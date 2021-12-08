LAPWAI — Post Soa Moliga put up an inside shot just before the buzzer to avoid overtime and secure a 47-45 Whitepine League Division I girls’ basketball victory for unbeaten Lapwai against Prairie of Cottonwood in a battle of teams who were undefeated in league play entering Tuesday.
The Wildcats (5-0, 4-0) led 11-4 through the opening quarter, only for Prairie (3-2, 3-1) to battle back for a 33-30 advantage going into the fourth.
“We had a lot of turnovers and we were missing easy layins,” Lapwai coach Ada Marks said. “At halftime, we talked about cleaning it up and taking care of the ball. We only had eight turnovers the second half. They cleaned it up and started having better passes, more composure, taking it to the hoop a lot more. Free throws at the end of the game was one of the things that helped finish it up for us.”
Moliga totaled 10 rebounds to make a double-double with her 13 points, while Jordyn McCormack-Marks led Lapwai scorers with 14.
Kristin Wemhoff of Prairie was the overall high-scorer at 16 points.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (3-2, 3-1)
Lexi Schumacher 0 0-0 0, Kristin Wemhoff 6 4-8 16, Olivia Klapprich 0 0-0 0, Delanie Lockett 2 2-4 7, Ali Rehder 0 0-0 0, Josie Remacle 1 0-0 2, Tara Schlader 2 0-3 4, Molly Johnson 3 3-8 9, Isabella Walsh 0 0-0 0, Laney Forsmann 3 1-3 7. Totals 17 9-28 45.
LAPWAI (5-0, 4-0)
Grace Sobotta 0 0-0 0, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 4 5-6 14, Samara Smith 2 0-0 5, Soa Moliga 6 1-2 13, Jayden Leighton 0 0-0 0, Sayq’is Greene 4 0-0 9, Kahlees Young 0 1-2 1, Qubilah Mitchell 2 1-2 5, Amaris Mitchell 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 7-12 47.
Prairie 4 17 12 12—45
Lapwai 11 12 7 17—47
3-point goals — S. Smith, Greene, Lockett.
JV — Prairie def. Lapwai.
Colfax 60, Clarkston 39
COLFAX — Asher Cai converted six 3-point goals and totaled 24 points to help the Class 1B Bulldogs punch above their weight for a home nonleague victory against the 2A Bantams.
Teammate Brynn McGaughy provided 14 points of her own and 17 rebounds for a double-double for Colfax (2-0).
“It’s the first time we’ve faced some adversity against a good team,” Colfax coach Jordan Holmes said. “I was excited and curious to see how the girls would handle it and I felt like they did a good job of playing together and sharing the basketball and doing the little things right.”
Kendall Wallace and Maggie Ogden each added 10 points for the Bantams (2-1), who saw their 16-game winning streak come to an end.
“Colfax, they’re a very good team,” Clarkston coach Debbie Sobotta said. “I would predict some hardware in their very near future.”
CLARKSTON (2-1)
Erika Pickett 1 4-6 6, Maggie Ogden 2 6-6 10, Alyssa Whittle 0 2-2 2, Avah Griner 0 0-0 0, Nani Woodbury 0 0-0 0, Kendall Wallace 4 0-0 10, Alahondra Perez 3 0-0 9, Eloise Teasley 0 0-0 0, Lexi Villavicencio 1 0-0 2, Ryann Combs 0 0-0 0, Taryn Demers 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 12-14 39.
COLFAX (2-0)
Hannah Baerlocher1 0-0 2, Jaisha Gibb 4 0-0 10, Paige Clausen 0 0-0 0, Hailey Demler 3 0-0 6, Lauryn York 2 0-0 4, Harper Booth 0 0-2 0, Asher Cai 9 0-0 24, Brynn McGaughy 7 0-0 14, Ava Swan 0 0-0 0, Ring 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 0-2 60 .
Clarkston 8 11 11 9—39
Colfax 17 14 10 19—60
3-point goals — Perez 3, Wallace 2, Cai 6, Gibb 2.
JV — Clarkston def. Colfax.
Lake City 47, Moscow 27
MOSCOW — The Bears were more competitive than in their previous meeting with Lake City of Coeur d’Alene this season, but still were comfortably beaten in an Inland Empire League game.
Kendall Pickford of Lake City (6-0, 4-0) led all scorers with 19 points, 18 of those coming from her six 3-point goals.
For Moscow (2-4, 0-4), Jessica Lassen and Megan Heyns (who coach Alexa Hardick singled out for praise) notched eight points apiece.
“I was really impressed with how we had improved since last time we played them,” Hardick said. “Lake City’s a really, really good team, but I thought that we executed our defense and rebounded really well like we had talked about.”
LAKE CITY-COEUR D’ALENE (6-0, 4-0)
Kendall Pickford 6 1-2 19, Kamryn Pickford 4 0-0 11, Allie Bowman 1 0-0 2, Sophia Zufelt 2 2-2 7, Avery Waddington 0 0-4 0, Kursten McKellip 0 0-0 0, Emberlyn Reynolds 2 0-1 6, Sadie Zimmerman 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 3-9 47.
MOSCOW (2-4, 0-4)
McKenna Knott 0 0-2 0, Angela Lassen 1 0-1 3, Megan Heyns 2 3-6 8, Grace Nauman 0 0-0 0, Peyton Watson 3 0-0 6, Kennedy Thompson 0 0-0 0, Jessica Lassen 4 0-0 8, Lola Johns 0 1-2 1, Maya Anderson 0 1-1 1. Totals 10 5-12 27.
Lake City 14 9 15 9—47
Moscow 10 6 5 6—27
3-point goals — Ke. Pickford 6, Ka. Pickford 3, Zufelt, Lassen, Heyns.
JV — Moscow def. Lake City.
Kendrick 48, Highland 20
KENDRICK — The Tigers opened Whitepine League Division II play with a strong defensive performance to beat the Huskies.
The offense for Kendrick (3-0, 1-0) spread the ball around as no player scored more than eight points.
“Kind of a weird game, off shooting night for us,” Kendrick coach Ron Ireland said.
Ruby Stewart led with eight points, eight rebounds and three assists.
For Highland (0-5, 0-1), Payton Crow led the way with 10 points.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (0-5, 0-1)
Payton Crow 5 0-2 10, Emily Dau 0 0-0 0, Katie Goeckner 3 0-0 8, Hannah Miller 1 0-2 2, Emalissa Knowlton 0 0-0 0, Hannah Smith 0 0-0 0, Shaylee Stamper 0 0-0 0, Carol Lane 0 0-0 0 . Totals 9 0-4 20.
KENDRICK (3-0, 1-0)
Rose Stewart 2 0-2 4, Harley Heimgartner 2 1-2 5, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 3 0-2 6, Natalie Kimbley 2 0-0 4, Hannah Tweit 2 1-2 7, Morgan Silflow 1 0-0 2, Erin Morgan 3 0-0 6, Ruby Stewart 4 0-0 8, Hailey Taylor 2 2-2 6, Taylor Boyer 0 0-0 0, Starlit Flint 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 4-10 48.
Highland 3 5 6 6 — 20
Kendrick 14 13 13 8 — 48
3-point goals — Goeckner 2, Tweit 2.
JV — Kendrick 21, Highland 0.
Potlatch 45, Logos 25
MOSCOW — The Loggers used stellar defense to win a physical game against thre Knights of Moscow for their third Whitepine League Division I win.
Tayva McKinney led Potlatch (4-2, 3-2) with 17 points and Jaylee Fry added 12.
Potlatch coach Mandy Reynolds was pleased with Fry and her effort on both ends of the court.
Logos (1-5, 0-5) was led by Ameera Wilson’s 14 points.
POTLATCH (4-2, 3-2)
Emma Chambers 1 0-0 2, Tayva McKinney 7 2-2 17, Jaylee Fry 4 4-9 12, Bailyn Anderson 1 0-0 2, Jordan Reynolds 3 0-2 6, Brianna Winther 1 0-0 2, Josephine Johnson 0 0-0 0, Gracie Zims 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Mitchell 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 6-13 45.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (1-5, 0-5)
Cora Johnson 0 0-2 0, Ameera Wilson 6 2-4 14, GraceAnn VanderPloeg 1 1-1 3, Eve Rench 0 0-0 0, Sara Casebolt 2 0-0 4, Sydney Miller 1 2-3 4, KatieBeth Monjure 0 0-0 0, Tabitha Miller 0 0-0 0, Jubilee Joiner 0 0-0 0, Bridgid Monjure 0 0-0 0, Signe Hollaway 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 5-10 25.
Potlatch 10 13 15 7 — 45
Logos 6 1 8 10 — 25
3-point goal — McKinney.
Troy 40, Genesee 27
TROY — The Trojans had a balanced attack, but it was a bit of a struggle offensively. Despite that, they turned back the Bulldogs in a Whitepine League Division I game.
“We struggled scoring the ball all night,” Troy coach Aaron Dail said. “I don’t think the score is reflective of what we did all game. I think our defense held together for most of the night.”
Kassidy Chamberlin finished with nine points, and Isabelle Raasch tallied eight points and four steals for the Trojans (5-4, 2-3). Morgan Blazzard filled the stat sheet with four points, five rebounds and four steals.
Isabelle Monk tallied a game-high 14 points for Genesee (2-4, 1-2).
GENESEE (2-4, 1-2)
Monica Seubert 3 0-1 6, Shelby Hanson 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Monk 3 6-6 14, Rory Mayer 0 0-2 0, Kristen Flodin 0 0-0 0, Audrey Barber 0 0-1 0, Malia Jensen 0 1-2 1, Kendra Meyer 2 0-0 6. Totals 8 7-12 27.
TROY (5-4, 2-3)
Halee Bohman 3 0-0 7, Isabelle Raasch 4 0-0 8, Kassidy Chamberlin 4 0-0 9, Morgan Blazzard 2 0-0 4, Dericka Morgan 2 0-0 6, Betty McKenzie 0 0-0 0, Olivia Tyler 0 0-0 0, Bethany Phillis 0 0-0 0, Alaura Hawley 0 0-0 0, Whitney Foster 3 0-0 6. Totals 18 0-0 40.
Genesee 5 8 6 8—27
Troy 9 13 12 6—40
3-point goals — Monk 2, Meyer 2, Morgan 2, Bohman, Chamberlin.
JV — Troy 32, Genesee 19
Kamiah 45, Orofino 39
OROFINO — The Kubs used a strong second quarter to record their fourth win of the season, this one against the Maniacs in nonleague play.
Laney Landmark had 12 points for Kamiah (4-1) to lead a balanced attack. Logan Landmark, Kelsee Hunt and Zayda Loewen each hit a 3 in the game.
“Theme of the game was putting pressure on the offense,” Kamiah coach Brandon Skinner, who saw his team finish with nine steals.
Skinner was pleased with Hunt, a freshman, for coming up with a big 3 late to keep Orofino out of reach.
Grace Beardn led Orofino (3-6) with 14 points and Miley Zenner added 11 in the loss.
“Challenging start for us,” Orofino coach Tessa Mullinix said. “The second quarter is really what hurt for us.”
KAMIAH (4-1)
Logan Landmark 3 2-2 9, Laney Landmark 5 2-4 12, Delaney Beckman 1 0-0 2, Reesa Loewen 0 0-0 0, Kelsee Hunt 3 0-0 7, Mariah Porter 3 2-5 8, Maddie Brotnov 0 0-0 0, Zayda Loewen 2 0-0 5, Ragen Farris 0 0-0 0, Karlee Skinner 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 6-11 45.
OROFINO (3-6)
Grace Beardin 3 6-6 14, Riley Schwartz 2 4-11 8 , Miley Zenner 5 0-0 11, Peyton Merry 0 1-2 1, Emma Province 0 0-0 0, Hannah Johnson 0 0-0 0, Kristen McCarthy 0 0-0 0, Jaelyn Miller 0 0-0 0, Livia Johnson 1 0-0 2, Rilee Diffin 1 1-2 3. Totals 12 12-21 39.
Kamiah 8 14 5 18 — 45
Orofino 7 3 15 14 — 39
3-point goals — Lo. Landmark, Hunt, Loewen, Beardin 2, Zenner.
Nezperce 46, St. John Bosco 31
COTTONWOOD — The Nighthawks raced out to a 14-point first-half lead and turned back the Patriots in a 46-31 Whitepine League Division II victory.
Mia Horton led Nezperece (5-2, 2-0) with 10 points and Grace Tiegs had 11 steals.
Jaydee Prigge scored a game-high 18 for St. John Bosco (0-2, 0-1).
NEZPERCE (5-2,2-0)
Grace Tiegs 3 0-0 6, Jillian Lux 4 0-3 8, Katharine Duuck 1 3-3 5, Erica Zenner 4 0-2 8, Brianna Branson 1 0-0 2, Morgan Wemhoff 0 1-2 1, Faith Tiegs 2 2-2 6, Mia Horton 4 2-2 10, Darlene Matson 0 0-0 0 Aubry Lux 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 8-14 46.
ST. JOHN BOSCO-COTTONWOOD (0-2, 0-1)
Noelle Schmelick 0 0-0 0, Raylee Warren 1 0-0 2, Dani Sonnen 1 3-4 5, Sarah Waters 0 0-0 0, Julia Wassmuth 3 0-0 6. Jaydee Prigge 8 2-3 18, Rachel Simmon 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 5-7 31.
Nezperce 10 17 8 11—46
St. John Bosco 2 11 6 12—31
BOYS’ BASKETBALLClarkston 70, Colfax 64
COLFAX — Dawson Blunt tallied 25 points, 14 in the fourth quarter, as the Bantams finally got their season underway with a tough nonleague win against the host Bulldogs.
Blunt hit a big 3-pointer lateto push a three-point Clarkston lead to six. Xavier Santana scored 20 for the Bantams and Mason Van Tine added 19.
“(Blunt) was a consistant performer for the whole game, he was special tonight,” Clarkston coach Justin Jones said.
Colfax coach Reece Jenkin also praised Blunt’s performance.
Damian Demler hit eight 3s and finished with 26 points.
“Kept us in the game,” Jenkin said.
John Lustig added three 3s and finished with 20 points.
Clarkston, which had two games postponed this past week because of COVID-19 protocols, had an 11-point lead at one point in the fourth quarter, but the Bulldogs were able to cut down to three with under a minute left.
“Just wanted to say I have so much respet for Colfax and what Reece does with that program,” Jones said. “Love playing them and hope to continue the tradition of playing them. (Jenkin) does it right up there.”
CLARKSTON (1-0)
Xavier Santana 6 5-6 20, Tuff Tallbull 0 0-0 0, Landon Taylor 1 0-0 2, Mason Van Tine 6 4-6 19, Robby Reagan 0 0-0 0, Dawson Blunt 6 8-10 25, Conrad Dudley 1 0-0 2, Ian Moore 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 17-22 70.
COLFAX (1-2)
Damian Demler 9 0-0 26, Carson Gray 1 0-0 3, JD Peterson 2 0-0 6, John Lustig 8 1-2 20, Bradyn Heilsberg 1 2-5 5, Mason Gilchrist 1 0-0 2, JP Wigen 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 3-7 64.
Clarkston 17 10 21 22 — 70
Colfax 10 14 19 21 — 64
3-point goals — Santana 3, Van Tine 3, Blunt 5, Demler 8, Gray, Peterson 2, Lustig 3, Heilsberg.
JV — Clarkston won.
Potlatch 37, Troy 30
POTLATCH — The Loggers got out to a solid start, then held on for a Whitepine League Division I win against the visiting Trojans.
“There’s a lot more coheisveness there and it shows we’re a little more experienced,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said. “We’re more mature. We’re 300 percent better than we were last year. We still have a ways to go, but I’ve been pleased with the way we’ve started this year.”
Jaxon Vowels and Patrick McManus each finished with 10 points for the Loggers (3-0, 1-0), who sprinted out to a 24-11 lead at halftime.
Eli Stoner, Noah Johnson and Chandler Blazzard each scored eight points for Troy (2-1, 0-1).
TROY (2-1, 0-1)
Eli Stoner 3 0-0 8, Joseph Bendel 0 0-0 0, Joseph Doumit 0 0-0 0, Kaiden Strunk 1 0-0 3, Noah Johnson 3 2-6 8, Chandler Blazzard 3 2-4 8, Boden Demeerleer 0 0-0 0, Brody Patrick 1 1-2 3. Totals 11 5-12 30.
POTLATCH (3-0, 1-0)
Dominic Brown 1 2-2 4, Jack Clark 2 1-3 5, Jaxon Vowels 4 2-2 10, Tyler Howard 1 2-2 4, Patrick McManus 3 4-11 10, Sam Barnes 1 0-0 2, Logan Amos 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 11-20 37.
Troy 5 6 8 11—30
Potlatch 13 11 2 11—37
3-point goals — E. Stoner 2, Strunk.
JV — Potlatch 37, Troy 28
Kendrick 49, Highland 40
KENDRICK — A big 20-point third quarter buoyed the Tigers past the Huskies in a Whitepine League Division II game.
Kendric (1-1, 1-0) was led by Ty Koepp’s 18 points, and coach Tim Silflow said Lane Clemenhagen anchored the team defensively.
“We were pretty even throughout the first half and I really just challenged the guys in the third quarter to come out a lot more aggressive offensively and definsively, and they responded really well,” Silflow said. “That was a big quarter for us.”
Highland (0-3, 0-1) was paced by Noah Watson’s 13 points.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (0-3. 0-1)
Ty Hambly 2 3-3 7, Gage Crow 3 1-3 8, Owen Case 0 0-0 0, Noah Watson 4 2-2 13, Ty Goeckner 3 2-2 8, Elias Crea 0 0-0 0, Carter Gion 1 0-0 2, Trevor Knowlton 0 0-0 0, Webb 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 8-10 40.
KENDRICK (1-1, 1-0)
Lane Clemenhagen 4 0-0 8, Preston Boyer 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Cook 3 0-2 6, Mason Kimberling 4 1-2 10, Tommy Stamper 0 0-0 0, Brock Boyer 1 1-2 3, Ty Koepp 7 2-3 18, Dallas Morgan 2 0-2 4. Totals 21 4-11 49.
Highland 11 10 10 9—40
Kendrick 15 8 20 6—49
3-point goals — Watson 3, Crow, Koepp 2, Kimberling.
JV — Kendrick 18, Highland 12 (half)
St. John Bosco 63, Nezperce 48
COTTONWOOD — The Patriots started the push the tempo offensively in the second quarter, and it garnered positive results as they went into halftime with a 15-point lead in a Whitepine League Division II win against the visiting Nighthawks.
It also helped that Tory Schmelik had a solid game. He finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds for St. John Bosco (2-1, 1-0).
“Tory had a great game, shot the ball well,” Patriots coach Alex Frei said. “ He was in the right place at the right time, which is what good players do.”
Dustin Kaschmitter added seven points and 10 rebounds for the winners.
Tanner Johnson finished with 21 points for Nezperce (0-4, 0-2).
NEZPERCE (0-4, 0-2)
Mason Dove 0 0-0 0, Tristan Currall 0 0-0 0, Zane Wilcox 1 0-0 3, Ryen Zenner 1 0-0 2, Tanner Johnson 7 6-10 21, Owen Tiegs 1 0-0 2, Aidan McLeod 3 1-1 7, Brycen Danner 2 0-0 5, Marshal Nelson 3 2-2 8. Totals 18 9-13 48.
ST. JOHN BOSCO-COTTONWOOD (2-1, 1-0)
Elijah Rauzi 0 0-0 0, Cody Wassmuth 2 2-4 6, Luke Stubbers 4 0-0 8, Stallone Hoene 3 0-0 7, Clay Weckman 3 0-2 6, Tory Schmelik 8 6-7 25, Levi Wassmuth 2 0-0 4, Dustin Kaschmitter 3 1-1 7. Totals 25 9-14 63.
Nezperce 12 8 13 15—48
St. John Bosco 17 18 12 16—63
3-point goals — Wilcox, Johnson, Danner, Schmelik 4, Hoene.