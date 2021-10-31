EAGLE, Idaho — Upon looking up in the school gymnasium before the season began, Logos cross country coach Paula Casebolt noticed something was missing.
“We have a couple of banners hanging in the gym right now,” the fifth-year Knights coach said of three Idaho Class 1A boys’ cross country championships with the hopes of getting one for the girls. “That’s been the goal.”
Mission accomplished.
Logos of Moscow’s girls’ cross country team finally got an elusive first state championship Saturday, winning the final meet of the season at Eagle Island State Park.
There was some uncertainty about whether or the not the Knights really pulled it off. Casebolt and all of the team members were unsure of the status as the girls’ portion of the meet concluded. It wasn’t until 15 minutes later it was confirmed.
“Then you’re sitting there thnking, ‘Is this real?,’” Casebolt said. “We couldn’t believe it. We thought we lost. And then we had to go running around finding the girls during the boys race to tell them that we had won.”
Logos was one of the teams favored to win, but it was dicey. Not even when junior Josephine Wyrick, the Knights’ fifth runner, crossed the line in 24th place overall on the 5K course at 21 minutes, 57.2 seconds were they sure they won. But taking out those runners not competing for teams made the result a little clearer.
Casebolt noticed her girls Friday weren’t the same that they normally would be. But once the race started, things were back to normal.
“They were really nervous, dealing with a lot,” Casebolt said. “Once they got going, they got into a rhythm.”
Sophomore Sara Casebolt paced Logos with a fifth-place finish of 19:59.9, and senior Clara Anderson was right behind in sixth at 20:12.7.
Troy finished seventh in the seven-team event with 173 points.
The top individual outside of Logos was Nezperce senior Grace Tiegs, who finished in 20th place in a time of 21:37.5.
On the boys’ side, Logos took fourth with 90 points and Troy was 10th with 242 points.
The top area individual was Knights’ junior Zach Atwood, who came in at 17:27.9 to take 11th place.
In Class 2A, Orofino’s Harrison Hill finished in 69th place in the boys’ race in 20:08.1.
Class 1A
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Victory Charter 53; 2. Rockland 70; 3. Grace 75; 4. Logos 90; 5. Liberty Charter 120; 6. Butte County 176; 7. Oakley 191; 8. Rimrock 214: 9. North Star Charter 223; 10. Troy 242.
Winner — Ian Stockett (Victory Charter) 15:59.2.
Logos individuals — 11. Zach Atwood 17:27.9; 18. Theo Sentz 17:49.7; 22. Jasper Whitling 18:11.7; 27. Wyatt Haynes 18:23.9; 29. John Crawford 18:26.2; 52. Bear Lopez 19:22.0; 53. Spencer Farrell 19:24.2.
Troy individuals — 46. Noah Johnson 19:13.7; 65. Draveun Buchanan 19:52.4; 70. Eli Stoner 20:208.8; 72. Samuel Stoner 20:29.5; 73. Derrick Chamberlin 20:54.8; 75. Joseph Leman 21:35.3; 90. Sean McShane 25:18.1.
Other area individuals — 48, Gideon Otto (Deary) 19:18.0; 51. Micah Smith (Potlatch) 19:21.22; 58. Dayton Mitzkis (Clearwater Valley) 19:37.6; 60. Matthew Wemhoff (Prairie) 19:39.9; 63. Wyatt Anderberg (Clearwater Valley) 19:51.6; 64. Tristan Currall (Nezperce) 19:51.9; 66. Kyle Schwartz (Prairie) 19:57.9; 74. Emmett Long (Kamiah) 21:24.9.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Logos 39; 2. Raft River 41; 3. Victory Charter 50; 4. Grace 103; 5. Butte County 154; 6. Dietrich 157; 7. Troy 173.
Winner — Allie Black (Raft River) 19:20.7.
Logos individuals — 5. Sara Casebolt 19:59.9; 6. Clara Anderson 20:12.7; 11. Alyssa Blum 20:40.1; 22. Lizzie Crawford 21:40.9; 24. Josephine Wyrick 21:57.2; 42. Cora Johnson 23:15.4; 44. Emma Handel 23:49.9.
Troy individuals — 34. Kassidy Chamberlin 22:25.1; 40. Halee Bohman 23:11.0; Charlotte Leman 23:57.7; 59. Claudia Bishop 27:39.23; 60. Lydia Richmond 28:14.0; 61. Isabelle Penuleas 30:01.9; 62. Grace Nordin 34:20.5.
Other area individuals — 20. Grace Tiegs (Nezperce) 21:37.5; 33. Eleah Swan (Clearwater Valley) 22:23.8; 35. Emily Scott (Deary) 22:29.0; 51. Lauren Carr (Timberline) 24:23.0.
Pullman girls’ team wins district title
SPOKANE — Pullman’s girls cross country team had four top-10 finishes en route to the Class 2A regional title at Shadle Park.
The Greyhounds finished with 46 points in the six-team event. Clarkston placed sixth.
“Super proud of our runners,” Clarkston coach Patrick Sobotta said. “We are young and inexperienced this season. Participating in a district meet was great experience for all of our returning runners. Our kids saw what it takes to compete at the state level.”
The top area individual was Pullman senior Elly Kunkel, who finished in fifth place in 21:05.60.
“I can’t fully express how proud I am of this team,” Pullman coach Allix Potratz-Lee said. “All seven of our girls ran with such heart and strength today to pull off an outstanding win against some very good teams.”
On the boys’ side, the Greyhounds placed second and the Bantams took sixth.
Pullman sophomore Leonardo Hoffman had the area’s top time at 17:30.40, good enough for fifth place.
The state meet for all classifications takes place next Saturday at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. West Valley 39; 2. Pullman 48; 3. Rogers 61; Shadle Park 89; 5. East Valley 132; 6. Clarkston 165.
Winner — Luke Hammond (Shadle Park) 17:06.70.
Pullman individuals — 5. Leonardo Hoffman 17:30.40; 8. Raul Najera 17:46.30; 10. Brendan Doumit 17:50.30; 12. Abdur Islam 17:59.70; 13. Peter Jobson 18:04.40; 22. Maxwell Cordova 18:56.80; 29. Kolby Uhlenkott 19:27.90.
Clarkston individuals — 19. Mark Tadzhimatov 18:36.50; 33. Gabe Erickson 20:48.60; 36. Caleb Daniel 21:01.40; 37. Samuel Polis 21:02.20; 40. Stanley Hochrein 24:11.60; 41. Jacen Farrally 25:21.50.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Pullman 46; 2. West Valley 49; 3. Shadle Park 64; 4. East Valley 76; 5. Rogers 122; 6. Clarkston 150.
Winner — Logan Hofstee (East Valley) 18:30.50.
Pullman individuals — 5. Elly Kunkel 21:05.60; 6. Abigail Hulst 21:19.70; 7. Allison Hathaway 21:24.00; 10. Abigail Wacker 22:20.60; 18. Erin Tolleson 23:46.90; 20. Jordan Hendrickson 23:51.60; 21. Chloe Jones 23:54.70.
Clarkston individuals — 24. Mia Bunce 24:47.30; 30, Mikoto Grimm 25:49.00; 31. Claire Dooley 25:53.30; 32. Taylor Celigoy 25:54.30; 33. Angela Farrally 26:01.20.
Overberg, Gar-Pal girls’ team bring home wins
COLFAX — It was the girls who shined at the Class 1B/2B District 7/9 regional championship.
Asotin’s Chloe Overberg and Garfield-Palouse’s team took home the gold at the event at Colfax Golf Club.
We did have one of those perfect fall weather days, and the Colfax Golf Course always provides a fantastic venue for championship cross country racing,” Asotin coach Tim Gundy said.
The Vikings and St. George’s tied for the team title in the event with 56 points apiece. However, Garfield-Palouse earned it outright on the basis of the finish of sophomore Zoe Laughary, who took 26th overall in 23:30.65.
Overberg dominated, just as she has most all season. She ran the 5K course in a scorching 17:28.72.
The top three teams and 21 finishers advance to the state meet
On the boys’ side, the Panthers placed fourth, Colfax ninth and the Vikings 11th.
The top area runner was Asotin senior Ian Engledow, who finished in third in a time of 16:25.83.
The top four teams and 28 finishers move on to the state meet.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. St. George’s 73; 2. Chewelah 76; 3. Davenport 92; 4. Asotin 94; 5. Kettle Falls 126; 6. Northwest Christian 207; 7. Republic 214; 8. Valley Christian 215; 9. Colfax 225; 10. Garfield-Palouse 225; 11. Chesterton Academy 273; 12. Liberty 273; 13. Wellpinit 322; 14. Yakama Nation 400.
Winner — Jaeger Jacobsen (Davenport) 16:11.91.
Asotin individuals — 3. Ian Engledow 16:25.83; 15. Tanner Nicholas 17:20.98; 19. Paul Pederson 17:35.17; 26. Jake Williams 17:56.8; 36. Dane Neace 18:45.33; 44. Chaz Neace 19:05.56; 51. Jordan Erb 19:24.01.
Colfax individuals — 18. Dyamin Vanek 17:34.44; 39. Jaxon Eads 18:55.98; 43. Alex McHargue 19:03.7; 71. Luke Garcia 20:41.65; 93. Jack Warwick 22:43.03; 98. Jacob Jones 23:50.82.
Garfield-Palouse individuals — 21. Kieran Snekvik 17:41.33; 23. Brendan Snekvik 17:43.95; 62. Brandon Hallan 19:56.96; 68. Colby Dugger 20:18.6; 84. Josh Appel 21:32.13.
Other area individuals — 27. Tanner Baerlocher (Colton) 17:57.89; 79. Trevin Walton (Pomeroy) 21:16.29; 91. Brady Bott (Pomeroy) 22:16.32; 92. Cash Copher (Pomeroy) 22:25.05; 99. Samuel Lamb (Pomeroy) 24:13.05.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Garfield-Palouse 56; 2. St. George’s 56; 3. Asotin 71; 4. Republic 76; 5. Kettle Falls 111; 6. Colfax 124.
Winner — Chloe Overberg (Asotin) 17:28.72.
Garfield-Palouse individuals — 6. Ashley Hightree 20:29.46; 11. Kennedy Cook 21:01.73; 13. Samantha Snekvik 21:05.36; 16. Courage Hightree 21:25.21; 22. Lola Edwards 22:15.69; 26. Zoe Laughary 23:30.65; 32. Laynie Southern 24:18.8.
Other Asotin individuals — 4. Aneysa Judy 20:19.16; 10. Lily Denham 20:54.83; 29. Bailey Gustafson 23:37.8; 46. Annie Petty 28:10.95; 47. McKenzie Adler-Nowoj 28:17.67; 54. Madison Hurlbert 34:26.17.
Colfax individuals — 19. Anna Cocking 21:32.9; 28. Hannah Baerlocher 23:36.09; 33. Grace Jones 24:32.85; 37. Gabby Rabaiotti 25:16.83; 39, Paige Cocking 25:35.17.
Other area individuals — 7. Eloise Clark (Colton) 20:38.61; 14. Lola Baerlocher (Colton) 21:10.8.
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMINGLewiston teams fourth at Class 5A districts
COEUR D’ALENE — Juniors Luke Mastroberardino and Grace Qualman led the Lewiston swimming teams at the Class 5A district meet at The Salvation Army Kroc Center.
The two Bengal teams placed fourth at meet. Lake City swept the team titles.
Mastroberardino placed second in the 50 freestyle (22.76 seconds) and the 100 backstroke (58.04), and he now automatcially advances to the state meet next Friday and Saturday at the Boise City Aquatics Center in those events. He also was a member of the fourth-place 200 medley relay and the third-place 200 free relay.
Qualman was third in the 50 free (26.24) and fourth in the 100 back (1:07.26), and she has a shot at an at-large berth in those two events next weekend. She also was a member of the third-place 200 medley relay.
The top two placers in individual events as well as relays all qualify for the state meet. All qualifiers for the state meet will be posted on idhsaa.org/swimming at 11 a.m. Pacific on Monday.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Lake City 160; 2. Coeur d’Alene 118; 3. Post Falls 112; 4. Lewiston 48.
Top Lewiston placers
200 medley relay — 4. Lewiston (Isaiah Bennett, Kaden Degroot, Luke Mastroberardino, Deegan Everett) 2:01.26.
50 free — 2. Mastroberardino 22.76.
100 free — 9. Bennett 59.00.
200 free relay — 3. Lewiston (Bennett, Degroot, Everett, Mastroberardino) 1:40.75.
100 backstroke — 2. Mastroberardino 58.04.
100 breaststroke — 6. Degroot 1:17.06.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Lake City 233; 2. Coeur d’Alene 123; 3. Post Falls 55; 4. Lewiston 37.
Top Lewiston placers
200 medley relay — 3. Lewiston (Corinne Sawyer, Ellie Hoover, Grace Qualman, Eleanor Kingsley) 2:15.7.
200 freestyle — 10. Katelyn Graber 2:58.67.
200 IM — 7. Hoover 2:42.81.
50 free — 3. Qualman 26.24.
100 free — 9. Sawyer 1:08.18.
100 backstroke — 4. Qualman 1:07.26.
100 breaststroke — 7. Hoover 1:20.21.
400 free relay — 4. Lewiston (Ariana Flaig, Mercedes Moore, Lyrica Peterson-Wagenborg, Graber) 6:36.47.
Moscow’s boys’ team wins Class 4A district
MOSCOW — Moscow’s boys’ swimming team won eight events and had qualifiers to next weekend’s state meet in all but one competition in winning the Class 4A district title at the University of Idaho Swim Center.
The Bears won the four-team meet with 161 points. On the girls’ side, Moscow placed third of five teams with 112 points.
The top two individuals and first-place relays advance to the state meet Friday and Saturday at the Boise City Aquatics Center.
For the boys’ team, Reid Johnson won the 200 freestyle in 1:48.44 and the 100 butterfly in 53.76. Micah Wolbrecht took the 50 free in 22.05 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:04.11. The Bears also won all three relays.
Megan Crossland won the 200 individual medley in 2:30.12, Brenna Newlan took the 100 backstroke in 1:12.53 and the 200 medley relay all took home the gold for the girls’ team.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Moscow 161; 2. Lakeland 134; 3. Sandpoint 111; 4. Wallace 29.
Top Moscow results
200 medley relay — 1. Moscow (Ian Schlater, Ethan Baird, Reid Johnson, Lucas Zimmer) 1:46.13.
200 freestyle — 1. Johnson 1:48.44.
200 IM — 2. Schlater 2:15.03.
50 free — 1. Micah Wolbrecht 22.05.
100 butterfly — 1. Johnson 53.76.
100 free — 3. Baird 50.89.
500 free — 2. Elijah Johnston 6:18.11.
200 free relay — 1. Moscow (Wolbrecht, Schlater, Malachi McMillan, Lucas Zimmer) 1:38.14.
100 backstroke — 1. Schlater 58.53.
100 breaststroke — 1. Wolbrecht 1:04.11.
400 free relay — 1. Moscow (Johnson, Baird, Zimmer, Wolbrecht) 3:31.32.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Sandpoint 155; 2. Lakeland 146; 3. Moscow 112; 4. Timberlake 7; 5. Wallace 5.
Top Moscow results
200 medley relay — 1. Moscow (Brenna Newlan, Megan Crossland, Mia Elliss, Hannah Hoesman) 2:06.45.
200 freestyle — 6. Ryann Pilcher 2:39.23.
200 IM — 1. Crossland 2:30.12.
50 free — 4. Hoesman 29.52.
100 butterfly — 2. Mia Elliss 1:10.00.
100 free — 3. Hoesman 1:09.06.
500 free — 4. Newlan 6:56.76.
200 free relay — 3. Moscow (Hoesman, Pilcher, Trinity Clark, Nelly Stellmon) 2:11.83.
100 backstroke — 1. Newlan 1:12.53.
100 breaststroke — 2. Crossland 1:17.67.
400 free relay — 3. Moscow (Scout Macki, Stellmon, Kaylee Pike, Newland) 5:18.36.
Pullman wins girls’ Class 2A district title
PULLMAN — Pullman’s girls’ swimming team won an astounding 10 of 11 events to easily win the Class 2A district title at Washington State’s Gibb Pool.
The Greyhounds won with 535 points. Clarkston took fourth with 166 points.
The top two placers each advance to the state meet, which will take place Nov. 12-13 at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Wash.
Pullman also set two school and district records at the meet. The 200 free relay of Poppy Edge, Madi Weber, Bree Myers and Mya Reed eclipsed the previous mark in the 200 free relay with a time of 1:41.72 in Friday’s preliminaries. They took the final in 1:43.86.
Edge, Myers and Reed teamed up with Melrose Gilbert to break the mark in the 400 free relay. They touched the wall in 3:43.74 in Friday’s preliminaries, then won the event in 3:50.72.
“The girls are fun and have a team chemistry that is rare,” Pullman coach Amy Ripley said. “I look forward to continuing this journey with them.”
Team scores — 1. Pullman 535; 2. Selah 328; 3. Ellensburg 267; 4. Clarkston 166; 5. Prosser 134; 6. Cashmere 109; 7. East Valley 90; 8. Cle Elem 80; 9. Grandview 78; 10. Toppenish 35; 11. Zillah 23; 12. Naches Valley 19; 13. Leavenworth 17.
Top area results
200 medley relay — 1. Pullman (Abby Adams, Madi Weber, Nelly Peng, Codi Thomas) 1:55.71; 4. Clarkston (Liza Higgins, Makalya Dougherty, Natalie Graham, Sarah Broemmling) 2:15.63.
200 freestyle — 1. Poppy Edge (Pullman) 2:01.84; 9. Jordyn Sawyer (Clarkston) 2:33.15.
200 IM — 1. Bree Myers (Pullman) 2:16.55; 2. Graham (Clarkston) 2:19.22,
50 free — 1. Mya Reed (Pullman) 24.95; 4. Dougheety (Clarkston) 27.60.
100 butterfly — 1. Peng (Pullman) 1:03.84.
100 free — 1. Reed (Pullman) 54.87.
500 free — 1. Edge (Pullman) 5:30.01.
200 free relay — 1. Pullman (Edge, Weber, Myers, Reed) 1:43.86; 3. Clarkston (Higgins, Sawyer, Graham, Dougherty) 1:54.55.
100 backstroke — 2. Adams (Pullman) 1:02.39; 3. Graham (Clarkston) 1:03.86.
100 breaststroke — 1. Weber (Pullman) 1:10.22.
400 free relay — 1. Pullman (Edge, Myers, Melrose Giblert, Reed) 3:50.72.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALLColfax wins in four
COLFAX — Colfax cruised to an easy 27-25, 18-25, 25-17, 25-22 nonleague victory against Ferris in the team’s regular-season finale.
Justice Brown paced the Bulldogs (21-2) with 27 assists, 14 digs and three aces. Brynn McGaughy added 12 kills and four blocks. Asher Cai finished with nine kills and two blocks, and Jaisha Gibb tallied 14 digs and two aces.
Colfax opens tournament play at 6 p.m. Monday at home against Reardan.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLLCSC sweeps again
PORTLAND, Ore. — Freshman outside hitter Grecia Ung Enriquez finished with 15 kills and 11 digs as the Lewis-Clark State volleyball team beat Warner Pacific 25-16, 25-19, 25-16 in Cascade Conference play at C.C. Perry Gym.
“The team did a really good job this weekend of making in-game adjustments, and that is something we have pushed a lot this year,”coach Shaun Pohlman said.
Sophomore setter Hannah Martinez finished with 15 assists and senior setter Jess Ruffing had 10 for the Warriors (16-12, 11-9), who have won five consecutive match, with four of those five coming in sweeps. Junior libero Kenzie Dean had 15 digs.
Grace Buchanan tallied 16 kills for the Knights (2-21, 2-18). Matalasi Laban had 25 assists and Jaliza Lazaroi and Tevlin Britten each had six digs.
LCSC next plays at 7 p.m. Friday against No. 23 Bushnell at the Activity Center.
Idaho swept by NAU
MOSCOW — Senior outside hitter Allison Munday finished with 13 kills, but the Idaho volleyball team fell 25-21, 25-23, 25-20 in Big Sky Conference play against Northern Arizona at Memorial Gym.
Senior middle blocker Nikki Ball finished with 12 kills and sophomore outside hitter Delaney Nicoll added 10 kills and 13 digs for the Vandals (5-16, 2-10). Junior setter Hailey Pelton contributed 21 assists and sophomore setter Peyten Ely, a former Lewiston High School standout, chipped in 15. Senior libero Alaina Lacey had 19 digs.
Taylor Jacobsen and Morgan Gappmayer each had 15 kills for the Lumberjacks (9-12, 7-5). Aubrea Bandfield contributed 39 assists and Millie O’Ketter tallied 16 digs.
Idaho next plays at 6 p.m. Thursday at Montana State.
COLLEGE SWIMMINGWSU falls at UCLA
LOS ANGELES — Washington Stae’s swimming team registered three victories in a 169-91 loss to UCLA at Spieker Aquatics Center.
Freshman Angela Di Palo took the 200 freestyle in 1:50.38, senior Chloe Larson won the 50 free in 23.21 and senior Taylor McCoy, a former Pullman High School standout, won the 400 individual medley in 4:22.13.
The Cougars next compete at noon Nov. 12 against Grand Canyon at Gibb Pool.
Top WSU individuals
400 medley relay — 3. Washington State (Taylor McCoy, Mackenzie Duarte, Ilaria Moro, Angela Di Palo) 3:52.01.
100 IM — 4. Lauren Burckel 58.23.
200 freestyle — 1. Di Palo 1:50.38.
100 backstroke — 4. McCoy 57.79.
100 breaststroke — 4. Duarte 1:05.51.
200 butterfly — 2. Moro 2:05.28.
50 free — 1. Chloe Larson 23.21.
100 free — 2. Di Palo 51.19.
200 back — 2. McCoy 2:01.80.
200 breast — 3. Duarte 2:19.03.
500 free — 2. Noelle Harvey 5:05.37.
100 fly — 2. Moro 57.55
400 IM — 1. McCoy 4:22.13.
200 free relay — 2. Washington State (Larson, Di Palo, Paige Gardner, Harvey) 1:34.33.
COLLEGE ROWINGWSU finishes fall schedule
ORINDA, Calif. — The Washington State rowing team concluded its fall schedule at Briones Reservoir to row against California. No team score was kept.
The Cougs capped off the fall by getting several rowers out on the Briones Reservoir portion of the San Francisco Bay to row against Cal in multiple events. Each are coming off an NCAA championship appearance a year ago.
Washington State will return to competition in late March.