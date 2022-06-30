COTTONWOOD — After a dominant 18-5 showing from Orofino in the first game of an American Legion baseball doubleheader Wednesday, Camas Prairie pulled out a walkoff 15-13 victory in Game 2 to achieve a split at Prairie High School.
The Merchants (6-5-1) raced out of the gates with an eight-run first inning in the opener. Joe Sparano was 4-for-5 with three doubles and a triple to lead the offensive effort in Orofino’s victory.
In the second game, Cody Klement logged three hits with a double and three RBI for the Zephyrs (7-4), who trailed early once again before beginning to turn the tide with a six-run fourth. James Aragon lined out to right field to score Ryan Lockart for the decisive run.
GAME 1
Orofino 811 044—18 11 4
Camas Prairie 320 000— 5 6 2
Drew Hanna and Nate Guinard; Sam Lindsley, Taven Ebert (3), Jack Bransford (4), Ryan Lockart (6) and David Goicoa. L — Lindsley.
Orofino hits — Joe Sparano 4 (3 2B, 3B), Steve Bradbury 2 (3B), Anthony Fabbi 2, Guinard, Hanna, Aiden Olive.
Camas Prairie hits — Colton McElroy (2B), Lindsley (2B), Blake Schoo, Goicoa, Ebert, Noah Behler.
GAME 2
Orofino 650 200 0—13 12 5
Camas Prairie 130 630 2—15 11 1
Sparano, Fabbi (4), Bradbury (5) and Guinard; Ebert, Ray Holes (2), McElroy (7) and Cody Klement. W — McElroy. L — Bradbury.
Orofino hits — Guinard 2, Sparano 2 (3B), Olive 2, Fabbi 2 (HR), Easton Schneider, Bradbury (2B), Hanna, Dash Barlow.
Camas Prairie hits — Klement 3 (2B), Lockart 2 (2B), James Aragon 2, Ebert 2, Mundt (2B), Schoo.
Lewis-Clark Cubs 21, Central Valley Bears 4
The home team exploded with a double-digit first inning to stamp its authority in an American Legion victory for the Lewis-Clark Cubs against the Central Valley Bears at Harris Field.
“We came out swinging the bats early,” Cubs coach Kent Knigge said. “Guys came out in attack mode.”
Guy Krasselt registered three hits with two doubles and four RBI for L-C (13-8). Wiley Wagner and Trace Roberts added two more doubles apiece. On the mound, Austin Topp and Levi Johnson each had five strikeouts, and Toby Elliott recorded the win with two innings of one-hit relief.
Lewis-Clark (13-8) begins play in the Palouse Summer Series at 7 p.m. today at home against Atkinson Baseball of Kirkland, Wash.
Central Valley 000 004 0— 4 6 2
LC Cubs (11)02 035 x—21 18 3
David Madsen, AJ Kosmick (4), Wiley Palmer (6) and Branjon Kusler, Aaron Belarde (3); Clayten Jenkins-Hix, Austin Topp (2), Toby Elliott (4), Levi Johnson (6) and Race Currin, Wiley Wagner (3), Levi Johnson (7). W — Ellliott. L — Madsen.
Central Valley hits — Jaxson Barcus 2, Branjon Kusler, Elliot Small (3B), DeSean Dunbar, Ryan Mack.
LC Cubs hits — Guy Krasselt 3 (2B), Wiley Wagner 2 (2B), Trace Roberts 2 (2B), Trace Green 2, Race Currin 2, Mason Way (3B), Toby Elliott, Brody Balmer, Zack Bambacigno, Tucker Green, Clayten Jenkins-Hix, Lance Bambacigno.
Palouse Patriots 3, Spokane Bandits 2
PULLMAN — Left-hander Calvin Heusser pitched a complete game and registered the lone base hit for the Palouse Patriots in a tight American Legion AAA league victory against the Spokane Bandits.
Heusser’s single in the seventh inning helped break a 2-2 tie as it advanced Caleb Northcroft toward an eventual decisive run.
With the win, the Patriots (9-11) avenged a 7-2 loss they suffered against the Bandits a day earlier.
Spokane 101 000 0—2 7 4
Palouse 011 000 1—3 1 3
Glenn Stites and Logan Thome; Calvin Heusser and Kristopher Schroeder.
Spokane hits — Wilkinson 3 (2 2B), Schurman 2, Stites, Crawford.
Palouse hit — Heusser.
COLLEGE FOOTBALLWSU, San Jose State to play in future
PULLMAN — The Washington State athletic department announced it has agreed to a home-and-home series in football against San Jose State.
The two teams will play in Pullman on Sept. 21, 2024, then will take on each other on Sept. 6, 2031, in San Jose, Calif.
The two teams have met 13 times, with Washington State holding an 8-4-1 advantage. The last time the Cougars and the Spartans met came in 2018, a 31-0 win by Washington State in Pullman. The Cougars have won two in a row in the series overall.
COLLEGE SWIMMINGFive WSU athletes named scholar All-Americans
RICHMOND, Va. — Five Washington State swimmers earned College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America scholar All-American honors, it was announced.
Senior Chloe Larson received first-team honors, and seniors Lauren Burckel and Taylor McCoy and freshmen Noelle Harvey and Sophie Macy each received second-team accolades. The five selections are the most in program history.
To qualify for the first team, student-athletes earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 and participated in their national championship. Second-team selections also earned a 3.50 GPA or higher and achieved a “B” time standard for the national championship or participated at a diving zone qualification meet.
It was the fifth time McCoy was honored, and the third time for Larson and Burckel.
AMATEUR GOLFWu leads area players at Washington Amateur
RICHLAND, Wash. — Pullman’s Tianyu Wu had a 2-over-par 74 in the second round and leads area players at the 101st Washington Men’s Amateur championship at Meadow Springs Country Club.
Wu is tied for 14th place with three other players at 6-over 150 for the tournament. He is six shots behind leader Jordan Brajcich, of Everett, Wash.
Lewiston’s Kurt Simmons, who began the day two shots behind the leaders, had a 6-over 678 and is tied for 25th place with three others at 8-over 152 for the event.
Pullman’s Christian Yanagi had a 3-over 75 for his round and is tied for 51st place with eight others at 11-over 155.
All three made the cut and will compete in the final round that begins at 7 a.m. today.