright of Liberty Bell.
“She finished really strong with great energy,” Gundy said. “She did a fantastic job of getting out there and being able to press herself, just as she’s done all season long.”
Having a gymnastics background certainly helped Overberg on this day, being able to be versatile enough to handle the conditions.
“That background especially shows up when there’s a lot of ups and downs and twists and turns,” Gundy said. “She’s very light on her feet. She has really nice posture even through fatigue.”
The top area boys’ placer was Asotin senior Ian Engledow, who took eighth in 17:10.20.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Liberty Bell 50; 2. Pope John Paul II 96; 3. Chewelah 107; 4. St. George’s 115; 5. Asotin 127; 6. Mount Vernon Christian 177; 7. Goldendale 179. 8. Brewster 186; 9. Cedar Tree Classical 197; 10. Davenport 208; 11. Morton White Pass 233.
Individiual — Will Halpin (Liberty Bell) 16:36.90.
Asotin individuals — 8. Ian Engledow 17:10.20; 29. Paul Pederson 17:57.00; 41. Jake Williams 18:14.80; 50. Tanner Nicholas 18:23.90; 70. Dane Neace 19:00.10; 91. Jordan Erb 19:31.00; 93. Chaz Neace 19:33.60.
Other area individuals — 33. Brendan Snekvik (Garfield-Palouse) 17:58.70; 46. Dyamin Vanek (Colfax) 18:19.70; 68. Kieran Snekvik (Garfield-Palouse) 18:56.90; 87. Tanner Baerlocher (Colton) 19:25.80.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Pope John Paul II 46; 2. Liberty Bell 59; 3. St. George’s 89; 4. Garfield-Palouse 102; 5. Asotin 107; 6. Stevenson 148; 7. Rainier 154; 8. Covenant 208.
Individual — Chloe Overberg (Asotin) 18:36.00.
Garfield-Palouse individuals — 15. Ashley Hightree 21:10.60; 30. Samantha Snekvik 22:03.00; 31. Kennedy Cook 22:03.20; 33. Courage Hightree 22:18.50; 43. Lola Edwards 23:01.50; 57. Laynie Southern 24:33.70; 67. Zoe Laughary 25:26.80.
Other Asotin individuals — 12. Aneysa Judy 21:02.80; 28. Lily Denham 21:57.90; 53. Bailey Gustafson 24:24.50; 73. Annie Petty 28:42.00; 77. McKenzie Adler-Nowoj 30:24.00.
Other area individuals — 26. Lola Baerlocher (Colton) 21:56.10; 27. Eloise Clark (Colton) 21:57.80; 38. Anna Cocking (Colfax) 22:41.50.
Pullman teams finish in the middle of the pack
PASCO, Wash. — The two Pullman cross country teams finished in the middle of the pack at the Class 2A state cross country meet at Sun Willows Golf Course.
“I have a hard time finding the right words to express just how proud I am of both these teams and what a joy it has been to coach them,” coach Alix Portratz-Lee said. “Individually and collectively, they are a team full of heart and strength, progressing and growing throughout this season at a inspiring rate.”
The Greyhound boys placed eighth in the 16-team field with 209 points. Squalicum won with 77 points. Sophomore Leonardo Hoffman had the top time for Pullman, running the 5K course in 17:09.40 for a 34th-place finish.
“This boys team is young and powerful, running throughout this season as an increasingly tight pack,” Potratz-Lee said. “It’s been so exciting to watch them grow this year, realizing their own strength and the power of their pack.
The Pullman girls’ team was ninth in the 16-team field with 219 points. Sehome took home the title with 64 points. Senior Elly Kunkel led the Greyhounds with a time of 20:55.60 to take 38th place.
“For a variety of different reasons and circumstances, we lost 4 of our top varsity returners from our (Class 2A Greater Spokane League) championship winning team last season,” Potratz-Lee said. “This was a huge hit, but our girls’ team rose up together and showed just how strong and resilient they are.”
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Squalicum 77; 2. Selah 99; 3. Sehoe 123; 4. Bellingham 135; 5. Port Angeles 155; 6. West Valley 198; 7. Ephrata 199; 8. Pullman 209; 9. Kingston 235; 10. Ridgefield 272; 11. Tumwater 274; 12. Washougal 286; 13. Enumclaw 292; 14. Steilacoom 292; 15. North Kitsap 317; 16. Shelton 356.
Individual — Cooper Quigley (Selah) 15:38.30.
Pullman individuals — 34. Leonardo Hoffman 17:09.40; 56. Raul Najera 17:31.20; 66. Brendan Doumit 17:38.90; 78. Abdur Islam 17:50.20; 99. Peter Jobson 18:11.10; 102. Seth Hathaway 18:12.80; 149. Maxwell Cordova 19:09.00.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Sehome 64; 2. Anacortes 65; 3. Washougal 125; 4. Fort Vancouver 164; 5. Ellensburg 174; 6. North Kitsap 184; 7. West Valley 207; 8. Shelton 217; 9. Pullman 219; 10. Cedarcrest 234; 11. Steilacoom 273; 12. White River 273; 13. Tumwater 290; 14. Selah 300; 15. Washington 377; 16. North Mason 386.
Individual — Jessica Frydenlund (Anacortes) 17:58.70.
Pullman individuals — 38. Elly Kunkel 20:55.60; 44. Alison Hathaway 21:07.00; 48. Abigail Hulst 21:14.20; 77. Abigail Wacker 21:50.20; 114. Erin Tolleson 22:367.60; 137. Jordan Hendrickson 23:30.00; 141. Chloe Jones 23:40.90.
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMINGMoscow boys’ team places second
BOISE — The Moscow boys’ swimming team brought home two individual champions finished second out of 23 teams at the Class 4A state swimming Meet at the Boise City Aquatics Center/West YMCA.
Seniors Reid Johnson and Micah Wolbrecht brought home gold medals for the Bears. Johnson finished first in the 100 butterfly with a time of 53.06 seconds and Wolbrecht finished on top in the 100 breaststroke in a time of 1:01.71.
“They both set goals last year and they stayed committed,” Moscow coach Jody Rash said. “We had a plan at the begining of the season and they’ve been working on that plan all season long.”
Moscow’s boys tallied 162 points, just behind Bishop Kelly’s 179 for the team title.
“It was back and forth the entire time trying to get points to compete with Bishop Kelly,” Rasch said. “At one point, we were within four points, but they just swam super well.”
Johnson and Wolbrecht competed in several events during the meet, which resulted in quick turnaround times. For example, Wolbrecht won the gold in the breaststroke, then five minutes later he had to participate in the 400 freestyle relay.
“The meet in total was two hours long, so the quick turnaround times were inevitable,” Rash said. “They went out there and went all out with very little rest and recovery. It really speaks to the depth and talent of the athletes.”
The girls’ team had 54 points and was eighth in the 25-team meet. Bishop Kelly also won that title with 224.5 points.
Junior Megan Crossland had the best performance, placing fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:17.87) and fifth in the 200 IM (2:31.30). The 200 medley relay was fourth in 2:06.98.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Bishop Kelly 179; 2. Moscow 162; 3. Skyline 121; 4. Sandpoint 116; 5. Century 106; 6. Twin Falls 83; 7. Burley 81; 8. Middleton 60; 9. Canyon Ridge 56; 10. Jerome 49;. T11. Minico 57; T11. Lighthouse Christian 47; 13. Wood River 32; 14. Declo 26; 15. Oakley 22; 16. Nampa Christian 16; T17. Bonneville 10; T17. Lakeland 10; 19. Riverstone International 9; 20. Kimberly 8; 21. Ridgevue 4; T22. Vision 1; T22. Hillcrest 1.
Top Moscow placers
200 medley relay — 2. Moscow (Ian Schlater, Ethan Baird, Reid Johnson, Lucas Zimmer) 1:43.60.
200 freestyle — 3. Johnson 1:49.98.
50 free — 3. Micah Wolbrecht 22.12.
100 butterfly — 1. Johnson 53.06.
100 free — 6. Ethan Baird 50.81.
200 free relay — 5. Moscow (Schlater, Malachi McMillan, Zimmer, Wolbrecht) 1:36.42.
100 back — 2. Baird 56.44; 3. Schlater 58.92.
100 breaststroke — 1. Wolbrecht 1:01.71.
400 free relay — 2. Moscow (Johnson, Baird, Zimmer, Wolbrecht) 3:27.73.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Bishop Kelly 224.5; 2. Sandpoint 151; 3. Lighthouse Christian 138; 4. Skyline 83; 5. Twin Falls 74; 6. Declo 58. 7. Century 55.5; 8. Moscow 54; 9. Minico 43; T10. Burley 44; T10. Wood River 44; 12. Cole Valley Christian 43; T13. Kimberly 35; T13. Lakeland 35; 15. Canyon Ridge 29; 16. Mountain Home 27; T17. Columbia 23; T17. Vallivue 23; 19. Nampa Christian 21; 20. Jerome 18; 21. Middleton 10; 22. Cascade 5; 23. Hillcrest 4; 24. Ridgevue 3; 25. Bonneville 1.
Top Moscow placers
200 medley relay — 4. Moscow (Brenna Newlan, Megan Crossland, Mia Elliss, Hannah Hoesman) 2:06.98.
200 IM — 5. Crossland 2:31.30.
100 breaststroke — 4. Crossland 1:17.87.
Mastroberardino in top five twice at Class 5A state meet
BOISE — Lewiston junior Luke Mastroberardino took to the podium twice on the final day of the Class 5A state swimming meet at the Boise City Aquatics Center/West YMCA.
The Bengals placed 11th out of 16 teams with 30 points. Boise won with 256.
Mastroberardino placed third in the 50 freestyle in a time of 22.23. He then placed fifth in the 100 backstroke in 58 seconds.
The 200 free relay was ninth in 1:40.13.
On the girls’ side, Lewiston was 16th out of 18 teams with nine points. Lake City won with 230.5 points.
Junior Grace Qualman took eighth in the 100 back (1:04.05) and ninth in the 50 free (26.02).
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Boise 256; 2. Timberline 172; 3. Lake City 154; 4. Idaho Falls 132; 5. Thunder Ridge 98; 6. Meridian 95; T7. Eagle 77; T7. Coeur d’Alene 77; 9. Centennial 57; 10. Mountain View 37; 11. Lewiston 30; 12. Post Falls 26; 13. Madison 16; 14. Owyhee 11; 15. Rocky Mountain 7; 16. Capital 3.
Top Lewiston placers
50 freestyle — 3. Luke Mastroberardino 22.23.
200 free relay — 9. Lewiston (Isaiah Bennett, Kaden Degroot, Deegan Everett, Mastroberardino) 1:40.13.
100 backstroke — 5. Mastroberardino 58.00.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Lake City 230.5; 2. Boise 221.5; 3. Skyview 179.5; 4. Rocky Mountain 159; 5. Timberline 136; 6. Eagle 69; 7. Capital 56; 8. Coeur d’Alene 46; 9. Mountain View 39; 10. Highland 32; 11. Meridian 19; 12. Thunder Ridge 18.5; T13. Borah 13; T13. Owyhee 13; 15. Centennial 10; 16. Lewiston 9; 17. Rigby 8; 18. Post Falls 4; 19. Idaho Falls 3.
Top Lewiston placers
50 freestyle — 9. Grace Qualman 26.02.
100 backstroke — 8. Qualman 1:04.45.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALLRaft River 63, Potlatch 22
POCATELLO — Potlatch stuggled to slow down Raft River and fell in its Class 1A Division I state quarterfinal game at Holt Arena.
Wyatt Johnson found the end zone twice in the first half for the Loggers (6-4). He scored on a 22-yard pass from Tyson Tucker, then a 56-yard run that closed the Raft River lead to 26-16.
The Trojans (8-0) would score the next 25 points to extend their lead to 51-16 in the third quarter.
Tyler Howard finished the game with 115 yards rushing for Potlatch.
Coach Ryan Ball was happy with the effort shown by his team throughout the season, but said Raft River was just the better team. Ball said that it was difficult for the Loggers to keep up with the speed of the Trojans.
Potlatch 0 16 6 0 — 22
Raft River 14 18 25 6 — 63
Raft River — Wesley Spratling 38 pass from Tate Whitaker (pass failed).
Raft River — Whitaker 3 run (Seth Tracy pass from Whitaker).
Potlatch — Wyatt Johnson 22 yd pass Tyson Tucker (Tucker run).
Raft River — Tracy 41 pass from Whitaker (pass failed).
Raft River — Whitaker 10 run (run failed).
Potlatch — Johnson 56 run (Johnson pass from Tucker).
Raft River — Kole Spencer 6 run (run failed).
Raft River — Spencer 18 run (pass failed).
Raft River — Tracy 34 pass from Whitaker (Ethan Southern kick).
Raft River — Whitaker 50 run (kick failed).
Potlatch — Tucker 1 run (run failed).
Raft River — Thaine Loughmiller 30 run (kick failed).
Raft River — Alex Murillo 1 run (run failed).
West Side 48, Grangeville 8
DAYTON, Idaho — The top-seeded Pirates scored 48 unanswered points and rolled to a Class 2A state tournament quarterfinal-round win against the Bulldogs at Lyle S. Henderson Field.
Quarterback Blaize Brown was 6-of-8 passing for 80 yards and two TDs, adding 56 yards rushing and nine carries. Receiver Bryler Shurtliff caught five passes for 69 yards and two scores for West Side (9-0). Cage Brokens had a big game, rushing for 156 yards on just three carries and scoring one touchdown.
Grangeville (3-6) was held to 152 yards of total offense, with 58 of those coming on the Bulldogs final drive of the game. Jared Lindsley scored from 5 yards out with 15 seconds left in the contest.
The Pirates, who have won 30 consecutive games, also had five interceptions on defense, including one just two plays into the game.
Grangeville 0 0 0 8 — 8
West Side 14 14 13 7 — 48
WS — Bryler Shurtliff 27 pass from Blaize Brown (Christian Plancarte kick)
WS — Cage Brokens 65 run (Plancarte kick)
WS — Brown 1 run (Plancarte kick)
WS — Shurtliff 19 pass from Brown (Plancarte kick).
WS — Parker Moser 5 run (kick failed).
WS — Moser 3 run (Plancarte kick), 4:55
WS — Easton Shurtliff 5 run (Plancarte kick).
Grangeville — Jared Lindsley 5 run (Isaac Dewey run).
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALLPomeroy qualifies for Class 1B state tourney
WALLA WALLA — Pomeroy defeated Sunnyside Christian 25-11, 25-19, 25-20, then Garfield-Palouse 25-18, 25-9, 25-21 at DeSales High School to take third place at the Southeast 1B district tournament and qualify for the state tournament next week.
Pomeroy (13-8) will begin play Friday against an opponent to be determined at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
Keely Maves had 24 total kills, and Chase Caruso tallied 20 total digs on the day.
Pomeroy coach Adam Van Vogt tipped his cap to the way his team played as a unit.
“Honestly the whole team stepped up today, if I just talked about one or two players it really wouldn’t do the team justice,” he said. “I told them every time they came to the bench that they’re excelling in three things: playing together as a unit, playing great defense and staying aggressive. We never got away from that.”
Pullman Christian wins MCL title
POST FALLS — Pullman Christian started the day with a Mountain Christian League tournament loss to Oaks Classical Christian to drop into the loser’s bracket before winning its final three matches, including two against Oaks Classical to win the league title.
Pullman Christian defeated North Idaho Christian to survive the loser’s bracket and earn the opportunity to get revenge against Oaks.
No other information was available at press time.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLIdaho falls in three
MISSOULA, Mont. — Senior middle blocker Nikki Ball finished with 17 kills, but the Idaho volleyball team fell 25-17, 25-20, 23-25, 23-25, 15-10 at the West Auxiliary Gym.
Sophomore outside hitter Delaney Nicoll added 16 kills and senior outside hitter Allison Munday finished with 15 kills and 10 digs for the Vandals (5-18, 2-12). Junior setter Hailey Pelton contributed 32 assists and sophomore setter Peyten Ely, a former Lewiston High School standout, chipped in 21. Senior libero Alaina Lacey tallied 19 digs.
Peyten Boutwell had 19 kills for the Grizzlies (11-13, 6-8). Ellie Scherffius added 16 kills and Paige Clark finished with 14. Carly Anderson contributed 57 assists. Sarina Moreno had 22 digs and Jackie Howell tallied 11.
Idaho next plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Eastern Washington.
LCSC falls in three
Freshman outside hitter Grecia Ung Enriquez finished with seven kills, but the Lewis-Clark State volleyball team fell 25-13, 25-19, 25-17 to No. 7 Corban in the Cascade Conference regular-season finale for the teams at the Activity Center.
Despite the second consecutive loss, LCSC (16-14, 11-11) clinched the final berth into the conference tournament. The sixth-seeded Warriors will play at No. 3 seed Oregon Tech at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the first round.
Senior settter Jess Ruffing had 12 assists and junior libero Kenzie Dean finished with nine digs.
Avari Ridgway paced Corban (26-2, 20-2) with 11 kills and eight digs. Jadyn Mullen tallied 16 assists and Ciarra Judson had 10.
COLLEGE SWIMMINGIdaho rolls past Seattle
SEATTLE — The Idaho swimming team took 12 of 14 events and beat Seattle 189-72 in a dual meet at the Redhawk Center.
Four different swimmers each won two individual events for the Vandals.
Junior Alexa Teneyck won the 500 freestyle in 5:17.45 and the 1,000 free in 10:49.23. Sophomore Ani Husaby took the 100 backstroke in 58.88 and the 200 back in 2:07.81. Sophomore Zoe Fron won the 200 butterfly in 2:10.67 and the 200 individual medley in 2:10.54. Freshman Laura Rodriguez-Fernandez took the 100 breaststroke in 1:07.07 and the 200 breast in 2:23.16.
Idaho next competes at home next Saturday against Grand Canyon.
Top Idaho placers
200 medley relay — 1. Idaho (Kaling Phung, Holly Keir, Rylie Jones, Ella Haskins) 1:49.22.
1,000 freestyle — 1. Alexa Teneyck 10:49.23.
200 free — 1. Jones 1:56.00.
100 backstroke — 1. Ani Husaby 58.88.
100 breaststroke — 1. Laura Rodriguez-Fernandez 1:07.07.
200 butterfly — 1. Zoe Froh 2:10.67.
50 free — 1. Haskins 24.98.
100 free — 2. Rilie Krieg 54.25.
200 back — 1. Husaby 2:07.81.
200 breaststroke — 1. Rodriguez-Fernandez 2:23.16.
500 free — 1. Teneyck 5:17.45.
100 fly — 2. Husaby 1:00.02.
200 IM — 1. Froh 2:10.54.
200 free relay — 1. Idaho (Natalie Crocker, Haskins, Emma Stahl, Jones) 1:39.54.