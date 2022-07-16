The Orofino Merchants were able to handle a big inning from St. Maries to extend their season in the American Legion Idaho Class A district tournament with a 10-8 victory, but could not survive two big innings from the North Idaho Lakers and were eliminated 12-2 on Friday at Harris Field.
In the first game, Orofino (10-12-1) was up 3-0 after three innings, then allowed eight fourth-inning runs to the Savages to go down by five.
The Merchants answered in their half of the inning quickly as Drew Hanna had an RBI double and Easton Schneider followed with a run-scoring sacrifice fly to make it 8-5. Dash Barlow and Anthony Fabbi followed with back-to-back singles, Steve Bradbury then was hit by a pitch and the next three batters walked to allow five to score to tie it at 8.
Bradbury’s two-run single with two outs in the sixth inning gave Orofino the lead for good.
In the second game, North Idaho (14-11) scored seven runs in the second inning to take the early lead.
Orofino again forged a comeback when Fabbi led off the fourth with a triple. Nate Guinard followed with a double and Bradbury singled in Guinard to make it a 7-2 game.
The Maniacs loaded the bases later in the inning with one out before Gavin Christopherson was picked off second and Trebor Altman popped out to second.
St. Maries 000 800 0— 8 6 1
Orofino 003 520 x—10 11 3
Kade Crawford, Milo Marsh (4), Tanner Defallo (6) and Ty Olson; Gavin Christopherson, Jaeger Tondevold (4), Dash Barlow (5), Anthony Fabbi (7) and Edward Harrison, Nate Guinard (5). W—Barlow. L—Marsh.
St. Maries hits — Brock Anderson 2, Jackson Nantell 2, Kade Crawford (2B), Milo Marsh.
Orofino hits — Anthony Fabbi 3 (3B), Steve Bradbury 2, Gavin Christopherson 2, Dash Barlow, Nate Guinard, Drew Hanna (2B), Jaeger Tondevold (2B).
Orofino 000 20— 2 6 4
North Idaho 070 5x—12 10 1
Anthony Fabbi, Dash Barlow (4) and Nate Guinard; Mick Koch, Avery Bockseh (5) and Trevor Brackett. W—Koch. L—Fabbi.
Orofino hits — Anthony Fabbi 2 (3B), Nate Guinard (2B), Steve Bradbury, Gavin Christopherson, Drew Hanna.
North Idaho hits — Cameron Garcia 3 (2 2B), Ethan Butler 2 (2B), Kody McDonald, Mick Koch, Avery Bocksch (3B), Mike Riley, Trevor Brackett.
North Idaho 10, Camas Prairie 5
The Zephyrs could not rebound after the Lakers tallied eight second-inning runs and were eliminated from the American Legion Class A district tournament at Harris Field.
North Idaho had its first 11 batters reach in the crucial inning; eight of the first nine scored.
David Goicoa and Kaycen Sickels mustered up the only two hits for Camas Prairie. Noah Behler had two RBI groundouts.
North Idaho 180 000 1—10 11 5
Camas Prairie 010 100 3— 5 2 4
Zeke Roop, Ethan Butler (2) and Trevor Brackett; Noah Behler, Ryan Lockart (2) and David Goicoa. W—Butler. L—Behler.
North Idaho hits — Cameron Garcia 2, Ethan Butler 2, Zeke Roop 2, Trevor Brackett 2 (2B), Kody MacDonald, Alex Leverich, Mike Riley.
Camas Prairie hits — David Goicoa, Kaycen Sickels.
Palouse Patriots 16, Spokane Bandits 6
Five Patriots recorded multiple hits in a 16-6 win against the Bandits in a game that ended in the sixth inning because of the mercy rule at Medical Lake High School.
JD Peterson, Brendan Doumit, Max McCloy, Brady Coulter and Bryson Hathaway collected two hits each for Palouse (12-15).
Tyler and Nate Elbracht held down the mound. Tyler Elbracht struck out five in five innings and Nate Elbracht got out of a bases-loaded jam without allowing a run in the sixth.
Spokane 010 410— 6 6 3
Palouse 471 202—16 12 4
Peasley, Fulgaro (2), Daniel (3), Rhinchart (5) and N/A; Tyler Elbracht, Nate Elbracht (6) and N/A. W—T. Elbracht. L—Peasley.
Spokane hits — Bozo 3, Rhinchart, Stites (3B), Crawford.
Palouse hits — JD Peterson 2, Brendan Doumit 2, Max McCloy 2 (3B), Brady Coulter 2 (2B), Bryson Hathaway 2, Mitch Lavielle, Kristopher Schroeder.
United Select 15, Latah County Generals 3
The Latah County Generals scored first but took a 15-3 loss to United Select in 14U action.
The Generals (18-4) struggled to throw strikes as their three pitchers combined for 13 walks. The bats were not much better as they were only able to muster three hits.
“Worst baseball game I have seen this team play in a long time,” coach Jeremy Spencer said. “New game tomorrow.”
The Generals will host Elevate Northwest out of Woodinville, Washington at 1 p.m. today.
United 024 36—15 10 1
Latah County 100 20— 3 3 3
L. Marlow and D. Honeycutt; O. Spencer, D. Fitt (2), N. Bonner (4) and K. Clark. W—Marlow. L—Spencer.
United hits — D. Ortiz IV 5, J. Lee 2 (2B), R. Blanco, L. Marlow, T. Watkins.
Latah County hits — M. Durrett, O. Spencer, N Bonner.
LITTLE LEAGUELewiston 12U wins opening game
One Lewiston Little League All-Star baseball team was victorious, and the other looks to rebound after the first day of the best-of-3 state baseball tournament at Airport Park.
The 12U team (8-1) defeated West Valley 7-2 and will attempt to win the state championship at 1 p.m. today on Field 1. Game 3 will be played at noon Sunday if necessary.
The 10U team dropped its first game of the season with a 14-1 loss to West Valley to drop to 8-1. Game 2 is at 10 a.m. today on Field 1. If Lewiston wins that one, it forces a third game at 9 a.m. Sunday on Field 1.
North Boise won Game 1 of the 11U tournament 13-2 against Coeur d’Alene. Game 2 is at 10 a.m. today on Field 2. If necessary, a third game will be played at 9 a.m. Sunday on the same field.
HIGH SCHOOLSIdaho big schools to play golf in the fall
A change that mostly went unnoticed a year ago, the Idaho High School Activities Association decided to move the sport of golf in Class 4A and 5A to the fall season, starting this school year.
The change, approved by the board of directors in September 2021, was brought about because of lack of course time in the spring, as well as unpredictability with the weather.
Smaller schools in Class 1A-3A still will compete in the spring.
“The board saw it as a big school, small school issue which is really unprecedented, we really haven’t split our big schools and small schools in the past,” IHSAA assistant director Mike Federico said at the time. “It was a big change for our state, and we’ll see how it works.”
First day of practice is Aug. 11, with district tournaments needing to be completed by Oct. 3, with the Class 4A state tournament taking place Oct. 7-8 at Sage Lakes Golf Club in Idaho Falls and the Class 5A state tourney on the same dates at Teton Lakes Golf Club in Rexburg.
COLLEGE TENNISLCSC players, teams earn academic awards
TEMPE, Ariz. — A total of 18 Lewis-Clark State tennis players were named Intercollegiate Tennis Association scholar-athletes, and the men’s and women’s teams earned all-academic team status, it was announced.
On the men’s side, William Bruchard, Cornelius Sia, Andy Wu, Cade Edwards, Austin Gomez, Austin Swing, Thomas Schaap, Itaru Kikuchi, Larry Magalasin and Daniel Tevez all garnered recognition. As a team, the men earned a 3.52 grade-point average.
Women named included Kyla Collier, Lina Boylan, Catherine Khardina, Jamyang Chenzom Phuntsho, Beatriz Lambru and Maria Eduardo Santos da Silva. As a team, the women averaged a 3.66 GPA.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELDLCSC honored for academics
NEW ORLEANS — The Lewis-Clark State track and field teams each were honored by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association with all-academic honors, and the two programs combined to have 15 athletes named to the team, it was announced.
For the women, Emily Adams, Ashley Britt, Rylee Brown, Maja Plaznik, Jennah Carpenter, Sara Hathaway, Madigan Kelly, Karlie Smith and Kea Stieglitz each were named.
On the men’s side, Cole Olsen, Connor Turpin, Clayton VanDyke, Brycen Brown, Carter Gordon and Conner May all were honored.
The men’s team had a grade-point average of 3.16 and the women had a GPA of 3.51.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLLCSC adds transfer
The Lewis-Clark State volleyball coaching staff announced the signing of Lisi Langi to the team in the fall.
Langi, who previously was at NCAA Division II New Mexico Highlands and junior college with New Mexico Military Institute, was among the top three in kills and kills per set with the two teams.
“One thing that specifically made me want to come here was the environment and the inspiring academic and volleyball program,” Langi said in a news release. “Learning about LC and what more it has to offer in the future is exciting. When I look at my future here, I feel refreshed and happy. I want to make a huge difference in both my team and my life.”
She will have one season of eligibility remaining.
“The reality is, we weren’t looking for a senior and it doesn’t fit the game plan perfectly since we will have five other seniors graduating this next season, but Lisi was just too good to pass up,” coach Shaun Pohlman said in a news release about the Salt Lake City resident.