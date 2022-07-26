PARIS — Moscow High alum Veronica Ewers finished 59th out of 144 riders in the 52.66-mile Stage 1 of the women’s Tour de France, which began in front of the Eiffel Tower and finished at the iconic Champs-Élysées avenue on Sunday.

In the second stage Monday, Ewers improved to 26th place on a 84.75-mile stretch from Meaux to Provins, 36 seconds behind the leaders.

