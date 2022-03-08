The Moscow boys basketball team landed player and coach of the year on the 2021-22 4A All-Inland Empire League team.
Senior Jamari Simpson won the player of the year honors. Josh Uhrig took coach of the year.
Moscow also had Bryden Brown and Taylor Strong, both seniors, named to the All-IEL Team.
Player of the Year — Jamari Simpson, Moscow.
All IEL Team — Bryden Brown, Moscow; Taylor Strong, Moscow; Bryce Henry, Lakeland; Grant Roth, Lakeland; Rusty Lee, Sandpoint; Ethan Butler, Sandpoint.
Coach of the Year — Josh Uhrig, Moscow.
St. Maries’ Gentry-Nelson named MVP
Tristan Gentry-Nelson of St. Maries was named the CIL boys’ basketball MVP.
The Lumberjacks, who finished second in the Idaho 2A boys’ basketball tournament, also received two spots on the all-league team.
Coleman Ross and Greyson Sands were both given all-league honors.
Joel Scott and Slade Sneddon of Orofino and Miles Lefebvre of Grangeville rounded out the team.
Area players honored in WPL Division II
Several area players were honored with first-team recognition recently as the Whitepine League released its Division II all-league teams.
Kendrick’s Jagger Hewett and Ty Koepp earned first-team nods, as did Timberline’s Parker Brown, Deary’s Kalab Rickard and St. John Bosco’s Cody Wassmuth.
Highland’s Ty Hambly was named the player of the year, and Kendrick’s Tim Silflow was coach of the year.
FIRST TEAM
Jagger Hewett, Kendrick; Ty Koepp, Kendrick; Parker Brown, Timberline; Kalab Rickard, Deary; Cody Wassmuth, St. John Bosco.
Player of the year — Ty Hambly, Highland.
Coach of the year — Tim Silflow, Kendrick.
SECOND TEAM
Lakye Taylor, Deary; Clay Weckman, St. John Bosco; Torry Chmelik, St. John Bosco; Blaine Clark, Deary; Gavin Christopherson, St. John Bosco.
Gwinn makes SE 1B Wheat first team
Only one area player was a Wheat Division first-team pick as the Southeast 1B League recently released its all league selections.
Pomeroy senior Trent Gwinn earned a nod on the top team.
FIRST TEAM
Jackson Perry, Oakesdale; Trent Gwinn, Pomeroy; Ryan Henning, Oakesdale; Isaac Bone, Tekoa-Rosalia; Tanner Fleming, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse.
Player of the year — Perry.
Coach of th eyear — Carl Crider, Oakesdale.
SECOND TEAM
Cameron Merrill, Garfield-Palouse; Trevin Kimble, Pomeroy; Kenneth Lenior, Tekoa-Rosalia; Pedro Molina, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse; Riley Gehring, Tekoa-Rosalia.
Four from area make SE 1B Wheat first team
Four players from the area were first-team Wheat Division honorees as the Southeast 1B League recently released its all league awards.
Colton senior Maggie Meyer and sophomore Kyndra Stout garnered first-team selections. Pomeroy senior Keely Maves and Garfield-Palouse senior Kenzi Pederson also made the top team.
Pedersen was the player of the year, and Garrett Parrish earned coach of the year honors.
FIRST TEAM
Kenzi Pedersen, Garfield-Palouse; Maggie Meyer, Colton; Keely Maves, Pomeroy; Marilla Hockett, Oakesdale; Kaylee Hinnekamp, Oakesdale; Kyndra Stout, Colton.
Player of the year — Pedersen.
Coach of the year — Garrett Parrish, Garfield-Palouse.
SECOND TEAM
Madi Cloninger, Garfield-Palouse; Lola Baerlocher, Colton; Brooklyn Bailey, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse; Jillian Herres, Pomeroy; Maci Branter, Garfield-Palouse; MaKenzie Collier, Garfield-Palouse.
MOTOR SPORTS
Mac’s Cycle Grand Prix has competitive event at EC Enterprises Motorsports Park
The Mac’s Cycle Grand Prix at Track 148, which took place Sunday, had more than 150 riders turn out to compete on the 4.5.-mile course that encompasses the entire EC Enterprises Motorsports Park facility on Albright Grade in Lewiston.
“We had a great turn out,” track promoter Eric Christiansen said. “Everyone seemed to have a good time, from little 50cc bikes (on their own course) to the team Pro class. The course was in amazing condition.”
Winners included Kloe Espinosa (50cc), Jagger Riddle (65cc), Adam Figueroa (85cc), Jared Sanderson and Boden Demeerlee (amateur team), Riley Poxlietner and Mike McQuillan (intermediate/expert team), Trina Julian and Shelby Hilde (women’s team), David Howard and Mike Frederick (rule of 75 team), Josh Steiner and Alan Deyo (rule of 100 team), Coleman and Anthony Johnson (pro team) and Raine Poole (Ironman individual).
50cc — 1. Kloe Espinosa; 2. Drake Espinosa; 3. Cameron Cheff; 4. Reid Hibbard; 5. Gannon Claussen.
65cc—1. Jagger Riddle; 2 Zeke Adams; 3. Chase Sanderson; 4. Dawson Branting; 5. Sawyer Meyers.
85cc—1. Adam Figueroa; 2. Gavin Miller; 3. Hope Espinosa.
Amateur Team— 1. Jared Sanderson/Boden Demeerleer; 2. Jake Potts/Brandon Prey; 3. Keley Burton/Zach Martin; 4. Jack Phillips/Nick Rotts; 5. Jared Harper/Colby Kennedy.
Intermediate/Expert Team— 1. Riley Poxlietner/Mike McQuillan; 2. Walker Mattlin/Morgan Mattlin; 3. Adam Walz/Trevor Dennison; 4. Smitty Smith/Clint Ponozzo; 5. Nick Kasinger/Jacob Bjorklund.
Women’s Team— 1. Trina Julian/Shelby Hilde; 2. Rachel Winn/Jessica Woods.
Rule of 75 Team— 1. David Howard/Mike Frederick; 2. Jason Servey/Ray Amos; 3. Dylan Julian/Justin Webb; 4. Darren Gill/Blake Gill; 5. Scott Johnson/Stephen Leddy
Rule of 100 Team— 1. Josh Steiner/Alan Deyo; 2. Dale Hardin/Mearl Barnett.
Pro Team— 1. Coleman Johnson/Anthony Johnson; 2. Rob Flagler/Jon Seehorn; 3. Drew Ivey/Scott Wooley; 4. Austin Daniels/Nick Buechler; 5. Nathan Gregory/Alex Brinkmeier.
Ironman Individual — 1. Raine Poole; 2. Jake Tenold; 3. Trey Robles; 4. Waylon Caldwell; 5. Curtis Tanner.