GENESEE — Gus Rickert made a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds to help the visiting Deary Mustangs handle Genesee 53-30 in season-opening nonleague boys basketball play Tuesday.

Caleb Rickard of Deary (1-0) was the game’s top scorer with 14 points, while Blaine Clark scored eight and had seven assists. Teak Wareham put up 13 points for the Bulldogs (0-1).

