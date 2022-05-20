BOISE — Cameron Meyer racked up four hits and three RBI as Genesee routed Glenns Ferry 20-6 on Thursday in the first round of the Idaho Class 1A state baseball tournament at Capital High School.
Genesee (15-3) plays at 5 p.m. Pacific today against Clearwater Valley, which tripped Garden Valley 16-2 earlier in the day.
Cy Wareham and Derek Burt rapped three hits apiece for the Bulldogs, who had four runs in the first two innings.
“You always want to be playing your best baseball in the state tournament,” Genesee coach Kevin Maurer said. “Today was one of our best games of the season, definitely from the offensive side. We faced a quality arm in Nick Hernandez, and our guys jumped on him right off the bat.”
Meyer pitched the first four innings for Genesee, allowing one run.
Nate Guinard and Jacob Krick notched two hits each for the Bulldogs.
“I loved our focus and energy,” Maurer said.
Genesee 220 046 6—20 16 4
Glenns Ferry 010 005 0—6 7 5
Cameron Meyer, Cy Wareham (5), Jackson Zenner (6) and Nate Guinard; Nick Hernandez, Jose Mesilla (5), Wyatt Castagneto (6), Parker Martinez (7) and Martinez, Mills (7). W—Meyer. L—Hernandez.
Genesee hits — Meyer 4 (2B), Wareham 3 (2B), Derek Burt 3, Guinard 2 (3B), Jacob Krick 2, Zenner, Cole Riebold.
Glenns Ferry hits — Gage Reak 2 (2B), Castagneto, Martinez, Allen DeLeon, Landon Mills, Justice Schrader (3B).
Clearwater Valley 16, Garden Valley 2
BOISE — The Rams of Kooskia dominated theWolverines in a first-round Idaho Class 1A state tournament game at Capital High School.
Clearwater Valley (16-9) ended the game in 4½ innings because of the 10-run mercy rule. Rams pitchers Tiago Pickering and Laton Schlieper combined for a no-hitter, with Pickering earning the win.
Laton Schlieper also led the team in hitting, going for three hits with two being doubles. Six total batters for Clearwater Valley had multiple hits as it had 15 on the day.
“We’re hitting the right spots and our bats are on fire,” Clearwater Valley coach Josh Bradley said. “We still have our top four pitchers for the rest of the tournament, we’re just feeling great.”
Trebor Altman led the team with four RBI.
“It’s really exciting that all of the remaining teams in the tournament are Whitepine League teams,” Bradley said. “Just goes to show the strength of the Whitepine League compared to the rest of 1A.”
Garden Valley 000 11— 2 0 1
Clearwater Valley 447 1x—16 15 2
Levi Van Dyk and Nathan Gillette; Tiago Pickering, Laton Schlieper (5) and Ridge Shown. W—Pickering
Clearwater Valley hits — Laton Schlieper 3 (2 2B), Trebor Altman 2 (2B), Anthony Fabbi 2 (2B), Jake Fabbi 2, Landon Schlieper 2, Pickering 2, Darring Cross, Shown
Prairie 10, Rimrock 9
BOISE — Cody Kaschmitter and Eli Hands delivered run-scoring singles in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Pirates of Cottonwood to a win against the Raiders in the first round of the Idaho Class 1A state tournament at Capital High School.
The Pirates (12-10) advance to face Whitepine League rival Troy (13-6) at 2 p.m. Pacific today. The Trojans beat North Star Charter 4-2.
With the Pirates trailing by a run in the seventh, Reece Shears walked, stole second and scored on Kaschmitter’s single.
After a walk to Chase Kaschmitter, Hinds hit an RBI single to end the game.
That made a winner of Prairie’s fourth pitcher, Chase Kaschmitter, who had pitched an inning of perfect ball with two strikeouts.
Pirates starter Noah Behler allowed two hits and an earned run in three innings, striking out five and walking two.
Chase Kaschmitter wound up with three hits, while Hinds, Travis Alfrey and Trenton Lorentz tallied two hits apiece for Prairie.
Rimrock 100 305 0—9 7 6
Prairie 312 110 2—10 12 5
Roni Gomez, Zeke Ochoa (5) and Pedro Varela; Noah Behler, Travis Alfrey (4), Shears (7), Chase Kaschmitter (7) and Cody Kaschmitter. W—Ch. Kaschmitter. L—Ochoa.
Rimrock hits — Dan Meyrveix 2, Alex Martinez 2, Varela (2B), Ochoa, Aden Aquiso.
Prairie hits — Chase Kaschmitter 3 (2B), Eli Hinds 2 (2B), Alfrey 2, Trenton Lorentz 2, Reece Shears, Co. Kaschmitter, Behler.
Melba 9, Orofino 0
NAMPA, Idaho — Issuing seven walks, including four in the eight-run fifth inning, the Maniacs lost to the Mustangs in the first round of the Idaho Class 2A state tournament at Nampa Christian High School.
Silas Naranjo tallied two of the six hits for Orofino (15-6-1) against Trace Stimpson, who struck out 10 and walked none.
Orofino 000 000 0—0 6 4
Melba 100 080 x—9 5 1
Drew Hanna, Dash Barrow (5), Steven Bradbury (6) and Silas Naranjo; Trace Stimpson and Jeff Fahee. L—Hanna.
Orofino hits — Silas Naranjo 2, Aiden Olive, Steven Bradbury, Landon Hudson, Easton Schneider.
Melba hits — Parker Hansen 2, Robert Knight, Josh Waite, Cameron Vail.
Troy 4, North Star Charter 2
BOISE — The Trojans upset the North Star Huskies of Eagle to advance to the semifinal round of the Idaho Class 1A state tournament at Capital High School.
Cameron House allowed only two hits and had 11 strikeouts for Troy (14-5).
North Star Charter (21-3) was ranked No. 2 in the state in the final coaches poll.
More information was unavailable at press time.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLFGreeny second in Kalispel
SPOKANE — Lauren Greeny of Pullman shot a 79 to place second in the Kalispel High School Golf Tournament at Kalispel Golf and Country Club.
Pullman scores — 2. Lauren Greeny 79; T17. Ryliann Bednar 102; 21. Matiline Rink 105; 53. Emma Bobo 126. T54. Alexis Hendrickson 127.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELDWSU gets 20 to preliminary round
Washington State’s track and field teams had a combined 20 individuals and one relay receive berths to the NCAA Division I outdoor track and field preliminary round meet, to take place May 25-28 at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.
Caroline Jerotich (5,000), Ben Chappell (hammer), Renee Yang (400 hurdles), Mevin Jelagat (10,000) and Micaela De Mello (100 hurdles) each set personal records at the Pac-12 championship meet this past weekend. Jelagat’s time of 33 minutes, 56.49 seconds set a freshman outdoor record and De Mello lowered her own program record in the 100 hurdles twice, placing second overall after improving her time to 13.03 in the final.
Jacob Englar will head into the meet after winning the Pac-12 title in the pole vault.
De Mello was named the conference’s freshman of the year, becoming the first WSU woman to win the award.
Qualifiers from the preliminary round will advance to compete in the national championships, which takes place June 8-11 in Eugene, Ore.
HONORSFive LCSC athletes named All-District
Five Lewis-Clark State student-athletes were named to the College Sports Information Directors of America academic All-District at-large team, it was announced.
Carlos Davila and Devon Caruso were honored in men’s golf, Deana Caruso in women’s golf, Kyla Collier in women’s tennis and William Bruchard in men’s tennis.
Devon Caruso, a senior, carried a 3.85 grade-point average and majored in accounting. Deana Caruso, a junior, had a 3.62 GPA and is majoring in graphics communication. Davila, a senior, had a 3.71 GPA and majored in sports administration. Collier, a senior, had a 4.0 GPA and majored in exercise science. Bruchard, a senior, had a 3.86 GPA and majored in biology. Bruchard, Collier and Davila are two-time honorees.
They join volleyball player Channa Hart, men’s basketball player Al Sommerfield, and baseball players Luke White and Joe Ball as honorees.