PULLMAN — The Moscow boys team won 12 events and the girls team took 11 events Wednesday to sweep the Lauren McCluskey dual meet at Pullman High School.
The Bear boys won 89-56 and the girls took an 84-57 win.
But it was just as much about McCluskey, a former University of Utah track standout, as the athletes. McCluskey, who grew up in Pullman and was a Washington state high school state champion in the high jump, was murdered in 2018 by a man she briefly dated.
“It was our way of honoring her legacy,” Greyhounds boys coach Colin Briggs said. “It was awesome to see her family talk about her story.”
Moscow’s Caleb Skinner was the lone athlete to win three individual events. He won the 110 hurdles (16.03 seconds), the high jump (5 feet, 8 inches) and the triple jump (42-10).
Cotton Sears took two throwing events to pace Pullman, taking the shot put (43-9) and the discus 118-4.
Megan Poler and Megyn Heyns each won three events for the Bears. Poler took the 200 (28.08 seconds) and the 400 (1:03.04), and Heyns won the 1,600 (5:37.49) and the 3,200 (12:42.40). The pair then teamed up with Hannah Marcoe and Peyton Watson to take the 1,600 relay in a time of 4:32.24.
Nicole Avery won the long jump (15-7½) and the javelin (82-5) for Pullman.
BOYS
100 — 1. Timothy Chapman, Pul, 11.65; 2. Leon Hutton, Mos, 11.84; 3. Isaiah Murphy, Mos, 12.02.
200 — 1. Dylan Rehder, Mos, 23.52; 2. Timothy Chapman, Pul, 24.36; 3. Sayer Latta, Mos, 24.65.
400 — 1. Dylan Rehder, Mos, 51.65; 2. Tanner Barbour, Pul, 54.21; 3. Ryan Clark, Pul, 55.09.
800 — 1. Emmett Brooks, Mos, 2:07.23; 2. Mick Perryman, Mos, 2:11.11; 3. Korben Bujnicki, Mos, 2:14.66.
1,600 — 1. Isaiah Mitchem, Mos, 4:44.47; 2. Liam Fitzgerald, Pul, 4:45.29; 3. Tristin O’Brien, Mos, 4:45.52.
3,200 — 1. Emmett Brooks, Mos, 10:16.89; 2. Isaiah Mitchem, Mos, 10:24.38; 3. Korben Bujnicki, Mos, 10:24.77.
110 hurdles — 1. Caleb Skinner, Mos, 16.03; 2. Kaden Hamilton, Pul, 16.52; 3. Asa Fischer, Pul, 20.53.
300 hurdles — 1. Caden Toone, Mos, 44.08; 2. Asa Fischer, Pul, 51.22; 3. Tuff Ryan, Pul, 55.28.
400 relay — 1. Pullman (Champ Powaukee, Timothy Chapman, Tanner Barbour, Kaden Hamilton) 44.91; 2. Moscow 47.87.
1,600 relay — 1. Moscow A (Logan Tate, Mohammed Saad, Rylan Pickard, Caden Toone) 3:38.94; 2. Pullman 3:41.00; 3. Moscow C 3:55.02.
High jump — 1. Caleb Skinner, Mos, 5-8; T2. Zachary Skinner, Mos, 5-4; T2. Tyler Woolley, Mos, 5-4.
Pole vault — 1. Sayer Latta, Mos, 9-6; 2. Kurtis Johnston, Pul, 9-6; 3. Jackson Marone, Mos, 8-0.
Long jump — 1. Zachary Skinner, Mos, 20-3; 2. Elom Afatchao, Mos, 18-6; 3. Terran Page, Pul, 18-2.
Triple jump — 1. Caleb Skinner, Mos, 42-10; 2. Logan Tate, Mos, 38-5; 3. Riley Pettitt, Pul, 34-5.
Shot put — 1. Cotton Sears, Pul, 43-9; 2. Samuel Sears, Pul, 37-2; 3. Isaiah Murphy, Mos, 31-5½.
Discus — 1. Cotton Sears, Pul, 118-4; 21. Eli Broux, Mos, 96-3; 3. Samuel Sears, Pul, 89-0.
Javelin — 1. Riley Pettitt, Pul, 118-9; 2. Cotton Sears, Pul, 111-0; 3. Maxwell Brayton-Smith, Pul, 107-0.
GIRLS
100 — 1. Angela Lassen, Mos, 13.58; 2. Jennabee Harris, Pul, 13.76; 3. Lydia Park, Pul, 14.05.
200 — 1. Megan Poler, Mos, 28.08; 2. Angela Lassen, Mos, 28.34; 3. Jennabee Harris, Pul, 28.86.
400 — 1. Megan Poler, Mos, 1:03.04; 2. Peyton Watson, Mos, 1:04.42; 3. Afryea Charles, Pul, 1:09.54.
800 — 1. Poppy Edge, Pul, 2:40.21; 2. Geneva McClory, Mos, 2:40.25; 3. Indigo Wulfhorst, Mos, 2:41.97.
1,600 — 1. Megan Heyns, Mos, 5:37.49; 2. Elly Kunkel, Pul, 5:51.34; 3. Alison Hathaway, Pul, 6:14.33.
3,200 — 1. Megan Heyns, Mos, 12:42.40; 2. Geneva McClory, Mos, 13:10.70; 3. Elly Kunkel, Pul, 13:24.78.
100 hurdles — 1. Hannah Marcoe, Mos, 17.00; 2. Nicole Avery, Pul, 17.08; 3. Jennabee Harris, Pul, 18.92.
300 hurdles — 1. Jennabee Harris, Pul, 50.12; 2. Hannah Marcoe, Mos, 52.54; 3. Audrey Cousins, Pul, 56.18.
400 relay — 1. Moscow (Rafida Mohammed, Grace Castillo, Anna Ristine, Meghan Howard) 59.84.
1,600 relay — 1. Moscow A (Hannah Marcoe, Peyton Watson, Megan Heyns, Megan Poler) 4:32.24; 2. Pullman 4:58.88; 3. Moscow B 5:24.56.
High jump — 1. Grace Nauman, Mos, 4-8; 2. Sophie Allen, Mos, 4-6; 3. Anna Ristine, Mos, 4-2.
Pole vault — 1. Shannon Lindsey, Mos, 7-0; 2. Grace Castillo, Mos, 6-6; 3. Camille Landis, Mos, 6-0.
Long jump — 1. Nicole Avery, Pul, 15-7½; 2. Lydia Park, Pul, 14-9; 3. Ayana Kapofu, Pul, 13-4.
Triple jump — 1. Ayana Kaofu, Pul, 29-4½.
Shot put — 1. Emma Abrams, Mos, 27-7; 2. Samantha Fisher, Pul, 27-1; 3. Ellen Heyns, Mos, 26-6½.
Discus — 1. Samantha Fisher, Pul, 75-8; 2. Emma Abrams, Mos, 74-10; 3. Leyna Venzke, Mos, 71-2.
Javelin — 1. Nicole Avery, Pul, 82-5; 2. Samantha Fisher, Pul, 64-8; 3. Louise Najjuuko, Pul, 60-6.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALLKamiah 4, Clearwater Valley 2
KAMIAH—The Kubs scraped past the Rams of Kooskia in a Whitepine league matchup.
“It was a good game,” Kamiah coach Tommy Williamson said. “We had a couple guys ineligible for the first few games and we’ve been trying to come back from that. Our pitching did pretty well against a good team. This is two solid teams getting hot at the right time and (Clearwater Valley’s) not gonna go away, and neither are we.”
All of the game’s runs came in the first two innings, with Clearwater Valley (1-5, 1-2) scoring its lone in the first and Kamiah (1-5, 1-4) tallying two runs in the first and second innings.
“We hit the ball OK,” Clearwater Valley coach Josh Bradley said. “(Kamiah’s) two pitchers pitched well, changed speeds and kept us off-balance a little bit. We were able to get the ball in play but they had more balls drop for them. It was a pretty tight game overall.”
The Kubs were led at the plate by Ryan Lockart’s two hits, which included a double.
Ridge Shown led Clearwater Valley at bat with two hits.
Brady McLay earned the win for the Kubs and Anthony Fabbi absorbed the loss for the Rams.
Clearwater Valley 100 000 1—2 5 2
Kamiah 220 000 0—4 8 0
Anthony Fabbi and Ridge Shown; Brady McLay, Ryan Lockart (5) and Willis Williamson. W—McLay.
Clearwater Valley hits — Ridge Shown 2, Anthony Fabbi, Landon Schleiper, Laton Schleiper.
Kamiah hits — Ryan Lockart 2 (2B), Dylan Weist (2B), Christian Aiken, Herschel Williamson, James Aragon, Brady McLay, Josh Bashaw.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALLPomeroy 22, Asotin JV 8
POMEROY — The Pirates were able to take care of business against the visiting Panthers JV team in a nonleague game called after three innings because of the mercy rule.
Pomeroy (3-5, 1-3) tallied nine runs in the first, five in the second and eight in the third. The Pirates were led at the plate by Elizabeth Ruchert and Keely Maves, who had a double apiece.
Kattie Bittle led Asotin’s JV with a double of her own.
Maves earned the win for the Pirates and Hannah Appleford took the loss.
Asotin JV 062— 8 2 2
Pomeroy 958—22 4 2
Hannah Appleford, Kierra Nielson (2), Bella Dalosto (3) and Maddie Lathrop; Keely Maves, Elizabeth Ruchert (2) and Jillian Herres. W—Maves. L—Appleford
Asotin JV hits — Katie Bittle (2B), Appleford.
Pomeroy hits — Ruchert (2B), Maves (2B), Kaylee Schmidt, Nayely Larios.
St. Maries 6, Potlatch 0
ST. MARIES — The Lumberjacks no-hit the Loggers in a nonleague contest.
A full linescore was not available.
Potlatch 000 000 0—0 0 3
St. Maries 000 240 x—6 6 1
HIGH SCHOOL GOLFCaruso leads Pomeroy girls
PASCO, Wash. — Chase Caruso finished first among the girls competitiors with a 90 at the Sun Willow Golf Course.
No team scores were kept, but 92 golfers competed, the split being 37 girls and 55 boys.
“I thought we did really well in the very cold conditions,” Pomeroy coach Al Damron said. “There were kids that up and quick because of the weather. I was pretty proud of the way our kids hung in there and did well.”
Pomeroy fielded six golfers for the event. Reggie Ott paced the Pirate boys with a score of 102 to finish 16th.
Pomeroy next will compete Tuesday in Walla Walla.
Pomeroy girls — Chase Caruso 90, Kiersten Bartels 119.
Pomeroy boys — Reggie Ott 102, Jett Slusser 106, Brady Bott 116, Grayson Slaybaugh 116.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLFlowers invited to play in Portsmouth event
PULLMAN — Washington State senior guard Michael Flowers earned an invitational to play in the Portsmouth (Va.) Invitational Tournament, which runs through Saturday, it was announced.
The event is the oldest amateur tournament in the nation and is open only to college seniors.
Flowers, who earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors, averaged a team-best 14.2 points and hit 36.8 percent of his 3-point shots. Between his time with WSU, Western Michigan and South Alabama, Flowers finished wtih 2,234 points in 152 games played. He also is the only player in Coug history to hit 100 or more 3s in a season.
Also, the men’s team announced the signing of Dylan Darling out of Spokane’s Central Valley High School.
Darling, the Class 4A Washington player of the year, broke the Greater Spokane League scoring record previously held by Gonzaga great Adam Morrison. He averaged 33.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 4.4 steals per game. He set the signle-game GSL scoring record with 58 points in a Feb. 1 win against North Central. He also had a 53-point game in a nonleague victory against Post Falls.
His father, James, played for four years on the first team, including a first-team All-Pac-10 honoree. James Darling played for 10 years in the NFL.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNISDuron named player of week
FARMINGTON, Utah — Idaho sophomore Mario Duron was named the Big Sky Conference’s co-player of the week in men’s tennis, it was announced.
Duron went a combined 4-0 in singles and doubles play in two matches against Sacramento State and Montana State last week. He helped lead Idaho to a 5-2 victory against the first-seeded Bobcats, handing MSU its first conference loss this season.
The Monterrey, Mexico, native posted two team points for Idaho in singles play with wins against Sacramento State’s Rudolfs Aksenoks (6-3, 2-6, 6-0) and Montana State’s Nejc Sitar (6-2, 7-6) at the No. 5 position.
He is 10-7 overall and 5-0 in conference play in singles.
In doubles, Duron partnered up with freshman Francisco Gay to win their third match in a row, as the tandem upended Rudolfs Aksenoks and Patrick Wong of Sac State, 6-1, on Saturday and followed it up with a 6-3 win against the Bobcats No. 3 Brad Buckland and Marcos Zelver.
Duron and Gay are 4-1 as partners, and Duron is 7-5 overall in doubles.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNISBayerlova named Pac-12 player of the week
SAN FRANCISCO — Washington State senior Michaela Bayerlova was named the Pac-12 Conference’s women’s tennis player of the week, it was announced.
She went 2-0 this past week, posting a 6-2, 6-3 win against No. 92 Haley Giavara of ninth-ranked California, then a 6-2, 6-4 win against Stanford’s Connie Ma, giving the Cougars their lone win against the Cardinal.
Bayerlova also teamed with Maxine Murphy to earn a 6-4 win at No. 1 doubles against Cali’s Jessica Alsola and Katja Wiersholm, who are ranked No. 33 in the nation.
She is 16-2 overall, 6-1 in conference play and 5-1 against nationally-ranked players. She has won eight of her past nine matches.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELDLCSC signs athlete with tie to college
The Lewis-Clark State women’s track and field coaching staff announced the signing of Dalli Ellison to the program for next season.
Ellison’s high school coach at Hagerman High School in Hagerman, Idaho, is the mother of former Warrior distance standout Katie (Strong) McHan, Dana Strong.
She boasts career-highs of 13.44 seconds in the 100, 17.03 in the 100 hurdles, 47.58 in the 300 hurdles and 15 feet in the long jump.
“She is from a hard-working family and she is a very dedicated young lady on and off the track,” assistant Cyrus Hall said in a news release. “Really what I’d call a blue-collar type of kid.”
Also, the men’s and women’s track teams are in the top 15 in the latest United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association ranking, it was announced.
The men are ranked No. 9, with the women at No. 14. For the men, senior Clayton VanDyke has the fifth-best time in the nation in the 1,500 and senior Connor Turpin has the best time in the half-marathon. For the women, freshman Jennah Carpenter high jump of 5-5¾ is the third-best nationally.
The teams compete at the Whitworth Twilight today in Spokane.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRYLCSC signs Meridian standout
The Lewis-Clark State College cross country coaching staff announced the addition of Alexander Fry to the roster this coming fall.
Fry is a four-year letterwinner at Meridian High School and placed in the top 10 at the state meet. He was fourth in the district at a senior and seventh in the state meet.
“We have no doubt that Alexander will bring that background and expectation of excellence to us here at LC State, and will be an important cog in the workings and performances of our team this year and years to come,” coach Mike Collins said in a news release.