The Moscow boys and girls had the area’s top team showings at the annual Inland Empire Challenge on Saturday at the Lewis-Clark State Cross Country Trail.

The Bear boys finished 17th in the 30-team field with 464 points, well behind meet champion Rocky Mountain’s 38. Logos of Moscow was 25th, Prairie 26th, Lewiston 27th, Potlatch 29th and Clarkston 30th.

Tags

Recommended for you