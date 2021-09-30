NEZPERCE — Jillian Lux and Brianna Branson thrived at the service line Wednesday as the Nezperce volleyball team edged Timberline 25-11, 22-25, 25-22, 24-26, 15-6 in a back-and-forth Whitepine League Division I match.
“It was a tight battle the whole way,” Nezperce coach Kyle Stapleton said.
The match had been scheduled for last week but was moved because of coronavirus issues in the Nezperce (2-7, 1-4) camp.
JV — Nezperce and Timberline tied 1-1.
Panthers win in five sets
ASOTIN — Kayla Paine tallied 15 kills and 11 digs as undefeated Asotin shrugged off a first-set loss to tip Upper Columbia 17-25, 25-23, 25-21, 24-26, 16-14 in a Northeast 2B League match.
Haylee Appleford had 28 assists for the Panthers (7-0, 4-0), Makayla Wheeler 19 digs, Emmalyn Barnea eight kills and four digs and Emily Elskamp six kills and three blocks.
“Tonight, we battled for every point,” Asotin coach Josie Johnsen said. “The rallies were long and the scores were tight, which made for an exhausting game, but this group of girls never gives up.”
Pomeroy matches shuffled
POMEROY — The Southeast 1B League volleyball match between Pomeroy and St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, originally scheduled for Oct. 19, has been rescheduled for Oct. 9 because of a scheduling conflict.
A match beween the Pirates and Asotin, originally scheduled for Oct. 9, has been canceled.
A match between Pomeroy and Garfield-Palouse, originally scheduled for 5 p.m. at Palouse but postponed because of COVID-19, has been rescheduled for the same time Oct. 28
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALLSite, time of Oct. 22 Pomeroy game changed
POMEROY — The Pomeroy football game at Yakama Nation on Oct. 22, originally scheduled for 7 p.m., has been changed to 3 p.m. at Toppenish Middle School because of a lack of officials.
MEN’S BASKETBALLWSU schedule officially released
PULLMAN — Times for all games and dates for Pac-12 Conference contests in men’s basketball officially were released, with Washington State opening the season at noon Nov. 9 against Alcorn State.
Most of the games for the Cougars will be played on the Pac-12 Network. There are two options for either ESPN2 or ESPNU — a game Jan. 6 at Colorado and a Feb. 12 home game against Arizona State. FS1 will broadcast five games in a stretch from Jan. 30-March 3. CBS will broadcast the season finale against Oregon at 1 p.m. March 5.
The men’s and women’s teams will play doubleheaders Nov. 9 and 12. The women are set to play San Jose State on Nov. 9 and Northern Arizona on Nov. 12 to open their season.
2021-22 SCHEDULE
Nov. 9 — Alcorn State, noon; 12 — Seattle, 7 p.m.; 15 — UC Santa Barbara, 8 p.m.; 18 — at Idaho, 6 p.m.; 22 — Winthrop, 6 p.m.; 27 — Eastern Washington, 4:30 p.m.; Dec. 1 — at Arizona State*, 4:30 p.m.; 4 — USC*, 3 p.m.; 8 — Weber State, 7 p.m.; 11 — South Dakota State+, noon; 15 — New Mexico State, 7 p.m.; 18 — Northern Colorado, 1 p.m.; 22 — Boise State+, 5 p.m.; 29 — Washington*, 8 p.m.; Jan. 6 — at Colorado*, 6 p.m.; 8 — at Utah*, 3 p.m.; 12 — California*, 8 p.m.; 15 — Stanford*, 1 p.m.; 20 — at Oregon*, 6:30 p.m.; 22 — at Oregon State*, 5 p.m.; 26 — Utah*, 7 p.m.; 30 — Colorado*, 7 p.m.; Feb. 3 — at Stanford*, 6 p.m.; 5 — at California*, 1 p.m.; 10 — Arizona*, 6 p.m.; 12 — Arizona State*, 7 p.m.; 17 — at UCLA*, 8 p.m.; 20 — at USC*, 4:30 p.m.; 26 — at Washington *, 3 p.m.; March 3 — Oregon State*, 8 p.m.; 5 — Oregon*, 1 p.m.; 9-12 — Pac-12 tournament, Las Vegas
* — Pac-12 games
+ — at Spokane Arena
WOMEN’S GOLFWSU places fourth at Golfweek event
WOLCOTT, Colo. — Senior Amy Chu tied for sixth place as the Washington State women’s golf team took fourth of 20 teams at the rain-shortened Golfweek Red Sky Classic at Red Sky Golf Club’s Fazio Course.
The event, which originally was scheduled for 54 holes in a three-day span, was hit by inclement weather Tuesday and more issues were in the area Wednesday.
The Cougars finished with a 578, eight shots behind team champion East Tennessee State.
Chu finished her second round at 1-under 70 for a two-round total of even-par 142 to lead WSU.
The Cougars next play at the Stanford Intercollegiate from Oct. 15-17 at Stanford (Calif.) Golf Club.
Team scores — 1. East Tennesee State 570; 2. Denver 571; 3. BYU 577; 4. Washington State 578; 5. Colorado 583; 6. Kennesaw State 585; T7. Northern Arizona 588; T7. Pepperdine 588; 9. Minnesota 590; T10. Kansas 594; T10. Rutgers 594; T12. Xavier 598; T12. South Florida 598; T12. Delaware 598; T15. Central Arkansas 601; T15. Long Beach State 601; T15. New Mexico State 601; 18. San Diego State 602; 19. Dallas Baptist 604; 20. Fullerton State 612.
Medalist — Anna Cathrine Krekling (Denver) 138.
WSU individuals — T6. Amy Chu 142; T13. Madelyn Gamble 144; T24. Darcy Habgood 145; T34. Jiye Ham 147; T54. Emily Cadwell 151.