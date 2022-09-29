MOSCOW — The Moscow Bears successfully defended their den from the visiting Potlatch Loggers in a 25-14, 25-14, 25-16 victory in a nonleague volleyball match Wednesday.
Eva Biladeau racked up 10 kills and three blocks at the net for Moscow (9-9), while Morgan Claus added 17 digs, six kills and four aces, and Maecie Robbins tallied a team-high 24 digs.
For the Loggers, Jordan Reynolds had nine kills, Josie Larson made 15 assists, and Brooke Peterson put up 19 digs.
JV — Moscow def. Potlatch 2-0.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRYSnekvik, Cook win for Gar-Pal at league meet
ST. JOHN, Wash. — Brendan Snekvik and Kennedy Cook, both running for Garfield-Palouse, took first in the boys and girls races, respectively, at the Northeast 1B/2B League meet South at St. John Golf Course on Tuesday.
Snekvik ran a 5K time of 17 minutes, 34 seconds, while Cook finished in 22:09, followed by fellow Vikings Courage and Ashleigh Hightree.
Colfax individuals — 7. Gabby Rabaiotti 25:39; 9. Destiny Nelson 26:20; 12. Grace Jones 28:59; 15. Queenie Mayer 32:37.
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMINGMiller invited to USA camp
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — Pullman’s Willian Miller was selected to participate in USA Swimming’s national select camp, which takes place Oct. 13-16 at the U.S. Olympic Training Center, it was announced.
Miller, a junior, was a member of the Greyhounds’ winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays and individually took the 200 free title at this past winter’s Washington Class 2A state championship meet at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.
Miller also qualified for the Junior National event during the summer in Irvine, Calif., as well as the Futures Championships in Santa Clara, Calif.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLFWSU ties for fifth, Idaho 15th in Colorado
WOLCOTT, Colo. — Senior Darcy Habgood finished in a tie for fourth place overall in helping the Washington State women’s golf team to a tie for fifth place at the 20-team Golfweek Red Sky Classic at the Fazio Course at Red Sky Golf Club.
The Cougars tied with Xavier and New Mexico State with an 879, behind meet champion Pepperdine’s 846. Idaho placed 15th with a 907.
Habgood had two birdies and three bogeys in a third-round 1-over-par 73 to finish at 3-under 213.
Senior Vicky Tsai paced the Vandals with four birdies and two bogeys for a final-round 2-under 70 and a 1-over 217 overall to tie for 13th place.
Team scores — 1. Pepperdine 846; 2. Kennesaw State 861; 3. Colorado 870; 4. East Tennessee State 873; T5. Xavier 878; T5. Washington State 878; T5. New Mexico State 878; 8. Mercer 880; 9. Delaware 883; 10. Central Arkansas 885; 11. Northern Arizona 887; 12. Fresno State 888; T13. Incarnate Word 892; T13. Rutgers 892; 15. Idaho 907; 16. Little Rock 910; 17. Northern Colorado 913; 18. Eastern Michigan 923; 19. Southern Illinois 929; 20. Evansville 956.