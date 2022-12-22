OROFINO — The Grangeville boys basketball team pushed Wednesday’s Class 2A Central Idaho League game against Orofino to overtime, but the Maniacs escaped with a 47-45 win to remain undefeated.

Orofino (5-0, 1-0) led 25-17 after the first half but Grangeville (0-6, 0-1) continued to battle and outscored the Maniacs 11-6 in the final quarter of regulation.

