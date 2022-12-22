OROFINO — The Grangeville boys basketball team pushed Wednesday’s Class 2A Central Idaho League game against Orofino to overtime, but the Maniacs escaped with a 47-45 win to remain undefeated.
Orofino (5-0, 1-0) led 25-17 after the first half but Grangeville (0-6, 0-1) continued to battle and outscored the Maniacs 11-6 in the final quarter of regulation.
“On (Grangeville’s) last possesion, we gave up three shots,” Orofino coach Rocky Barlow said. “Fortunately, they missed all three.”
The Bulldogs played stellar defense to get back into the game, causing 32 turnovers.
Joel Scott led Orofino with 15 points. Easton Schneider and Loudan Cochran adding 12 points each.
Cody Klement had 19 points for Grangeville, with Jaden Legaretta (12) and Jack Bransford (10) also reaching double figures.
GRANGEVILLE (0-6, 0-1)
Jaden Legaretta 4 2-2 12, Kaycen Sickels 0 0-0 0, Jack Bransford 5 0-0 10, Carter Mundt 1 2-3 4, Cody Klement 7 2-6 19, David Goicoa 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 6-11 45.
OROFINO (5-0, 1-0)
Drew Hanna 0 0-0 0, Easton Schneider 6 0-4 12, Nick Drobish 2 2-7 6, Landon Hudson 0 0-0 0, Joel Scott 5 5-10 15, Loudan Cochran 5 0-1 12, Quinton Naranjo 0 0-0 0, Hayden Olive 1 0-1 2. Totals 19 7-23 47.
Grangeville 9 8 13 11 4—45
Orofino 14 11 10 6 6—47
3-point goals — Klement 3, Legaretta 2, Cochran 2.
JV — Orofino 45, Grangeville 35.
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMINGPullman wins six-team meet
PULLMAN — The Pullman boys swimming team swept a six-team meet it hosted, scoring victories against Richland (124-44), Pasco (137-17), Hermiston (140-8), Hanford (97-73) and Chiawana (138-22).
Two relays earned state qualifying times for Pullman.
Jake McCoy, Teo Uberuaga, Michael Campbell and William Miller swam a 1:33.76 in the 200 free relay.
McCoy, Uberuaga and Miller were joined by Carter Frichette in the 400 free relay, and the four topped the state qualifying time by more than eight seconds with a time of 3:25.95.
Miller also had state qualifying times in the 50 free (22.46) and 500 freestyle (4:44.05).
McCoy bettered his state qualifying time in the 100 backstroke by almost a second with a 53.08. He also qualified for state in the 200 individual medley with a 1:56.11.
Pullman’s top results
200 medley relay — 1. Pullman (Carter Frichette, Luke Gao, Michael Campbell, Teo Uberuaga) 1:49.66.
200 freestyle — 2. Tony Reed 1:55.50.
200 IM — 1. Jake McCoy 1:56.11.
50 free — 1. William Miller 22.46.
100 butterfly — 2. Uberuaga 59.19.
100 free — 1. Frichette 54.44.
500 free — 1. Miller 4:44.05.
200 free relay — 1. Pullman (McCoy, Uberuaga, Campbell, Miller) 1:33.76.
100 backstroke — 1. McCoy 53.08.
100 breaststroke — 3. Zane Pumphrey 1:17.18.
400 free relay — 1. Pullman (Miller, Frichette, Uberuaga, McCoy) 3:25.95.
COLLEGE FOOTBALLShears earns several academic honors
BANNOCKBURN, Ill. — Moscow graduate Logan Shears recently was honored as an NAIA and National Christian Collegiate Athletic Association scholar athlete, it was announced.
Shears, a 5-foot-10 junior linebacker for Trinity International, had 45 tackles, including 27 solo stops, this season for the Trojans, who finished 1-10 overall and 1-6 in the Mid-States Football Association.
Shears, who also is a long snapper on the team, earned the NAIA honor for the second time. Student athletes who earn the distinction must have a 3.5 cumulative grade-point average, as well as have been at their respective institution for at least one academic year as a sophomore or higher in standing. To earn the NCCAA honor, a student must have a 3.4 cumulative GPA, be a junior or above in standing.
He also was named to the academic all-district team by College Sports Communicators.
Shears, who is majoring in accounting, is on track to graduate in spring 2024.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLLCSC adds third transfer
The Lewis-Clark State coaching staff has announced that Anna Merrill will compete for the Warriors in the 2023 season.
Merrill, a 6-foot-4 right-side hitter, will join the team after playing two seasons at NCAA Division II Colorado Christian. She finished this season with 41 blocks and 39 kills.
“It’s natural to see the theme in our recruiting is to bring in fierce competitors with experience that have some physicality to them,” LCSC coach Shaun Pohlman said in a news reelase. “Anna is exactly that and we are stoked about it.”
Jehlarova named academic All-American
AUSTIN, Texas — Washington State senior middle blocker Magda Jehlarova was named a second-team academic All-American by the College Sports Communicators, it was announced.
Jehlarova finished fifth in the nation with 176 total blocks and had the third-highest single-season attack percentage in program history at .389. She also was named to the All-Pac-12 first team for the fourth consecutive season and was the first player at Washington State to be named an American Volleyball Coaches Association first-team All-American since Sarah Silvernail in 1996.
Jehlarova is second in program history with 483 career block assists and blocks per set (1.44), ranking third all-time with 117 career solo blocks.