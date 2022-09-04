KOOTENAI — The Deary Mustangs “finally clicked as a team,” according to coach Brooke Swanson, as they rallied from two sets down to defeat Wallace then topped host Kootenai in three on Saturday in nonleague high school volleyball action.

The scorelines read 22-25, 19-25, 25-14, 26-24, 15-9 against the Miners and 25-11, 25-7, 25-5 against the Thunder.

