OROFINO — The Orofino volleyball team recovered from a loss in the first set to top visiting Central Idaho League rival St. Maries 21-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-19 on Saturday.
Kaycee Hudson led the way in kills with seven while adding 12 digs. Teammate Riley Schwartz made 29 digs.
“The girls were just able to capatilize on momentum after the first set,” Orofino coach Heidi Summers said. “After they picked it up we were able to win pretty smoothly.”
Orofino improved its season record to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in league.
Kamiah-Timberline match canceled
The volleyball match between Kamiah and Timberline of Weippe scheduled for Saturday was canceled because of a COVID-related closure at Timberline.
Timberline athletic director Cori Pinque said that the match may or may not be rescheduled for later in the season.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALLNorthwest Christian 27, Colfax 24
CHATTAROY, Wash. — A Colfax rally fell short just short in Northeast 2B League play against Northwest Christian of Colbert at Riverside High School.
Rushes by Damian Demler accounted for two of three touchdowns for the Bulldogs (0-2), while Casey Waters ran three of the NWC’s four.
Scoring plays are listed below.
A complete box score was not available.
NWC — Waters run (Tibbetts kick)
NWC — Tibbetts run (Tibbetts kick)
NWC — Waters run (kick failed)
Colfax — Safety
Colfax — Bodey run (conversion good)
Colfax — Demler run (conversion good)
NWC — Waters run (Tibbetts kick)
Colfax — Demler run (conversion failed)
Council 46, Lewis County 12
COUNCIL — The Eagles fell to the Lumberjacks in a nonleague game.
The injury bug hit Lewis County (1-2) early in the second quarter, as it lost starting running back Wyatt Webb to a concussion.
“We had to put him in concussion protocol,” Eagles coach Monty Moddrell said. “This is an example of how crucial injuries are in eight man football.”
No other stats were available at press time.
Lewis County will host Salmon River at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Nez Perce.
Council 0 22 8 16—46
Lewis County 0 6 6 0—12
Oakley 52, Kendrick 0
PARMA, Idaho — The Tigers, ranked No. 3 in the latest Class 1A Division II state media poll, failed to find the end zone in a nonleague loss to the Hornets, the defending Class 1A Division I state champions.
Houston Bingham had one touchdown apiece rushing and receiving for Oakley (3-0), the current top-ranked team in 1A DI. The Hornets had four rushing touchdowns.
Kendrick (2-1) next will play at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 at home against Lewis County.
Kendrick 0 0 0 0—0
Oakley 0 16 13 22—52
Oakley — Dace Jones 59 pass from Izaak Cranney (Dace Jones pass from Cranney)
Oakley — Daniel Gonzalez 14 run (Bry Stevere run)
Oakley — Stevere 2 run (Stevere pass from Cranney)
Oakley — Gonzalez 2 fumble return (run failed)
Oakley — Houston Bingham 9 pass from Porter Pickett (Jones from Pickett)
Oakley — Ethan Tori 9 run (Kesyhawn Crouch pass from Pickett)
Oakley — Bingham 4 run (run failed)
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCERMoscow 2, Lakeland 2
RATHDRUM, Idaho — Visiting Moscow played to a draw with Class 4A Inland Empire League rival Lakeland of Rathdrum.
The Bears (2-4-1, 1-1-1) recorded the first and last goals, while Lakeland had two goals in between, one of which came on a replayed penalty kick after an apparent Moscow save.
“It was a really one-sided game second half, but random events in the first half caused us some trouble,” Moscow coach Pedram Rezamand said. “We are very much looking forward to getting a couple of home games in about seven or eight days.”
A complete box score was not available.
Moscow 1 1—2
Lakeland 2 0—2
Moscow — Mohammed Saad, 15th
Lakeland — NA, 23rd
Lakeland — NA, 32nd
Moscow — Devon Conway, 66th
JV — Moscow 8, Lakeland 1
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRYLewiston’s teams win Seaport Invitational
The Lewiston boys’ and girls’ cross country teams each won team titles at the Seaport Invitational at Beachview Park.
The Bengal boys won their two-team event with 19 points, while the girls finished with 28 points in a four-team competition. Garfield-Palouse’s girls were second with 38 points, and Clearwater Valley-Kamiah took fourth with 78 points.
Senior Kobe Wessels was the top Lewiston boys’ finisher in second with a time of 17 minutes, 14.74 seconds. Clarkston junior Mark Tadzhimatov was the best finisher of all other area runners that did not field teams with a time of 19:26.68, good enough for 12th place.
Sophomore Maya Conklin paced Lewiston’s girls in second place at 21:09.18. Sophomore Ashleigh Hightree was the top Garfield-Palouse finisher in ninth at 22:20.16. Sophomore Eleah Swan had the best time for Clearwater Valley-Kamiah at 24:59.54 to place 17th.
“Our kids ran really well,” Lewiston coach John Potter said. “I was really happy with both of our lead runners for the boys and the girls’ teams. Kobe and Maya both took an early lead and then settled into second place. I couldn’t have asked for a better race.”
The top area placer among programs that did not field full teams was Nezperce senior Grace Tiegs, who clocked in at 22:10.66 for seventh place.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Lewiston 19; 2. College Place 42
Winner — Reid Headrick (Medical Lake) 17:05.65.
Lewiston individuals — 2. Kobe Wessels 17:14.74; 5. Elijah Sabo 18:03.62; 7. Nick Grimm 18:24.63; 8. Jordan Poulsen 18:35.73; 9. James Stubbers 18:53.98; 13. Nicholas Remacle 19:28.99; 14. Cameron Reed 19:36.19.
Other area individuals — 12. Mark Tadzhimatov (Clarkston) 19:26.68; 16. Wyatt Anderberg (Clearwater Valley-Kamiah) 19:41.50; 17. Gideon Otto (Deary) 19:48.69; 22. Emmett Long (Clearwater Valley-Kamiah) 20:23.45; 23. Brendan Snekvik (Garfield-Palouse) 20:28.46; 24. Kieran Snekvik (Garfield-Palouse) 20:47.86; 25. Caleb Daniel (Clarkston) 21:10.97; 26. Matthew Emhoff (Prairie) 21:11.39; 27. Micah Smith (Potlatch) 21:11.78; 28. Tristan Currall (Nezperce) 21:15.81; 30. Dayton Mitzkis (Clearwater Valley-Kamiah) 21:43.28; 31. Jaxon Vowels (Potlatch) 21:59.29; 32. Owen Tiegs (Nezperce) 22:03.66; 33. Brandon Hallan (Garfield-Palouse) 22:53.72; 34. Jack Roberts (Nezperce) 23:26.20; 35. Gabe Erickson (Clarkston) 23:59.74; 36. Carson Yearout (Potlatch) 24:19.86; 37. William Yearout (Potlatch) 24:20.09; 39. Cole Duclos (Prairie) 25:56.71; 40. Morgan Poxleitner (Prairie) 27:13.09; 41. Ande Myers (Deary) 28:49.68; 42. Derick Romiski (Kendrick) 29:49.97; 43. Mason Leonard (Deary) 36:08.46.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Lewiston 28; 2. Garfield-Palouse 38; 3. College Place 77; 4. Clearwater Valley-Kamiah 78.
Winner — Kayla Ramsey (Medical Lake) 20:47.68.
Lewiston individuals — 2. Maya Conklin 21:09.18; 5. Tabitha Ames 22:05.09; 6. Emily Collins 22:08.76; 19. Olivia Fishback 25:15.42; 21. Amelia Black 25:37.97; 23. Ai Van Mullem 25:41.01.
Garfield-Palouse individuals — 9. Ashleigh Hightree 22:20.16; 14. Courage Hightree 24:20.23; 15. Kennedy Cook 24:30.73; 16. Samantha Snekvik 24:56.50; 28. Laynie Southern 27:38.67; 31. Zoe Laughary 27:55.97.
Clearwater Valley-Kamiah individuals — 17. Eleah Swan 24:59.54; 25. Zoe Harper 26:35.11; 26. Kelsee Hunt 26:55.87; 32. Ashlyn Ledeboer 28:03.03; 36. Evelyn Ward 29:47.27.
Other area individuals — 7. Grace Tiegs (Nezperce) 22:10.66; 11. Emily Scott (Deary) 23:41.92; 22. Jessica Biltonen (Potlatch) 25:39.61; 24. Mia Bunce (Clarkston) 26:31.14; 27. Jasmine Leonard (Deary) 27:30.16; 33. Britton Tunnell (Potlatch) 28:21.30; 34. Natalie Goeckner (Prairie) 28:35.42; 35. Katteri Duman (Prairie) 29:24.82; 37. Elizabeth Severns (Prairie) 31:26.42; 38. Sierra Ortman (Deary) 31:47.21; 40. Meghan Fowler (Prairie) 35:49.80; 42. Wisteria Mulford (Potlatch) 40:31.36.
Moscow boys third, Logos girls sixth at Farragut
ATHOL, Idaho — Senior Tristin O’Brien paced the Moscow boys’ cross country team to a third-place finish at the Farragut Invitational at Farragut State Park.
The Bears tallied 108 points, behind meet winner Coeur d’Alene’s 70. Logos placed 10th with 263.
In girls’ competition, the Knights took sixth as a team with 127 points and Moscow was eighth with 158 points. Post Falls won with 66 points.
O’Brien had the top area time among boys’ runners, placing 15th in 17:26.7. Logos was led by Zach Atwood’s 42nd-place finish in 18:17.7.
Sara Casebolt paced all area girls’ finishers with a time of 20:46.2 to place 14th for the Knights. Megan Heyns was the best Moscow placer, finishing 28th in 22:04.1.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Coeur d’Alene 70; 2. Mt. Spokane 108; 3. Moscow 121; 4. Sandpoint 137; 5. Skyview 148; 6. Post Falls 172; 7. Lake City 196; 8. Lincoln County 199; 9. Chewelah 254; 10. Logos 263; 11. Coeur d’Alene Charter 285; 12. Timberlake 292; 13. Columbia 370; 14. Bonners Ferry 372; 15. IC Academy 388; 16. Valley Christian 398; 17. Deer Park 417; 18. Lakeland 439.
Winner — Clay Shumaker (Skyview) 16:26.9.
Moscow individuals — 15. Tristin O’Brien 17:26.7; 23. Korben Bujnicki 17:47.5; 26. Mick Perryman 17:53.4; 27. Kieran Long 17:54.2; 30. Isaiah Mitchem 17:57.7; 34. Jason Swam 18:00.5; 44. Corey Johnson 18:21.3.
Logos individuals — 42. Zach Atwood 18:17.7; 49. Jasper Whitling 18:41.5; 52. Wyatt Haynes 18:45.5; 59. Theo Sentz 18:58.4; 61. John Crawford 19:02.3; 75. Bear Lopez 19:39.3; 105. David Daniels 21:35.9.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Post Falls 66; 2. Sandpoint 93; 3. Coeur d’Alene 103; 4. Skyview 121; 5. Mt. Spokane 123; 6. Logos 127; 7. Lake City 139; 8, Moscow 158; 9. Deer Park 202; 10. Lincoln County 267; 11. Timberlake 270.
Winner — Samantha Wood (Post Falls) 18:03.1.
Logos individuals — 14. Sara Casebolt 20:46.2; 21. Alyssa Blum 21:13.9; 30. Clara Anderson 22:08.6; 38. Josephine Wyrick 22:45.5; 39. Cora Johnson 22:52.6; 52. Lizzie Crawford 23:37.6; 63. Emma Handel 24:38.4.
Moscow individuals — 28. Megan Heyns 22:04.1; 31. Geneva McClory 22:08.9; 34. Kelly Stodick 22:31.1; 42. Mia Heinlein 23:01.8; 46. Elliot Benson 23:04.8; 48. Christine Hall 23:27.1; 50. Indigo Wulfhorst 23:31.5.
Pullman, Asotin compete at Highlander Invitational
SPOKANE — The Pullman and Asotin cross country teams competed in the 32-team, 2.5-mile Highland Invitational.
The meet was broken down into four grade levels for boys, and girls competed at varsity, junior varsity and freshman levels.
The Panthers’ Paul Pederson was the top area senior runner on the boys’ side, finishing in 28th in 14:56.13. Pullman’s Raul Najera was the highest finishing junior boy in 36th at 15:38.50. The Greyhounds’ Peter Jobson was the best area sophomore boy in sixth place at 14:46.36.
On the girls’ side, Asotin’s Chloe Overberg placed second in the varsity race in 14:49.13.
“I was very proud of how our entire team ran in all seven races of the day, and especially how they supported one another,” Pullman coach Alexandra Potratz-Lee said. “It was a fantastic start to the season.”
BOYS
Seniors
Winner — Jamar Distel (Riverside) 12:17.29.
Area individuals — 28. Paul Pederson (Asotin) 14:56.13; 35. Lucas Mooney (Pullman) 15:24.13; 36. Tanner Nicholas (Asotin) 15:41.82; 41. Ryan Clark (Pullman) 16:01.79; 42. Dane Neace (Asotin) 16:07.91; 50. Austin Cole (Pullman) 16:25.34; 54. Maxwell Dougan (Pullman) 16:39.21; 60. Zane Lloyd (Pullman) 16:47.58; 81. Collin Bannister (Pullman) 19:38.43.
Juniors
Winner — Evan Bruce (Lewis and Clark) 13:07.74.
Area individuals — 36. Raul Najera (Pullman) 15:38.50; 45. Brendan Doumit (Pullman) 16:02.68; 47. Kolby Uhlenkott (Pullman) 16:05.48; 55. Kieran Hampson (Pullman) 16:19.77; 65. Michael Campbell (Pullman) 16:42.32; 73. Max Ohki (Pullman) 17:25.40; 75. Adam Swensen (Pullman) 17:28.52; 87. Alvin Fu (Pullman) 18:25.57; 94. Vijay Lin (Pullman) 19:02.20; 95. Brian Fugh (Pullman) 19:05.25; 100. Kai Campbell (Pullman) 19:12.91; 101. Parker Hipp (Pullman) 19:25.00; 105. Matthew Bowman (Pullman) 20:08.18; 109. Ian Frye (Pullman) 21:08.40; 110. Jesse Tang (Pullman) 21:10.03; 111. Lucas Mooney (Pullman) 21:22.55.
Sophomores
Winner — Ben Morales (St. George’s) 14:28.43.
Area individuals — 6. Peter Jobson (Pullman) 14:46.36; 7. Leonardo Hoffman (Pullman) 14:46.65; 12. Jake Williams (Asotin) 15:09.24; 31. Brett Campbell (Pullman) 15:56.54; 51. Chaz Neace (Asotin) 16:34.33; 62. Alex Bickelhaupt (Pullman) 17:09.01; 66. Seth Ritter 17:22.36; 68. Jordan Erb (Asotin) 17:26.75; 70. Caleb Snider (Pullman) 17:33.89; 71. Eric Du (Pullman) 17:34.87; 72. Jacob Swensen (Pullman) 17:35.84; 80. Ben Campbell (Pullman) 18:15.70; 98. Tyler Johnson (Pullman) 19:47.42.
GIRLS
Varsity
Winner — Marcy Marquardt (Kennewick) 14:17.02.
Area individuals — 2. Chloe Overberg (Asotin) 14:49.13; 27. Nicole Jones (Pullman) 17:16.41; 36. Elly Kunkel (Pullman) 17:50.47; 41. Madeline Jones 18:07.70; 43. Abigail Hulst (Pullman) 18:18.34; 58. Alison Hathaway (Pullman) 20:19.15.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNISIdaho competes in Dar Winters Classic
BOISE — The University of Idaho men’s tennis team won two of its six matches at the Dar Winters Classic at the Appleton Tennis Center.
The event was played in a mini-dual format. Each round had two players from each school competing in one singles match apiece, then a doubles match. Whichever school won two of the three matches would advance.
Vandal sophomores Matteo Masala and Mario Duran Garza beat an Air Force team 2-1. The duo would lose 3-0 to Montana and 2-1 to Utah State.
Junior Bruno Casino and freshman Francisco Gay lost 3-0 to an Air Force team, then beat a Montana team 2-1 before falling to another Air Force team 2-1.
Singles — Matteo Masala, UI, def. Nick Vroman, Air Force, 6-2, 7-6 (3); Mario Duran Garza, UI, def. Justin Waldman, Air Force, 1-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2; Robert Baylon, Air Force, def. Francisco Gay, UI, 6-1, 6-4; Jordan Azuma, Air Force, def. Bruno Casino, UI, 6-2, 7-6 (4); Oisin Shaffrey, Montana, def. Masala, UI, 6-3, 4-6, 1-0 (11-9); Ed Pudney, Montana, def. Garza, UI, 6-3, 6-3; Gay, UI, def. Sam Baldwin, Montana, 7-6 (4), 6-2; Casino, UI, def. Josh Watkins, Montana, 6-2, 6-1; Vroman, Air Force, def. Gay, UI, 2-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-2); Casino, UI, def. Waldman, Air Force, 6-4, 6-0; Bodin Zarkovic, Utah State, def. Masala, UI, 6-1, 6-4; Garza, UI, def. Jack Ninteman 6-2, 0-6, 1-0 (10-4).
Doubles — Vroman/Waldman, Air Force, def. Garza/Masala, UI, 6-4; Baylon/Azuma, Air Force, def. Gay/Casino, UI, 7-5; Shaffrey/Pudney, Montana, def. Masala/Garza, UI, 6-2; Gay/Casino, UI, def. Baldwin/Watkins, Montana, 6-1; Ninteman/Zarkovic, Utah State, def. Masala/Garza, UI, 7-6 (3); Vroman/Waldman, Air Force, def. Gay/Casino, UI, 6-3.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLLCSC falls in three
La GRANDE, Ore. — Senior right side Tori Edwards and senior outside hitter Cassidy Nelson each had nine kills, but the Lewis-Clark State volleyball team fell 30-28, 25-18, 26-24 to No. 14 Eastern Oregon in a Cascade Conference match at Quinn Coliseum.
Senior setter Jess Ruffing added 17 assists for the Warriors (6-6, 1-3). Junior libero Kenzie Dean had 17 digs and freshman outside hitter Josie Peters finished with 10.
Breanna Shaffer paced the Mountaineers (8-4, 3-1) with 11 kills. Alexis McMurtrey had 17 assists and Hannah Ledgerwood tallied 16. Jessie White contributed 17 digs.
LCSC next will play at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Walla Walla at the Activity Center.
COLLEGE FOOTBALLPacific 32, L-C Valley 28
FOREST GROVE, Ore. — The Lewis-Clark Valley Loggers led 28-6 at halftime, but conceded 26 unanswered points in the second half to fall at Pacific University of Forest Grove, Ore.
Lewis-Clark (0-2) peaked in the second quarter with a 22-point showing, only to go scoreless after intermission. Pacific (1-1) grew stronger with each passing quarter en route to pulling past the Loggers in the fourth.
Complete information was not available at press time.
L-C Valley 6 22 0 0—28
Pacific 0 6 12 14—32