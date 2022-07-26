PARIS — Moscow High alum Veronica Ewers finished 59th out of 144 riders in the 52.66-mile Stage 1 of the women’s Tour de France, which began in front of the Eiffel Tower and finished at the iconic Champs-Élysées avenue on Sunday.
In the second stage Monday, Ewers improved to 26th place on a 84.75-mile stretch from Meaux to Provins, 36 seconds behind the leaders.
Ewers, who races as a member of the women’s world tour team EF Education-TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank, hopes to place higher in later stages of the tour, as this race was held on a relatively flat and fast course, while she excels more on the climb so far in her career.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
WSU’s Henley named to watch list
BRUSH PRAIRIE, Wash. — Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley was named to the 2022 Butkus Award Watch List.
The Butkus Award is given to the best linebacker in college football. Henly was one of 51 players named to the list and is first Cougar to be named to the Butkus Award watch list since Jahad Woods in the 2020 season.
Henley transferred from Nevada where he earned All-Mountain West Conference second-team honors and is set to play his first season at Washington State.
The linebacker led the Wolfpack with 103 tackles and had four interceptions, three fumble recoveries and five double-digit tackle efforts.
YOUTH SOFTBALL
L-C Babe Ruth team falls out of World Series
JENSEN BEACH, Fl. — The Lewis-Clark 16U Babe Ruth softball team lost to Chocowinity 17-1 and Glen Allen 5-4 and was eliminated from tournament play in the 2022 Babe Ruth 16U Softball World Series.
Lewis-Clark got its first run of the tournament in the third inning against Chocowinity when Elizabeth Harrington knocked in Maryssa Clements with a single.
Chocowinity brought 17 to the plate in the first inning with the first 11 all scoring.
“Proud of the kids,” Lewis-Clark coach Willie Wingfield said. “Kamryn Lockhart was player of the game for us — 11-year-old Georgia Schaefer continues to play well defensively (and) 12-year-old Sarah Snyder came in and pitched well.”
Clements led off the game against Glen Allen being hit by a pitch and gave Lewis-Clark its first lead in the tournament when she later scored on an error.
Kamryn Lockart doubled and scored on an Addy Bruck single and Bruck scored on a passed third strike to give Lewis-Clark a 3-0 lead after two innings.
Beccah Hogaboam singled to start the third inning and later scored to give Lewis-Clark a four-run advantage. Glen Allen rallied in the bottom half of the inning to tie the game up.
Allison Smith would score in the sixth inning on a wild pitch to give Glen Allen the walk-off victory.
Lewiston 001 0— 1 2 3
Chocowinity (14)21 x—17 11 0
Maryssa Clements, Kierra Nielson (1), Sarah Snyder (1) and Cady Browne, Addy Bruck (3); Kelsey Roach, Taylor Willard (3) and Taylor McHenry. W—Roach. L—Clements.
Lewiston hits — Elizabeth Harrington, Cady Browne.
Chocowinity hits — Jaden Clark 3, Jorden Clark 2 (2B), Taylor Willard, Londyn Keech, Savanna Bland, Taylor McHenry, Emily Mondragon, Dana Ransom.
———
Lewiston 121 000—4 7 1
Glen Allen 004 001—5 5 4
Cady Browne and Addy Bruck; Allison Smith, Kylie Lovelace (6) and Parker Yocum. W—Lovelace. L—Browne.