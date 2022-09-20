MOSCOW — Araya Wood scored in the second minute for Moscow and the Bears never looked back in a nonleague girls soccer game against the Post Falls Trojans on Monday.
Wood added another goal in the 53rd minute.
Megan Poler and Chesney Helmke each added a goal and an assist. Addy Rainer assisted on two goals.
“The girls had lots of give-and-goes through the middle and crossed along the box opening up many opportunities to score,” Moscow coach Jessica Brown said. “Each goal was unique with the girls building from the back and working as one.”
Moscow 2 4—6
Post Falls 0 0—0
Moscow — Araya Wood (Megan Poler), 2nd.
Moscow — Elli Rainer, 28th.
Moscow — Addison Lassen (Addy Rainer), 47th.
Moscow — Wood, 53rd.
Moscow — Chesney Helmke (A. Rainer), 68th.
Moscow — Poler (Helmke), 77th.
Shots — Moscow 34, Post Falls 1.
Saves — Moscow: Morgan Musser 1; Post Falls: Clair Stuck 19.
BOYS SOCCER
Moscow 0, Post Falls 0
POST FALLS, Idaho — The Bears and the Post Falls Trojans battled to a scoreless tie in a nonleague game.
Moscow moved to 2-4-1 overall.
No other information was available at press time.
Timberlake 9, Orofino 0
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — The Maniacs could not get on the scoreboard against the Timberlake Tigers in a 3A Intermountain League game.
Orofino dropped to 3-3-1 overall and in league.
No individual statistics were available at press time.
Orofino 0 0—0
Timberlake 4 5—9
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Bengals bounce Vikings
The Bengals notched a mark in the conference win column with a 25-22, 15-25, 25-14, 25-14 Inland Empire Class 5A league match victory over the Coeur d’Alene Vikings.
Lewiston (7-8, 1-4) was led by Loryn Barney with 10 kills. Katy Wessels had eight kills and seven blocks.
“Really good team win for us,” Lewiston coach Lisa Davis said. “Everyone came in and was ready to play.”
Sophomore Sophie Canner had 19 assists and 11 digs. Evanne Douglas had 26 digs and three aces.
JV — Lewiston won 2-1.
Bantams beat Maniacs
The Bantams earned their second win of the season with a 25-18, 25-17, 21-25, 25-21 nonleague win against the Orofino Maniacs at home.
Olivia Gustafson led Clarkston (2-3) with 12 assists and nine kills. Leah Copeland had 15 digs and Emma McManigle had five aces.
“Feel like our energy was better and is getting better,” Clarkston coach Marie Huffman said. “Had a really large crowd that helped us. We really worked on limiting our errors.”
JV — Clarkston won
Frosh — Clarkston won
Troy tops Potlatch
POTLATCH — The Trojans won the battle of the top two teams in the Class 1A Division I Whitepine League with a 25-14, 17-25, 25-14, 25-23 win versus the Loggers.
Olivia Tyler recorded 46 assists for Troy (7-3, 6-0). Jolee Ecklund was perfect from the service line going 21-of-21 with four aces.
“Was a great game, lots of back and forth rallies that could have gone either way,” Troy coach Deborah Blazzard said.
Potlatch falls to 6-2 overall and 5-2 in league. Both losses have come at the hands of the Trojans.
JV — Troy won
Kendrick defeats Deary
KENDRICK — The Tigers defended their home court in a 25-12, 22-25, 25-21, 25-14 victory over the Deary Mustangs in a Class 1A Division II Whitepine League match.
Kendrick (5-1, 5-0) was led by Hailey Taylor with nine kills. Rose Stewart had six kills and freshman Hali Anderson added five.
Ruby Stewart led the Tigers with 22 assists.
Win for Clearwater Valley
KOOSKIA, Idaho — Camille Stewart had 10 aces for the Rams in a 25-18, 23-25, 25-18, 25-22 nonleague win versus St. John Bosco.
Stewart needed only 27 service attempts to reach that mark.
Brooklyn Barger added 20 digs for Clearwater Valley (3-9).
“We had a lot of our bench players play big minutes for us,” Clearwater Valley coach Kamm Mangun said. “Things were finally starting to click on finding the open spot.”
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Moscow’s Lovell a medalist
POST FALLS, Idaho — Chase Lovell of Moscow finished in a three-way tie for the medalist position on the boys side of the Post Falls Invite at the Highlands Golf Course.
Lovell finished with a 2-over 74 and tied a duo from Coeur d’Alene, Grant Potter and Luke West. The Bears finished in a tie for fourth with a team score of 349.
Lewiston did not have enough players finish to record a team score. Noah Acord led all Bengals with an 11-over 83.
The Bengal girls finished second place, 14 shots behind the winning Vikings in a tournament that was shortened to a 9-hole contest because of darkness.
Abbigail Tellez of Lewiston finished second overall with a 5-over 41. Mollie Seibly finished one shot behind her teammate in third.
The Moscow girls finished fifth and were led by Myah Parsons with a 15-over 51.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Coeur d’Alene 301; 2. Sandpoint 339; 3. Lake City 346; T4. Moscow 349; T4. Lakeland 349; 6. Post Falls 369.
Medalists — Chase Lovell (Moscow) 74; Grant Potter (Coeur d’Alene) 74; Luke West (Coeur d’Alene) 74.
Moscow other individuals — Isaac Harmon 84; Luke Zimmer 93; Paxton Dorigo 98; Gage Schlueter 99.
Lewiston individuals — Noah Acord 83; Cody Ray 86; Dash Walker 93; Teigen Knewbow 93
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Coeur d’Alene 169; 2. Lewiston 183; 3. Sandpoint 184; 4. Lake City 217; 5. Moscow 225; 6. Post Falls 228; 7. Lakeland 247.
Medalist — Sophi Vignale (Coeur d’Alene) 37.
Lewiston individuals — Abbigail Tellez 41; Mollie Seibly 42; Julia Brume 44; Aleena White 56; Lexi Casey 58.
Moscow individuals — Myah Parsons 51; Hayes Brown 52; Addison Raney 58; Alexa Lambert 64.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Two Cougs in top 10
VERONA, Wis. — Darcy Habgood and Jinyu Wu are in the top-10 after the first two rounds of the Badger Invitational at the University Ridge Golf Course.
Habgood carded a 1-under 71 in the opening round and played even golf in round two. Wu bounced back after a 2-over 74 to record a 69 in the second round.
Washington State sits in a tie for fourth place with North Florida with a team score of 583. The Cougars are 12-strokes behind leading Notre Dame.
The third and final round will be played today.
Team scores — 1. Notre Dame 571. 2. Nebraska 575; 3. Old Dominion 581; T4 North Florida 583; T4 Washington State 583; 6. Colorado State 584; 7. Wisconsin 587; 8. Rutgers 593; 9. UC Davis 596; 10. Delaware 597; 11. Iowa 602; 12. Indiana 612; 13. East Carolina 618.
Leader — Montgomery Ferreira (Notre Dame) 138.
Washington State individuals — T8. Darcy Habgood 143; T8. Jinyu Wu 143; T14. Madelyn Gamble 145; T46. Sarah Skovgaard-Bils 152. T60. Jiye Ham 156.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Cougs tied for third
BREMERTON, Wash. — The Cougars sit in a tie for third after the first two rounds of the Husky Invitational at the Gold Mountain-Olympic Course.
Washington State shot a 583 team score, tied with Oregon. The Cougars are nine-shots behind Southern California.
Pono Yanagi is six shots off the lead after shooting a 1-under 143. Jaden Cantafio is in the top-20 sitting at 1-over 145.
Round two was suspended due to darkness and will be concluded along with the final round today.
FOOTBALL
Pacific Northwest Christian 27, Lewis-Clark Valley 22
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Loggers fell eight yards short against Pacific Northwest Christian in a football game Saturday.
The Gladiators scored the first 21 points before Brendan Wong connected with Brayden Stapleton for a 16-yard pass in the third quarter.
Wong finished the day 13-of-28 for 188 yards and two passing touchdowns and added another touchdown on the ground.
After cutting the lead to 21-14 the Lewis-Clark Valley (0-3) fumbled on the 20-yard line and PNC made them pay with an 81-yard touchdown pass from Kaiden Rivera to Jamie Townsend.
Tahylor Morris had three interceptions for the Loggers.
Lewis-Clark Valley had 446 total yards of offense.
Lewis-Clark Valley 0 0 8 14—22
Pacific Northwest Christian 7 0 14 6—27
Pacific Northwest Christian — Austin Stoddard 8 pass from Kaiden Rivera (Sergio Guzman kick).
Pacific Northwest Christian — Stoddard 7 pass from Rivera (Guzman kick).
Pacific Northwest Christian — Rivera 4 run (Guzman kick).
Lewis-Clark Valley — Brayden Stapleton 16 pass from Brendan Wong (Trevor Adams pass form Wong).
Lewis-Clark Valley — Stapleton 37 pass from Wong (run failed).
Pacific Northwest Christian — Jamie Townsend 81 pass form Rivera (kick failed).
Lewis-Clark Valley — Wong 1 run (Adams pass from Wong).