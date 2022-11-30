GENESEE — Gus Rickert made a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds to help the visiting Deary Mustangs handle Genesee 53-30 in season-opening nonleague boys basketball play Tuesday.
Caleb Rickard of Deary (1-0) was the game’s top scorer with 14 points, while Blaine Clark scored eight and had seven assists. Teak Wareham put up 13 points for the Bulldogs (0-1).
“In the second half, we really were just getting really good looks on offense, moving the ball well,” Mustangs coach Jalen Kirk said. “Tonight was just a really, really good overall team win. We worked really hard, and that’s kind of the thing we’re trying to praise for these guys. It was kind of good to see them start the season off fresh and have the effort to want to go after it.”
DEARY (1-0)
Lathen Proctor 3 0-3 8, Caleb Rickard 6 1-3 14, Wyatt Vincent 1 0-0 2, Blaine Clark 3 2-6 8, Gus Rickert 6 1-4 13, TJ Beyer 0 0-0 0, Dale Fletcher 2 1-2 6, Tucker Ashmead 1 0-0 2, Dallen Stapleton 0 0-0 0, Nolan Hubbard 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 5-18 53.
GENESEE (0-1)
Vince Crowley 0 0-0 0, Kaden Schwartz 2 2-3 8, Teak Wareham 6 0-0 13, Kalitri Hubbard 0 0-2 0, Derek Burt 0 2-7 2, Derek Zenner 2 0-0 5, Sam Stewart 0 0-0 0, Joe Johnson 1 0-0 2, William Clark 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 4-12 30.
Deary 9 11 20 13—53
Genesee 8 3 8 11—30
3-point goals — Proctor 2, Rickard, Fletcher, Schwartz 2, Wareham, D. Zenner.
Asotin 64, Colton 29
COLTON — AJ Ulrich notched 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Panthers en route to a nonleague win against the Wildcats Colton.
“It was a really good first win for us,” Asotin coach Perry Black said. “Everyone on the team was able to score.”
ASOTIN (1-0)
Gavin Ells 1 0-0 2, Cody Ells 1 0-0 2, Sawyer Biery 2 0-0 4, Cooper Biery 4 1-2 9, Cody Moore 2 0-0 6, Sam Hall 1 0-0 2, Rueben Eggleston 1 1-2 3, Dylan Finney 1 0-0 3, Kamea Kauhi 3 0-0 7, Justin Boyea 1 0-0 2, AJ Ulrich 12 0-0 24. Totals 29 2-6 64.
COLTON (0-1)
Angus Jordan 1 8-12 10, Ryan Impson 0 0-0 0, Skyler Purnell 0 0-0 0, Tanner Baerlocher 2 1-5 5, Matt Reisenaeur 4 4-5 14, Joey Huemighaus 0 0-0 0, Dakota Cook 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 13-22 29.
Asotin 12 21 17 14—64
Colton 3 5 8 13—29
3-point goals — Moore 2, Kauhi, Finney, Reisenaeur.
Kamiah 58, Grangeville 33
GRANGEVILLE — Kamiah’s David Kludt notched a game-high 20 points in the Kubs’ season-opening nonleague win against the Bulldogs.
Kaden DeGroot was also in double figures with 11 for Kamiah.
Carter Mundt led the Bulldogs (0-1) with 13 points.
“I’m pretty excited about our defensive pressure, and the length that we have as a team,” Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner said.
KAMIAH (1-0)
Jayden Crowe 1 0-0 2, Matthew Oatman 1 0-0 3, Everett Oatman 1 0-0 2, David Kludt 9 2-3 20, Levi Cereghino 0 0-0 0, Everett Skinner 2 3-5 7, Rehan Kou 3 1-1 7, William Milliage 3 0-1 6, Kaden DeGroot 3 5-8 11. Totals 23 11-18 58.
GRANGEVILLE (0-1)
Jaden Lugaretta 1 0-0 2, Kaysen Sickels 1 0-0 2, Jack Bransford 0 0-0 0, Carter Mundt 6 1-2 13, Cody Klement 4 1-5 10, Karl Spencer 0 0-1 0, David Goicoa 0 0-0 0, Tayden Wassmuth 2 0-0 6. Totals 14 2-8 33.
Kamiah 19 12 12 15—58
Grangeville 2 5 13 13—33
3-point goals — Oatman, Wassmuth 2, Klement.
JV — Kamiah def Grangeville.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALLGenesee 67, Logos 30
MOSCOW — Chloe Grieser led three double-digit Genesee scorers with 19 points as the Bulldogs swept past Logos of Moscow in Whitepine League Division I play.
Isabelle Monk and Audrey Barber each supplied another 12 points for Genesee (3-1, 1-1), while Sara Casebolt led scoring for the Knights (0-3, 0-2) with 11.
GENESEE (3-1, 1-1)
Riley Leseman 0 0-0 0, Monica Seubert 3 2-2 8, Rory Mayer 1 0-0 2, Kirsten Flodin 2 0-0 5, Audrey Barber 5 2-3 12, Isabelle Monk 4 3-4 12, Malia Jensen 0 0-0 0, Chloe Grieser 8 1-2 19, Kendra Meyer 2 0-0 6, Sophie Johnson 1 0-0 3. Totals 26 8-11 67.
LOGOS (0-3, 0-2)
Sara Casebolt 4 0-1 11, Eve Rench 1 3-4 5, Grace Ann VandePloeg 1 0-3 2, Cora Johnson 0 0-0 0, E. Bowen 1 1-3 3, E. Spillman 4 1-2 9, L. Crawford 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 5-13 30.
Genesee 24 11 22 10—67
Logos 10 10 5 5—30
3-point goals — Grieser 2, K. Meyer 3, Johnson Flodin, Monk, Casebolt 3.
JV — Gensee 42, Logos 33.
Potlatch 64, Troy 24
TROY — Four players reached double figures for the Loggers in a Whitepine League Division I victory against the host Trojans.
Tayva McKinney led all scorers with 16 points, while Jaylee Fry, Bailyn Anderson and Jordan Reynolds each added 12 for the Loggers (2-3, 2-2). Alaura Hawley put up a team-high eight points for the Trojans (1-3, 0-2).
POTLATCH (2-3, 2-2)
Brianna Winther 1 0-0 2, Daesha Nelson 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Tayva McKinney 8 0-0 16, Jaylee Fry 5 2-4 12, Bailyn Anderson 6 0-0 12, Jordan Reynolds 6 0-2 12, Kathryn Burnett 4 0-1 8. Totals 31 2-7 64.
TROY (1-3, 0-2)
Hailey van Pelt 0 0-0 0, Dancia Salerno 0 0-0 0, Olivia Tyler 1 0-0 2, Katelynn Moore 0 0-0 0, Katie Gray 2 0-0 4, Alaura Hawley 3 2-5 8, Laura House 0 0-0 0, Bethany Phillis 2 1-2 5, Gretchen Fiedler 0 0-0 0, Dericka Morgan 1 3-3 5, Alexis Wolverton 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 6-10 24.
Potlatch 18 18 18 10—64
Troy 6 7 9 2—24
Colton 59, Asotin 41
COLTON — Grace Kuhle rrecorded 24 points and Kyndra Stout added another 20 in a season-opening nonleague victory for the Wildcats against the visiting Panthers.
Kuhle was “real aggressive tonight offensively” and “did some really good things,” according to Colton coach Clark Vining.
For Asotin (0-1), Emily Elskamp notched 13 points and Haylee Appleford had 10.
ASOTIN (0-1)
Kelsey Thummel 0 0-0 0, Sadie Thummel 0 0-0 0, Emma Barney 2 0-0 4, Cady Browne 0 0-0 0, Lily Denham 5 1-3 11, Sophia Carrasco 0 0-0 0, Carlie Ball 1 1-3 3, Hannah Appleford 0 0-0 0, Emily Elskamp 2 9-13 13, Haylee Appleford 4 2-7 10. Totals 14 13-26 41.
COLTON (1-0)
Grace Kuhle 10 2-4 24, Holly Heitstuman 1 0-0 2, Rori Weber 0 0-0 0, Kyndra Stout 6 3-4 20, Ella Nollmeyer 0 0-0 0, Kaydee Heitstuman 1 0-0 3, Clair Moehrle 1 0-1 3, Sydni Whitcomb 1 4-11 7. Totals 19 9-20 59.
Asotin 5 6 14 16—41
Colton 14 18 19 8—59
3-point goals — Stout 5, Denham, Kuhle 2, K. Heitstuman, Moehrle, Whitcomb.
Colfax 57, Lakeside 49
COLFAX — In its season debut, the Bulldogs erased a five-point halftime deficit against Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls en route to a nonleague win.
Sophomore Brynn McGaughy notched a game-high 27 points, adding eight rebounds. Jaisha Gibb added seven points.
Macey Cummings led Lakeside with 13 points and Ayanna Tobeck added 11.
LAKESIDE (0-1)
Paige Larson 0 1-2 1, Ayanna Tobeck 3 3-6 11, Rylee Darnold 3 0-0 8, Elena Larson 1 0-0 3, Sopiha Saddler 0 0-0 0, Macey Cummings 6 0-0 13, Maddi Cummings 4 0-0 11, Avery Haff 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 4-8 49.
COLFAX (1-0)
Jaisha Gibb 2 2-4 7, Brenna Gilchrist 2 0-0 4, Hailey Demler 2 1-4 5, Lauryn York 2 1-2 5, Ava Swan 3 0-0 6, Brynn McGaughy 10 7-10 27, Harper Booth 1 0-0 3. Totals 22 11-20 57.
Lakeside 14 17 13 5—49
Colfax 11 15 19 12—57
3-point goals — Mad. Cummings 3, Tobeck 2, Darnold 2, Larson, Gibb, Booth.
JV — Colfax def Lakeside.
Lapwai 53, Kamiah 28
KAMIAH — Jaelyn and Jordyn McCormack-Marks each reached double figures in the Wildcats’ win against the Kubs in Whitepine League Division I play.
Jordyn McCormack-Marks had a game-high 15 points, and Jaelyn McCormack-Marks added 14 points and eight rebounds for Lapwai (3-1, 2-0).
Logan Landmark paced the Kubs (2-1, 1-1) with nine points.
LAPWAI (3-1, 2-0)
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks 6 1-2 14. Jordyn McCormack-Marks 6 2-2 15, Amasone George 0 0-0 0, Skylin Parrish 2 0-0 5, Andraeana Domebo 0 0-0 0, Lauren Gould 2 3-3 7, Jayden Leighton 3 1-1 7, Taya Yearout 0 0-0 0, Qubilah Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Madden Bisbee 1 1-1 3. Totals 21 8-9 53.
KAMIAH (2-1, 1-1)
Emma Crow 2 0-0 5, Laney Landmark 0 4-4 4, Reese Lowan 1 0-0 2, Kelsey Hunt 1 0-0 3, Mariah Porter 0 0-3 0, Addison Skinner 0 3-3 3, Karlee Skinner 0 0-0 0, Logan Landmark 4 0-3 9, Ashlyn Schilling 0 2-2 2, Reagan Faris 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 9-14 28.
Lapwai 11 15 11 16—53
Kamiah 2 10 7 9—28
3-point goals — Ja. McCormack-Marks, Jo. McCormack-Marks, Parrish, Crow, Hunt, Lo. Landmark.
JV — Lapwai def Kamiah.
Prairie 76, Clearwater Valley 23
COTTONWOOD — Tara Schlader, Kristin Wemhoff and Lexi Schumacher all had big games to lead the Pirates of Cottonwood in a Whitepine League Division I victory against the Rams of Kooskia.
Schlader managed a triple-double with 16 points, 10 steals and 10 rebounds, adding seven assists to boot. Wemhoff totaled a game-best 25 points, adding 10 steals plus eight assists. Schumacher put up 16 more points and had five steals.
Shada Edwards led the offensive effort for Clearwater Valley (3-1, 1-1) with 11 points.
The Pirates (2-1, 2-0) forced a total of 34 turnovers in all en route to victory.
CLEARWATER VALLEY (3-1, 1-1)
Taya Pfefferkorn 1 1-2 3, Megan Myers 1 0-0 2, Shada Edwards 4 1-3 11, Jada Schilling 1 1-4 3, Seasha Reuben 0 0-0 0, Kashlynn Funderburg 0 0-0 0, Neva Amoss 0 0-0 0, Trinity Yocum 2 0-0 4. Totals 9 3-9 23.
PRAIRIE (2-1, 2-0)
Lexi Schumacher 6 1-2 16, Kristin Wemhoff 9 5-7 25, Riley Enneking 1 0-0 2, Tara Schlader 8 0-2 16, Sydney Shears 0 0-0 0, Alli Geis 0 0-0 0, Kaylie Lockett 0 0-0 0, Hailey Hanson 0 3-3 3, Sage Elven 3 0-0 6, Kylie Schumacher 3 2-2 8. Totals 30 11-16 76.
Clearwater Valley 7 7 8 1—23
Prairie 25 19 20 12—76
3-point goals — Edwards 2, L. Shumacher 3, Wemhoff 2.
Grangeville 56, Council 42
COUNCIL — Three Bulldogs reached double figures in a nonleague win against the Lumberjacks.
Mattie Thacker (14) and Caryss Barger (14) paced the Bulldogs and Madalyn Green added 13.
Rhianna Iverson and Isabelle Eppich paced the Lumberjacks with 13 points each.
GRANGEVILLE (2-3)
Caryss Barger 6 2-5 14, Adri Anderson 0 0-0 0, Abbie Frei 3 0-0 8, Madalyn Green 5 2-2 13, Mattie Thacker 5 4-4 14, Adalei Lefebvre 0 0-0 0, Addisyn Vanderwall 2 1-2 7. Totals 21 9-13 56.
COUNCIL
Rhianna Iverson 6 1-1 13, Ava Eppich 2 0-1 4, Hope Zulman 1 0-0 2, Makayla Heart 4 1-2 9, Kiana Pharp 0 2-2 2, Isabelle Eppich 5 0-2 10, Porter Heart 0 1-2 1. Totals 18 5-8 42.
Grangeville 12 15 12 17—56
Council 16 7 8 11—42
3-point goals — Frei 2, Vanderwall 2, Green.
Nezperce 44, Lewiston C 9
Visiting Nezperce held Lewiston’s C-team scoreless in the third quarter in a nonleague victory.
Brianna Branson led the Nighthawks (2-2) with 18 points. Faith Tiegs added eight and Erica Zenner had five along with nine assists.
NEZPERCE (2-2)
Faith Tiegs 4 0-0 8, Aubree Lux 1 0-0 2, Katharine Duuck 2 0-0 4, Brianna Branson 9 0-0 18, Darlene Mattson 0 0-0 0, Erica Zenner 2 0-0 5, Elizabeth Duuck 0 0-0 0, Morgan Wemhoff 3 1-2 7, Emily Branson 0 0-0 0, Izzy Horton 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 1-2 44.
Lewiston C
G. Klien 0 0-0 0, K. Sturmer 0 0-0 0, R. Jones 0 0-0 0, E. Walker 1 1-2 3, A. Stilson 0 0-0 0, D. Denton 0 0-0 0, K. Holm 0 0-0 0, D. Ellenwood 1 0-0 2, T. Callaman 0 0-0 0, C. Scoville 1 0-0 2, T. Tolman 1 0-2 2. Totals 4 1-4 9.
Nezperce 8 16 10 10—44
Lewiston C 2 5 0 2—9
3-point goal — Zenner.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLJones earns Big Sky honor
FARMINGTON, Utah — Idaho junior forward Isaac Jones was named the Big Sky Conference’s men’s basketball player of the week, the conference announced.
Jones was 11-for-14 from the field and 9-of-12 at the line in scoring a career-high 31 points, along with seven rebounds, in an 84-81 win Friday at Pacific in the California Thanksgiving Jam in Stockton, Calif. He also had 19 points and six rebounds in the Vandals’ 82-71 loss at Cal Poly on Nov. 23.
Jones currently is sixth nationally in field-goal percentage at 76.1 percent (51-of-67).
Idaho next plays at 6 p.m. Friday at home against Northern Illinois.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLBea earns Big Sky honor
FARMINGTON, Utah — Idaho senior forward Beyonce Bea shared the Big Sky Conference’s women’s basketball player of the week, the conference office announced.
She had 46 points and 21 rebounds in two games at the Navy Classic this past weekend. On Sunday, Bea finished with 34 points and 13 rebounds in a 90-84 win against the Midshipmen.
She is 11th in the nation and first in the conference at 22.5 points per game. Bea also is tied for 11th at 8.2 defensive rebounds per outing.
Idaho next plays at 4 p.m. Saturday against Nevada in the USD Winter Classic in San Diego.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLFour from WSU named all-conference
SAN FRANCISCO — Four Washington State players were named All-Pac-12 by the conference office, it was announced.
Senior middle blocker Magda Jehlarova and senior outside hitter Pia Timmer each were named to the first team, and senior outside hitter Laura Jansen and sophomore opposite-side hitter Katy Ryan were honorable mention selections.
Jehlarova is eighth in the nation and first in the Pac-12 with 1.50 blocks per set this season. She is second in program history with 1.44 blocks per set in her career as well as her 592 total blocks. Jehlarova is a four-time first-team pick.
Timmer is ninth in program history with 1,248 kills and is averaging 1.97 digs per set this season. She is a three-time first-team selection.
Jansen led the team with 3.51 kills per set this season and had four matches with 20 or more kills. She was a three-time first-team All-Sun Belt pick.
Ryan has 272 kills and 93 total blocks this season. She was named to the conference all-freshman team in 2021.
The Cougars (22-9) will play UNLV in the first round of the NCAA tournament at 5 p.m. Thursday in San Diego.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLFour LCSC players earn academic honor
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four Lewis-Clark State volleyball players were named Daktronics NAIA scholar-athletes, it was announced by the national office.
Senior right-side hitter Carli Berntson earned the honor for the third time, senior middle blocker Channa Hart and junior middle blocker Hallie Seaman are two-time honorees, and sophomore setter Jennah Carpenter was a first-time recipient.
To be named, a student-athlete must have a 3.5 cumulative grade-point average and have completed at least one year in school.