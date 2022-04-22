MOSCOW — The Bears held visiting Post Falls scoreless throughout a baseball doubleheader Thursday at the Moscow School District Community Playfields.
Moscow (7-6, 4-4) edged out 1-0 and 2-0 victories.
In the opener, Cody Isakson tripled leading off the third inning and scored on a single by Barrett Abendroth for the Bears’ lone run. Abendroth took over to close the game out at the mound after Levi Anderson pitched the first six innings. Anderson and Abendroth held Post Falls (9-7, 7-5) to just two hits.
In the nightcap, Moscow scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth with two outs, both on errors, to capture the sweep. Mike Kiblen and Isakson combined to hold Post Falls to three hits from the mound.
GAME 1
Post Falls 000 000 0—0 2 1
Moscow 000 100 x—1 4 1
Tyson Rutherford and Jerad Taylor; Levi Anderson, Barrett Abendroth (7) and Tyson Izzo. W—Anderson. S—Abendroth.
Post Falls hits — Chamberlain, Bustamante.
Moscow hits — Cody Isakson (3B), Abendroth 2 (2B), Decker.
GAME 2
Post Falls 000 000 0—0 3 5
Moscow 000 020 x—2 4 0
Isaac Ziegler, Jayden Butler (5) and Clayton Lange; Mike Kiblen, Cody Isakson (6) and Tyson Izzo. W—Kiblen. L—Butler. S—Isakson.
Post Falls hits — Bustamante 2, Rutherford.
Moscow hits — Conway 2 (2B), Isakson, McLaughlin. 2B — Conway.
Genesee 7, Kendrick 6
GENESEE — The Bulldogs held off the Tigers in a Whitepine League game.
Genesee (6-2, 6-1) started strong with a four-run first inning and ultimately held onto its lead by one run after Kendrick (3-5-1, 3-5-1) put up a total of five in the fourth and fifth innings.
Dale Fletcher led the attempted comeback for the Tigers with three hits. Teak Wareham kept the Bulldogs up with two hits including a triple. Jackson Zenner earned the victory from the mound.
“Our offense has struggled lately, and it’s our first game of the year we came out pretty aggressive right off the bat,” Genesee coach Kevin Maurer said. “I liked our mindset from the start.”
Kendrick 100 032 0—6 10 1
Genesee 411 010 x—7 6 2
Troy Patterson, Hunter Taylor (3), Ty Koepp (6) and N/A; Jackson Zenner, Cy Wareham (6) and N/A. W—Zenner. L—Patterson. S—Cy Wareham.
Kendrick hits — Dale Fletcher 3, Ty Koepp 2 (2B), Jack Silflow 2, Hunter Taylor, Isaac Rigney, Xavier Carpenter.
Genesee hits — Teak Wareham 2 (3B), Cameron Meyer (3B), Zenner, Colby Michalak, Derek Burt.
JV — Kendrick 14, Genesee 3
Wildcat-Trojan showdown delayed
The Lapwai vs. Troy Whitepine League game scheduled for Clearwater Field was postponed because of inclement weather.
No makeup date had been announced as press time.
Rams, Nighthawks to play another day
The Clearwater Valley at Nezperce Whitepine League game was postponed because of inclement weather.
No makeup date had been announced at press time.
All-Pirate showdown canceled
Thursday’s Pomeroy at Prairie game was canceled because of inclement weather.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALLMoscow 12, Pullman 2
MOSCOW — The Bears took down Pullman in a nonleague border battle.
Moscow (3-8-1, 1-6) had the lead throughout and ended the contest in six innings because of the mercy rule.
Moscow was led at bat with two hits each from Bella Fleischman, Kaci Kiblen and Megan Highfill with Fleischman and Kiblen’s hits including a double.
Maya Kees earned the win for the Bears at the mound, and Sophie Armstrong absorbed the loss for Pullman (1-7, 1-4).
Pullman 200 000— 2 3 3
Moscow 221 601—12 12 1
Sophie Armstrong, N/A (4) and Keleigh Meyers; Maya Kees and Megan Highfill. W— Kees. L—Armstrong.
Pullman hits — Frances Lindberg, Meyers, Suhailey Reyes
Moscow hits — Bella Fleischman 2 (2B), Kaci Kiblen 2 (2B), Highfill 2, Amanda Pouchnik (2B), Jalyn Rainer, Addie Branen, Kees, Brenna Newlan, Kelly Stodick.
Colfax 14, Colton 4
COLFAX — The Bulldogs took down the Wildcats in a nonleague contest called in the fifth inning because of the mercy rule
Delaney Imler earned the win for Colfax (14-1) and pitched four scoreless innings of the five played, with all four of the Wildcats’ runs coming in the fourth inning.
Imler also led the Bulldogs at the plate, accounting for three hits with a double. Harper Booth had three hits of her own.
Colton (4-2) was led by Tylar Sandoval and Sidni Whitcomb, who had two hits each. Maggie Meyer took the loss for the Wildcats.
Colton 000 40— 4 6 3
Colfax 720 14—14 13 4
Maggie Meyer and Rachel Becker; Delaney Imler and Harper Booth.
Colton hits — Tylar Sandoval 2, Sidni Whitcomb 2, Kaydee Heitstuman, Kate Schultheis.
Colfax hits — Imler 3 (2B), Booth 3, Justice Brown 2, Gilchrist, Ella Jones, Karmen Akesson, Devan Becker, Jorja Koerner.
Potlatch 18, Kendrick 0
KENDRICK — Rebecca Butterfield earned the win with a complete game one-hitter as the Loggers shut out the Tigers in a Whitepine League game.
Potlatch (4-2, 4-1) didn’t waste anytime, putting up five runs in the first inning and continuing to build on its lead.
“Our girls were hitting the ball hard,” Potlatch coach Dean Butterfield said. “We had three off the fence and one line drive that was just shot. They were really agressive at the bat and hit really well.”
The Loggers were led at the plate by Tayva McKinney and Emma Chambers, who each had three hits including a double.
Taylor Boyer absorbed the loss for the Tigers (5-2, 5-1). Kendrick’s lone hit came from Natalie Kimbley.
Potlatch 523 260 0—18 16 1
Kendrick 000 000 0— 0 1 5
Rebecca Butterfield and Tayva McKinney; Taylor Boyer, Erin Morgan (5) and Kenadie Kirk. L—Boyer.
Potlatch hits — Emma Chambers 3 (2B), McKinney 3 (2B), Butterfield 3, Josie Larson 2 (2B), Kaylen Hadaller 2 (2B), Allison Akins (2B), Delaney Beckner, Brooklyn Mitchell.
Kendrick hit — Natalie Kimbley.
JV — Potlatch 17, Kendrick 2
Genesee-Lapwai game postponed
The scheduled Whitepine League encounter between the Bulldogs and Wildcats was postponed because of inclement weather.
A makeup date had not been announced at press time.
Nighthawks game nixed
The Nezperce Nighthawks’ scheduled road game against Grangeville’s JV was canceled because of inclement weather.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNISLewiston 8, Coeur d’Alene 4
The Bengals were dominant at the top of their roster, sweeping all of the No. 1 matches across singles, doubles and mixed doubles en route to a Class 5A Inland Empire League victory against visiting Coeur d’Alene.
Lewiston (9-1, 5-0) enjoyed 6-0, 6-0 shutouts from its No. 1 boys singles player Dylan Gomez and No. 1 girls doubles pairing of Allison Olson and Morgan Moran. The only three-setter of the day came at No. 2 mixed doubles, where the Bengal pairing of Sean Carper and Lexi Ahlers dropped a back-and-forth three-setter 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 to the Vikings’ Aiden Antal and Ella Morton.
Girls singles — Rylei Carper, Lew, def. Audrey Judson 6-2, 6-3; Saray Goode, Cd’A, def. Addyson Falkenstein-Barker 6-3, 6-4; Cristina Piedrola, Lew, def. Eden Stephens 6-4, 6-4.
Girls doubles — Allison Olson/Morgan Moran, Lew, def. Calli DeLeonard/Shelby Gray 6-0, 6-0; Megan Halstead/Cathryn Ho, Lew, def. Taylor Torgerson/Grace Priest 6-1, 6-2.
Boys singles — Dylan Gomez, Lew, def. Charlie Pinto 6-0, 6-0; Connor Judson, Cd’A, def. Garrett Beardsley 6-1, 6-0; Jake Whiting, Cd’A, def. Cade Hill 6-1, 6-3.
Boys doubles — Henry Parkey/Emmett Heiss, Lew, def. Alexander Nipp/Turner Cox 6-3, 6-3; Christian Bren/Federico Navarro-Lopez, Lew, def. CJ Giao/Gabe Danser 6-2, 6-4.
Mixed doubles — Shelby Hobbs/Kayden Lafferiere, Lew, def. Luke May/Amy Carrette 6-2, 6-2; Aiden Antal/Ella Morton, Cd’A, def. Sean Carper/Lexi Ahlers 6-3, 4-6, 6-1.
Pullman girls 7, East Valley 0
SPOKANE VALLEY — The Greyhounds continued their race through the Class 2A Greater Spokane League with a rout of East Valley.
Nos. 2 and 4 singles players Gwyn Heim and Subashree Venkatasubramanian each won 6-0, 6-0 shutouts for Pullman (6-1, 4-0). The toughest match of the day came at No. 1 singles, where Rhoda Wang encountered resistance in the second set but still topped former district champion Tiffany Phout 6-0, 6-4.
“Rhoda played really well today,” Pullman coach Dan Vollmer said. “She was solid start-to-finish.”
Singles — Rhoda Wang, Pul def. Tiffany Phout 6-0, 6-4; Gwyn Heim, Pul, def. Molly Vinyard 6-0, 6-0; Diana Gutierrez, Pul, def. Jessica Roberts 6-0, 6-1; Subashree Venkatasubramanian, Pul, def. Eva Sheffler 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Audrey Pitzer/Renee Sun, Pul, def. Athena Lyons-Huss/Grace Stoner 6-0, 6-1; Margot Keane/Lynnlin Qiao, Pul, def. Samara Reyes/Fasai Xiong 6-0, 6-3; Kei Bromley/Rachel Lam, Pul, def. Skyler Werner-Ashpaugh/Bella Stoner 6-2, 6-0.
Pullman boys 7, East Valley 0
PULLMAN — The unbeaten Pullman boys dropped no more than two total games in any match as they swept shorthanded 2A Greater Spokane League opponent East Valley.
Of the 10 total sets played, the Greyhounds won five by 6-0 margins, with four at 6-1 and one 6-2. In a debut match for the pairing, Seth Luna and Kolby Uhlenkott delivered the day’s only complete scoreboard shutout in a 6-0, 6-0 No. 1 doubles victory.
“With a couple boys absent or sitting this one out, we had players try exciting new playing positions,” said Pullman coach Cody Wendt, whose team moved to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in league. “Naturally, they were up to the task.”
Singles — Kieran Hampson, Pul, def. Eric Pritchard 6-0, 6-2; Brian Fugh, Pul, def. Juan Morales 6-0, 6-1; Reed Newell, Pul, def. Conner McGiveran 6-1, 6-1; Pullman won by forfeit.
Doubles — Seth Luna/Kolby Uhlenkott, Pul, def. Braysen Kirby/Branden Beeler 6-0, 6-0; Aditya Bose-Bandyopadhyay/Mir Park, Pul, def. Koy Gregerson/Graysen VenLeef 6-0, 6-1; Pullman won by forfeit.
Clarkston girls 6, Rogers 1
The Bantams barely ran into trouble as they beat the Pirates of Spokane in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League dual match.
Only one of the victories for Clarkston went to three sets, as No. 1 doubles team Olivia Gustafson and Ella Leavitt outlasted the team of Vy Pham and Mercy Kim 4-6, 6-1, 6-1.
Singles — Maggie Ogden, Clk, def. Emily Peabody 6-0, 6-0; Maddie Kaufman, Clk, def. JoeAnna Avila 6-2, 6-4; Taryn Demers, Clk, def. Oreganna Ivy 6-2, 6-2; Weiying Su, Rog, def. Gabbie Mills 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles — Olivia Gustafson/Ella Leavitt, Clk, def. Vy Pham/Mercy Kim 4-6, 6-1, 6-1; Nani Woodbury/Ella Ogden, Clk, def. Belle Parmelle/Saviah Fox 6-3, 6-0; Joanna Schnatterle/Mya Mendoza, Clk, def. Hannah Tillett/Sassa Karman 6-2, 6-1.
Rogers boys 5, Clarkston 2
SPOKANE — Clarkston dropped a Class 2A Greater Spokane League dual to Rogers.
The only two wins for the Bantams cames in snigles, where No. 1 Nathan Gall rallied to prevail 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 and Alex Whittle took the No. 3 contest for Clarkston 6-3, 7-5.
“We were down two people with injuries and other issues but I thought we came and fought real hard,” said Clarkston coach John Kowatsch, whose team fell to 0-5 overall and 0-3 in league. “We had a chance to win a few matches and I’m really proud of how they worked and I’m really proud with how they pulled the win even down three people.”
Singles — Nathan Gall, Clk, def, Nikko Medawul, Rog, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4; Eli Borders, Rog, def. Alex Shaw 6-4, 6-1; Alex Whittle, Clk, def. Sam Mitts 6-3, 7-5; Noah Menedry, Rog, def. Chase Meyer 7-5, 4-6, 6-4.
Doubles — Aiden Bui/Kenneth Ha, Rog, def. Zane Leslie/Espen Williams 6-2, 6-1; Mason Kirby/Lucky Hermios, Rog, def. Ikaika Millan/Haven Morfin 6-7 (4), 6-0, 7-5; Rogers won by forfeit.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCERPullman 4, East Valley 0
SPOKANE VALLEY — Playing their third game in as many days, the Greyhounds took their winning streak into double digits with a shutout of Class 2A Greater Spokane League opponent East Valley.
Pullman (12-2, 7-0) scored twice in each half. Carlens Dollin converted the first two goals, and Greyhound goalkeeper Tom Cole saved all four shots to come his way.
“Three games in three days for soccer’s a big ask,” said Pullman coach Doug Winchell, whose team has moved to seventh in Washington’s RPI rankings. “We’ve got a couple injuries, we had some cramping going on today, so we’ll get a little rest.”
Pullman 2 2—4
East Valley 0 0—0
Pullman — Carlens Dollin (Philipp Kirchhoff), 12th.
Pullman — Carlens Dollin (Kai Hirose), 22nd.
Pullman — Evan French, PK, 49th.
Pullman — Aden Athar, 50th.
Shots — Pullman 14, East Valley 4. Saves — Pullman: Tom Cole 4. East Valley: Alonzo Vargas 10.
West Valley beats Clarkston by forfeit
The Eagles of West Valley claimed a Class 2A Greater Spokane League forfeit against shorthanded Clarkston.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLFMoscow finishes sixth in Palouse Ridge Invite
PULLMAN — Moscow was the top area team at the Palouse Ridge Invitational, placing sixth in a field of 21.
The Bears had a 340, well behind meet winner Mead’s 294.
Moscow’s Bryden Brown fired a 4-over-par 76 to tie for ninth and lead area individuals. Lewiston’s Jack Seibly and Pullman’s Trae Federickson each had a 7-over 79 to lead their respective teams. Caleb Daniel finished with a 90 to pace Clarkston.
Team scores — 1. Mead 294; 2. Richland 300; 3. Coeur d’Alene 305; 4. Gonzaga Prep 314; 5. Ridgeline 331; 6. Moscow 340; T7. Ephrata 341; T7. Lewis and Clark 341; 9. Lewiston 342; 10. Pasco 349; 11. Sandpoint 358; 12. Pullman 360; 13. Yakima West Valley 365; 14. University 366; 15. Hanford 368; 16. Cheney 369; 17. Mt. Spokane 370; 18. Chiawana 383; 19. Freeman 412; 20. Clarkston 422; 21. Rogers 462.
Medalist — Ty Anderson (Mead) 72.
Moscow individuals — Bryden Brown 76, Ben Mack 85, Lam Roeder 89, Isaac Harmon 90, Luke Zimmer 90.
Lewiston individuals — Jack Seibly 79, Carson King 82, ChristiaN Lybyer 88, Noah Acord 93, Christian Reed 95.
Pullman individuals — Trae Frederickson 79, Tate Frederickson 91, Tyrel Thomspon 94, Karson Wieser 96, Rawley Larkin 100.
Clarkston individuals — Caleb Daniel 90, Landon Taylor 107, Killian Snyder 110, Deion Thorton 115, Carson Sanders 116.
RUNNINGSeaport registrants above 400
A total of 404 participants are registered for the Seaport River Run scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at Swallows Nest Park.
The main deadline to register was April 8 but people still can enter from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at the Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St., and from 8 to 9:30 a.m. on race day at Swallows Nest Park.