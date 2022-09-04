KOOTENAI — The Deary Mustangs “finally clicked as a team,” according to coach Brooke Swanson, as they rallied from two sets down to defeat Wallace then topped host Kootenai in three on Saturday in nonleague high school volleyball action.
The scorelines read 22-25, 19-25, 25-14, 26-24, 15-9 against the Miners and 25-11, 25-7, 25-5 against the Thunder.
“We definitely found our mojo,” said Swanson, whose team improved to 2-2 on the season.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCERClarkston 3, Grandview 3
GRANDVIEW, Wash. — Rebecca Skinner scored all three of Clarkston’s goals to help the Bantams earn a season-opening nonleague draw against Grandview.
“It was exactly what we needed for a nonleague game,” Clarkston coach Ryan Newhouse said. “We want to get pushed, have a little bit of adversity. We played on turf, so that’s usually problematic for teams who don’t train and play on turf, but these are all things we’re going to have to deal with later in the season.”
Gabie Mills and Sienna Newhouse assisted the Bantams’ first two goals, while the third came on a penalty kick. Alejandra Sanchez registered all three goals for Grandview.
BONNERS FERRY — Orofino held unbeaten Bonners Ferry to a stalemate through the first half, but was unable to keep it up through the second in a Class 3A Intermountain League contest.
Nick Eastman tallied two second-half goals as the host Badgers (5-0-1) downed the Maniacs (1-2-1). He scored in the 53rd minute and added an insurance goal with one minute remaining for Bonners Ferry, which held Orofino scoreless in spite of the fact that the Maniacs held a 9-3 edge in shots on goal.
Garrett Sanders made seven saves for the Maniacs, and Roger Naylor stopped three shots for the Badgers.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLLCSC drops contest to Southern Oregon
ASHLAND, Ore. — The Lewis-Clark State volleyball team fell 25-20, 25-16, 25-20 to No. 22 Southern Oregon in a Cascade Conference match at Lithia Motors Pavilion.
Sophomore outside hitter Grecia Ung Enriquez paced the Warriors (6-2, 2-1) with nine kills. Sophomore Jennah Carpenter, a former Lewiston standout, tallied 13 assists and 10 digs. Senior libero Kenzie Dean also finished with 10 digs.
Hailey Van Well paced the Raiders (8-1, 2-0) with 14 kills. Hannah Randall chipped in 19 assists and Gwen Sheldon contributed 16. Mylena Testoni had 12 digs and Kayla Neidigh added 10.
“SOU is a national powerhouse and we had some really strong moments that showed we can compete at that high of a level, but we just couldn’t do it consistently enough,” coach Shaun Pohlman said.
LCSC plays its first home match of the season at 7 p.m. Friday against No. 7 Eastern Oregon.
Idaho swept in pair of matches
PHOENIX — The Vandal volleyball team fell in a pair of matches at the GCU Classic at GCU Arena.
Idaho (0-6) dropped a 25-21, 25-13, 25-14 decision to Wyoming, then fell 25-14, 25-22, 25-17 to Santa Clara.
Freshman outside hitter Taryn Vrieling led the UI effort through the two matches. Against the Cowgirls (1-4), she finished with seven kills. Freshman setter Kate Doorn tallied 18 assists. Freshman libero Aine Doty added 14 digs.
Against the Broncos (3-2), Vrieling finished with 10 kills, Doorn chipped in 11 assists and Doty contributed seven digs.
The Vandals next play Florida Atlantic (10 a.m.) and Jacksonville (4 p.m.) on Friday at the Dolphin Classic in Jacksonville, Fla.