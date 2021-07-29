JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, Wash. — Moscow senior-to-be Bryden Brown beat Jeff Seong 1-up on Wednesday to win the Washington Junior Golf Association’s Match Play Championship at Eagles Pride Golf Course.
Brown, who finished fifth in this year’s Idaho Class 4A boys’ state tournament and won the District 5 Sub-District 3 at MeadowWood Golf Course in Liberty Lake, Wash., fired a 1-over 72 during Monday’s stroke play to earn the No. 3 seed in the match-play portion of the event.
Playing twice Tuesday, he beat No. 14 Elliott Hoang, of Mercer Island, Wash., 3-and-2 before proceeding to down 11th-seeded Wesley Bothel, of Bellingham, Wash., 4-and-3 to move on to the semifinal round.
In the semis Wednesday, Brown was extended to an extra hole against No. 7 seed Logan Medcalf, of Lynden, Wash., to advance to the final.
Against Seong, Brown took the early lead with a birdie on the par-5 No. 1. Seong would bogey the par-5 No. 3 but Brown bogeyed the par-4 No. 5. Seong again carded a bogey, this time at the par-4 No. 6 before rallying with a birdie on the par-4 No. 7.
Brown hung on to his 1-up lead through the next three holes before Seong bogeyed the par-4 No. 11 and par-3 No. 12. Brown bogeyed the par-3 No. 15 and par-4 No. 15 but held on for the win.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
WSU to play in the Bahamas this season
PULLMAN — Washington State’s women’s basketball team announced it will be competing at the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship in Nassau, Bahamas, from Nov. 25-27.
The Cougars will play Miami (Fla.) on Nov. 25. The Hurricanes had been to the previous five NCAA tournaments before missing the event this past season. It will be the second meeting between the teams.
WSU then will take on North Carolina State on Nov. 27. The Wolfpack advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament this past season after finishing 22-3 overall. This will be the third meeting between the schools.
The Cougars advanced to the NCAA tournament for the first time in 30 years this past season.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Johnson named first-team Academic All-American
Former Lewis-Clark State outfielder Jack Johnson was named a first-team Academic All-American by the College Sports Information Directors Assocation of America.
Johnson hit .342 in the spring with eight home runs, leading the Warriors with three triples, and was second with 20 doubles and 13 stolen bases. He hit .429 in the Avista NAIA World Series and was voted to the all-tournament team.
“I can’t say how much I enjoyed my time at LC State thanks to all of the relationships formed both on the field with my teammates and coaches, and also in the classroom with my professors,” Johnson said in a news release. “Earning this award would not have been possible without either of those groups.”
Johnson is the second LCSC player to earn the honor. Ryan Heitmann was a third-team honoree in 2002.