NAMPA, Idaho — Mollie Seibly of Lewiston carded a 7-over-par 78, including a 36 on the front nine, and moved into sixth place Monday in the girls’ portion of the Idaho 5A golf tournament at RedHawk Public Golf Course.
The Bengals crafted a first-round score of 370, and Rocky Mountain leads at 308.
In the boys’ competition, the Bengals’ Jack Seibly and Carson King each shot a 78 for a tie for 17th, and Lewiston stands sixth as a team at 328. Boise leads at 291.
BOYS
Team scores — Boise 291, Eagle 304, Coeur d’Alene 307, Madison 312, Timberline 319, Lewiston 328, Highland 329, Capital 336.
Leader — Will Strong, Boise, 71; Reid Piron, Boise 71.
Lewiston scores — Jack Seibly 78, Carson King 78, Noah Acord 84, Christian Lybyer 88, Christian Reed 96.
GIRLS
Team scores — Rocky Mountain 308, Boise 334, Eagle 343, Mountain View 351, Coeur d’Alene 353, Lewiston 370, Thunder Ridge 387, Highland 392.
Leader — Lauren Parish, RM, 68.
Lewiston scores — Mollie Seibly 78, Abbigail Tellez 88, Avery Martin 102, Julia Brume 102, Lexi Casey 113.
Brown in fifth in 4A
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Bryden Brown of Moscow shot a 77 and situated himself in a tie for fifth place in the Idaho 4A tournament at Lakeview Golf Club.
The Bears stand in fifth as a team at 349, with Bishop Kelly leading at 324.
BOYS
Team scores — Bishop Kelly 324, Middleton 331, Shelley 334, Twin Falls 335, Moscow 349, Preston 351, Canyon Ridge 356, Skyline 358, Columbia 359, Jerome 380.
Leader — Bobby Kincaid, Nam, 73; Cade Dean, Midd, 73.
Moscow scores — t5, Bryden Brown 77. t20, Ben Mack 87. t39, Parker Beebe 93. t57, Cam Roeder 105.
GIRLS
Leader — Dallis Shockey, Minico, 77.
Moscow scores — t27, Myah Parsons 104.
Lapwai’s Brown tied for 31st
KUNA, Idaho — Chris Brown of Lapwai carded a 92 and put himself in a tie for 31st in the boys’ segment of the Class A state golf tournament at Falcon Crest Golf Club.Julie Grimaldo of Orofino is in a tie for 12th at 98.
BOYS
Team scores — Cole Valley Christian 316, Community 335, Declo 338, Nampa Christian 354, Genesis Prep 362, Bear Lake 364, St. Maries 368, Grace 370, Lapwai 381, West Side 392, Ririe 411, Salmon 434.
Leader — Jaden Walter, Cole Valley, 72.
Lapwai scores — t31, Chris Brown 92. t34, Kross Taylor 93. t38, AJ Ellenwood 95. t49, Tim VanWoerkom 101. t55, Simon Henry 104.
GIRLS
Leader — Kelli Ann Strand, Challis, 64.
Orofino scores — t12, Julia Grimaldo 98.
Greeny, Legried, Fredrickson in good position
SPOKANE — Lauren Greeny of Pullman opened at the top of the girls’ standings while the Greyhounds’ Parker Legried and Trae Fredrickson tied for second place in the first round of a Washington 2A district tournament at Esmerelda Golf Course.
Greeny shot a 72 to take an eight-stroke lead among the girls. Tierney McKarcher of Clarkston stands third at 90.
Rawley Larkin of the Greyhound boys carded an 88 for eighth place heading into today’s second and final round.
GIRLS
Leader — Lauren Greeny, Pul, 72
Other Pullman scores — 5, Ryliann Bednar 95. 6, Matiline Rink 97. t10. Alexis Hendrickson 112. Emma Bobo 133.
Clarkston scores — 3, Tierney McKarcher 90. 11, Ava Mendoza 107. 12, Hailey Mendenhall 112. 13, Sammy Hudgins 114. Gracie Wessels 123.
BOYS
Pullman scores — t2, Parker Legried 78; Trae Fredrickson 78. 8. Rawley Larkin 88. 11, Karson Wieser 91. 17, Tate Fredrickson 93. Tyrel Thompson 95 (missed cut).
Clarkston scores — 18, Caleb Daniel 94. Killian Snyder 106. Deion Thornton 113. Rogan Carmichel 113. Chastin Spring 115.
Three Pirates advance
DEER PARK, Wash. — Chase Caruso of Pomeory fired a career-best 82 for a two-day total of 166 to win the girls’ district B championship at Clarkston and advance to next week’s state tournament at Deer Park, Wash.
Brady Bott was second for the boys with a 189 and Jett Slusser sixth with 208. Both also advance.
Kiersten Bartels came in fifth at 126 and a total of 254. She’ll be be the girls’ alternate . Elena Morfin finished with139 and total 268.
SOFTBALL
Colton 9, Wilbur C/K 6
COLTON — Rachel Becker drove in three runs as Colton topped Wilbur-Creston/Keller in the first round of a district 1B softball tournament.
Maggie Meyer, Kaydee Heitstuman and Kyndra Stout had two hits apiece for the Wildcats.
Wilbur C/K 003 200 1—6 9 10
Colton 011 025 x—9 11 4
Springstead and Robinson. Meyer and Becker.
Wilbur C/K hits — Johnson 2 (2B), Miller, Robinson 2, Springstead 2, Cunningham, Sapier.
Colton hits — Sandoval, Meyer 2, Becker (2B), Pluid, Heitstuman 2, Stout 2, Schultheis, Keller.
BASEBALL
Ricard, Trainor honored
Chris Ricard of Lewiston was named Most Valuable Player and Darren Trainor of the Bengals drew Coach of the Year honors as the All-5A Inland Empire League baseball team was announced.
Making all-league for Lewiston were pitcher Killian Fox, infielders Cruz Hepburn and Brice Bensching and outfielders Carson Kolb and Quinton Edmison.
COLLEGES
Stout signs with LCSC volleyball
Makenzie Stout of Genesee has signed with the Lewis-Clark State volleyball program, the Lewiston school announced.
The senior setter tied her school’s serving record.
“The kid can play,” LCSC coach Shaun Pohlman said. “We have her positioned to be a libero/defensive specialist, but we have seen her set and she adds a level of comfort and dexterity if we need it. She blended so well when she played with us, it is like she is already here.”
VanDyke, Sellers, Panke honored
Clayton VanDyke of Lewis-Clark State was named track Athlete of the Week in track and field, and Trent Sellers was tabbed Player of the Week in baseball.
Also, Kristof Panke of LCSC was named to the NAIA All-West golf team. He represents the Warriors in the men’s national tournament starting today at Silvis, Ill.