RATHDRUM, Idaho — The Orofino Merchants fell 7-2 and 10-9 in an American Legion league doubleheader Monday at Northern Lakes.
Orofino (1-5) got a man on in all but the fourth inning of Game 1, but struggled to score against the Mountaineers (5-1).
The teams combined for 11 runs in the first inning of Game 2, bouncing both starting pitchers, but the Merchants fell again.
Northern Lakes’ Caden Robinett spread seven hits and seven walks in a complete-game effort, taking a shutout to the sixth inning of the first game. All seven hits by Orofino were singles.
In the sixth, the Merchants were finally able to get on the board as Steve Bradbury and Nate Guinard walked, Landon Schleiper hit a single scoring Bradbury and Gavin Christopherson knocked in Guinard.
Trebon Altman and Aiden Olive pitched the final seven outs for Orofino. Altman allowed two hits and an unearned run and Olive struck out the two batters he faced.
Dash Barlow and Guinard each went 2-for-3 with a walk in the contest.
The Merchants scored five to start the second game, with five of the first six batters coming around to score. Barlow was the only one in that group not to score as he was thrown out at home.
Northan Lakes responded in kind with six of the first seven batters scoring. Three of which touched home plate on a bases-loaded clearing double by Cooper Lenz.
Guinard knocked in four in the game.
GAME 1
Orofino 000 002 0—2 7 0
Northern Lakes 012 310 x—7 11 0
Drew Hanna, Trebon Altman (4), Aiden Olive (6) and Gavin Christopherson; Caden Robinett and Sam Pemberton. W—Robinett. L—Hanna.
Orofino hits — Dash Barlow 2, Nate Guinard 2, Louie Fabbi, Landon Schleiper, Gavin Christopherson.
Northern Lakes hits — Payden Wysong 3, Kenny Wells 2, Sam Pemberton 2 (2B), Joe Borges 2 (2B), Caden Robinett, Scott Pote.
GAME 2
Orofino 520 200 0— 9 6 1
Northern Lakes 613 000 x—10 6 0
Trebon Altman, Steve Bradbury (1) and Gavin Christopherson; Wyatt Kitchin, Andrew Horn (1), Payden Wysong (3), Kenny Wells (5) and Joe Borges. W—Horn. L—Bradbury.
Orofino hits — Easton Schneider, Dash Barlow, Louie Fabbi, Nate Guinard, Drew Hanna, Gavin Christopherson.
Northern Lakes hits — Payden Wysong 2 (2B), Kenny Wells, Caden Robinett, Scott Pote, Cooper Lenz (2B).
COLLEGE NEWSIdaho hires two to lead strength staff
MOSCOW — The Idaho athletic department hired Caleb Heim as the director of strength and conditioning as well as Jack Rinzel as assistant strength coach, it was announced.
Heim previously was the assistant strength and conditioning coach at South Dakota for the past four seasons, and Rinzel also was there as a graduate assistant.
“We are really excited to have Caleb here at Idaho,” athletic director Terry Gawlik said in a statement. “He brings a very diverse background that fits in our plan to enhance sports performance across all of our teams with nutrition, new and innovative training ideas and his ever-present enthusiasm.”
COLLEGE ACADEMICSIdaho improves its APR scores
INDIANAPOLIS — Four of the University of Idaho athletic teams earned NCAA Academic Progress Rate scores of 1,000 and 12 of the 14 varsity sports improved their rates of stayed the same for the 2020-21 academic year, it was announced by the national organization.
Men’s and women’s cross country and men’s and women’s golf each posted perfect scores. It was the fourth consecutive 1,000 for women’s cross country and a school-high seventh straight perfect score for women’s golf.
Several other women’s sports — including swimming and diving, volleyball, track and field, basketball and soccer — each had scores above 990. The volleyball team madde a 15-point jump since the previous report.
BOAT RACINGFour capture titles
OROFINO — Dale Barger, Ryan Hudson, Chuck Thompson and Chris Barger claimed titles Saturday in the Clearwater River Rush jet boat race between Orofino and Kamiah.
Dale Barger won the Unlimited title, Hudson ruled Class A, Thompson prevailed in CX and Chris Barger won the FX.