JEROME, Idaho — Jason Huff of Moscow claimed a landmark win in his amateur golf exploits Saturday by grabbing the men’s title in the Idaho Golf Association Match Play tournament at Jerome Country Club.
The top-seeded Huff, a Moscow High School business teacher, defeated No. 7 Colt Jones 3-and-2 in the championship match.
Earlier he had downed No. 16 Daniel Sundall 4 and 3 before beating No. 9 Tregg Pickup 2-and-1 and getting past No. 5 Daniel Uranga 4-and-2.
In the title match, Huff collected three birdies on the front nine to put himself in command.
Huff is a two-time winner of the Whing Ding Sole Survivor in Lewiston, taking the crown in 2008 and 2018. As a Lewiston High School sophomore in 1997, he became the second-youngest golfer ever to take the overall gross title in the Whing Ding.
His latest victory qualifies him for the IGA Tournament of Champions at Elkhorn Golf Club in Sun Valley on Sept. 25-26.
LEGION BASEBALLTwins 5, Centralia Toyota 0
MISSOULA, Mont. — Carson Kolb fired a five-inning five-hitter as the Lewis-Clark Twins broke through for their first win of the Legion baseball season, beating Centralia I-5 Toyota in the Missoula Memorial tournament.
Kolb struck out one and walked three for the Twins (1-15).
Jose Barajas drove in two runs for the Twins while Kolb and Cole McKenzie tallied two hits apiece.
The Twins will play the Evanston (Wyo.) Outlaws at 10:30 a.m. today.
L-C Twins 113 03—8 9 0
Centralia Toyota 000 00—0 5 0
Carson Kolb and Jake Feger. Riggs Westlund, Hyde Parrish (3) and Jeron Martin.
L-C Twins hits — Kolb 2 (2B), Cole McKenzie 2, Feger (2B), Jack Johnson, Jose Barajas, Nate Guinard.
Centralia Toyota hits — Tate Quam 2, Evan Stadjuher, Martin, Lethon Fitch.
Bitterroot Bucs 9, Moscow Blue Devils 5
LIBBY, Mont. — The Moscow Blue Devils started strong, but lost momentum in the latter stages of a loss to the Bitteroot (Mont.) Bucs at the Big Bucks Baseball tournament.
Chad Redinger had two hits with a triple for Moscow (10-4).
The Blue Devils, who went 2-1 in pool play, take on the Mission Valley (Mont.) Mariners at 2 p.m. today for the title.
Bitterroot 113 130—9 11 2
Moscow 220 100—5 6 5
Troy Larson, Brenden Schneiter (4) and Brodie Hinsdale; Chad Redinger, Preston Boyer (4), Josh Biltonen (6) and CJ Anderson.
Bitterroot hits — Treven Mertins 2 (2 2B), Colby Kohlman 2 (HR), Brodie Hinsdale 2, Joey Cartwright, Daniel Bartheis, Brenden Schneiter, Andrew Scully, Gabe Philbrick.
Moscow hits — Redinger 2 (3B), Hayden Thompson (2B), Anderson, Dylan Andrews, Boyer.
Cubs suffer setbacks
The Lewis-Clark Cubs fell 10-1 to Nampa and 7-1 to Gonzaga Prep at Harris Field to complete pool play in the Clancy Ellis tournament.
The Cubs (5-13) allowed seven runs in the third inning to get in a rut against Nampa they never recovered from, while Gonzaga Prep scored on them steadily from the second inning on. Levi Johnson had three hits for L-C in the first game, and Tyler Granlund had two including a double in the second.
“This tournament was about elevating your game and seeing some quality competition, and we certainly got that,” L-C coach Kent Knigge said.
The Cubs, who went 1-3 in pool play, play West Valley at 9 a.m. today.
Nampa 007 010 2—10 11 1
L-C Cubs 000 000 1— 1 10 2
Austin Smith, Layne Wyatt (6) and KJ Kerns; Lance Bambacigno, Hayden Line (5) and Cameron Clovis, Emmett Slagg (4).
Nampa hits — Nathan Kessinger 2 (2B), Kyle Burton 2, Martin Pena 2, Kerns 2, Cohen Romer (3B), Benki Garza, Austin Smith.
L-C Cubs hits — Levi Johnson 3, Bambacigno 2, David Goicoa (3B), Line, Nathan Somers, Gavin Ells, Clayten Jenkins.
———
Gonzaga Prep 020 022 1—7 14 0
L-C Cubs 000 001 0—1 5 3
Rob Halaas-Driscoll, Isaac Muniz (7) and Clay Hooper; Toby Elliott, Levi Johnson (2) and Tyler Granlund.
Gonzaga Prep hits — Zach Croall 3 (3B), Max William 3 (2B), Clay Hooper 3, Robbie Burnett 2 (2B), Zach Denker 2, Rob Halaas-Driscol, Cavan McKiernan, Elias DeLeon.
L-C Cubs hits — Tyler Granlund 2 (2B), Hayden Line, David Goicoa, Lance Bambacigno.
Camas Prairie Zephyrs 11, Gooding Diamondbacks 0
Gannon Garman pitched all five innings and racked up 13 strikeouts, and was 3-for-4 with a double to help Grangeville’s Camas Prairie Zephyrs prevail by mercy rule against the Gooding Diamondbacks in Clancy Ellis Tournament pool play.
Blake Schoo tripled for the Zephyrs (8-2), who put up runs in each of the first four innings and did not need to bat in the bottom of the fifth.
Gooding 000 00— 0 1 4
Camas Prairie 314 3x—11 9 2
Braden Martin, Wick Church (2) and Bryce Patterson; Gannon Garman and Reece Wimer.
Gooding hit — Chase Patterson.
Camas Prairie hits — Garman 3 (2B), Chase Kaschmitter 2, Blake Schoo (3B), Carter Shears, Wimer (2B), Noah Behler (2B).
OLYMPIC TRIALSBrixey ousted in semifinals
EUGENE, Ore. — Former Washington State athlete Sam Brixey failed to advance in the semifinal round of the men’s 110-meter hurdles at the U.S. track and field Olympic Trials at Hayward Field.
Brixey, who was a WSU senior this past season, was timed in 13.99 seconds, the slowest of 17 runners in two heats. His personal best is 13.66.
In the first round Friday, he had won an appeal to stay in contention after getting hit with a false-start disqualification.