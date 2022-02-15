EUGENE, Ore. — Michael Flowers hit two 3-pointers in the final 25 seconds, but missed a third with three seconds to go as the Cougars dropped their third straight contest with a 62-59 Pac-12 Conference loss to the Ducks on Monday.
Will Richardson hit a 3 with one minute left in the game to give Oregon (17-8, 10-4 Pac-12) a nine-point advantage, its biggest lead of the second half.
Flowers had been 2-of-11 from beyond the arc before his late flurry that nearly brought the Cougars (14-10, 7-6) all the way back. The senior guard scored 10 of the Cougars’ final 12 points and finished with 23 points.
“Really hard fought game for us tonight and for them I’m sure,” WSU coach Kyle Smith said. “Unfortunately, we came up short. Worked really hard to get two shots to potentially send it to overtime, but defended well, took care of the ball, rebounded — just gotta execute and make shots.”
Noah Williams hit a jumper with nearly five minutes gone in the first half to give Washington State an 8-6 lead. It was the last time the Cougars had the lead in the opening 20 minutes. Williams finished with 13 points.
De’Vion Harmon capped off a 12-2 run for the Ducks with a 3-pointer to give Oregon a 12-point first-half lead. The Ducks would take a six-point lead into halftime.
Washington State scored the first 10 points of the second half, capping the run with a trey from Tyrell Roberts to take a 39-35 lead. Oregon scored first second half points with a 3 by Harmon more than seven minutes into the half.
N’Faly Dante hit back-to-back layups to put the Ducks up for good with 7:42 left in the game.
WSU was just 22 of 73 from the field (30.1%), including 8 of 33 from long range.
Washington State next plays at No. 13 UCLA on Thursday.
WASHINGTON ST. (14-10)
Gueye 3-7 1-2 7, Abogidi 2-6 0-1 4, Bamba 2-5 2-2 6, Flowers 8-21 3-4 23, Roberts 1-11 0-0 3, N.Williams 5-16 1-2 13, Rodman 1-3 0-0 3, Jakimovski 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 22-73 7-11 59.
OREGON (17-8)
Guerrier 2-8 4-8 8, Dante 6-9 1-1 13, Harmon 5-14 1-3 13, Richardson 3-7 0-0 7, Young 4-9 0-0 9, E.Williams 1-6 0-0 3, Kepnang 4-6 1-2 9, Soares 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 7-14 62.
Halftime_Oregon 35-29. 3-Point Goals: Washington St. 8-33 (Flowers 4-14, N.Williams 2-5, Rodman 1-2, Roberts 1-6, Bamba 0-1, Gueye 0-1, Jakimovski 0-1, Abogidi 0-3), Oregon 5-19 (Harmon 2-6, Young 1-1, Richardson 1-3, E.Williams 1-5, Guerrier 0-4). Rebounds: Washington St. 43 (Bamba, Roberts 7), Oregon 38 (Dante 10). Assists: Washington St. 9 (Flowers, Roberts 3), Oregon 13 (Richardson 5). Total Fouls: Washington St. 15, Oregon 17. A: 5,786 (12,364).
TRACK AND FIELD
Atkin qualifies for world track meet
BOSTON — Lewis-Clark State assistant track coach Sam Atkin qualified for the outdoor World Championships this summer when he placed fourth in the men’s 5,000 meters at the Valentine Invitational indoor meet at Boston University.
Atkin’s time of 13 minutes, 3.04 seconds Saturday met the qualifying standard for the world meet beginning July 15 in Eugene, Ore.
Atkin, of Great Britain, posted the second-best indoor time in British history, and it would have been No. 1 if countryman Marc Scott had not placed third in the same race in 12:57.08. Atkin almost was tripped up by a lapped runner with 150 meters to go.
He also recently qualified for the indoor world meet starting March 18 in Belgrade, Serbia, in winning the 3,000 in 7:46.79 at the Camel City Elite at Winston-Salem, N.C.
According to LCSC coach Mike Collins, Atkin hasn’t decided if he will compete in Serbia. He’s more focused on qualifying for the world outdoor 10,000, the event in which he competed during the Tokyo Olympics in July, dropping out midway through the race because of injury.
COLLEGE HONORS
5 Warriors nab awards
Five Lewis-Clark State athletes earned Cascade Conference WVT Laboratory weekly awards this week.
Callie Stevens was named the CCC Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for the third time this season. Stevens tied a career-high with 30 points in a win versus Bushnell. The sophomore averaged 24 points in the three Warrior wins last week.
Madigan Kelly, who was named the CCC Women’s Track Athlete of the Week, completed an automatic-qualifying run as a member of the 4x400 relay (3:56.67) in the Whitworth Invitational. The freshman also finished in the top five in both 60 hurdles heats. It is the third weekly award this season for Kelly.
Cole Olsen won the Men’s CCC Track Athlete of the Week as he set a program record in the 3,000 with a time of 8:16.29. The time broke Olympian Sam Atkin’s record set in 2016. Olson won the event by four seconds and has the third-fastest time in the NAIA. This is the 16th weekly conference award all-time for Olsen.
Sam Linscott went 7-for-11 (.636) with five RBI and four stolen bases in three wins versus NCAA DIII Whitworth to be named the CCC Baseball Player of the Week. Linscott is now a perfect 10-for-10 in stolen bases. This is the first weekly award for the senior.
Oreon Courtney was also awarded for his performances this past week and named the CCC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Logos 52, Kendrick 46
KENDRICK — The Knights finished off the regular season with a nonleague win versus the Tigers.
The game was moved up a day to create some space before regionals.
Will Casebolt led Logos (13-6) with 14 points, he also had nine rebounds.
Ben Druffel had seven points and 10 rebounds. Coach Joe Casebolt also credited Druffel with, “affecting a lot of shots.”
Kendrick (10-9) was led by Jagger Hewett who finished with 20 points. Ty Koepp added 14.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (13-6)
Jack Driskill 2 0-0 6, Kenny Kline 0 0-0 0, Aiden Elmore 0 0-0 0, Will Casebolt 5 2-4 14, Jasper Whitling 2 0-0 4, Seamus Wilson 4 1-1 9, Roman Nuttbrock 5 0-0 12, Ben Druffel 3 1-2 7. Totals 21 4-7 52.
KENDRICK (10-9)
Lane Clemenhagen 0 0-0 0, Jagger Hewett 4 8-11 20, Preston Boyer 1 0-0 2, Hunter Taylor 2 1-2 6, Mason Kimberling 0 0-0 0, Ty Koepp 6 2-2 14, Dallas Morgan 2 0-1 4. Totals 15 11-16 46.
Logos 14 10 19 9—52
Kendrick 9 11 17 9—46
3-point goals — Driskill 2, Casebolt 2, Nuttbrock 2, Hewett 4, Taylor.
JV — Logos won.
St. John Bosco 51, Highland 36
CRAIGMONT — The Patriots went on the road and got a big win versus the Huskies to earn home court advantage for the rematch between the two teams on Friday.
The win gives St. John Bosco (8-7, 5-5) the fourth seed in the 1AD2 District 2 boys basketball tournament. Highland (6-11, 5-5) drops to the fifth seed and the two teams will face in a loser-out game for the right to play No. 1 seed Kendrick on Saturday.
The Patriots only had six players in the game, but that did not stop the road team.
“The boys went out and played really disciplined basketball,” St. John Bosco coach Alex Frei said.
Cody Wassmuth led the Patriots with 20 points. Clay Weckman added 15.
Levi Wassmuth (14) Dustin Kaschmitter (12) and Luke Stubbers (11) all reached double-figures in rebounds for St. John Bosco.
Ty Hambly led the Huskies with 22 points.
“It is going to be a really tough game on Friday,” Frei said. “They are going to make some adjustments, we are going to make some of our own.”
ST. JOHN BOSCO-COTTONWOOD (8-7, 5-5)
Cody Wassmuth 7 3-3 20, Luke Stubbers 3 2-2 8, Clay Weckman 6 2-6 15, Levi Wassmuth 4 0-1 8, Dustin Kaschmitter 0 0-0 0, Sam Weckman 0 0-1 0. Totals 23 7-10 51.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (6-11, 5-5)
Ty Hambly 10 1-4 22, Gage Crow 2 2-2 6, Owen Case 0 0-0 0, Noah Watson 2 0-0 4, Ty Goeckner 1 0-0 2, Elias Crea 0 0-0 0, Carter Gion 1 0-2 2, Trevor Knowlton 0 0-0 0, Weston Click 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Webb 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 3-8 36.
St. John Bosco 19 11 10 11—51
Highland 11 6 14 5—36
3-point goals — Wassmuth 3, Weckman, Hambly.
Prairie 36, Orofino 34
OROFINO — Lane Schumacher put home a late shot to give the Pirates a regular-season finale win in a nonleague game versus the Maniacs.
Schumacher collected an offensive rebound and was able to finish the putback with 1.6 seconds left on the clock.
After a slight delay to get the correct time on the clock, Orofino (7-6) was not able to hit the half court attempt.
Schumacher led all scorers with 19 points. Zach Rambo added 11 points for Prairie (15-5).
Joel Scott led the Maniacs with 13 points in the losing effort.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (15-5)
Wyatt Ross 0 0-0 0, Lane Schumacher 6 2-2 19, Shane Hanson 1 0-0 2, Zach Rambo 5 0-0 11, Morgan Poxleitner 2 0-1 4, Noah Behler 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 2-3 36.
OROFINO (7-6)
Easton Schneider 1 0-0 2, Nick Drobish 2 0-0 5, Slade Sneddon 2 0-0 4, Joel Scott 4 2-4 13, Nick Graham 1 0-0 2, Reid Thomas 2 0-2 4, Loudan Cochran 0 0-0 0, Aiden Boyd 0 0-0 0, Bodey Howell 1 2-2 4. Totals 13 4-8 34.
Prairie 13 2 14 7—36
Orofino 7 13 7 7—34
3-point goals — Schumacher 5, Rambo, Scott 3, Drobish.
JV — Orofino won.
Rosters announced for Idaho all-star games
A total of three Lapwai players will play in the 19th Idaho all-star basketball games that will take place March 12 at North Idaho College’s Christensen Gymnasium, it was announced.
The games are senior-only contests featuring players from the Boise area against players from the rest of the state.
For the boys region team, Kross Taylor and Titus Yearout will represent the Wildcats. Coaching the team will be Lapwai’s Zachary Eastman.
On the girls side, Grace Sobotta will represent the Wildcats. Grangeville’s Camden Barger is an alternate.
The girls game takes place 1 p.m., followed by the girls competing against the boys in a 3-point shooting contest at 3 p.m., then with a dunk contest afterward. The boys game will take place at 3:30 p.m.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and senior citizens. IdahoSports.com will broadcast the event.