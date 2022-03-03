SPOKANE — Keely Maves, a standout for Pomeroy all season, stepped up once again during a 46-32 victory for the Pirates in the first round of the Washington Class 1B state tournament.
She had 23 points, 16 rebounds and four steals as Pomeroy eliminated the Vikings of Willapa Valley at Spokane Arena.
Chase Caruso added 13 points and five rebounds for the Pirates (16-7), who will play Southeast 1B League Wheat Division foe Colton at 9 p.m. today in the quarterfinal round. Jillian Herres finished with six points, 10 assists and three steals.
Brooklyn Patrick had 10 points and five rebounds to lead Willapa Valley (13-10). Lanissa Amacher added nine points and 11 rebounds.
Pomeroy started the game on a 10-2 run and extended its lead at halftime to 21-7. The Pirates’ defense stepped up in the first half, holding the Vikings to just 1-for-22 (4.5 percent) shooting from the field. The Pirates sailed from there.
WILLAPA VALLEY (13-10)
Ana Chavez 1 1-3 4, Lanissa Amacher 3 3-3 9, Chayse Coady 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Patrick 4 2-3 10, Kaylee Mican 0 0-0 0, Lauren Emery 0 0-2 0, Hadlee Russell 1 0-0 2, Hannah Hamilton 2 3-4 7. Totals 11 9-15 32.
POMEROY (16-7)
Jillian Herres 3 0-1 6, Chase Caruso 5 0-0 13, Keely Maves 10 1-3 23, Taylor Gilbert 0 0-0 0, Jadence Gingerich 2 0-0 4, Haliee Brewer 0 0-0 0, Elizabeth Ruchert 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 1-4 46.
Willapa Valley 2 5 14 11—32
Pomeroy 10 11 13 12—46
3-point goals — Chavez, Caruso 3, Maves 2.
Five from area earn CIL honors
Five girls basketball players from the area received honors as the Central Idaho League released its all-league team recently.
Grangeville’s Camden Barger was named MVP. She helped lead the Bulldogs to a 21-4 overall record and the top overall seed in the Idaho Class 2A state tournament. Grangeville was undefeated in league play.
Bailey Vanderwall, Macy Smith and Cameran Green from the Bulldogs all made the first team, as did Orofino’s Grace Beardin.
FIRST TEAM
Bailey Vanderwall, Grangeville; Macy Smith, Grangeville; Cameran Green, Grangeville; Grace Beardin, Orofino; Stacie Mitchell, St. Maries.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLLCSC pair earn first-team conference honors
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Lewis-Clark State guards Khalil Stevenson and Oreon Courtney each were named to the All-Cascade Conference first team, it was announced.
Stevenson, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound senior from Fullerton, Calif., averaged 12.1 points and 3.5 rebounds per game this season for the Warriors (22-10). The lone returnee from last season’s national runner-up, Stevenson had a career-high 28 points Jan. 21 at Evergreen State. He scored 20 or more points six times this season.
Courtney, a 6-2, 190-pound guard from Corvallis, Ore., leads LCSC at 7.0 rebounds per game, also averaging 10.9 points and is the best on the team with 21 blocks. The conference’s newcomer of the year in 2020-21, he hit 55.5 percent of his shots and had a career-high 28 points Feb. 18 against Southern Oregon.
“Happy for both of these guys to be recognized and rewarded,” coach Austin Johnson said in a news release. “All individual recognition is also a reflection of our team’s togetherness and buy-in. Oreon and Khalil have been a huge part of our success, especially down the stretch.”
The Warriors will find out if they earned an at-large bid into the national tournament at 5 p.m. today when the NAIA selection show takes place on the organization’s Facebook page.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELDLCSC to send several to nationals
BROOKINGS, S.D. — A total of two relays and four individuals will compete for Lewis-Clark State in the NAIA national indoor track and field championships starting today at Dakota State University.
Senior Clayton VanDyke will be competing in the 800 after qualifying for the national meet in five events and setting four LCSC records. He is the top seed with a time of 1:50.29. He will compete in the semifinal round at 1 p.m. Pacific on Friday.
Senior Cole Olsen is the No. 3 seed in the 3,000 with a time of 8:16.29. He also had the third-fastest time nationally this season. He will compete at 2:15 p.m. Friday.
The distance relay group of senior Dillon Dawson, VanDyke, junior Brycen Brown, sophomore Carter Gordon and Olsen have a time of 10:16.91 heading into that competition, 21st-best nationally. The quartet, which has not be decided, will compete at 4 p.m. today.
Senior Emily Adams takes part in the 3,000, entering with a time of 10:24.89, good enough for the No. 17 seed. She was third in 2020 to earn All-American honors. The semifinal round is at 1:55 p.m. Friday.
Freshman Madigan Kelly, a former Lewiston High School standout, has the 17th seed in the 60 hurdles. She has a time of 8.92 seconds entering the prelims, which will take place 10:35 a.m. Friday.
Kelly also is a part of the 1,600 relay with Ashley Britt, Karlie Smith and Anika Grogan. Britt, Smith and Grogan all were a part of the 1,600 relay that finished eighth and earned All-American honors. The group is seeded ninth and will compete at 2:30 p.m. today.
“A lot of high expectations,” coach Mike Collins said in a news release. “With us coming home last year with every qualifier earning All-American honors, we may have a tough time repeating that feat, but we will be working hard to do that.”
COLLEGE FOOTBALLIdaho names final member of coaching staff
The Idaho football team announced the hiring of Roy Asuega to be the outside linebackers coach.
Asuega comes to the Vandals after a stint as the assistant head coach and defensive line coach at New Mexico Highlands. The Cowboys were 5-6 overall, posting the most wins in the program since 2012. The defense had 23 sacks and 71 tackles for loss.
He previously was the defensive line coach at Golden West College for three seasons before spending two years as a graduate assistant at Liberty University.
“I am excited to get Roy. He is a guy with a strong west coast background coming from Southern California,” coach Jason Eck said in a news release.
COLLEGE SWIMMINGLarson heads back to NCAA meet
PULLMAN — Washington State senior Chloe Larson will compete in the NCAA swimming championships, it was announced.
Larson, who earned a trip a year ago, is the first from the program to make back-to-back appearances since Michaela Ahlin in 2009-10. She is the fourth athlete to do so in the sport.
Larson will compete in the 50 freestyle and 100 free. She had a ‘B’ time of 22.13 seconds in the 50 free and a ‘B’ time of 49.02 in the 100 free. Larson achieved each mark at the Phill Hansel Invitational in Houston in November.
The national meet takes place March 16-19 at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta.