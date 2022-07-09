MEDFORD, Ore. — The Lewis-Clark Twins and the Medford (Ore.) Mustangs took turns having offensive showcases as the teams split an American Legion doubleheader Friday, with the Twins taking the first game 12-6 and the Mustangs winning the second 9-3.
The Twins hit the ball all around the field in Game 1 collecting 16 hits. Six different batters had multiple hits.
Chris Ricard had a three-run home run in the third inning in the middle of a 3-for-4 day with five RBI. Quinton Edmison hit a two-run shot in the fourth, going 3-for-3 with a walk.
Jack Johnson had three hits. Cruz Hepburn, Brice Bensching and Wyett Lopez each had two for L-C (17-11).
Preston Boyer scattered 10 hits in five innings, allowing four runs.
Bensching allowed one run through the first three innings of Game 2 before struggling in the fourth.
Twelve of the first 13 Mustangs reached base in the fourth, and eight of them scored. Owen Thompson started the inning with a home run and Jeremiah Robbins had a two-run shot as Medford held a 9-1 lead.
Elliott Taylor hit a two-run home run in the fifth, and Ricard had another 3-for-4 game.
GAME 1
LC Twins 104 204 1—12 16 1
Medford 030 011 1— 6 13 1
Preston Boyer, Elliott Taylor (6), Kaden Daniel (7) and Wyett Lopez; Beau Aldrich, Kyle Cope (4) and Cameron Sewell. W—Boyer. L—Aldrich.
LC Twins hits — Quinton Edmison 3 (HR), Chris Rinard 3 (HR, 3B), Jack Johnson 3 (3B), Cruz Hepburn 2 (2B), Brice Bensching 2, Wyett Lopez 2, Elliott Taylor (2B).
Medford hits — Jace Miller 3 (2B), Cameron Sewell 2 (3B, 2B), Owen Thompson 2, Frankie Rutigliano 2 (2B), Johnny King 2, Cody Borraggine, Tanner Douglas.
GAME 2
LC Twins 001 020 0—3 7 3
Medford 100 800 x—9 9 2
Brice Bensching, Jack Johnson (4) and Tyler Granlund; Julius Bolstad, Frankie Rutigliano (6) and Owen Thompson. W—Bolstad. L—Bensching.
LC Twins hits — Chris Ricard 3 (2B), Quinton Edmison, Elliott Taylor (HR), Hayden Line, Nathan Somers (2B).
Medford hits — Tanner Douglas 3 (2 2B), Jace Miller 3, Owen Thompson 2 (HR), Jeremiah Robbins (HR).
Gonzaga Prep 8, Orofino Merchants 2
Gonzaga Prep tallied eight unanswered runs to take down the Merchants in a Clancy Ellis Tournament pool-play game at Harris Field.
Elias De Leon scored twice and Kaban McKeirnan had a three-run triple in the sixth inning to put the game out of reach for Gonzaga Prep (19-9-1), which outhit Orofino 6-5.
De Leon also went the first four innings on the mound to pick up the win.
Easton Schneider and Jaeger Tondevold each had two hits or the Merchants (7-10-1), who have lost their two games in the tournament so far.
Orofino 020 000 0—2 5 3
Gonzaga Prep 021 203 x—8 6 2
Drew Hanna, Trebor Altman (3), Nate Guinard (5), Edward Harrison (6) and Gavin Christopherson; Elias De Leon, Mikey Funaro (5) and Jack Beaudoin, Brady Strahl (7). W—De Leon. L—Altman. S—Funaro.
Orofino hits — Easton Schneider 2, Jaeger Tondevold 2, Anthony Fabbi.
Gonzaga Prep hits — Kaban McKeirnan (3B), Andy Sage (2B), Jack Beaudoin, Issak Muniz, Landon Bunn, Elias De Leon.
JUNIOR GOLFGreeny qualifies for district
DEER PARK, Wash. — Former Pullman standout Lauren Greeny fired a 4-under-par 68 on Thursday to win the Washington Junior Golf Association’s District 5 sub-district event at Deer Park Golf Club.
With the win, she qualifies to compete in the district championship that will take place July 18-19 at Palouse Ridge Golf Club in Pullman.
Greeny, who will play collegiately at Montana State, carded six birdies in her round to win the event by three shots over Spokane’s Taylor Mularski.
She finished with birdies on Nos. 3-5, 11, 15 and 18 with bogeys on Nos. 10 and 12.
Former teammate Ryliann Bednar, who will be a junior with the Greyhounds in the fall, just missed qualifying for the district tourney, placing ninth with a 97.