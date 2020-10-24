AMMON, Idaho — The Moscow girls’ soccer team couldn’t get past Bishop Kelly in a consolation match of the Idaho Class 4A state tournament at Hillcrest High School on Friday, falling to the Knights 2-0.
Junior forward Izzy Perez scored a goal in the 39th minute for Bishop Kelly (11-1) to give it the lead. The Knights were able to add an insurance goal in the final minute of the match by senior midfielder Ali Chatterton.
Despite the end of the season for Moscow (5-4-1), coach Josh Davis was pleased with the team’s contributions as a whole.
“I was really proud of the group’s effort,” Davis said. “Hats off to the teams we played to get us here. It was a good experience for a lot of the younger players to be at State. I appreciated all the support we got from the schools, parents, and fans.”
Ellie Lickley finished with two saves for the Knights, while senior Chloe Baker had six saves in her final appearance for Moscow.
Moscow 0 0—0
Bishop Kelly 1 1—2
Bishop Kelly — Izzy Perez, 39th.
Bishop Kelly — Ali Chatterton, 79th.
Shots — Bishop Kelly 8, Moscow 2.
Saves — Bishop Kelly: Ellie Lickley 2, Moscow: Chloe Baker 6.
COLLEGE TENNISJosova, Woldetsadik named L-C all-decade MVPs
Dominika Josova and Yonas Woldetsadik were named Most Valuable Players on the all-decade team for Lewis-Clark State tennis, the school announced.
Josova was tabbed women’s MVP and Woldetsadik drew the same honor among the men. Both awards were based on an online fan poll.
Josova, of Slovakia, was named first-team NAIA All-American in 2012 after drawing second-team honors the previous year.
Also named women’s all-decade were Begona Andres, Livia Blasque, Dorothy Chong, Putri Dwinta, Lauren Lang and Hannah Uhlenkott.
Woldetsadik, of Ethiopia, earned second-team NAIA All-America honors after posting a 13-7 win-loss record as a sophomore in 2016.
Also named to the men’s all-decade team were William Bruchard, Alexandre d’Aboville, Ignacio Salom, Jeff Su, Anders Tischer, Sam Tozer and Quentin Wacques.
Next up in L-C’s series of all-decade teams is baseball. Voting will begin Monday on Facebook and Twitter.