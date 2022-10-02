The Moscow boys and girls had the area’s top team showings at the annual Inland Empire Challenge on Saturday at the Lewis-Clark State Cross Country Trail.
The Bear boys finished 17th in the 30-team field with 464 points, well behind meet champion Rocky Mountain’s 38. Logos of Moscow was 25th, Prairie 26th, Lewiston 27th, Potlatch 29th and Clarkston 30th.
Rocky Mountain’s Tyler Sainsbury set a course record to win the boys race in a 5K time of 14 minutes, 48 seconds. Logos’ Zach Atwood had the area’s best individual time, coming in at 16:43 to finish in 50th place.
Moscow’s girls placed 14th in the 22-team field with 345 points, behind meet champion Rocky Mountain’s 50. Logos finished 16th, Clarkston was 21st and Potlatch 22nd.
The Knights’ Sara Casebolt had the area’s top individual time among girls, finishing in 19:16 to take 21st place.
“Great day and great conditions to race fast today,” meet manager Mike Collins said.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Rocky Mountain 38; 2. Idaho Galls 90; 3. Coeur d’Alene 98; 4. Burley 187; 5. Skyline 197; 6. Kamiakin 210; 7. Blackfoot 263; 8. Twin Falls 273; 9. Skyview 283; 10. Thunder Ridge 295; 11. Sandpoint 307; 12. Bonneville 351; 13. Soda Springs 412; 14. Jerome 426; 15. Grace 434; 16. Nampa 434; 17. Moscow 464; 18. Timberlake 481; 19. Gooding 521; 20. Canyon Ridge 536; 21. Lake City 560; 22. McCall-Donnelly 595; 23. Coeur d’Alene Charter 691; 24. Mountain Home 693; 25. Logos 706; 26. Prairie 714; 27. Lewiston 718; 28. Butte County 764; 29. Potlatch 861; 30. Clarkston 862.
Individual — Tyler Sainsbury (Rocky Mountain) 14:48.
Moscow individuals — 72. Kieran Long 16:59; 78. Jason Swam 17:03; 89. Noah Lingo 17:19; 100. Mick Perryman 17:33; 157. Kelton Long 18:40; 161. Sayer Latta 18:51.
Logos individuals — 50. Zach Atwood 16:43; 143. Bear Lopez 18:16: 184. Bo Whitling 19:50; 196. David Daniels 20:31; 197. Ethan Bremer 20:35; 206. Joseph Nibler 21:08.
Prairie individuals — 110. Ryan Detwiler 17:46; 138. AJ Rose 18:13; 139. Simeon Sanchez 18:14; 192. Gabe Bybee 20:07; 195. Ruben Sanchez 20:27; 209. Ayden Arnett 21:40.
Lewiston individuals — 61. James Stubbers 16:49; 136. Jordan Poulsen 18:12; 171. Lee Miller 19:03; 203. Ryan Larkin 20:53; 217. Reuben James 22:34.
Potlatch individuals — 167. Tanner Smith 18:57; 169. Marius Luker 18:59; 170. Micah Smith 19:00; 227. Jude Oliver 25:30; 228. Colton Minden 27:04; 229. Jonas Oliver 27:06.
Clarkston individuals — 128. Mark Tadzhimatov 18:03; 198. Caleb Daniel 20:35; 202. Samuel Polis 20:48; 210. Xander VanTine 21:43; 212. Jacen Farrally 21:45; 218. William Mosman 23:12.
Other area individuals — 112. Tanner Baerlocher (Colton) 17:47; 122. Wyatt Anderberg (Clearwater Valley-Kamiah) 17:53; 172. Noah Johnson (Troy) 19:07; 178. Dayton Mitzkis (Clearwater Valley-Kamiah) 19:18; 204. Ryan Sackett (Clearwater Valley-Kamiah) 20:58; 211. Evan Fox (Kendrick) 21:45; 221. Hayden Bremer (Clearwater Valley-Kamiah) 23:41; 222. Cash Copher (Pomeroy) 23:43; 223. Samuel Lamb (Pomeroy) 23:59; 226. Anthony Lewis (Kendrick) 25:15.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Rocky Mountain 50; 2. Thunder Ridge 113; 3. Skyline 126; 4. Idaho Falls 129; 5. Twin Falls 190; 6. Skyview 213; 7. Coeur d’Alene 238; 8. Sandpoint 255; 9. Burley 257; 10. Soda Springs 278; 11. Coeur d’Alene Charter 283; 12. Jerome 330; 13. Moutain Home 344; 14. Moscow 345; 15. Kamiakin 363; 16. Logos 364; 17. Blackfoot 379; 18. Canyon Ridge 381; 19. McCall-Donnelly 456; 20. Lake City 550; 21. Clarkston 649; 22. Potlatch 697.
Individual — McKenna Kozeluh (Coeur d’Alene Charter) 17:55.
Moscow individuals — 39. Cora Crawford 19:47; 67. Geneva McClory 20:26; 89. Indigo Wulfhorst 20:54; 100. Anna Lynn 21:14; 111. Mia Heinlein 21:36; 130. Laura Pollard 22:30; 138. Maggie Abrams 22:43.
Logos individuals — 21. Sara Casebolt 19:16; 25. Mari Calene 19:27; 110. Lizzie Crawford 21:35; 128. Cora Johnson 22:26; 137. Elena Spillman 22:42; 145. Jael Otto 23:18; 153. Ava Ginn 23:57.
Clarkston individuals — 95. Mikoto Grimm 21:04; 166. Mia Bunce (Clarkston) 25:44; 171. Taylor Celigoy 26:18; 173. Claire Dooley 27:11; 175. Kaylie Randall 27:55.
Potlatch individuals — 159. India Luker 24:45; 164. Britton Tunnell 25:26; 167. Rebecca Cerruti 25:58; 170. Victoria Weber 26:14; 174. Lucy Tunnell 27:54; 176. Wisteria Mulford 34:00.
Other area individuals — 131. Kylie Rasmussen (Prairie) 22:30; 150. Joely Slyter (Lewiston) 23:44; 160. Evelyn Ward (Clearwater Valley-Kamiah) 24:55; 161. Alexis Keller (Lewiston) 24:57; 162. Kelsee Hunt (Clearwater Valley-Kamiah) 25:14; 165. Ali Van Mullem (Lewiston) 25:41; 168. Kacee Evans (Prairie) 25:59; 172. Breanna Albright (Lewiston) 26:51.
Pullman competes at Battle for the 509
SPOKANE — The Pullman cross country teams as well as Garfield-Palouse’s boys team competed at the Battle for the 509 at the Spokane Polo Grounds.
The Greyhounds placed 11th in the 19-team field with 241 points, behind meet champion Mead’s 53.
The area’s top runner was Pullman’s Raul Najera, who completed the 5K course in a personal-best time of 17:02.6.
“Our boys team has been swept with sickness over the last week and we were down a couple of our varsity athletes today, but we were proud of how well our team rallied and ran today,” Greyhounds coach Allix Portratz-Lee said.
Pullman finished 11th in the 13-team girls race with 276 points, behind Mead’s 52.
Abigail Hulst had the top time for the Greyhounds in a PR of 20:25.5, finishing in 21st place.
“We had some strong performances today but we know this group has a lot more in them — they are a strong group still learning and discovering what they’re capable of doing,” Portratz-Lee said.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Mead 53; 2. Cheney 152; 3. Gonzaga Prep 153; 4. Lakeside 180; 5. Chewelah 186; 6. Lynden 191; 7. University 195; 8. Ferris 203; 9. Central Valley 204; 10. Shadle Park 220; 11. Pullman 241; 12. Ephrata 254; 13. Davenport 320; 14. East Valley 365; 15. Ridgeline 380; 16. Kettle Falls 397; 17. Freeman 425; 18. Reardan 552; 19. Colville 555.
Individual — Noah Holden (Mead) 15:38.5.
Pullman results — 27. Raul Najera 17:02.6; 45. Leonardo Hoffman 17:23.2; 49. Peter Jobson 17:33.6; 74. Kolby Uhlenkott 18:07.3; 85. Brendan Doumit 18:25.2; 96. Kieran Hampson 18:49.2; 98. Adam Swensen 18:53.0
Garfield-Palouse results — 39. Brendan Snekvik 17:16.8; 54. Kieran Snekvik 17:39.1; 139. Josh Appel 21:10.3.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Mead 52; 2. Ridgeline 94; 3. Mt. Spokane 94; 4. Central Valley 96; 5. University 123; 6. Cheney 137; 7. Ephrata 200; 8. Gonzaga Prep 204; 9. Ferris 231; 10. East Valley 273; 11. Pullman 276; 12. Lynden 278; 13. Shadle Park 327.
Individual — Logan Hofstee (East Valley) 17:48.6.
Pullman results — 21. Abigail Hulst 20:25.5; 48. Shahad Akasha 22:21.7; 65. Alison Hathaway 23:08.0; 75. Eloise Clark 23:40.8; 90. Chloe Jones 25:26.6; 91. Susanna Molsee 25:31.0; 92. Jordan Hendrickson 25:31.5.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALLBulldogs top dogs at Pea & Lentil tourney
GENESEE — With a 5-0 showing in best-of-3 set matches against the rest of the field, host Genesee took the championship at the Pea and Lentil Tournament.
Grangeville was runner-up, while Deary won the consolation prize.
“I am really proud of my girls for being able to win 10 straight sets today,” Genesee coach Pete Crowley said. “We played with a lot of passion, intensity, and consistency.”
Makenzie Stout totaled 29 kills and 63 assists for the champion Bulldogs, while Mia Scharnhorst made 42 digs and Shelby Hanson fired 14 aces.
All-tournament team — Makenzie Stout (Genesee), Jillian Herres (Pomeroy), Britany Phillips (Wallace), Sidni Whitcomb (Colton), Isabelle Monk (Genesee), Mattie Thacker (Grangeville), Madalyn Green (Grangeville).
Colfax-Oakesdale postponed
Because of scheduling issues on Oakesdale’s end, the nonleague match between host Colfax and Oakesdale originally set for Saturday has been moved to 5 p.m. Friday.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCERCoeur d’Alene 8, Moscow 2
COEUR d’ALENE — After an even first half, the Vikings took off in the second to bury Moscow with six goals within a 30-minute stretch of Inland Empire League action.
Nick Odberg made the only successful scoring play of the game for the Bears (3-6-1, 2-4-1), who got an additional score off a Coeur d’Alene own-goal. Senior Cooper Prohaska had a hat trick and an assist while Nate Wyatt had two goals and Liam Martin made three assists for Coeur d’Alene (7-1-2, 6-1-1).
Moscow 2 0—2
Coeur d’Alene 2 6—8
Coeur d’Alene — Markus Noble, PK, 11th.
Moscow — Nick Odberg, 25th.
Coeur d’Alene — Nate Wyatt (Cooper Prohaska), 30th.
Moscow — own goal, 38th.
Coeur d’Alene — Wyatt (Noble), 44th.
Coeur d’Alene — Prohaska (Liam Martin), 48th.
Coeur d’Alene — Prohaska (Martin), 53rd.
Coeur d’Alene — Kason Pintler (Prohaska), 58th.
Coeur d’Alene — Pintler (Martin), 60th.
Coeur d’Alene — Prohaska (Logan Haynes), 69th.
Shots — Moscow 3, Coeur d’Alene 23. Saves — Moscow: N/A 8; Coeur d’Alene: Dylan Jones 3.
Bonners Ferry 2, Orofino 0
OROFINO — In Class 3A Intermountain League play, the Maniacs allowed two second-half goals to the visiting Badgers to suffer a shutout defeat.
Bonners Ferry (11-2-1, 7-2) logged its scores in the first 20 minutes of the second half. The Maniacs (5-4-1, 4-4) benefited from nine saves by goalkeeper Garrett Sanders.
Bonners Ferry 0 2—2
Orofino 0 0—0
Bonners Ferry — Jesse Dye, 47th.
Bonners Ferry — Nick Eastman, 58th.
Shots — Bonners Ferry 12, Orofino 6. Saves — Orofino: Garrett Sanders 9. Bonners Ferry: Roger Naylor 6.
JV — Tied 2-2.
Lake City 4, Lewiston 0
COEUR D’ALENE — Noah Acord had 14 saves but the Bengals fell to the Timberwolves 4-0 in a Class 5A Inland Empire League match.
Four different players scored a goal for Coeur d’Alene.
Lewiston dropped to 1-8 overall and in league.
Lewiston 0 0—0
Lake City 2 2—4
Lake City — Jacob Molina (Connor Jump), 7th.
Lake City — Bryce Snow (Beckham Dodge), 15th.
Lake City — Bradshaw Hirschi (Molina), 60th.
Lake City — Spencer Nelson (Paul Hirschi), 68th.
Shots — Lake City 21, Lewiston 4. Saves — Lewiston: Noah Acord 14. Lake City: Benji Deming 3.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCERCoeur d’Alene 2, Moscow 1
MOSCOW — Kaylee Wood scored off an assist from Megan Poler two minutes into play to give host Moscow an early lead, but Kylie McCamly of Coeur d’Alene saw to it that the tables turned in her team’s favor.
“The Moscow defensive line played hard in the back, to clear out the ball to stop Coeur d’Alene from taking close range shots,” said Moscow coach Jessica Brown, whose team is 8-5-1 on the season. “Freshmen midfielders tried to hold the middle along with Megan Poler to attempt to make through passes to our forwards.”
Coeur d’Alene 1 1—2
Moscow 1 0—1
Moscow — Kaylee Wood (Megan Poler), 2nd.
Coeur d’Alene — Kylie McCamly, 13th.
Coeur d’Alene — Kylie McCamly, 70th.
Shots — Coeur d’Alene 9, Moscow 6. Saves — Coeur d’Alene: Jaylene Ziegler 2. Moscow: Makai Rauch 2.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALLLiberty Christian 62, Garfield-Palouse 6
RICHLAND, Wash. — Bryce Pfaff connected with Lane Collier in the fourth quarter for the Vikings’ only score on the night as Garfield-Palouse suffered a crushing defeat to unbeaten Southeast 1B League foe Liberty Christian of Richland, Wash.
The Vikings fell to 0-5 on the season and 0-4 in league, while the Patriots moved to 4-0 and 3-0.
Scoring plays were not available at press time.
Garfield-Palouse 0 0 0 6— 6
Liberty Christian 22 32 8 0—62
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLLCSC falls in five to No. 5 Corban
Putting up a valiant effort, the Lewis-Clark State volleyball team dropped a 23-25, 29-27, 25-22, 18-25, 17-15 decision to No. 5 Corban in a Cascade Conference match at the P1FCU Activity Center.
“Our team played their tails off this weekend, and it is everything we want for LC State volleyball,” coach Shaun Pohlman said. “The energy, the grit, and the level of play; we are feeling great going into the second half of conference play. There are a couple of points we wish we could redo in that fifth set, but that is what practice is for so we will get back to work because we are determined and ready to reach the next echelon.”
Sophomore outside hitter Grecia Ung Enriquez, who just returned this week from injury, paced the Warriors (10-6, 6-5) with 18 kills. Senior outside hitter Cassidy Nelson and senior right-side hitter Lisi Langi each finished with 13 kills, and senior middle blocker Jada Wyms finished with 12 kills on an impressive .529 attack percentage and six total blocks. Freshman setter Esther Kailiponi tallied 23 assists and sophomore Jennah Carpenter, a former Lewiston standout, added 11. Senior libero Kenzie Dean and senior libero Kendzee Cloward each contributed 15 digs, and sophomore libero Madison Kammuller had 11.
LCSC next plays at 7 p.m. Friday against No. 23 Southern Oregon for the start of homecoming weekend.