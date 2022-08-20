MOSCOW — Elli Rainer tallied four goals, including three in the first half, as Moscow’s girls soccer team opened the season with a victory against Lakeland of Rathdrum in Class 4A Inland Empire League play.
Rainer had goals in quick succession for the Bears, who held an 18-2 edge in shots in a dominating performance.
Rainer was assisted on two goals, one by sister Addy Rainer and the other by Kolbi Kiblen.
“We came out strong and finished strong,” Moscow coach Jessica Brown said.
ANGWIN, Calif. — The Lewis-Clark State volleyball team had no trouble at the Pacific Union College tournament, beating the hosts 25-20, 25-20, 25-14, then taking down Simpson (Calif.) 25-20, 25-23, 25-19 at Covered Wagon Arena.
The Warriors had a balanced attack against the Pioneers, as four players had seven or more kills, led by senior middle blocker Jada Wyms’ nine. Senior right-side hitter Lisi Langi and sophomore outside hitter Grecia Ung Enriquez each had eight, and senior outside hitter Cassidy Nelson finished with seven. Freshman setter Esther Kailiponi had 15 assists and sophomore Jennah Carpenter chipped in 10. Senior libero Kenzie Dean had five digs.
Against the Red Hawks, Nelson had 10 kills, and Ung Enriquez and Wyms each finished with eight
LCSC (3-0) next plays against Menlo (Calif.) and 11 a.m. and UC Merced at 2 p.m. today in Atherton, Calif.