MOSCOW — Game 2 of the best-of-3 Class 4A district boys basketball championship series came down to a battle of who could make the most 3-pointers.
In the end, it was Moscow that won out.
The Bears hit 12 of the game’s 22 3-pointers and beat Sandpoint 84-65 on Friday to advance to the Class 4A state tournament next weekend.
“Very efficient on the offensive end,” coach Josh Uhrig said of his team which committed just three turnovers in the game.
Moscow (15-9) returns to the state tournament after missing the event a year ago. The Bears will find out later today who they will play in the first round of the event, which takes place Thursday at Rocky Mountain High School in Meridian, Idaho.
Moscow broke open a close game at halftime. The Bears held a slim 43-37 edge at intermission, then outscored the Bulldogs 24-15 in the third to take a 67-52 lead into the fourth.
Dylan Rehder led the Bears with four 3s and he finished with 12 points. Jamari Simpson hit three from distance and finished with 14 points, adding seven assists.
Barrett Abendroth led Moscow with 15 points, also adding seven rebounds.
Parker Childs had 17 points and four 3s for Sandpoint (6-17) in the losing effort. Ethan Butler finished with 14 points and Rusty Lee had 11.
SANDPOINT (6-17)
Rusty Lee 5 0-0 11, Jacob Eldridge 2 0-0 4, Arie VanDenBerg 2 0-0 6, Layne Dunkel 0 0-0 0, Evan Dickinson 2 0-0 5, Parker Childs 6 1-2 17, Randy Lane 4 0-0 8, Ethan Butler 5 2-4 14. Totals 26 3-6 65.
MOSCOW (15-9)
Bryden Brown 4 4-4 13, Dylan Rehder 4 0-0 12, Cody Isakson 2 0-0 4, Jamari Simpson 5 1-1 14, Taylor Strong 4 3-4 12, Caleb Skinner 0 0-0 0, Zac Skinner 2 2-3 6, Ian Hillman 3 0-0 8, Cody Wilson 0 0-0 0, Brayson Reed 0 0-0 0, Sam Kees 0 0-0 0, Barrett Abendroth 6 2-2 15, Grant Abendroth 0 0-0 0, Traiden Cummings 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 12-14 84.
Sandpoint 15 22 15 13—65
Moscow 20 23 24 17—84
3-point goals — Childs 4, VanDenBerg 2, Butler 2, Lee, Dickinson, Rehder 4, Simpson 3, Hillman 2, Brown, Strong, Abendroth.
Colfax 69, Napavine 51
SPOKANE — Damian Demler hit eight 3-pointers as Bulldogs pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Tigers in a Washington Class 2B regional tournament game at University High School.
Demler scored all 24 of his points from beyond the arc. John Lustig added 21 points for the Bulldogs (18-4).
“Both John and Damian were the two with a little bit of playoff experience and both stepped up for us,” coach Reece Jenkin said.
Colfax used a 19-4 fourth quarter to pull away after trailing by one at halftime.
Keith Olson led Napavine (17-6) with 14 points. Gavin Parker chipped in 11 and Karsen Denault had 10.
Colfax next will play an opponent to be determined at 7:15 p.m. Thursday at Spokane Arena in a state tournament quarterfinal-round game.
NAPAVINE (17-6)
James Grose 2 1-1 5, Ashton Demarest 0 0-0 0, Gavin Parker 4 3-4 11, Jarin Prather 2 2-4 7, Keith Olson 6 2-4 14, Cael Stanley 1 1-2 4, Karsen Denault 5 0-1 10 . Totals 20 9-16 51.
COLFAX (18-4)
Damian Demler 8 0-0 24, Carson Gray 2 0-0 5, Seth Lustig 2 4-4 9, John Lustig 9 1-1 21, Bradyn Heilsberg 2 0-0 4, Mason Gilchrist 2 0-0 4, JP Wigen 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 5-5 69.
Napavine 17 20 10 4—51
Colfax 21 15 14 19—69
3-point goals — Prather, Stanley, Demler 8, J. Lustig 2, Gray, S. Lustig.
GIRLS BASKETBALLColfax 70, Lake Roosevelt 50
SPOKANE — The Bulldogs blitzed the Raiders in the first quarter and cruised to a win in a Washington Class 2B regional tournament game at University High School.
Colfax (19-1) outscored Lake Roosevelt (18-3) by 22 in the opening quarter. The lead would balloon to 31 after the third quarter.
Asher Cai led the Bulldogs with 36 points.
“She is an all-around great shooter, senior leader with the experience and the determination,” coach Jordan Holmes said.
Brynn McGaughy had 20 points and 17 rebounds.
The Raiders were led by Cylia St. Pierre’s 15 points. Aaliyah Marchand chipped in 13.
Colfax next will play at 12:15 p.m. Thursday against an opponent to be determined in a state tournament quarterfinal-round game at Spokane Arena.
LAKE ROOSEVELT-COULEE DAM (18-3)
Halle Albert 3 0-2 6, Raeley Portch 0 0-0 0, Shyanne Marchand 1 0-0 3, Cylia St. Pierre 5 4-4 15, Almeta Desautel 1 0-0 2, Audrey Hansen 1 1-2 3, Aaliyah Marchand 4 2-2 13, Zalissa Finley 3 2-3 8. Totals 18 9-13 50.
COLFAX (19-1)
Jaisha Gibb 2 3-4 9, Lauryn York 1 1-2 3, Harper Booth 1 0-0 2, Asher Cai 11 9-11 36, Brynn McGaughy 9 2-4 20. Totals 24 15-21 70.
Lake Roosevelt 3 14 17 16—50
Colfax 25 9 31 5—70
3-point goals — A. Marchand 3, S. Marchand, St. Pierre, Cai 5, Gibb 2.
COLLEGE BASEBALLLCSC series delayed by a day
Because of inclement weather the past few days, the four-game series between No. 4 Lewis-Clark State and Eastern Oregon has been delayed a day.
Instead of doubleheaders at noon today and 11 a.m. Sunday, the Cascade Conference series will take place at 11 a.m. Sunday and noon Monday. Tickets for today’s games will be valid for Monday.